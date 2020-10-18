Covid-19: The global crisis — in data

The paradox of China’s containment

Daily deaths (7-day rolling average) A chart made with Visual Vocabulary Components from the Financial Times visual and data journalism team. J F M A M J J A S O 0 100 200 China 1 2 3 1 Jan 10 Start of ‘Chunyun’ 2 Jan 23 Wuhan lockdown begins 3 April 8 Wuhan lockdown ends

The emergence of a new Sars-like coronavirus could not have come at a worse time for China. The country was already 10 days into Chunyun — the Lunar New Year travel season that is also the largest annual human migration on the planet — when government officials finally confirmed human-to-human transmission of the as-yet-unnamed virus on January 20. The city at the centre of the outbreak, Wuhan in Hubei province, went into lockdown three days later. By then, much of the city’s populace was already on the move across the country to enjoy the festivities with their families, an enormous outflow of people by road, rail and air estimated to total 5m — almost half of Wuhan’s official population — by the city’s mayor.

Exodus before lockdown Flights out of Wuhan by destination, Jan 18-24

Given the scale of human movement, further spread of the virus across China seemed inevitable. And yet, nine months after the outbreak, province-level cases data reveal China’s remarkable success in containing it to the province of origin.

Despite pre-lockdown travel from Hubei, China managed to contain its Covid-19 outbreak Cumulative confirmed coronavirus cases, by province, as at October 13 2020