All-star gifting

Natalia Vodianova was born in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, in 1982. She moved to Paris to be a model aged 17, and has since worked for many of the biggest names in fashion. She set up the Naked Heart Foundation in 2004, a charity that builds play parks for children. In 2015 she launched Elbi, an app which enables users to donate money through likes and sharing content online. She lives in Paris with her partner Antoine Arnault, and her 5 children. “One of my earliest Christmas memories is of being at my grandmother’s house in Russia, decorating the tree and having a big meal with the family. After the meal, everyone goes out of their homes. The holidays are not just about your family but also community and celebrating together. It’s probably the only day of the year in Russia when you can go up to absolute strangers and greet them. For the rest of the time we are quite sober. Now I have children myself and the holidays begin with the search for the tree: finding the most beautiful, bushy tree we can fit in the house is the first task. Then, each year, we choose a different theme and I give my children and family a dedicated Christmas bauble. Last year they were handmade and I chose them according to each of my children’s interests, it’s really personal.

Hermès scarf, £280, proceeds go towards helping to build cancer services

for young people, hermes.com

Christmas is a good time to combine gifting and charitable giving. I will be giving gifts from two collaborations with The Naked Heart Foundation. The first is a shoe collection with Malone Souliers, inspired by my grandmother’s embroidery. I watched her embroider throughout my childhood and it’s an incredibly peaceful process but also very beautiful. Each shoe is named after a different female member of my family and part of the proceeds go to the Naked Heart Foundation. I have also created a make-up line for Guerlain inspired by their perfume Shalimar, which has a history dating to back the creation of the Taj Mahal. I would recommend the golden eyeliner which is very, very gold and very sparkly, just how I love to look at Christmas. There’s also a golden powder which gives a beautiful sheen to the body and your hair.

Natalia mules by Malone Souliers, 635 Love Coins. The profits from these shoes go to Naked Heart Foundation and every pair sold in the LoveShop contributes

to Elbi's charity causes, elbi.com; Jo Malone Peony & Moss charity home candle, £44. 75% of proceeds, less VAT, go to charity garden projects, jomalone.co.uk; The Soap Company gift box, £32. The Soap Company employs people who are blind, disabled or disadvantaged, and profits go back into the business, thesoapco.org; Guerlain L'Or Felt Eyeliner in Sparkling Gold, £19.80. Part of the proceeds go to The Naked Heart Foundation, escentual.com

Another way to give back is through Elbi (Elbi.com) a platform and app that I co-founded where you earn points for doing small online tasks that are driven by different charities, such as a drawing for a child having chemotherapy to help cheer them up. You can see their reaction when they receive it, and “love” other people’s content. Each “love” makes a $1 donation to the cause and generates a LoveCoin that you can spend in the Love Shop, a magical place where brands like David Yurman, Gabriela Hearst, Fendi and Berluti have donated the best of their products.

House of Hackney Oswego dress, £265, 10% of proceeds go to the charity Help Refugees, houseofhackney.com; Berluti Sneakers, 1060 Love Coins; Gabriela Hearst Bag, 1995 Love Coins; David Yurman Evil Eye Necklace, 995 Love Coins, all elbi.com

My children give me gifts that aren’t significant in monetary worth, but they are in emotional value: my daughter designs cards for the whole family each year. I also have a lovely boyfriend who spoils me. I do a Christmas stocking for him: it’s difficult to buy for men and it’s even more difficult to buy 10 things.

Petalon subscription, from £125 for weekly flowers for 4 weeks. Bouquets are delivered by bicycle in London, and £1 from each sale goes to the charity Bee Collective, petalon.co.uk

Obviously, children love stocking fillers. I like to give them different games that they may not know, special editions of Monopoly, and anything to do with robots and technology. My sons love hoodies. Sneakers always work for boys: Nike have some really cool collaborations right now. I love to be given jewellery. I am a girl after all! Although I sometimes forget to wear or change my jewellery, I love to receive it, I love to own it. I love the fact that I can pass it on.

Toms for Apple Watch strap, £64.99. For every Toms for Apple Watch band purchased, the company will help provide one year of solar light to an individual in need, toms.co.uk; French Sole girl’s slippers, £100. 20% of profits benefits Starlight, which grants wishes to ill children, frenchsole.com; Selfish Mother x Save the Children sweatshirt, £45. 50% of proceeds will be donated to Save the Children, thefmlystore.com