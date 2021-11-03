While Europe's sprawling network of pipelines is its main source of gas, the continent is increasingly reliant on LNG — super-chilled and compressed so it can be shipped around the world on tankers. Europe is part of a growing global competition for gas, vying with energy-hungry Asia, which has little of its own.

China’s demand has doubled in the past decade and is expected to accelerate further as it tries to limit coal use in its fast-growing economy. Japan and South Korea are also looking to cut coal use as they attempt to curb emissions. Australia is the key LNG supplier to Asia, but the continent is also taking gas from Qatar, the US and Russia.

Gas buyers in Asia are often state-backed entities willing to pay almost any price necessary to meet government targets for gas supplies — further limiting the supply available for Europe.