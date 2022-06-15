While Garay only had a bandaged digit, Quezon’s whole hand was wrapped in gauze. Two of his fingers had been crushed, and his little finger amputated. His middle finger was now held together by wires, his hand a patchwork of skin, nerve and vein grafts. In truth, Quezon thought Garay was being a bit of a wimp.

But he tried to distract him all the same. They exchanged funny stories about the tasteless hospital food and the British breakfasts Quezon had in the small hotel he stayed in before coming back to Kilkeel. Captain Carson’s wife and mother-in-law had cared for him well, visiting every day. But the sausages and eggs left him feeling hungry. His first meal back on the boats – fried fish, rice and a spicy sour tomato soup – had been a salve.

Quezon was now staying near Kilkeel port, in an apartment arranged through the Kearneys. He had his own bedroom, a separate shower and bath and, out front, there was an apple tree in full blossom. He was alone most of the time, but far more comfortable than on the boat. Other Filipinos brought him fish, cleaning and cutting it for him. He hoped that, with rest and the physical therapy provided at Ulster Hospital, he would be able to fish again before his contract ended in the new year.

Quezon and Garay were still being paid while injured; local fishermen would not be. Locals typically earn a share of catch, which means they share the risks – bad weather, breakdowns – with boat owners. But, when at sea, the harder they work, the more they stand to make. For migrant crew on fixed monthly wages, longer days at sea make the job more dangerous.

Kearney Trawlers and MFV Strathmore said crew are paid according to industry norms, around £25,000 per annum, including food allowances and bonuses. But according to crew on the companies’ boats, as well as signed contracts they showed me, they were making roughly £14,000 a year. As an engineer, Garay earned a little more, about £17,000. Cash bonuses, crew said, amounted to some £200 per month. These are at their employer or captain’s discretion, not a contractual right.

Boat owners are legally required to report accidents to the MAIB “by the quickest means possible”, according to the agency’s website. But Garay’s injury would not be reported for 60 days; Quezon’s would go unreported for 189 days. Kearney Trawlers said its protocol at the time prioritised medical treatment and “has been revised to ensure that any serious accident or injury is reported to the MAIB as soon as practicable”.

Garay realised his injury wasn’t as bad as Quezon’s, but he felt hard done by, in comparison. He was still living on the Campbells’ boats in Kilkeel harbour, moving his belongings when the trawlers went out fishing. His finger had started to hurt from climbing the ladders in port and moving around the cramped cabins. Cooking for himself was difficult, so he relied on the Filipino and Sri Lankan crewmen inviting him to join them for meals. Otherwise, he had bread with coffee. Garay knew he wouldn’t get in trouble with the authorities – they were being lenient because of the pandemic – but he couldn’t stop thinking if he had gone home as planned, his hand would be intact.

Less than a month later, Garay stood on the quayside in Kilkeel, a suitcase and backpack resting at his feet. A grey curtain of May drizzle hung over the harbour, obscuring the forest of masts and cranes. He shivered. Mario Durens, his crewmate and a friend of his and Quezon’s, sat by his side. The 50-year-old, one of the longest-serving migrant crew, had worked for the Campbells and John More since 2015. Now he was seriously unwell, and his illness had convinced both men to leave the Strathmore. They waited anxiously for a car to pick them up.

At first, Durens had tried to hide his stomach pains from crewmates but, soon, everyone on the Strathmore noticed him wincing. He started to look weak, the skin under his eyes turning black, and was told to rest on the boats in port, like Garay. When he got worse, Durens, who was a cancer survivor, asked to be admitted to hospital. He tried to explain his symptoms in limited English, but John More and Gail Campbell said he did not need to go, he later told Garay. MFV Strathmore denied “the suggestion that any crew member did not receive prompt and appropriate medical attention.”

As Durens’ condition worsened, McMurray, the skipper, asked Garay to go back to work, despite his ongoing rehabilitation. Garay hesitated; he’d already missed one physical therapy appointment because he had been at sea. Not that the captain wasn’t trying to find workers elsewhere. On the afternoon of May 17, he posted on Facebook, writing: “Strathmore looking [for] a man for the prawns for a trip. Sailing tonight msg me if interested”. “Men are like hen’s teeth,” a friend commented. “Tell me about it,” McMurray replied.

When McMurray asked him to go fishing again on the morning of May 20, Garay looked at Durens across from him in the galley. Sitting with his legs stretched out on the banquette, propped up by pillows, his pale face lay like a moon against the red upholstery. His blood tests had come back anaemic, a potential sign of resurgent cancer. Garay felt as if only bad things had happened that year. First his accident, then Quezon’s, now Durens’ illness. He feared getting hurt again. He did not want to end up as helpless as his friend. (MFV Strathmore denied that injured crew undertook “inappropriate manual fishing work” and said it facilitated travel to medical appointments.)

Leaving the boat meant potentially breaking the law, but it was Garay’s only way out. He didn’t feel he could turn to the Fishermen’s Mission, because of its ties to the Kilkeel community in port. But he had been in touch with a volunteer at Stella Maris, the Catholic charity. He told Durens he’d decided to ask to be taken away. “Take me with you,” Durens said.

Garay didn’t think to tell Quezon. His cousin was being looked after. There was hope for Quezon, he thought. Garay went down into the cabin and made the call. His nerves frayed during the hours of waiting that followed. When a message informed him a car was finally en route, he helped Durens carry his rucksack off the boat. The injured man and his sick friend attempted to blend in with other workers in the harbour until a silver saloon pulled up. Soon, the Mourne Coastal Route was passing by in the gathering dusk.