Climate change quiz

Question 1 of 12

Which of the following is the biggest cause of global warming?

Question 2 of 12

Which city will host the COP26 climate talks in November this year?

Question 3 of 12

How much has sea level risen since 1900 (global average)?

Question 4 of 12

What portion of the earth’s atmosphere is comprised of carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas?

Question 5 of 12

Which of the following places has warmed the most, over the past 100 years?

Question 6 of 12

What is the goal of the 2015 Paris climate accord?

Question 7 of 12

What percentage of the world’s electricity came from wind and solar power (in Q1 2020)?

Question 8 of 12

Which country is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide?

Question 9 of 12

What is the world’s simplest molecule and a potential source of clean energy?

Question 10 of 12

How did global energy-related CO2 emissions change during 2020, compared with 2019? (in per cent)

Question 11 of 12

Which five-year period was the warmest on record?

Question 12 of 12

Which celebrity got arrested on the steps of the US Capitol building in late 2019 during a climate protest, and said they were inspired by Greta Thunberg?

This quiz was made by Leslie Hook with design and development by Caroline Nevitt, Aleksandra Wisniewska, Ændrew Rininsland, Cale Tilford and Joanna S Kao

