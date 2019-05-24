European elections 2019: what to expect

In one of the world’s broadest democratic exercises, more than 400m voters from the EU’s 28 member states have the opportunity to cast their ballots to elect a new European Parliament between May 23 and 26.

The latest projections from the Financial Times suggest the centre-right European People’s party and centre-left Socialists and Democrats are likely to lose their combined majority for the first time. The main beneficiaries will be groupings of Eurosceptic and anti-immigration parties, who look set to make significant gains.

As results come out, the Financial Times will be reporting them live, country by country, on this page. We are expecting the first estimates from selected countries on Sunday evening, followed by provisional and final results overnight. For more information, read this brief overview of what's at stake in this year's elections.

What about the UK?

In the UK the newly formed Eurosceptic Brexit party is on course to win by a wide margin, sidelining the Tory and Labour parties, which hold power in Westminster. The Brexit party’s strong showing does not bode well for the UK’s Remain-supporting parties.

However, while English and Welsh voters appear ready to strongly support Nigel Farage’s Brexit party, Scotland and Northern Ireland will not. Nationalist parties including the Scottish National party and Sinn Fein are expected to do well there, both of which oppose Brexit. These dynamics are parallel to those of the 2016 EU referendum, where Scotland and Northern Ireland both voted to remain in the EU.

