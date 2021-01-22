At least 57,264,992 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered around the world, data from 61 countries show.

After a year of breakneck research into more than 230 vaccine candidates, seven coronavirus vaccines are now in use in at least one country. Israel has been the fastest to roll out inoculations. More than a quarter of its population have already received at least one dose of vaccine.

The numbers shown here are updated hourly, using data compiled by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford as well as national data sources from some countries.

Bar chart showing total number of vaccination doses administered per 100 residents, by country. Raw data available in table below.

Related

Sources

Vaccination data shown here is compiled by Our World in Data, with the following exceptions:

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.

Coronavirus pandemic

Markets turn sour on eurozone as economic activity shrinks

Coronavirus latest: US existing home sales hit 14-year high in 2020

Covid-19 vaccine tracker: the global race to vaccinate

EU hit by delay to Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delivery

Financial scam compensation bill to cost £1bn next year

Covid shows that ageing is like a disease — we should treat it accordingly

Emerging markets attract $17bn of inflows in first three weeks of 2021

Eurozone and UK business activity slows sharply as lockdowns take toll

To participate in this chat, you need to upgrade to a newer web browser. Learn more.