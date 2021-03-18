Climate change quiz

Climate CapitalClimate change quizHow does your knowledge of climate change compare with other FT readers? Take the quiz and find out! Share on Twitter. Opens in a new window.Share on Facebook. Opens in a new window.Share on LinkedIn. Opens in a new window.Share on WhatsApp. Opens in a new window.Question 1 of 12Which of the following is the biggest cause of global warming?Decomposing plantsBurning oil, gas and coalNatural variation of the planetPollution from wildfiresCheck your answerQuestion 2 of 12Which city will host the COP26 climate talks in November this year?TokyoLos AngelesGlasgowCopenhagenCheck your answerQuestion 3 of 12How much has sea level risen since 1900 (global average)?Your answer (cm)0100Check your answerQuestion 4 of 12What portion of the earth’s atmosphere is comprised of carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas?0.041.044.0440.04Check your answerQuestion 5 of 12Which of the following places has warmed the most, over the past 100 years?Marrakech, MoroccoBasra, IraqVancouver, CanadaSvalbard, NorwayCheck your answerQuestion 6 of 12What is the goal of the 2015 Paris climate accord?Limit global warming to well below 1CLimit global warming to well below 2CLimit global warming to well below 4CEradicate fossil fuelsCheck your answerQuestion 7 of 12What percentage of the world’s electricity came from wind and solar power (in Q1 2020)?Your answer (%)020Check your answerQuestion 8 of 12Which country is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide?USChinaIndiaRussiaCheck your answerQuestion 9 of 12What is the world’s simplest molecule and a potential source of clean energy?HydrogenMethaneAmmoniaLithiumCheck your answerQuestion 10 of 12How did global energy-related CO2 emissions change during 2020, compared with 2019? (in per cent)Your answer (%)-1515Check your answerQuestion 11 of 12Which five-year period was the warmest on record?2001-20052006-20102011-20152016-2020Check your answerQuestion 12 of 12Which celebrity got arrested on the steps of the US Capitol building in late 2019 during a climate protest, and said they were inspired by Greta Thunberg?Jane FondaLeonardo DiCaprioAl GoreBillie EilishCheck your answerThis quiz was made by Leslie Hook with design and development by Caroline Nevitt, Aleksandra Wisniewska, Ændrew Rininsland, Cale Tilford and Joanna S Kao