The FT 1000: The complete list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies

The complete list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, compiled in association with Statista

by , and

Innovative and fast-growing companies are the driving force of the European economy in the 21st century. They generate jobs and sustain Europe’s competitiveness.

The FT1000 lists the 1,000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2012 and 2015.

See our methodology note below or our FAQ document for full details about how the list was compiled.

Read our news story about these rankings ahead of our publication on April 24 of a special report, FT1000: Europe’s fastest growing companies.

CompanyCountrySectorRevenue
Growth 2012-5		CAGR
2012-5		Revenue
2015 (’000 €)		Employees
2015		Founded
640ZalandoGermanyEcommerce155%36.7%2,958,2009,9872008
959bet365United KingdomTravel & Leisure66%18.5%2,259,2743,4042001
348SpotifySwedenMedia352%65.4%1,945,3321,6102006
255First UtilityUnited KingdomEnergy485%80.1%1,166,8349472006
845SoftcatUnited KingdomTechnology94%24.7%790,8497221993
811CountrysideUnited KingdomConstruction103%26.7%737,6988131958
312OVO EnergyUnited KingdomEnergy399%70.8%706,4559862009
475CoolblueThe NetherlandsEcommerce228%48.6%554,6901,3221999
591JAC TravelUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure175%40.1%458,2545111975
730HuntswoodUnited KingdomSupport Services123%30.7%413,1202111996
916nGAGE Specialist RecruitmentUnited KingdomSupport Services78%21.3%367,2086502007
373Just EatUnited KingdomEcommerce314%60.6%340,9711,4432009
872The Anderson GroupUnited KingdomAutomobiles87%23.2%333,1945372003
1HelloFreshGermanyFood & Beverage13,159%409.9%304,9529812011
510Transline GroupUnited KingdomSupport Services211%46%303,3692921995
981TelitUnited KingdomTechnology61%17.2%300,5308802000
950PrimafrioSpainTransport69%19.2%300,0001901999
397AnescoUnited KingdomEnergy288%57.1%291,7571112010
570the7starsUnited KingdomMedia187%42.1%286,0131172005
786HH GlobalUnited KingdomMedia109%27.8%276,0696562003
175Next KraftwerkeGermanyEnergy680%98.3%273,0001082009
937PSNSpainFinancial Services73%20%265,4794351930
524Churchill Retirement LivingUnited KingdomConstruction206%45.1%250,7364201994
225Mundo Reader (BQ)SpainTechnology545%86.1%240,5001,4122010
647Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT)FranceEnergy153%36.3%226,4583781965
918Cereales y Harinas GarsanSpainFood & Beverage78%21.2%221,202151985
903EMIS GroupUnited KingdomTechnology81%21.8%214,6881,8631987
693Broadway TravelUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure136%33.2%212,3901601948
57Delivery HeroGermanyEcommerce1,380%145.5%199,5072,8432011
549GreenFlexFranceManagement Consulting194%43.2%191,0001802009
967The Appointment GroupUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure64%17.8%183,7002091996
728EurofirmsSpainSupport Services124%30.9%182,6336,6051991
740AGAP2FranceTechnology120%30%180,0002,5002005
605TuskerUnited KingdomAutomobiles168%38.9%171,8321341999
66CD ProjektPolandGames industry1,259%138.6%166,7781311994
438SkyscannerUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure258%52.9%164,8607642003
792First DerivativesUnited KingdomTechnology107%27.5%160,8521,3061996
802APS GroupUnited KingdomMedia105%27.1%158,2947482008
221Spark EnergyUnited KingdomEnergy558%87.4%155,7512732006
582Majedie Asset ManagementUnited KingdomFinancial Services182%41.2%155,657562002
599EndavaUnited KingdomTechnology171%39.4%154,3282,7952006
975Grupo MaevaSpainFood & Beverage62%17.4%151,100871994
940MCG HoldingsUnited KingdomTransport72%19.9%150,0103972009
317St Mary's Football Group (Southampton FC)United KingdomFootball396%70.6%149,4263022009
933Les Petits Chaperons RougesFranceEducation74%20.4%144,6003,0002002
644Sanctuary PersonnelUnited KingdomSupport Services154%36.5%142,4912192006
924LucecoUnited KingdomIndustrial Goods76%20.8%141,8491,6322005
224FarfetchUnited KingdomFashion550%86.6%141,6521,0392007
166EneganItalyEnergy703%100.3%130,531822010
458Frank Recruitment GroupUnited KingdomSupport Services243%50.8%129,9375052006
356Readie ConstructionUnited KingdomConstruction338%63.7%125,937412007
100CalconutSpainFood & Beverage1,013%123.3%125,433182005
540ProgerItalyConstruction197%43.8%123,0771,1671983
830KPSGermanyManagement Consulting99%25.7%122,9004051999
561HemmersbachGermanyTechnology189%42.5%122,0001,9801994
708MoraviaCzech RepublicSupport Services131%32.3%121,0741,0871991
10LandwärmeGermanyEnergy4,164%249.3%119,044202007
829TeamnetRomaniaTechnology99%25.8%112,1458002001
35Ficomsa Servicios FinancierosSpainFinancial Services2,139%181.9%107,600332005
523ExoClickSpainMedia206%45.1%102,403752006
128LottolandUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure820%109.6%100,1162562012
698SaleslandSpainSupport Services134%32.8%98,5737,5052000
8778buildUnited KingdomConstruction86%23%95,561962005
514LoungersUnited KingdomRestaurants209%45.7%92,8921,7932002
982LluchSpainChemicals61%17.2%90,9321111999
424B2XGermanyTechnology268%54.4%89,4005002007
60GreenTech DistributionUnited KingdomSupport Services1,350%143.8%88,283252010
969Villa PlusUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure63%17.7%84,996351986
745NRGUnited KingdomTransport118%29.8%84,5492582006
594AutoAlpinaItalyAutomobiles173%39.8%83,681231987
180Partners NetworkThe NetherlandsAgricultural Commodities669%97.4%82,884262010
342MCSAUnited KingdomTechnology356%65.8%81,8781361979
789Inspired Thinking Group (ITG)United KingdomTechnology108%27.7%81,6633512008
426Fever-TreeUnited KingdomFood & Beverage265%53.9%81,598292004
7OptalUnited KingdomFintech6,161%297.1%81,293242005
939Supreme ImportsUnited KingdomBatteries73%20%80,6001091970
722LovehoneyUnited KingdomRetail127%31.5%79,3001712006
809TvitecSpainConstruction104%26.8%79,2594182007
528Advanced InsulationUnited KingdomIndustrial Goods204%44.9%78,5492007
683Romans InternationalUnited KingdomAutomobiles139%33.6%78,501141994
73World Travel HoldingsUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure1,205%135.4%77,406982008
602MOO PrintUnited KingdomMedia169%39.1%75,0433502004
702Paragon Interiors GroupUnited KingdomConstruction132%32.4%73,7871071986
761EtengoGermanySupport Services115%29%73,000822008
771HiperbaricSpainIndustrial Goods112%28.5%72,658841999
600City & CountryUnited KingdomConstruction170%39.3%70,3361401962
900T&E Ferris (SWAG Jeweller)United KingdomFashion81%21.9%69,4453982009
919Emtec GroupUnited KingdomConstruction78%21.1%68,3523882008
943SpreadexUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure71%19.6%67,7581111998
231WeezeventFranceTechnology525%84.2%67,739502008
996CeladFranceTechnology57%16.2%67,4839051992
563RaphaUnited KingdomFashion189%42.4%67,2993012003
293AlphaSightsUnited KingdomSupport Services423%73.6%66,9512972008
429NEOENFranceEnergy263%53.7%65,700952008
534Orientis Gourmet (Kusmi Tea, Lov organic)FranceFood & Beverage200%44.2%65,1135002001
936Lotus Automation (LotusWorks)IrelandSupport Services73%20.2%63,8544721988
635MSS AGSwitzerlandTransport157%37.1%63,7042022002
738GK SoftwareGermanyTechnology120%30.1%62,6027931990
868ActurisUnited KingdomTechnology88%23.5%62,1203682000
484Property Consortium Holdings (Claims Consortium Group)United KingdomFinancial Services223%47.9%61,7561792011
433PaymentsenseUnited KingdomFintech261%53.4%60,8371972008
999HGFUnited KingdomLaw57%16.1%60,8202251995
308Salvia ElektrotechnikGermanyIndustrial Goods400%71%60,0002002008
597Chartway GroupUnited KingdomConstruction172%39.6%59,1371052009
592ComlineUnited KingdomAutomobiles173%39.8%58,1311131991
795SNPGermanyTechnology107%27.4%56,2006001994
874AmapharmGermanyFood & Beverage87%23.1%56,1462001977
150FonixUnited KingdomFintech761%104.9%55,440202006
395Lioncourt HomesUnited KingdomProperty290%57.4%55,333542006
836VISTA - Das eigene HausGermanyProperty97%25.3%54,584171993
378Regulatory Finance SolutionsUnited KingdomFinancial Services305%59.4%54,535452005
964BeneVitGermanySupport Services64%17.9%54,2731,4732009
897Sahara Presentation SystemsUnited KingdomTechnology82%22%52,689701977
394Specialist People ServicesUnited KingdomSupport Services290%57.4%52,3531202011
991LGT VestraUnited KingdomFinancial Services59%16.7%51,1281472007
921Research GarageUnited KingdomAutomobiles77%20.9%50,6601041971
487Mac-InteriorsUnited KingdomConstruction221%47.5%50,390432002
952PrimaholdingGermanyEnergy69%19.2%50,3514302007
988Republic of MediaUnited KingdomMedia60%16.9%49,975132012
539MHC Mansion House ConsultingUnited KingdomSupport Services198%43.8%49,314782009
9014flowGermanyTransport81%21.8%49,1303222000
773Pacific ProduceUnited KingdomAgricultural Commodities112%28.5%48,898122010
956Sellick PartnershipUnited KingdomSupport Services68%18.9%48,500782001
657KambiMaltaTravel & Leisure150%35.7%47,7004412010
938UKFastUnited KingdomTechnology73%20%47,2512331999
972Community WindpowerUnited KingdomEnergy63%17.7%47,108352008
907Arthur DavidUnited KingdomFood & Beverage80%21.7%46,2992691986
893TechbauItalyConstruction82%22.2%46,196572008
147SoltecSpainEnergy778%106.3%45,651742004
801TransporeonGermanyTechnology105%27.1%45,5494502000
203True PotentialUnited KingdomFinancial Services596%90.9%45,4531552010
997PaxtonUnited KingdomTechnology57%16.2%45,0672471985
909TB InternationalGermanyFashion80%21.6%45,000302004
407LEOshoesItalyFashion280%56%44,8972062010
857Chinook SciencesUnited KingdomEnergy92%24.2%44,581262003
18UKCloudUnited KingdomTechnology3,204%220.9%43,7661132011
914Fitzgerald ContractorsUnited KingdomConstruction79%21.4%43,592881980
607JellyfishUnited KingdomMedia166%38.6%43,4902571999
957FoundryUnited KingdomTechnology67%18.7%43,0692081996
878EfficioUnited KingdomSupport Services86%23%42,7881812001
720OmarUnited KingdomConstruction128%31.6%42,6053332010
155Secret EscapesUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure747%103.9%42,5362692009
643Woodway UKUnited KingdomWaste management & recycling154%36.5%41,899701978
441AdcashEstoniaAdvertising256%52.7%41,7141532011
425Private Sport ShopFranceEcommerce267%54.2%41,674912011
337NMS International GroupUnited KingdomSupport Services364%66.7%41,478272007
577CloserStill MediaUnited KingdomMedia184%41.6%41,4761472008
346VR TelecomSpainTelecoms353%65.4%41,377132010
466G5 GamesSwedenGames industry232%49.3%41,0462622001
727DacomItalyTechnology124%30.9%40,251252003
609NavartisUnited KingdomSupport Services165%38.5%40,221362006
678Clement MayUnited KingdomSupport Services142%34.2%39,93692009
335Prepaid Financial ServicesUnited KingdomFintech367%67.2%39,680442007
977S-CubeFranceTechnology61%17.3%38,721352006
979Alianza GaladtransSpainTransport61%17.2%38,551682009
182WidespaceSwedenAdvertising664%97%37,8282072007
844QuixantUnited KingdomTechnology94%24.7%37,6951382001
431Panther Warehousing (Panther Logistic Experts)United KingdomTransport261%53.4%37,6942312009
645QuanteamFranceTechnology153%36.3%37,5003602007
710DodaxSwitzerlandEcommerce131%32.2%37,015502009
776VitallianceFranceHealth111%28.2%36,9752,5002003
21iZettleSwedenFintech3,036%215.4%36,8412562010
535TelavoxSwedenTelecoms200%44.2%35,5601362003
558M3United KingdomMedia191%42.8%35,5281802011
38Ve InteractiveUnited KingdomAdvertising2,035%177.4%35,2403342009
516TeacherActiveUnited KingdomEducation208%45.5%35,1481022004
486Hallam MedicalUnited KingdomSupport Services222%47.7%35,022542007
806ML Accessories (Knightsbridge)United KingdomIndustrial Goods104%26.9%35,017691998
785DialogueUnited KingdomTechnology109%27.8%34,928481995
253Neusta ConsultingGermanySupport Services485%80.2%34,760302007
119CloudreachUnited KingdomTechnology880%114%34,7332502009
435AccedoSwedenTechnology259%53.1%34,4853002004
803ITradeGermanyPersonal & Household Goods105%27%34,400232005
37Comme J'aimeFranceEcommerce2,062%178.6%34,08972010
692N+1 SingerUnited KingdomFinancial Services136%33.2%34,031942006
204Fond of BagsGermanyFashion592%90.5%33,9001062010
412StartselectThe NetherlandsEcommerce275%55.4%33,809382011
769Tonic ConstructionUnited KingdomConstruction113%28.6%33,7631441999
760QdosUnited KingdomFinancial Services115%29%33,1231002006
485DribuildUnited KingdomConstruction223%47.8%32,894402008
833Laila’s Fine FoodsUnited KingdomFood & Beverage97%25.3%32,6332942002
948Ti&mSwitzerlandTechnology70%19.3%32,6012102005
954TalleyUnited KingdomHealth68%18.9%32,2762101953
157StorytelSwedenMedia741%103.4%31,887562006
2CodewisePolandAdvertising13,052%408.5%31,6131032011
385ProsperoUnited KingdomSupport Services297%58.4%31,400972000
608Redcliffe.United KingdomConstruction166%38.6%31,299301979
886YakaroulerFranceEcommerce85%22.7%31,230752006
634MMNItalyTechnology157%37.1%31,228441989
859educcareGermanyEducation91%24.1%31,2008532002
49FyndiqSwedenEcommerce1,523%153.2%30,7841202009
855Synergy Security SolutionsIrelandSupport Services92%24.3%30,2827992010
653Just On Business (JOB)ItalySupport Services150%35.8%30,061242000
187Banor CapitalUnited KingdomFinancial Services646%95.4%29,919362010
418GermanimalsGermanyAgricultural Commodities272%54.9%29,76072011
496WelljobFranceSupport Services219%47.2%29,652721997
446PropertyserveUnited KingdomProperty253%52.3%29,514472004
953Sequans CommunicationsFranceTechnology69%19.1%29,3391962003
890Travelworld MotorhomesUnited KingdomAutomobiles84%22.4%29,195431971
279HorizonUnited KingdomPharmaceuticals449%76.4%29,1342342007
248AlkemyItalyEcommerce490%80.7%28,9002202012
434KBS BaulogistikGermanyConstruction260%53.2%28,8421082004
917DotDigitalUnited KingdomTechnology78%21.3%28,8292041999
989AtemeFranceTelecoms60%16.9%28,5851641991
611InSkin MediaUnited KingdomTechnology165%38.3%27,880742007
822NurtureUnited KingdomConstruction100%26%27,8554052008
871Schloßgarage WilleGermanyAutomobiles87%23.2%27,850311933
983VisionUnited KingdomTechnology61%17.1%27,5931112011
961Ward SecurityUnited KingdomSupport Services66%18.3%27,4305952007
978SoficoBelgiumTechnology61%17.3%27,1001901988
689QuartixUnited KingdomTechnology137%33.3%27,0951012007
623SwanstaffUnited KingdomSupport Services161%37.8%26,5942941997
218SonnenGermanyEnergy567%88.2%26,0001502010
499Right Choice Insurance BrokersUnited KingdomInsurance218%47.1%25,9972272008
9Falcon Green PersonnelUnited KingdomSupport Services5,587%284.5%25,960202012
955Aquinna HomesUnited KingdomConstruction68%18.9%25,936172005
736TNG Technology ConsultingGermanyTechnology121%30.3%25,8202222000
793Yate SuppliesUnited KingdomIndustrial Goods107%27.5%25,810831982
705GPF LewisUnited KingdomConstruction132%32.3%25,538292006
898SWR Waste ManagementUnited KingdomWaste management & recycling82%22%25,524762007
729E-LeatherUnited KingdomIndustrial Goods124%30.9%25,4011281995
240MasthavenUnited KingdomFinancial Services505%82.2%25,323371983
78RateSetterUnited KingdomFintech1,176%133.7%25,2041802009
904First AvenueUnited KingdomFinancial Services81%21.8%25,040472006
3Green IT Das SystemhausGermanyTechnology11,113%382.2%24,305802012
832LUNOS energy-efficentGermanyIndustrial Goods98%25.5%23,900742002
910Sale GroupUnited KingdomConstruction80%21.6%23,798312000
603Virtual1United KingdomTechnology168%39%23,711682007
273NetcentricSwitzerlandTechnology457%77.2%23,5982352012
453Fabimilk nutritionUnited KingdomFood & Beverage246%51.3%23,58372010
825Hodgson SayersUnited KingdomConstruction99%25.9%23,2011101979
286RovopUnited KingdomEnergy436%75%23,1901222011
113VictorUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure945%118.7%23,142742010
965RecrootUnited KingdomSupport Services64%17.9%23,0961,2362004
960Mak CostruzioniItalyConstruction66%18.4%23,0741102004
669Nicole MilanoItalyFashion145%34.7%22,985922006
797Miha BodytecGermanyTechnology106%27.3%22,900162007
39Innox TradingUnited KingdomEcommerce1,922%172.4%22,771482010
842va-Q-tecGermanyIndustrial Goods95%24.9%22,5432122001
984Laser ElectricalUnited KingdomConstruction60%17%22,487641998
103Afinna OneItalyTelecoms1,008%122.9%22,15942010
951Aertec SolutionsSpainAerospace & Defence69%19.2%22,0004951997
711Blackrock PMUnited KingdomManagement Consulting131%32.2%21,871502009
992QosmosFranceTechnology58%16.6%21,8541012000
17Roc TechnologiesUnited KingdomSupport Services3,366%226%21,5791512011
71AlfranSpainRetail1,226%136.7%21,555212012
291ElixirrUnited KingdomManagement Consulting424%73.7%21,512692011
784Blau DirektGermanyFinancial Services109%27.8%21,5001072000
826Campbell & KennedyUnited KingdomSupport Services99%25.8%21,467741996
545AspensUnited KingdomFood & Beverage196%43.5%21,4627642008
659LED LinearGermanyIndustrial Goods148%35.3%21,2391162006
796Labatec PharmaSwitzerlandPharmaceuticals106%27.3%21,140751957
574ConnectItalyPersonal & Household Goods185%41.9%21,115112009
617NFONGermanyTelecoms163%37.9%21,0001502007
494CalastoneUnited KingdomFinancial Services219%47.3%20,8151092007
505NatooraUnited KingdomFood & Beverage215%46.6%20,7151542003
222Tom d'AquiFranceFood & Beverage555%87.1%20,6843502009
244SocialbakersCzech RepublicTechnology499%81.6%20,6022402008
915Margo ConseilFranceTechnology78%21.3%20,5941882005
993RomanUnited KingdomConstruction58%16.5%20,4061841985
242TrustlySwedenFintech501%81.8%20,015712008
70FFG FINANZCHECK Finanzportale (finanzcheck.de)GermanyEcommerce1,233%137.1%20,0001152010
821AllnaturaGermanyEcommerce100%26%19,795432009
34LoveholidaysUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure2,188%183.9%19,722892011
268SimmetricoItalySupport Services461%77.7%19,700162007
278EburyUnited KingdomFinancial Services450%76.5%19,3841282009
976Leeson PolyurethanesUnited KingdomIndustrial Goods62%17.4%19,373341986
987Metcalfe FarmsUnited KingdomFood & Beverage60%16.9%19,368962006
818FGD LimitedUnited KingdomConstruction101%26.2%19,239232004
970EurovanilleFranceFood & Beverage63%17.7%19,227751990
77SchaltkulisseGermanyAutomobiles1,180%133.9%19,20082010
699Westcoast SeafoodGermanyFood & Beverage134%32.7%19,053102005
115AsavieIrelandTechnology901%115.5%19,035792004
258FenergoIrelandTechnology482%79.8%18,7071222009
876Daish's HolidaysUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure86%23.1%18,7023161983
74Buben & MädchenGermanyMedia1,203%135.3%18,640322011
941Buttle'sUnited KingdomConstruction72%19.8%18,513661991
994Direct FerriesUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure58%16.4%18,381571999
889TCS ScreedingUnited KingdomConstruction84%22.5%18,326752004
880Paine ManwaringUnited KingdomSupport Services85%22.9%18,2921021992
932BI ConsultingFranceTechnology75%20.4%18,0831542001
804Medialine.agGermanyTechnology105%26.9%17,815581999
309CommAgilityUnited KingdomTelecoms400%71%17,726452006
107DCMNGermanyMedia1,003%122.6%17,690452010
865Iskander Business PartnerGermanyManagement Consulting90%23.8%17,681302010
583MaikiiItalyEcommerce180%41%17,657232008
995MyPayUnited KingdomFinancial Services58%16.4%17,4582892007
676NordLeasingGermanyFinancial Services142%34.3%17,36662010
906Sygnature DiscoveryUnited KingdomPharmaceuticals80%21.7%17,1101412004
13CatawikiThe NetherlandsEcommerce3,676%235.5%16,9543002008
861Liberty LeasingUnited KingdomFinancial Services91%24%16,945402001
56ESM PowerUnited KingdomEnergy1,397%146.4%16,853422002
820Lübbers Anlagen- und UmwelttechnikGermanyIndustrial Goods101%26.1%16,744641992
6Black Swan DataUnited KingdomTechnology7,054%315.1%16,6911062011
817BorroUnited KingdomFinancial Services101%26.2%16,664522008
43ZootCzech RepublicEcommerce1,641%159.2%16,5701482012
913PCA PredictUnited KingdomTechnology79%21.4%16,513532001
152ScalityFranceTechnology754%104.4%16,4821742009
945Exiom SolutionSpainEnergy71%19.5%16,23272010
885RedingtonUnited KingdomSupport Services85%22.7%16,060742006
925Vitamin CenterItalyEcommerce76%20.7%16,044252002
319Green GiraffeThe NetherlandsFinancial Services386%69.4%15,841442010
565Off PriceGermanyEcommerce188%42.3%15,729752007
697CoimaItalyProperty134%32.8%15,630352007
614Bardot GroupFranceEnergy165%38.3%15,615462004
301Grüner Fisher InvestmentsGermanyFinancial Services410%72.2%15,5541051999
665MagmapoolGermanySales & Marketing146%34.9%15,416392003
638COREGermanySupport Services156%36.8%15,366652009
828Costruzioni AretineItalyIndustrial Goods99%25.8%15,201581962
869InmunotekSpainPharmaceuticals88%23.5%15,0791291992
8Theano AdvisorsFranceManagement Consulting5,758%288.4%14,997452012
477PolfoodGermanyFood & Beverage227%48.4%14,90981991
20LoveCraftsUnited KingdomEcommerce3,054%216%14,825752010
339Arrow MediaUnited KingdomMedia359%66.1%14,768462011
923HPDUnited KingdomFintech76%20.8%14,691831972
621AgenorUnited KingdomTechnology162%37.8%14,517362006
864InsignFranceTechnology90%23.8%14,5011412010
29EnnismoreUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure2,433%193.7%14,475392012
25SmarketsUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure2,763%205.9%14,322412008
973FuturMasterFranceTechnology63%17.6%14,3001401994
559AgerioGermanySupport Services190%42.5%14,190102010
849EntusiasmoSpainMedia93%24.5%13,923152009
239PalibexSpainTransport506%82.3%13,862332012
265PrivateFlyUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure467%78.3%13,741222008
664Terra CanisGermanyEcommerce146%35%13,719202005
4BrainlabsUnited KingdomAdvertising8,218%336.5%13,608482012
732Trinity InternationalUnited KingdomLaw123%30.6%13,605152006
15FEO MediaSwedenGames industry3,419%227.7%13,490442012
174LogisanItalyTechnology686%98.9%13,474102004
153Bio IngredientsFranceFood & Beverage753%104.3%13,37262009
121C & J DirectGermanyEcommerce869%113.2%13,311542005
430PhenoxGermanyIndustrial Goods261%53.5%13,3001252005
741MWR InfoSecurityUnited KingdomCyber Security119%29.9%13,1871672003
381CH4ItalyEnergy301%58.9%12,99292010
674NTA SystemhausGermanyTelecoms143%34.5%12,900812011
556PHSEItalyTransport192%42.9%12,7461242002
813SunProdItalyFood & Beverage102%26.3%12,73572011
944RegalUnited KingdomFood & Beverage71%19.6%12,657262009
947Coryton Advanced FuelsUnited KingdomEnergy70%19.4%12,646252010
595VarvaglioneItalyFood & Beverage173%39.7%12,5161994
30erdbär (Freche Freunde)GermanyFood & Beverage2,400%192.4%12,500252010
788TraytecGermanyIndustrial Goods108%27.7%12,500602009
173netplusFR (net+)SwitzerlandTelecoms691%99.3%12,470302012
894IAM SoldUnited KingdomProperty82%22.2%12,391612009
445SZD SportwagenGermanyAutomobiles253%52.3%12,373222006
712HesusFranceWaste management & recycling130%32%12,200202008
763Smart Currency ExchangeUnited KingdomFintech114%28.9%12,065802004
5Catapult Enterprises (Propercorn)United KingdomFood & Beverage7,510%323.8%12,052322011
759Proplan PPCSpainChemicals115%29%11,882161994
296Société MK (Malhia Kent)FranceFashion420%73.3%11,798471986
661OregoldItalyFinancial Services148%35.3%11,79122011
42NewkerSpainConstruction1,652%159.7%11,740102012
480Dein KlettershopGermanyEcommerce226%48.2%11,698602011
498ExxposedGermanyEcommerce218%47.1%11,677542010
24King LongSpainTransport2,855%209.2%11,615122012
12TorchlightUnited KingdomSupport Services3,938%243.1%11,564242011
633GV Restauration ServiceFranceSupport Services158%37.1%11,542391995
181IprotectGermanyEcommerce666%97.1%11,492452011
852Gilray PlantUnited KingdomConstruction93%24.4%11,470181973
646CPC BaulogistikGermanyConstruction153%36.3%11,400302006
739PrezzoForteItalyEcommerce120%30%11,174112010
637ExpertimeGermanySupport Services156%36.8%11,0883232006
798Gruppo nsaItalyFinancial Services106%27.3%11,080802001
50IcontItalyIndustrial Goods1,471%150.5%11,000302007
726TranslatedItalySupport Services125%31%10,988472002
536LeggettFranceProperty199%44.1%10,913432001
464Boldint (BOLD)PortugalTechnology234%49.5%10,8573832009
543Melvin & HamiltonGermanyFashion196%43.6%10,855411983
613PixidFranceSupport Services165%38.3%10,845492004
569Web RepublicSwitzerlandMedia188%42.2%10,773892009
131RadiotransSpainTelecoms811%108.8%10,767152002
306Secura ReifenserviceGermanyRetail404%71.4%10,743672010
503VardagsUnited KingdomLaw217%46.9%10,634482005
525CentroMedico SantagostinoItalyHealth205%45.1%10,599602006
707Elektrowerkzeuge BenderGermanyEcommerce132%32.3%10,567131996
105MegaportGermanyEcommerce1,005%122.8%10,501202011
700Gorilla SportsGermanyEcommerce133%32.6%10,500192005
227Design OfficesGermanySupport Services537%85.4%10,4411062008
272S4MFranceTechnology459%77.4%10,435812011
369GlobalwaysGermanyTechnology317%60.9%10,426312004
280ITmaginationPolandTechnology444%75.8%10,3432802008
590ÁlamoConsultingSpainSupport Services176%40.3%10,2191272007
98Ziegler GroupGermanyTransport1,018%123.6%10,179492010
882Proprietes PriveesFranceProperty85%22.8%10,11672006
468Nox MedicalIcelandHealth232%49.2%10,097422006
495Jürgen Höller AcademyGermanySupport Services219%47.2%10,077392002
208BulprosBulgariaTechnology588%90.2%9,9482912010
531NeuseelandhausGermanyFood & Beverage201%44.3%9,933252009
67ComposystGermanyAerospace & Defence1,254%138.3%9,92282010
895WANdiscoUnited KingdomTechnology82%22.2%9,9071592012
422FSI.companyItalyProperty271%54.8%9,874492009
575VirtaMedSwitzerlandHealth185%41.8%9,857452007
687Richter Lighting TechnologiesGermanyIndustrial Goods138%33.5%9,815801994
807MicromataGermanyTechnology104%26.8%9,798862010
260Grupo GlorietaSpainEducation480%79.6%9,744501999
658Mit-Uns PersonaldienstleistungenGermanySupport Services150%35.7%9,7364802007
800Gläser und FlaschenGermanyIndustrial Goods105%27.1%9,660482008
666KaliopFranceTechnology145%34.8%9,6481302002
779Job ServiceItalyIndustrial Goods110%28%9,5501482009
794COM SoftwareGermanyTechnology107%27.4%9,5071201996
36Convent EnergyGermanySupport Services2,092%179.9%9,4471052007
892Kent BrushesUnited KingdomFashion83%22.3%9,404431777
88AdyoulikeFranceAdvertising1,081%127.7%9,343502011
630Kirschstein - Das AutohausGermanyAutomobiles159%37.3%9,322141966
389Agile NetworksIrelandTechnology294%58%9,240182011
706ZielpulsGermanySupport Services132%32.3%9,2271102008
261Z-Wave EuropeGermanyTechnology478%79.4%9,220242000
615TecnoseedItalyFood & Beverage165%38.3%9,21252011
467SMD Sanierungs-ManagementGermanyConstruction232%49.2%9,200672010
541Extreme SensioFranceTechnology197%43.7%9,200512012
827LG IndustriebauserviceGermanyConstruction99%25.8%9,200432010
120MifarmaSpainEcommerce880%114%9,178242011
456Terracciano serviceItalyTransport245%51.2%9,161862008
233Oro ArteItalyPrecious metals520%83.7%9,15452011
735K&R TransporteGermanyTransport122%30.4%9,090902004
538ConsultaItalyTransport198%43.8%9,0753002002
284AdboothSpainMedia440%75.5%9,067112012
266Dalphin International GroupThe NetherlandsFood & Beverage463%77.8%9,00032006
532Northvale ConstructionUnited KingdomConstruction200%44.3%8,914302008
405SMP MontageGermanyEnergy284%56.6%8,885112008
133OzarooUnited KingdomEcommerce809%108.7%8,84792010
232MeetingselectThe NetherlandsTravel & Leisure521%83.8%8,750132007
334SignavioGermanyTechnology369%67.4%8,656942009
33SixsentixSwitzerlandTechnology2,268%187.2%8,653712013
618EasybutionGermanyTechnology162%37.9%8,645102009
949ZoppisItalyEcommerce70%19.2%8,619121996
249ImakumoFranceTechnology489%80.6%8,5751002010
482AcmeoGermanyTechnology225%48.2%8,485382009
192Danisi EngineeringItalyAutomobiles624%93.5%8,472461995
197TheodoFranceTechnology619%93%8,466802009
277Run a ShopGermanySupport Services451%76.6%8,369222008
902NobisGermanySupport Services81%21.8%8,3071062002
109FiloBluItalyEcommerce966%120.1%8,302782009
606HexadGermanyTechnology168%38.9%8,300342010
696RicooGermanyEcommerce134%32.9%8,141122006
76Goodwill SolutionsUnited KingdomTransport1,181%134%8,097302008
427DovevivoItalyProperty265%53.9%8,087252007
448Mesauda MilanoItalyBeauty250%51.8%8,075202004
6243mundi (FCM Travel Solution)FranceSupport Services161%37.8%8,0621002006
990Generik ParisFranceBeauty59%16.8%8,005242004
573EVOCGermanyFashion185%41.9%7,992112008
858Coffee at WorkGermanyFood & Beverage92%24.2%7,926761999
873BioCity NottinghamUnited KingdomIndustrial Goods87%23.1%7,899602002
677ContractorGermanySupport Services142%34.3%7,867142010
851Shervey (Carehome.co.uk)United KingdomHealth93%24.5%7,8632192007
62HisertGermanyFashion1,320%142.1%7,85652011
778Transports Taxi GaillotFranceTransport110%28.1%7,842521999
264Wi-SalesGermanyIndustrial Goods468%78.4%7,83252012
742GevekomGermanySales & Marketing119%29.9%7,8122802006
176Zype TV (CitNOW)United KingdomTechnology677%98%7,786722008
744Mondo AlimentiItalyFood & Beverage119%29.8%7,763172011
887Sterman Technische SystemeGermanyIndustrial Goods85%22.7%7,750462000
327Agile ContentSpainMedia377%68.4%7,712322007
746Accso - Accelerated SolutionsGermanyTechnology118%29.6%7,681772010
64FairsailUnited KingdomTechnology1,277%139.7%7,667622007
508IStorageUnited KingdomTechnology214%46.4%7,597192009
210HabitissimoSpainTechnology582%89.6%7,5001102008
315LemaireFranceFashion396%70.6%7,444251991
567Gruppo Peroni EventiItalySupport Services188%42.2%7,419182007
884EmutecGermanySupport Services85%22.8%7,400792002
387Ethica Corporate FinanceItalyFinancial Services295%58%7,37582009
156Motus Energy S.r.l.ItalyEnergy746%103.8%7,36662009
717GartenpriatGermanyEcommerce129%31.8%7,349252000
686EgiconItalyIndustrial Goods138%33.5%7,311472008
106EconoMedicGermanyHealth1,003%122.6%7,302142005
28XovisSwitzerlandTechnology2,659%202.2%7,258282008
926Traneo (babyneo)GermanyEcommerce76%20.7%7,240132005
289MHMS Mechatronic SolutionsAustriaIndustrial Goods428%74.1%7,209162003
476FaciliconGermanyConstruction227%48.5%7,200402011
550OpenWORK (lemonde-apres.com)FranceSupport Services194%43.2%7,198622010
586Vey VersorgungstechnikGermanyConstruction179%40.7%7,183321955
601PlastoPharmaFrancePharmaceuticals170%39.2%7,144372007
622LTNGermanyTransport162%37.8%7,1271132004
980Hallmarq Veterinary ImagingUnited KingdomHealth61%17.2%7,124292001
355IVPNetworks (IVP)GermanyHealth340%63.9%7,112242009
593Alpenschlössl & LinderhofItalyTravel & Leisure173%39.8%7,100641998
135Deutsche Gesellschaft für PrivatpatientenGermanyFinancial Services805%108.4%7,098722011
402Lineup SystemsUnited KingdomAdvertising286%56.8%7,095572009
259Alpha FXUnited KingdomFinancial Services480%79.7%7,075202009
437Touring SuperleggeraItalyAutomobiles258%53%7,058272007
344Air Cargo Professionals (ACP)GermanyTransport354%65.6%7,01682011
473Fiseur-Einkauf.comGermanyEcommerce230%48.8%7,013222004
46Epos NowUnited KingdomFintech1,579%156.1%7,004952011
40Tikiting DistribucionesSpainTransport1,866%169.9%7,000242008
688Erb TransporteGermanyTransport137%33.4%7,000401989
460MaestripieriItalySupport Services240%50.3%6,956251999
353SensioLabsFranceTechnology342%64.2%6,953452012
276Triomachine (Gaictech)SpainIndustrial Goods453%76.8%6,947302008
143PurePharmaDenmarkFood & Beverage786%106.9%6,944402009
16Biomasa ForestalSpainEnergy3,390%226.8%6,936222006
310OnTracUnited KingdomSupport Services399%70.9%6,911312008
241Ngage MediaThe NetherlandsMedia504%82.1%6,870132010
713UrquiolaItalyConstruction130%32%6,850142004
725VNGItalyIndustrial Goods125%31%6,813221993
555ErrebielleItalyIndustrial Goods192%43%6,811622012
504Liquid CONceptGermanyTransport216%46.7%6,807132007
490Vivos Technology (Phastar)United KingdomHealth220%47.4%6,766792003
931Macc CareUnited KingdomHealth75%20.5%6,7562242004
588WebrankingItalyMedia178%40.7%6,724561998
835MTItalyTelecoms97%25.3%6,702291999
631PacktronicItalyIndustrial Goods158%37.2%6,68881997
781Duetti PackagingItalyIndustrial Goods110%28%6,685232008
26NervecentreUnited KingdomTechnology2,702%203.7%6,646212010
364AletheiaGermanySupport Services331%62.7%6,5942432011
52AdxperienceFranceAdvertising1,424%147.9%6,570152011
721MIOGAGermanyEcommerce128%31.5%6,566172008
682Euro M.A.R.ItalyTravel & Leisure139%33.7%6,5161122001
404NanobitCroatiaGames industry284%56.7%6,506562008
374Variobend (ASCOmachines)GermanyIndustrial Goods314%60.6%6,500162011
461RawoplastGermanyIndustrial Goods238%50.1%6,490162009
130BláscarSpainConstruction819%109.5%6,449631980
270Thomas Business SpainSpainPersonal & Household Goods459%77.5%6,44152012
854EQ InvestorsUnited KingdomFinancial Services92%24.4%6,439551987
86BBB (Good Goût)FranceFood & Beverage1,108%129.4%6,400172010
530KEPGermanyTransport202%44.5%6,3821451997
774Via DirectFranceTechnology112%28.4%6,329401995
537SelectecUnited KingdomTechnology198%43.9%6,312201981
303SelectraFranceEnergy406%71.7%6,3002002007
748ComSystoGermanyTechnology117%29.5%6,300742002
905High AccessUnited KingdomSupport Services80%21.8%6,288492005
322TravelBroker (reiseschein)GermanyTravel & Leisure380%68.7%6,27482009
479Amethis FinanceFranceFinancial Services226%48.3%6,261172011
1,000SocodnFranceFood & Beverage57%16.1%6,206242006
352Steinmann NatursteineGermanyConstruction343%64.2%6,200191998
684AbalightGermanyIndustrial Goods138%33.5%6,176292009
123MaplaceencrècheFranceEducation851%111.9%6,175202010
724TriOSGermanyTechnology125%31%6,170441997
671MoreschiniItalyConstruction144%34.6%6,12591981
866DukaDenmarkTechnology90%23.8%6,029332010
252Hadrian TechnologyUnited KingdomSupport Services486%80.3%6,007101999
54Bébé BoutikFranceEcommerce1,401%146.7%6,002262012
755ProSwimwearUnited KingdomRetail115%29.1%5,982282007
281ArtífexSpainConstruction444%75.8%5,949292011
97ActilityFranceTechnology1,024%124%5,947602010
125PowerplanetonlineSpainEcommerce833%110.5%5,917302004
206AcondistecGermanyTechnology589%90.3%5,897122004
527Brämig & StehlingGermanyIndustrial Goods205%45%5,881331997
772Mawa DesignGermanyPersonal & Household Goods112%28.5%5,870421997
223Dépil TechFranceHealth552%86.8%5,811492011
27Exquisite FruitsSpainFood & Beverage2,662%202.3%5,80052012
459IbotechGermanyTransport241%50.5%5,800472007
19TempusGermanySupport Services3,059%216.1%5,75082012
384MicrooledFranceTechnology297%58.4%5,712352007
834AXXCONGermanySupport Services97%25.3%5,700332008
61Aquila InsightUnited KingdomTechnology1,333%142.9%5,682602011
23FreepikSpainMedia2,913%211.2%5,664192012
557StudyPortalsThe NetherlandsEducation192%42.9%5,614782009
94FuniglobalSpainEcommerce1,045%125.4%5,600402012
896Mister TennisItalyEcommerce82%22.1%5,593182007
843VKPThe NetherlandsConstruction95%24.9%5,581312003
159CompactHabitSpainConstruction733%102.7%5,567162004
440DealertyreGermanyRetail256%52.8%5,56042011
934MarketshotFranceTechnology74%20.3%5,514132008
127PrimaideaItalySupport Services827%110.1%5,487101998
214Hannoversche Immobilien TreuhandGermanyProperty575%89%5,47531972
962You-GetThe NetherlandsTechnology65%18.1%5,467542007
5204MotionsGermanySales & Marketing206%45.3%5,434242010
500Park OneGermanyTransport218%47%5,414482005
908B & S ObjektserviceGermanySupport Services80%21.6%5,400611990
382Run my AccountsSwitzerlandSupport Services300%58.7%5,387262008
576Goodfellow & GoodfellowUnited KingdomFood & Beverage185%41.8%5,387182011
808Agile42GermanySupport Services104%26.8%5,300352007
587Clemens HobbyTecGermanyPersonal & Household Goods178%40.7%5,28382004
179Società Italiana Tecnologie Industria MetalmeccanicaItalyAutomobiles669%97.4%5,280252008
462VelomatItalyIndustrial Goods237%49.9%5,280342012
519SoftdistributionGermanyTechnology207%45.4%5,276202009
363NeomouvFranceTravel & Leisure331%62.8%5,22592009
376FlowmonCzech RepublicTechnology312%60.4%5,221422007
415IXDSGermanyMedia274%55.2%5,200552009
791Abfallmanagement PETERSGermanyWaste management & recycling108%27.6%5,170622008
757Suolificio ManniniItalyIndustrial Goods115%29.1%5,161331980
777EvvaiItalyTravel & Leisure110%28.1%5,129102009
879Cartonnerie ModerneFranceSupport Services86%22.9%5,128221904
223V CargoGermanyTransport2,970%213.1%5,114282012
497XuckerGermanyFood & Beverage219%47.2%5,100222004
716Gruppo ElciItalyTechnology129%31.8%5,099651973
768FRISSThe NetherlandsTechnology113%28.6%5,069652006
444BMI-SystemFranceTechnology254%52.4%5,062472004
408LongitudeUnited KingdomSupport Services279%55.9%5,056202011
650Ingeo ProgettiItalyConstruction151%35.8%5,055472003
230Frama International LogisticsGermanyTransport525%84.2%5,000102012
670ElbkindGermanyMedia144%34.7%5,000472008
715InnokranGermanyIndustrial Goods129%31.8%4,985182010
899Fleet Logistics LenhardGermanyTransport81%22%4,97092010
263New SalesGermanyEnergy471%78.7%4,947182010
799IMP GroupGermanyHealth106%27.2%4,92581998
63PippaJeanGermanyFashion1,279%139.8%4,922742011
148Concept-TyFranceProperty767%105.4%4,89581999
367Cosmondial (Benecos)GermanyBeauty318%61.1%4,892242011
212HappyOrNotFinlandTechnology580%89.4%4,891322009
274MailjetFranceTechnology454%77%4,888542010
324InventivaFrancePharmaceuticals380%68.7%4,8751062011
193Luca TicSpainSupport Services623%93.3%4,8501402010
207Nacatur 2SpainHealth588%90.2%4,84082008
299A friend of mineThe NetherlandsMedia417%72.9%4,810292011
330Freaks 4U GamingGermanyMedia371%67.6%4,788672011
269AvancaThe NetherlandsPersonal & Household Goods461%77.7%4,786302009
146InnofisSpainFinTech781%106.5%4,767612012
533Immobiliare del CampoItalyTravel & Leisure200%44.2%4,744361981
47PhoneNaticGermanyEcommerce1,546%154.4%4,741402012
11KolgaGermanyEcommerce4,044%246%4,724192012
651Deutsche Beratungsgesellschaft für FinanzplanungGermanyFinancial Services151%35.8%4,679612009
681DachgewerkGermanyEcommerce140%33.8%4,67291997
511Device InsightGermanyTechnology210%45.8%4,668402003
325RenewaGermanyEnergy379%68.6%4,650122010
507TouchnoteUnited KingdomTechnology214%46.5%4,650152007
572Papst LogistikGermanyTransport186%42%4,631372011
888ArtadaGermanyTechnology84%22.5%4,600141997
163Aliments del MarSpainFood & Beverage716%101.3%4,59322004
313IT Resellers GroupBelgiumTechnology397%70.7%4,59362007
946AzazoIcelandTechnology70%19.5%4,570452007
509Blue technologiesGermanyTechnology212%46.2%4,564132005
449Giglio.comItalyEcommerce249%51.7%4,542142007
838AnovioGermanySupport Services96%25.2%4,515412008
305DefenxUnited KingdomCyber Security404%71.4%4,48962009
410TropicaiGermanyFood & Beverage277%55.6%4,482152004
840Te.En. EngineeringItalyTelecoms96%25.2%4,470402010
930MaklausItalyIndustrial Goods75%20.5%4,46091995
136KoRo RIWGermanyIndustrial Goods800%108%4,448172012
89Brandon FerrariItalyTechnology1,074%127.3%4,413152012
512TrippusSwedenTechnology210%45.8%4,403162000
188NetguruPolandTechnology644%95.2%4,399502008
184QubizRomaniaTechnology656%96.2%4,3761022008
652Pentagon SportsGermanyEcommerce150%35.8%4,375102011
790Colegio Bilingüe de Castilleja (Yago School)SpainEducation108%27.6%4,374492009
749Nord Costruzioni GeneraliItalyConstruction117%29.5%4,363212010
138Eleven LabsFranceTechnology798%107.8%4,361482011
200Azzure ITUnited KingdomTechnology600%91.3%4,338372010
571MOOWA AssemblingGermanyIndustrial Goods186%42%4,3201052010
250Maximum MediaIrelandMedia489%80.6%4,309562010
199Hypertec SolutionItalyIndustrial Goods612%92.4%4,308422011
169Werderaner YachthandelGermanyTravel & Leisure700%100%4,28932009
551EdututorFinlandEcommerce193%43.1%4,283112010
185Medical Fitness TechnologySpainHealth656%96.2%4,26462010
501TeamwilleGermanySupport Services218%47%4,262452004
282Imprese Falcon (MilanoCard)ItalyTransport444%75.8%4,25052011
31Neon DiagnosticsUnited KingdomHealth2,366%191.1%4,216112011
205LillybelleFranceTechnology590%90.4%4,216102009
488AspiraCon (Aspira)IrelandTechnology221%47.5%4,215392007
237IMT DistributionFranceRetail508%82.5%4,196102010
612QualitanceRomaniaTechnology165%38.3%4,1931432007
457Ventura GlobalItalyFinancial Services245%51.1%4,19232011
51MatoomaFranceTelecoms1,467%150.2%4,180252012
648Protected NetworksGermanyTechnology152%36.2%4,165552009
190Grupo UroSpainRetail637%94.6%4,16171998
625AlphaGermanyFood & Beverage161%37.7%4,142122011
165ShifterThe NetherlandsTechnology704%100.3%4,11652009
867Nova VPM Travel & Logistic ServicesItalyTransport89%23.7%4,08542009
474STRATO PersonalGermanySupport Services229%48.8%4,08282010
65LemonwayFranceFintech1,260%138.7%4,076212007
69Consorzio delle TecnologieItalyTechnology1,236%137.3%4,06712006
958ProActive SoftwareThe NetherlandsTechnology67%18.7%4,041381999
102Feelfree RentalsSpainTravel & Leisure1,008%122.9%4,022352007
517MosaicoonItalyMedia208%45.4%4,018702009
209RHS Maschinen- u. AnlagenbauGermanyIndustrial Goods587%90.1%4,000392010
428SuperAwesomeUnited KingdomAdvertising263%53.7%3,987751999
522L&B SolutionsGermanySupport Services206%45.2%3,983122010
68MadgicFranceAdvertising1,251%138.2%3,96362011
170SK WorldSpainRetail697%99.7%3,93852011
333EcomarFinlandSupport Services370%67.5%3,92262009
971KurmiFranceTechnology63%17.7%3,919312010
406XactoolsGermanyIndustrial Goods280%56.1%3,908292012
167orderbirdGermanyFintech703%100.3%3,8981042011
219ApisSysFranceTechnology562%87.8%3,868102009
695Team Logistic ServicesFranceTransport135%33%3,83082009
814BC DirectGroupGermanyMedia102%26.3%3,830302009
220Grupo EcoindustriaSpainSupport Services562%87.8%3,820141999
164BookingBugUnited KingdomTechnology705%100.4%3,817662008
751OpenmindItalyMedia117%29.5%3,800282002
562MedilogGermanyHealth189%42.4%3,797342010
126GigasSpainTechnology827%110.1%3,748482011
737LEM - Liberty Electric MotionFranceAutomobiles121%30.2%3,736152005
318VGS CostruzioniItalyConstruction388%69.7%3,70992008
257PimoroniUnited KingdomTechnology483%79.9%3,677322012
302Little Green HouseSwitzerlandEducation408%71.9%3,661702011
863AdviceItalyMedia90%23.9%3,645322006
386Global Support Services (GSS)United KingdomSupport Services297%58.3%3,636802010
92Yélé ConsultingFranceSupport Services1,064%126.7%3,621312010
217Animal MakerSpainMedia567%88.2%3,600142005
349RisatecGermanyConstruction350%65.1%3,600122011
839CleverConsultingItalySupport Services96%25.2%3,600142000
14Lookotels (room007)SpainTravel & Leisure3,491%229.9%3,599602010
79Le Slip FrançaisFranceFashion1,175%133.6%3,597262011
478Domo CaffèItalyFood & Beverage226%48.4%3,59642009
75Buck Engineering & ConsultingGermanySupport Services1,201%135.2%3,590272003
824EyePro SystemItalyTechnology99%25.9%3,576141999
756Workstreampeople (Anywhere365)The NetherlandsTechnology115%29.1%3,565332008
764Amaïka Asset ManagementFranceFinancial Services114%28.8%3,56562011
409Avenir Développement Durable (Alertgasoil)FranceTechnology278%55.8%3,546382009
546SeRohConGermanyWaste management & recycling195%43.5%3,54352010
287CementysFranceSupport Services432%74.6%3,541191990
132SagresItalySupport Services810%108.7%3,534462012
662GS AutomationItalyIndustrial Goods147%35.2%3,500212001
41UnidriverSpainTransport1,690%161.6%3,486982012
368Gruppo EVSItalyConstruction318%61%3,473242012
766IstikbalGermanyRetail114%28.8%3,459312010
275Clar!GermanySupport Services454%76.9%3,4521552011
226Joe & Seph'sUnited KingdomFood & Beverage542%85.8%3,413602010
455GB & SmithFranceTechnology246%51.2%3,394342007
417VicrisItalyChemicals273%55%3,38851989
805WPO - Wind Prospect OperationsFranceEnergy104%26.9%3,371282008
177Education ImpactFranceEducation675%97.9%3,36212008
58Dietzel & CompanyGermanyManagement Consulting1,371%145%3,353272009
314IbisItalyTechnology397%70.6%3,345102009
101DreischtromGermanyEnergy1,008%122.9%3,34052010
144Trust AgentsGermanyMedia785%106.8%3,334502012
139Mint TowerThe NetherlandsFinancial Services791%107.3%3,330112010
848HornetsecurityGermanyCyber Security93%24.6%3,320562007
714BT PackFranceTransport129%31.9%3,31022006
117Natural FoodItalyFood & Beverage894%115%3,309192009
254House To HouseItalyRetail485%80.1%3,308112012
837PilodistGermanyIndustrial Goods96%25.2%3,298192002
345D. Nava 1961ItalyFood & Beverage354%65.6%3,28912010
338VismederiItalyHealth359%66.2%3,280162009
703T.A.M Tirreno Azienda MobilitàItalyTransport132%32.4%3,275351992
542Spam ExpertsThe NetherlandsTechnology196%43.6%3,274502006
767Energysolutions24GermanyEnergy113%28.7%3,272102008
912EniokaFranceTechnology80%21.6%3,264232008
513LivecookintableGermanyIndustrial Goods209%45.7%3,25862003
928Digital GroupSpainMedia75%20.6%3,245172008
413Dicoma CoatingGermanyIndustrial Goods275%55.4%3,200352011
986DecoforFranceConstruction60%17%3,200351972
598All NowItalySupport Services172%39.5%3,197102011
341MCSItalyConstruction357%65.9%3,189172012
90Fermar Importación ExportaciónSpainRetail1,069%127%3,17612012
423SiC - Società Impianti CalceItalyIndustrial Goods268%54.4%3,175161984
111Aquinas American SchoolSpainEducation950%119%3,173532011
875RiccoboniFranceConstruction87%23.1%3,160112005
189TrecentoFranceFinancial Services643%95.2%3,15252011
929FlaviaGermanyTechnology75%20.6%3,151542001
663Led2WorkGermanyIndustrial Goods146%35%3,150212007
632Amplia))) iiotSpainTechnology158%37.1%3,138232002
354Volontè & CoItalyEducation342%64.1%3,124102008
560Cartes & ServicesFranceSupport Services190%42.5%3,115872010
581Bestbion dxGermanyHealth182%41.3%3,100172011
32ADM - Asesoramiento, Diseño y Montajes IndustrialesSpainIndustrial Goods2,313%189%3,092112012
421Depot Zona FrancaSpainTransport271%54.8%3,088232012
388EcometricaUnited KingdomTechnology294%58%3,073262008
271Aula SaludSpainEducation459%77.5%3,071482006
548TransPalGermanyEcommerce194%43.3%3,067142006
718LenovysItalyManagement Consulting128%31.7%3,058252009
783MaquettingFranceTechnology109%27.8%3,051161981
432ClabrunItalyRetail261%53.4%3,045212000
370G2 WindSpainEnergy316%60.8%3,04152011
743EndosmartGermanyHealth119%29.8%3,032332002
300ComizzoBelgiumSupport Services413%72.5%3,03152002
236Psykoterapiakeskus VastaamoFinlandHealth513%83%3,0251232008
358BRA ItaliaItalyConstruction335%63.3%3,024132003
326ÜrbagSpainIndustrial Goods377%68.4%3,003152010
660RTN FassadenGermanyConstruction148%35.3%3,00242012
816Trugge GetränketechnikGermanyFood & Beverage101%26.2%2,995121999
762Komerci EletronikhandelGermanyEcommerce114%28.9%2,99152005
95MassariusThe NetherlandsAdvertising1,041%125.1%2,99092012
694Timavo Ship SupplyItalyIndustrial Goods136%33.1%2,98842003
966Tarouen ThermieFranceConstruction64%17.9%2,984182008
371Business StrategiesItalyManagement Consulting316%60.8%2,977182010
667Exklusive KollektionGermanyAutomobiles145%34.8%2,95332008
229Doit SolutionsGermanyTechnology529%84.6%2,942122010
110TakseeSpainTransport955%119.4%2,941102010
639Formind ConsultingFranceTechnology156%36.7%2,931282010
191ArtosGermanyFood & Beverage631%94.1%2,91662002
307AdservioFranceTechnology402%71.2%2,911452010
392ItalfromItalyEcommerce293%57.7%2,909112010
580EviomGermanyMedia182%41.3%2,907312010
690Retour de la plageFranceEcommerce137%33.3%2,902382004
439CrestOpticsItalyTechnology257%52.8%2,890122009
691Eiger Trading AdvisorsUnited KingdomFinancial Services137%33.3%2,887192008
398Consorzio Co.El.Ti.ItalySupport Services287%57%2,8692007
83EreboUnited KingdomTechnology1,127%130.7%2,866332009
196Grupo SicnovaSpainIndustrial Goods620%93.1%2,849152007
295Rendimiento VerdeSpainSupport Services421%73.4%2,84662006
361Prima Retail (bigtex)GermanyFashion332%62.9%2,829182009
414Galway Natural Health Sales (Revive Active)IrelandHealth275%55.4%2,824142011
668Urban LinkerFranceSupport Services145%34.8%2,811232009
935SelectapensionUnited KingdomFinancial Services74%20.2%2,808302004
723Network ConceptGermanyTechnology125%31.1%2,801251993
604AlpitronicItalyTechnology168%38.9%2,800222009
198YouPassFranceFintech615%92.6%2,796322011
416MentorMaterassiItalyEcommerce274%55.2%2,78442009
823DTW LogisticsGermanyTransport100%26%2,78052010
298InnovaMaxx (Sportstech)GermanyEcommerce420%73.2%2,778122012
856ORZGermanyAutomobiles92%24.3%2,77761996
290Energia e AmbienteItalySupport Services426%73.9%2,768122010
506VercomPolandTechnology215%46.5%2,759162005
649RAVNUnited KingdomTechnology151%35.8%2,758302010
812Körber & KörberGermanyIndustrial Goods103%26.6%2,758272010
420Hochfranken HolzGermanyIndustrial Goods271%54.9%2,74992012
172AprotecnicSpainSupport Services692%99.3%2,737422011
442BAO PublishingItalyMedia255%52.5%2,71682009
195Cárnicas DiscarpeSpainFood & Beverage621%93.1%2,71442011
366BannerflowSwedenAdvertising319%61.2%2,704352010
443EMVGermanyConstruction254%52.4%2,690222011
847KiegeleGermanyRetail94%24.6%2,689382007
641Abaque Bâtiment ServicesFranceConstruction155%36.6%2,681302007
436WippleFranceTelecoms258%53%2,669142010
846Harmony HouseUnited KingdomEducation94%24.6%2,662922008
178Mie - Milano EventiItalySupport Services671%97.6%2,65932009
213Joan Miquel Llompart ConstruccionsSpainConstruction577%89.2%2,646372005
411dieBauingenieureGermanyConstruction276%55.5%2,630252009
819H.S. AutomazioniItalyIndustrial Goods101%26.2%2,630141997
610MiratecGermanyIndustrial Goods165%38.4%2,628302011
654JavistaFranceTechnology150%35.7%2,615232010
568MusicarteItalyEcommerce188%42.2%2,604102010
336G-jetItalyIndustrial Goods364%66.8%2,60092011
752ExplainGermanyMedia117%29.4%2,600342004
547MHFA EnglandUnited KingdomHealth195%43.4%2,589142009
85E-VittaSpainEcommerce1,109%129.5%2,58842011
491Belotti NordestItalyIndustrial Goods220%47.4%2,57942006
375Parco degli UliviItalyHealth313%60.4%2,5752012
321Plásticos GoldbergSpainIndustrial Goods380%68.7%2,57092005
44TekdōmSpainConstruction1,594%156.8%2,568112011
765B&B CarItalyAutomobiles114%28.8%2,566141995
704MAKOGermanyConstruction132%32.3%2,561112008
870DeLogistikGermanyTransport87%23.2%2,560162011
831Action pour le Développement NumériqueFranceEcommerce98%25.5%2,55842010
927BC ExpressFranceTransport76%20.7%2,547161997
401Clémentine Au BureauFranceMedia286%56.9%2,54132009
758IT AuctionItalyEcommerce115%29.1%2,538122011
160LapelleItalyIndustrial Goods731%102.5%2,53442006
104ALC grupSpainMedia1,007%122.9%2,523492010
566LavorazioneItalyIndustrial Goods188%42.2%2,522162011
627Colorful TradeGermanyFashion161%37.6%2,51452012
754Doc SaveGermanyEcommerce116%29.3%2,512142005
911Radio ActivityItalyTelecoms80%21.6%2,511122003
679Intergate LogisticFranceTransport141%34.2%2,51072010
99Activos ConcursalesSpainSupport Services1,016%123.5%2,500132009
238Jorge A. Gómez RebolloSpainRestaurants506%82.4%2,498721997
419GalventusSpainEnergy272%54.9%2,482302008
881Museo Cappella SanseveroItalyTravel & Leisure85%22.9%2,472121996
489Peak AceGermanyAdvertising221%47.4%2,468282008
320Kick Off GamesSpainRetail385%69.3%2,461102010
452E3.14FranceSupport Services247%51.3%2,44432008
974Blue BillywigThe NetherlandsTechnology62%17.6%2,443282006
122Experium Nax GroupFranceTechnology866%113%2,442162012
141Costruzioni GeneraliItalyAutomobiles788%107.1%2,43872010
998DeupackGermanyIndustrial Goods57%16.2%2,43822009
283SGM Solutions & Global MediaGermanyEducation442%75.6%2,437602007
45Ertl TechnologyGermanyIndustrial Goods1,581%156.2%2,421102012
96El DiarioSpainMedia1,031%124.5%2,420412012
134FashComThe NetherlandsEcommerce808%108.6%2,414242011
481BurattiAustriaFood & Beverage225%48.2%2,413101993
331SeconGermanyIndustrial Goods371%67.6%2,41152010
202Sphère ImmoFranceProperty598%91.1%2,40732011
470SisekFranceConstruction231%49.1%2,40692007
211Castor & PolluxFranceMedia580%89.5%2,399302010
183SolcaisurSpainSupport Services660%96.6%2,39842007
521SojamiFranceFood & Beverage206%45.2%2,390151997
922Everest EchafaudagesFranceConstruction77%20.9%2,373212006
55Gizmo retailThe NetherlandsPersonal & Household Goods1,398%146.5%2,37252008
297Camarena Gastronomía (Ricard Camarena Restaurant)SpainRestaurants420%73.3%2,361352012
161RealeyesUnited KingdomTechnology721%101.8%2,358452007
709ABS GroupItalyIndustrial Goods131%32.3%2,347152007
463RG ImpiantiItalyConstruction236%49.8%2,343172007
168Greenproject ItaliaItalyPersonal & Household Goods701%100.1%2,306102011
129Nuova MetaltermicaItalyConstruction820%109.5%2,300272007
400Trust4ValueItalySupport Services287%56.9%2,294362011
124CO.NETGermanyFinancial Services834%110.6%2,284222001
351Beckers ImmobilienGermanyProperty345%64.5%2,28361991
251HatibaGermanyConstruction488%80.5%2,28162011
53Aumann:GrünGermanyConstruction1,420%147.7%2,280542006
329i-systemsPolandTechnology373%67.9%2,260622009
619BittnetRomaniaTechnology162%37.9%2,24692007
502ServoVendiSpainEcommerce217%46.9%2,243112005
311TremendRomaniaTechnology399%70.9%2,239552005
554Gesellschaft für Geotechnische SystemeGermanyIndustrial Goods192%43%2,23772011
483MetalVeniceItalyAutomobiles224%47.9%2,227541999
628Dot & MediaItalyTechnology160%37.5%2,225102010
288WorldsensingSpainTechnology428%74.1%2,214322008
247Cui ZSQ FoodSpainFood & Beverage493%81%2,213402009
390Sardex.netItalyFinancial Services294%58%2,211302009
850FaperinSpainIndustrial Goods93%24.5%2,196201994
526GEKItalyHealth205%45%2,18692011
234Piazza CopernicoItalyEducation519%83.6%2,175112006
780Deus TechnologyItalyFinTech110%28%2,163142010
731SuexItalyIndustrial Goods123%30.6%2,14692002
753BaccoItalyFood & Beverage117%29.4%2,145202006
360PredictItalyTechnology333%63%2,13632008
332SoedisItalySupport Services370%67.5%2,13462008
82WineemotionItalyIndustrial Goods1,142%131.6%2,12632012
267Business SupportItalySupport Services462%77.7%2,12082012
891E-timeItalyTechnology83%22.3%2,103312002
515Petitdidierprioux ArchitectesFranceArchitecture209%45.6%2,102182004
340DiBu PowerGermanyFood & Beverage358%66%2,100142011
362Créalinks ConseilsFranceInsurance332%62.8%2,08972003
347Ad’s up ConsultingFranceTechnology353%65.4%2,082202012
675RC MOTORSFranceAutomobiles143%34.5%2,08122010
6423WItalyAdvertising155%36.6%2,07191999
116KalpaItalyTechnology897%115.2%2,059252012
285Deflomas EyewearItalyFashion437%75.1%2,04512008
216GreendonkeyGermanyEcommerce571%88.6%2,033112011
91IlumaxSpainRetail1,066%126.8%2,029112011
316BlacksItalyIndustrial Goods396%70.6%2,027202011
810S.G. CarrelliItalyIndustrial Goods103%26.7%2,01242007
589NimsysThe NetherlandsTechnology178%40.6%2,01082010
920Ethical ITUnited KingdomTechnology77%21%2,009172010
391AlamedaSpainFood & Beverage293%57.8%2,008352011
841First GroupFranceEducation96%25.1%2,005142009
469LikeItalyTechnology232%49.1%2,00042012
656BanjadoGermanyEcommerce150%35.7%2,000252002
380Calicant.usItalyEcommerce302%59%1,984112007
447Evolution PeopleItalyMedia250%51.8%1,98392011
396Marrero Santana e HijosSpainTransport288%57.2%1,980511997
596Essence AcademyItalyEducation173%39.7%1,980252009
733EuklesFranceTechnology123%30.6%1,971202005
544Provide SolutionItalyConstruction196%43.6%1,969182011
137GeneralmarineItalyTelecoms799%107.9%1,96372010
450AirthingsNorwayTechnology248%51.6%1,959162008
782Panorama3000GermanyMedia109%27.9%1,958252007
564ff·k Public RelationsGermanyMedia188%42.3%1,956112010
343MCG AlarmeFranceTechnology355%65.7%1,955272008
620Cristaux & SantéFranceRetail162%37.9%1,950222010
245InstallItalyTechnology495%81.2%1,935162009
629Solutions CompositesFranceSupport Services159%37.4%1,925121998
472A&GGermanyIndustrial Goods231%49%1,92152004
59Hnos. Nadal Obras y ServiciosSpainConstruction1,366%144.7%1,918622009
493Carlo Virgilio & C.ItalyTravel & Leisure220%47.3%1,91812004
787E-CycleFrancePersonal & Household Goods108%27.7%1,91572009
142AttrectoHungaryTechnology786%107%1,910312009
770ControlMaticaItalyIndustrial Goods113%28.6%1,90812008
860Creme GlobalIrelandTechnology91%24.1%1,907272005
579WT MediaItalyMedia183%41.4%1,890102011
292Terma EnergiaItalyConstruction424%73.7%1,888132006
451Early MorningItalyMedia248%51.5%1,886242010
377GigaclearUnited KingdomTelecoms308%59.8%1,885832010
750C&F Resinatura BlocchiItalyConstruction117%29.5%1,88452005
154Countryfar (Farmacia i+)SpainHealth752%104.3%1,87522010
359CFGGermanyIndustrial Goods335%63.2%1,870132005
21512BuildThe NetherlandsEcommerce574%88.9%1,868222007
963Serial CreativeFranceMedia65%18.1%1,85962006
616EcoShopperItalyIndustrial Goods164%38.3%1,85412009
552ZenconGermanyTechnology193%43.1%1,828132010
4547LayersItalySupport Services246%51.2%1,82562012
256Elluc ProjectsUnited KingdomConstruction484%80%1,818352005
529FeelingITALYItalyTravel & Leisure203%44.6%1,81552004
815FGS - Fluid Global SolutionsItalyIndustrial Goods101%26.2%1,81372011
399Martelli ServiceItalyTransport287%57%1,80742008
985Sistemas Informáticos EuropeosSpainTechnology60%17%1,79761990
304Flying EyeFranceAerospace & Defence406%71.7%1,78362009
186Rivers LeasingUnited KingdomFinancial Services648%95.6%1,77882002
235EcubeItalyIndustrial Goods513%83.1%1,77832011
734EverestItalyFashion122%30.5%1,774282011
680AAHM NordFranceProperty141%34%1,75482011
145Ego BodegasSpainFood & Beverage784%106.7%1,74152012
379PikiModeItalyTechnology305%59.3%1,73352011
585Cadeau MaestroFranceEcommerce180%40.9%1,731112009
471DBS Decoux Bois ServiceFranceEnergy231%49.1%1,73042011
673VulogFranceTechnology144%34.5%1,728182006
149LCEItalyIndustrial Goods767%105.4%1,716202005
365MalpensanetItalySupport Services330%62.6%1,716272011
48Dag1The NetherlandsSupport Services1,535%153.8%1,700202012
775Multifret (TEN Languedoc)FranceTransport111%28.2%1,69962009
853Adams ItaliaItalyIndustrial Goods92%24.4%1,69521999
492SuperiorItalyPersonal & Household Goods220%47.4%1,69432011
114SantafixieSpainEcommerce924%117.2%1,690142011
350UniversemBelgiumMedia346%64.6%1,681152007
701DiidoItalyFashion133%32.5%1,67532010
162My Little DayFranceEcommerce721%101.7%1,67182010
228Communicate PLCUnited KingdomSupport Services529%84.6%1,670102011
72MyElefantFranceTechnology1,217%136.2%1,660102010
81MarqetingThe NetherlandsAdvertising1,154%132.3%1,652202011
80Vibor-ASpainRetail1,170%133.3%1,65152011
383ClinipartnersSpainTransport298%58.5%1,648242008
201Elle ModaItalyEcommerce600%91.3%1,63872012
719ConsideratiThe NetherlandsSupport Services128%31.6%1,63792007
862MelusineFranceFood & Beverage91%24%1,63782005
626MandarinItalyIndustrial Goods161%37.7%1,63632011
584Limes AudioSwedenTelecoms180%40.9%1,635222007
140IPS EuropeItalyTelecoms789%107.1%1,63212011
87CaffeinaItalyMedia1,092%128.4%1,631262010
403Front SystemsNorwayTechnology285%56.7%1,631112007
578MI-NYItalyEcommerce183%41.4%1,630342011
118San Sebastián Food (Mimo)SpainFood & Beverage884%114.3%1,613162011
93NAC Control CanariasSpainRetail1,057%126.2%1,607102012
84Winfin SistemasSpainTelecoms1,112%129.7%1,600202011
465Arca DistributionItalyEcommerce233%49.3%1,60092006
655SassiItalyMedia150%35.7%1,60062006
672Façades BisontinesFranceConstruction144%34.6%1,598152008
883Agence Marie AntoinetteFranceMedia85%22.8%1,598102010
636EBS ConsultingItalySupport Services157%36.9%1,594182008
393Mind The ValueItalyManagement Consulting292%57.7%1,592172011
243HousesimpleUnited KingdomProperty501%81.8%1,588392007
262AirserverIcelandTechnology471%78.7%1,575112011
151Pesci CombattentiItalyMedia758%104.8%1,56662005
942La Cuina SanaSpainRestaurants71%19.7%1,565212008
747Mosaique ProductionFranceInteriors117%29.5%1,56292008
171InreteItalySupport Services692%99.3%1,559102010
246AldoveaSpainFood & Beverage494%81.2%1,55372010
685SonocentUnited KingdomTechnology138%33.5%1,540192007
112La Moderna EdiliziaItalyConstruction949%118.9%1,53942012
968AlcyonFranceTechnology63%17.8%1,539132007
158Easybill (Sellsy)FranceTechnology736%102.9%1,538202009
294Pyramid InternationalItalySupport Services422%73.5%1,53221995
518BHTItalyIndustrial Goods208%45.4%1,52982011
357Super HerautFranceMedia336%63.4%1,52712012
108National StandardFranceFashion974%120.7%1,52512010
194BcompSwitzerlandIndustrial Goods622%93.3%1,50982011
323DCforDataFranceTechnology380%68.7%1,50962011
553B&P Water TechnologiesItalyIndustrial Goods193%43%1,50922005
372eMerus (HR2day)The NetherlandsTechnology316%60.8%1,505212010
328Intent TechnologiesFranceTechnology375%68.1%1,500302011

Methodology

This page lists the 1000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2012 and 2015.

The ranking of the FT 1000 was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

Through research in company databases and other public sources, Statista identified tens of thousands of companies in Europe as potential candidates for the FT 1000 ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone. In addition, the project was advertised, allowing other companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. The application phase ran from November 1, 2016 to January 30, 2017. The submitted revenue figures had to be certified by the CFO, CEO or a member of the Executive Committee of the company.

Criteria for inclusion

To be included in the list of Europe’s fastest growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:

  • Revenue of at least €100,000 generated in 2012 (or currency value equivalent as of December 31, 2012)
  • Revenue of at least €1.5 million generated in 2015 (or currency value equivalent as of December 31, 2015)
  • The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).
  • The company is headquartered in one of the 31 European countries listed below
  • The revenue growth between 2012 and 2015 was primarily organic (i.e. “internally” stimulated)
  • If a company is listed on a stock exchange, its share price has not fallen 25% or more since 2015

Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

Calculation of growth rates

The calculation of company growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in the respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking the revenue figures were converted into euros. The average exchange rate for the financial year indicated by the company was used for this purpose.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows:

((revenue2015 / revenue2012 )^(1/3)) - 1 = CAGR

The absolute growth between 2012 and 2015 was calculated as follows:

(revenue2015 / revenue2012 ) - 1 = Growth rate

Evaluation and quality assurance

All data reported by the companies was processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data, etc.) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfill the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted.
The minimum average growth rate required to be included in the ranking this year was 16.13%.