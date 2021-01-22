Covid-19 vaccine tracker: the global race to vaccinate

At least 57,264,992 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered around the world, data from 61 countries show.

After a year of breakneck research into more than 230 vaccine candidates, seven coronavirus vaccines are now in use in at least one country. Israel has been the fastest to roll out inoculations. More than a quarter of its population have already received at least one dose of vaccine.

The numbers shown here are updated hourly, using data compiled by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford as well as national data sources from some countries.