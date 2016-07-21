The workshop I did with Joanna was a very personal project because I’m addicted to ceramics. I think I inherited an interest; my grandfather collected Meissen and Sèvres porcelain. I started collecting pots about 10 years ago and have around 500 now. I collect Joanna, Hans Coper, Lucy Rie, Irish ceramicist Sarah Flynn and Ian Godfrey. Everything and anything, primarily British. It’s an addiction. I don’t always have them all out but I like to study them. I take pictures of them, I research through them. I like the links between the ceramicists, in their work, in the language which they build.

The brand is all about collaboration, trying to engage with people and enrich what we are about. I want to learn about different things and give platforms to different people, just as I have been given a platform. We don’t work with everyone I’m obsessed with, but we work with people – the photographers Jamie Hawkesworth and Ian David Baker, the art ceramicist Giles Round – who have strong voices.

I have always liked the idea of setting up a shop or workshop that would be a foundation for JW Anderson the brand but would collaborate with someone in a different craft field each month. I feel that how you create, or encourage one another to create, is hugely exciting.

How did the JW Anderson workshops come about? Jonathan Anderson I’m obsessed with the painter and critic Roger Fry who was head of the Omega Workshops, a design collective founded as part of the Bloomsbury Group in 1913. It’s where Vanessa Bell, Duncan Grant and Fry gathered artists to paint furniture, make ceramics and stained glass, and do things like writing and typography. Some of the arts overlapped and some of them didn’t.

The potter and ceramicist Joanna Wason grew up in Bideford, Devon and studied at the Exeter and Liverpool schools of art. She moved to Cornwall in 1976 and 12 years later was approached by Janet Leach to work as her studio assistant at the Leach Pottery in St Ives, which she did until Janet’s death in 1997. One of the studio’s last staff potters until it closed in 2005, she now works from her own studio near St Just in Cornwall.

Jonathan Anderson , the 31-year-old designer was born in Ireland. He studied menswear at the London College of Fashion and founded his eponymous label JW Anderson shortly after graduation in 2008. He added womenswear to the brand in 2010. In 2013 he was appointed creative director of the LVMH-owned Spanish luxury house Loewe, where he has since initiated a craft prize. He was awarded men’s and womenswear designer of the year at the British Fashion awards in 2015.

How did you find Joanna Wason?

JA Because ceramics have become a become kind of a crazy obsession, anyone reading about ceramics will eventually come across Bernard Leach, and the Leach pottery in St Ives. It has an incredible history. It was founded by Leach and Shoji Hamada in 1920 during a period when the area became the epicentre of British art and craft. It was where artists like Barbara Hepworth, Naum Gabo and Christopher Wood came to redefine British art. And where the Naive artist and fisherman Alfred Wallis was rediscovered by the painter [and Hepworth’s husband] Ben Nicholson. I’ve always admired this idea of an artistic community. So when I was in St Ives, I went to the Leach pottery and there I came across Joanna’s work. And I kind of fell in love with her…

Joanna Wason I’ve been with the Leach pottery for 29 years. My husband was working for Bernard and Janet Leach, and one day Janet asked if I might like to go and help her do something. We got on like a house on fire and so I stayed mixing glazes and all kinds of thing.

I was Janet’s workshop assistant for the last nine years of her life, and when she died I stayed on to make my own pots. The Leach pottery is a different thing now. It’s a charity and it’s got a new studio. The old workshop where I was is now a museum.

I didn’t even know that Jonathan had bought some of my pots at auction until I read about it. And then I got an email asking me to do a collaboration. The brief they gave me was to create anything, and any number of things.

You produced 53 pieces for this collaboration. Were you inspired by Jonathan’s work?

JW The fashion world was completely new to me. Jonathan invited me to the JW Anderson catwalk show in February and it was amazing – the most inventive thing, absolutely incredible. But I think the inspirations slipped in unconsciously rather than explicitly; some of my dishes were definitely inspired by his characteristic ruffle shape. He uses incredibly jazzy colours, so I took that, absolutely. And the splatter glaze was a new departure for me that Jonathan encouraged. Mainly though I took a lead from the general exuberance of Jonathan’s work.

Jonathan, have you ever used a particular pot or glaze as a specific reference for your design?

JA It’s never that literal, it’s more about how that object might interact with the world or the character that I see. The way I work is to put a person into a place and attract other things to it.

What makes craft so special?

JA It tells us where we are in a moment. Craft is integral to design, it’s how you learn what something is about, how it works, about the materials. I see photography as a craft as much as I see fashion as a craft.

JW Bernard’s founding principle was very much to do with using local materials, not over embellishing, gestural decoration. He loved mistakes. The beauty of ceramics is that if you can always bash it up and reuse the clay, you don’t feel precious about it. Some people are really clean potters but I’m always really disgusting.

How did the LVMH Loewe craft prize come about?

JA I felt it was important that craft be supported. It’s not just about galleries, it’s about supporting individuals so that they can create what they want to do. The prize closes at the end of the year and so far we’ve had 600 entries. They’ve come from all over the world, and include a huge range of ages and some famous names. It’s been interesting to find lots of different disciplines in the mix: weaving and furniture making, glassware, Japanese lacquer and silver enamelling. It’s kind of incredible.

How do you see fashion and craft interacting?

JW The craft world can be quite complacent. It can seem tiny, and there’s always the same conversation going on. Collaborations like these inject it with something fun, like blowing it up from the inside. I love it. I’m aware people talk about, is it art? Is it craft? I just listen from the side.

Do you see the current revival in craft skills as being part of a broader redefining of luxury?

JA You have to ignore the idea of the luxury market because it just doesn’t exist. Right now, we’re at a point where brands really need to de-brand: to go back to the core and take the veneer off which you can only do if you know what your hand is…

Does a focus on craft make you think differently about the way you manufacture?

JA For me, Loewe is a craft, and the way we make a lot of our product for JW Anderson is a craft – and we have to protect it. It’s sacrilege that Britain and Ireland have lost so many craft skills. The visibility of craft is important for culture. I set out to make Loewe a cultural brand, which for me meant garments should interact with our society. Fashion’s not one-dimensional. Today it’s more lifestyle driven, it’s more lifestyle led, it’s a mix of how we live.

Do you see yourself as a curator?

JA Kind of. I curate everything. My house is curated, my life is curated. I’m redoing my house because I want to be able to show the things I have, and so the team can come and use the library. As you get older you realise the house is one of the most important things.

What do you think it is about a pot that so enthrals?

JA I feel ceramics should be touched no matter how unique they are. I have coffee cups and things by famous potters and drinking from them is a different sensation: like that’s what it’s for. There’s also that brain-to-hand thing of making a ceramic which is very interesting: how you create a visual language through your hands.

JW Maybe it’s because it’s made out of clay, so it’s made out of mud, and it’s a complete thing when it’s finished. You don’t hang it on a wall, you use it. The best way you can find out if you like a pot is when you’re washing up, in the sink, because you hold it and feel it all over.

What’s so attractive about doing pottery is every time you open a kiln, there’s something you were relying on that lets you down, and something you thought might be dodgy that’s come out. The fire brings out things in the glazes that you weren’t expecting. It can be absolutely depressing, but I’ve got a rule never to be too depressed, because it’s only pots.

