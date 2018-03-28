The Brexit countdown begins

There is now one year to go before Brexit day. Yet even as the countdown begins to March 29 2019, the UK and the EU know they have more time — at least the best part of two years — to negotiate precisely what comes next.

The gap between the two deadlines is a crucial factor as Brexit talks unfold. A standstill transition, agreed in principle this month, has averted a looming crunch for business. EU law will prevail until the end of 2020.

The grace period also gives politicians on both sides of the Channel the option to defer hard decisions on the future partnership and even change their minds years from now.

How they exercise that freedom is the big judgment call to make during the formal talks on future relations, which start in coming weeks. The negotiators know some decisions must be set in stone in a withdrawal treaty, while others will be provisionally made, or left for later.

“I heard from the Brits that a political declaration [on future relations] with lyrics and metaphors will do,” said one senior EU diplomat handling Brexit, while warning of the downside of delay. “At some point we have to say: we cannot continue like this. We need clarity.”

More precision would better reflect what comes after Brexit, and could help ratification efforts and advance trade talks. But it could also destroy Theresa May’s best political shield. “She glides through on ambiguity,” one senior British official said of the UK prime minister. “That’s her game.”

Simon Fraser, former head of the UK Foreign Office, said: “If I was a Brexiter, I would say ‘let’s get out and do the difficult stuff when we get out’”. A detailed description of the final deal would, he added, “expose the difficulty of getting a favourable economic outcome for Britain”.

Decisions that must be taken before 2019

The bare necessities of Brexit are enshrined in a withdrawal treaty. Roughly three-quarters of a 120-page working draft are now agreed. Green ink — signifying agreement — covers a financial settlement of about €45bn, citizens’ rights and the terms of the 21-month transition.

What principally remains are vexed questions over territory and control. What legal borders are drawn around the province of Northern Ireland and the disputed territory of Gibraltar? And who ultimately settles disputes? Here some legal certainty is unavoidable.

“The withdrawal agreement is what we need in order to avoid disarray. That’s the essential part,” said one EU official with a lead role on Brexit. “But that will not fly in parliament unless Theresa May has something else: the promise of a bright future.”

This is the role of what the EU calls a “political declaration” on future relations — a non-binding framework for post-Brexit negotiations that will accompany the exit and transition agreement. As well as guiding negotiators after 2019, this document must smooth the way for the ratification of the exit treaty.

The EU side expects the length of the declaration to be anywhere from 20 to 40 pages, but its specifics are what matters. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, wants enough to show that leaving the EU has consequences. “The danger is if you put in too much detail, it backfires,” said the EU negotiator.

The Irish question — the biggest Brexit dilemma?

Nowhere is the danger of the details greater than over Northern Ireland, perhaps the most contentious Brexit issue.

The future status of the province is a big feature of the withdrawal treaty, obliging both sides to take specific actions to uphold the Good Friday peace agreement and avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland. But the provisions also touch on customs and trade — setting precedents for the formal UK-EU trade negotiation, which can only be completed after Brexit.

“What happens at the border with the EU in Northern Ireland is an indicator of what may happen in Dover,” said Jonathan Faull, a former senior European Commission official. “That is one reason why a lot of people misunderstand the Irish question.”

A “backstop” plan in the withdrawal treaty will set out arrangements to avoid a hard border until and unless alternative solutions are found after Brexit day.

The EU side says it requires a “single regulatory area” on the island — policed through customs checks along the Irish Sea. But for Mrs May that is an “unacceptable” breach of UK sovereignty. It cuts to the heart of the centuries-old Irish question. The two sides are aiming to find a fix by June.

What can be left to the transition?

The Northern Ireland conundrum requires clarity on a fundamental point: after Brexit will the province or all of the UK be in a customs union with the EU?

Without such a decision, it is impossible to draft the Irish “backstop” in the withdrawal treaty, or provide a basic framework on future UK-EU relations.

But all decisions outside the withdrawal agreement are, to some extent, provisional. While the statement on future relations will set the ambition for talks, it is non-binding. In the words of one EU negotiator, it cannot “constrain what follows” in trade negotiations after Brexit.

Some EU leaders want to give the UK a chance to adjust its position — on the customs union or role of European courts — to allow for closer ties, even after Brexit. At a summit last week Mark Rutte, the Dutch premier, joked that the British flag was criss-crossed with “plenty of red lines”. Britain, in other words, should be given space to change its mind.

There are plenty of political moments ahead for such adjustments: Mrs May’s battle to win a majority for her Brexit plans in Britain’s hung parliament; the European elections next year, heralding a change of guard in EU institutions; and a UK general election that must be held by 2022 at the latest.

That gives EU leaders options. They know that decisions can be taken — or deferred — without immediate pain. The transition suspends the economic consequences of Brexit, while providing negotiating time to resolve sensitive issues that may divide the EU27 member states.

Detailed compromises, such as the precise arrangements for financial services, or mechanics of regulatory co-operation — need not be addressed head on. The EU senses its leverage will be greater as Britain approaches a new cliff edge at the end of transition.

David Davis, Britain’s Brexit secretary, is alive to this risk and wants agreement on a fully formed future partnership before the UK leaves. “It would be unwise, in my view … to get sucked into doing a negotiation that is substantive … during the transition period itself. Why? The balance of power in the negotiation alters,” he said in January.

George Bridges, a former Brexit minister, says that MPs would be right to demand that the 21-month transition period has a clear end point. “We must be sure this is a bridge to a clear destination, not a gangplank into thin air.”

But the political incentive to fudge issues may be strong. On their tours of European capitals, Mrs May’s top aides have compared the process to a box with “BREXIT” emblazoned on the side. What is inside the box, they say, is less important than ensuring it actually happens.

The EU side may also prefer a path of least resistance. “There will be Brexit fatigue at some point, particularly among leaders,” said Lotta Nymann-Lindegren, a diplomat who handled Brexit issues for Finland before joining the Miltton consultancy. “The mood in the final year will simply be: let’s get this over with.”