European Parliament elections

European elections 2019: what to expect

Come back for live 2019 results on Sunday, May 26
EU citizens are voting for candidates in parliament vote

In one of the world’s broadest democratic exercises, more than 400m voters from the EU’s 28 member states have the opportunity to cast their ballots to elect a new European Parliament between May 23 and 26.

The latest projections from the Financial Times suggest the centre-right European People’s party and centre-left Socialists and Democrats are likely to lose their combined majority for the first time. The main beneficiaries will be groupings of Eurosceptic and anti-immigration parties, who look set to make significant gains.

As results come out, the Financial Times will be reporting them live, country by country, on this page. We are expecting the first estimates from selected countries on Sunday evening, followed by provisional and final results overnight. For more information, read this brief overview of what's at stake in this year's elections.

What about the UK?

In the UK the newly formed Eurosceptic Brexit party is on course to win by a wide margin, sidelining the Tory and Labour parties, which hold power in Westminster. The Brexit party’s strong showing does not bode well for the UK’s Remain-supporting parties.

However, while English and Welsh voters appear ready to strongly support Nigel Farage’s Brexit party, Scotland and Northern Ireland will not. Nationalist parties including the Scottish National party and Sinn Fein are expected to do well there, both of which oppose Brexit. These dynamics are parallel to those of the 2016 EU referendum, where Scotland and Northern Ireland both voted to remain in the EU.

Results by country

Or sort by individual country

Austria

Total seats: 18
Awaiting results

Belgium

Total seats: 21
Awaiting results

Bulgaria

Total seats: 17
Awaiting results

Croatia

Total seats: 11
Awaiting results

Cyprus

Total seats: 6
Awaiting results

Czech Republic

Total seats: 21
Awaiting results

Denmark

Total seats: 13
Awaiting results

Estonia

Total seats: 6
Awaiting results

Finland

Total seats: 13
Awaiting results

France

Total seats: 74
Awaiting results

Germany

Total seats: 96
Awaiting results

Greece

Total seats: 21
Awaiting results

Hungary

Total seats: 21
Awaiting results

Ireland

Total seats: 11
Awaiting results

Italy

Total seats: 73
Awaiting results

Latvia

Total seats: 8
Awaiting results

Lithuania

Total seats: 11
Awaiting results

Luxembourg

Total seats: 6
Awaiting results

Malta

Total seats: 6
Awaiting results

Netherlands

Total seats: 26
Awaiting results

Poland

Total seats: 51
Awaiting results

Portugal

Total seats: 21
Awaiting results

Romania

Total seats: 32
Awaiting results

Slovakia

Total seats: 13
Awaiting results

Slovenia

Total seats: 8
Awaiting results

Spain

Total seats: 54
Awaiting results

Sweden

Total seats: 20
Awaiting results

United Kingdom

Total seats: 73
Awaiting results
Sources: PA, European Parliament in collaboration with Kantar Public

Developed by Cale Tilford, Ændrew Rininsland, Joanna S Kao, Max Harlow, designed by Caroline Nevitt and produced by Aleksandra Wisniewska and Martin Stabe.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.