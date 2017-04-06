Innovative and fast-growing companies are the driving force of the European economy in the 21st century. They generate jobs and sustain Europe’s competitiveness.
FT1000 lists the 1,000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2012 and 2015.
methodology note below or our FAQ document for full details about how the list was compiled. Read our news story about these rankings ahead of our publication on April 24 of a special report, FT1000: Europe's fastest growing companies.
Company Country Sector Revenue Growth 2012-5 CAGR 2012-5 Revenue 2015 (’000 €) Employees 2015 Founded 640 Zalando Germany Ecommerce 155% 36.7% 2,958,200 9,987 2008 959 bet365 United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 66% 18.5% 2,259,274 3,404 2001 348 Spotify Sweden Media 352% 65.4% 1,945,332 1,610 2006 255 First Utility United Kingdom Energy 485% 80.1% 1,166,834 947 2006 845 Softcat United Kingdom Technology 94% 24.7% 790,849 722 1993 811 Countryside United Kingdom Construction 103% 26.7% 737,698 813 1958 312 OVO Energy United Kingdom Energy 399% 70.8% 706,455 986 2009 475 Coolblue The Netherlands Ecommerce 228% 48.6% 554,690 1,322 1999 591 JAC Travel United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 175% 40.1% 458,254 511 1975 730 Huntswood United Kingdom Support Services 123% 30.7% 413,120 211 1996 916 nGAGE Specialist Recruitment United Kingdom Support Services 78% 21.3% 367,208 650 2007 373 Just Eat United Kingdom Ecommerce 314% 60.6% 340,971 1,443 2009 872 The Anderson Group United Kingdom Automobiles 87% 23.2% 333,194 537 2003 1 HelloFresh Germany Food & Beverage 13,159% 409.9% 304,952 981 2011 510 Transline Group United Kingdom Support Services 211% 46% 303,369 292 1995 981 Telit United Kingdom Technology 61% 17.2% 300,530 880 2000 950 Primafrio Spain Transport 69% 19.2% 300,000 190 1999 397 Anesco United Kingdom Energy 288% 57.1% 291,757 111 2010 570 the7stars United Kingdom Media 187% 42.1% 286,013 117 2005 786 HH Global United Kingdom Media 109% 27.8% 276,069 656 2003 175 Next Kraftwerke Germany Energy 680% 98.3% 273,000 108 2009 937 PSN Spain Financial Services 73% 20% 265,479 435 1930 524 Churchill Retirement Living United Kingdom Construction 206% 45.1% 250,736 420 1994 225 Mundo Reader (BQ) Spain Technology 545% 86.1% 240,500 1,412 2010 647 Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) France Energy 153% 36.3% 226,458 378 1965 918 Cereales y Harinas Garsan Spain Food & Beverage 78% 21.2% 221,202 15 1985 903 EMIS Group United Kingdom Technology 81% 21.8% 214,688 1,863 1987 693 Broadway Travel United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 136% 33.2% 212,390 160 1948 57 Delivery Hero Germany Ecommerce 1,380% 145.5% 199,507 2,843 2011 549 GreenFlex France Management Consulting 194% 43.2% 191,000 180 2009 967 The Appointment Group United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 64% 17.8% 183,700 209 1996 728 Eurofirms Spain Support Services 124% 30.9% 182,633 6,605 1991 740 AGAP2 France Technology 120% 30% 180,000 2,500 2005 605 Tusker United Kingdom Automobiles 168% 38.9% 171,832 134 1999 66 CD Projekt Poland Games industry 1,259% 138.6% 166,778 131 1994 438 Skyscanner United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 258% 52.9% 164,860 764 2003 792 First Derivatives United Kingdom Technology 107% 27.5% 160,852 1,306 1996 802 APS Group United Kingdom Media 105% 27.1% 158,294 748 2008 221 Spark Energy United Kingdom Energy 558% 87.4% 155,751 273 2006 582 Majedie Asset Management United Kingdom Financial Services 182% 41.2% 155,657 56 2002 599 Endava United Kingdom Technology 171% 39.4% 154,328 2,795 2006 975 Grupo Maeva Spain Food & Beverage 62% 17.4% 151,100 87 1994 940 MCG Holdings United Kingdom Transport 72% 19.9% 150,010 397 2009 317 St Mary's Football Group (Southampton FC) United Kingdom Football 396% 70.6% 149,426 302 2009 933 Les Petits Chaperons Rouges France Education 74% 20.4% 144,600 3,000 2002 644 Sanctuary Personnel United Kingdom Support Services 154% 36.5% 142,491 219 2006 924 Luceco United Kingdom Industrial Goods 76% 20.8% 141,849 1,632 2005 224 Farfetch United Kingdom Fashion 550% 86.6% 141,652 1,039 2007 166 Enegan Italy Energy 703% 100.3% 130,531 82 2010 458 Frank Recruitment Group United Kingdom Support Services 243% 50.8% 129,937 505 2006 356 Readie Construction United Kingdom Construction 338% 63.7% 125,937 41 2007 100 Calconut Spain Food & Beverage 1,013% 123.3% 125,433 18 2005 540 Proger Italy Construction 197% 43.8% 123,077 1,167 1983 830 KPS Germany Management Consulting 99% 25.7% 122,900 405 1999 561 Hemmersbach Germany Technology 189% 42.5% 122,000 1,980 1994 708 Moravia Czech Republic Support Services 131% 32.3% 121,074 1,087 1991 10 Landwärme Germany Energy 4,164% 249.3% 119,044 20 2007 829 Teamnet Romania Technology 99% 25.8% 112,145 800 2001 35 Ficomsa Servicios Financieros Spain Financial Services 2,139% 181.9% 107,600 33 2005 523 ExoClick Spain Media 206% 45.1% 102,403 75 2006 128 Lottoland United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 820% 109.6% 100,116 256 2012 698 Salesland Spain Support Services 134% 32.8% 98,573 7,505 2000 877 8build United Kingdom Construction 86% 23% 95,561 96 2005 514 Loungers United Kingdom Restaurants 209% 45.7% 92,892 1,793 2002 982 Lluch Spain Chemicals 61% 17.2% 90,932 111 1999 424 B2X Germany Technology 268% 54.4% 89,400 500 2007 60 GreenTech Distribution United Kingdom Support Services 1,350% 143.8% 88,283 25 2010 969 Villa Plus United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 63% 17.7% 84,996 35 1986 745 NRG United Kingdom Transport 118% 29.8% 84,549 258 2006 594 AutoAlpina Italy Automobiles 173% 39.8% 83,681 23 1987 180 Partners Network The Netherlands Agricultural Commodities 669% 97.4% 82,884 26 2010 342 MCSA United Kingdom Technology 356% 65.8% 81,878 136 1979 789 Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) United Kingdom Technology 108% 27.7% 81,663 351 2008 426 Fever-Tree United Kingdom Food & Beverage 265% 53.9% 81,598 29 2004 7 Optal United Kingdom Fintech 6,161% 297.1% 81,293 24 2005 939 Supreme Imports United Kingdom Batteries 73% 20% 80,600 109 1970 722 Lovehoney United Kingdom Retail 127% 31.5% 79,300 171 2006 809 Tvitec Spain Construction 104% 26.8% 79,259 418 2007 528 Advanced Insulation United Kingdom Industrial Goods 204% 44.9% 78,549 2007 683 Romans International United Kingdom Automobiles 139% 33.6% 78,501 14 1994 73 World Travel Holdings United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 1,205% 135.4% 77,406 98 2008 602 MOO Print United Kingdom Media 169% 39.1% 75,043 350 2004 702 Paragon Interiors Group United Kingdom Construction 132% 32.4% 73,787 107 1986 761 Etengo Germany Support Services 115% 29% 73,000 82 2008 771 Hiperbaric Spain Industrial Goods 112% 28.5% 72,658 84 1999 600 City & Country United Kingdom Construction 170% 39.3% 70,336 140 1962 900 T&E Ferris (SWAG Jeweller) United Kingdom Fashion 81% 21.9% 69,445 398 2009 919 Emtec Group United Kingdom Construction 78% 21.1% 68,352 388 2008 943 Spreadex United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 71% 19.6% 67,758 111 1998 231 Weezevent France Technology 525% 84.2% 67,739 50 2008 996 Celad France Technology 57% 16.2% 67,483 905 1992 563 Rapha United Kingdom Fashion 189% 42.4% 67,299 301 2003 293 AlphaSights United Kingdom Support Services 423% 73.6% 66,951 297 2008 429 NEOEN France Energy 263% 53.7% 65,700 95 2008 534 Orientis Gourmet (Kusmi Tea, Lov organic) France Food & Beverage 200% 44.2% 65,113 500 2001 936 Lotus Automation (LotusWorks) Ireland Support Services 73% 20.2% 63,854 472 1988 635 MSS AG Switzerland Transport 157% 37.1% 63,704 202 2002 738 GK Software Germany Technology 120% 30.1% 62,602 793 1990 868 Acturis United Kingdom Technology 88% 23.5% 62,120 368 2000 484 Property Consortium Holdings (Claims Consortium Group) United Kingdom Financial Services 223% 47.9% 61,756 179 2011 433 Paymentsense United Kingdom Fintech 261% 53.4% 60,837 197 2008 999 HGF United Kingdom Law 57% 16.1% 60,820 225 1995 308 Salvia Elektrotechnik Germany Industrial Goods 400% 71% 60,000 200 2008 597 Chartway Group United Kingdom Construction 172% 39.6% 59,137 105 2009 592 Comline United Kingdom Automobiles 173% 39.8% 58,131 113 1991 795 SNP Germany Technology 107% 27.4% 56,200 600 1994 874 Amapharm Germany Food & Beverage 87% 23.1% 56,146 200 1977 150 Fonix United Kingdom Fintech 761% 104.9% 55,440 20 2006 395 Lioncourt Homes United Kingdom Property 290% 57.4% 55,333 54 2006 836 VISTA - Das eigene Haus Germany Property 97% 25.3% 54,584 17 1993 378 Regulatory Finance Solutions United Kingdom Financial Services 305% 59.4% 54,535 45 2005 964 BeneVit Germany Support Services 64% 17.9% 54,273 1,473 2009 897 Sahara Presentation Systems United Kingdom Technology 82% 22% 52,689 70 1977 394 Specialist People Services United Kingdom Support Services 290% 57.4% 52,353 120 2011 991 LGT Vestra United Kingdom Financial Services 59% 16.7% 51,128 147 2007 921 Research Garage United Kingdom Automobiles 77% 20.9% 50,660 104 1971 487 Mac-Interiors United Kingdom Construction 221% 47.5% 50,390 43 2002 952 Primaholding Germany Energy 69% 19.2% 50,351 430 2007 988 Republic of Media United Kingdom Media 60% 16.9% 49,975 13 2012 539 MHC Mansion House Consulting United Kingdom Support Services 198% 43.8% 49,314 78 2009 901 4flow Germany Transport 81% 21.8% 49,130 322 2000 773 Pacific Produce United Kingdom Agricultural Commodities 112% 28.5% 48,898 12 2010 956 Sellick Partnership United Kingdom Support Services 68% 18.9% 48,500 78 2001 657 Kambi Malta Travel & Leisure 150% 35.7% 47,700 441 2010 938 UKFast United Kingdom Technology 73% 20% 47,251 233 1999 972 Community Windpower United Kingdom Energy 63% 17.7% 47,108 35 2008 907 Arthur David United Kingdom Food & Beverage 80% 21.7% 46,299 269 1986 893 Techbau Italy Construction 82% 22.2% 46,196 57 2008 147 Soltec Spain Energy 778% 106.3% 45,651 74 2004 801 Transporeon Germany Technology 105% 27.1% 45,549 450 2000 203 True Potential United Kingdom Financial Services 596% 90.9% 45,453 155 2010 997 Paxton United Kingdom Technology 57% 16.2% 45,067 247 1985 909 TB International Germany Fashion 80% 21.6% 45,000 30 2004 407 LEOshoes Italy Fashion 280% 56% 44,897 206 2010 857 Chinook Sciences United Kingdom Energy 92% 24.2% 44,581 26 2003 18 UKCloud United Kingdom Technology 3,204% 220.9% 43,766 113 2011 914 Fitzgerald Contractors United Kingdom Construction 79% 21.4% 43,592 88 1980 607 Jellyfish United Kingdom Media 166% 38.6% 43,490 257 1999 957 Foundry United Kingdom Technology 67% 18.7% 43,069 208 1996 878 Efficio United Kingdom Support Services 86% 23% 42,788 181 2001 720 Omar United Kingdom Construction 128% 31.6% 42,605 333 2010 155 Secret Escapes United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 747% 103.9% 42,536 269 2009 643 Woodway UK United Kingdom Waste management & recycling 154% 36.5% 41,899 70 1978 441 Adcash Estonia Advertising 256% 52.7% 41,714 153 2011 425 Private Sport Shop France Ecommerce 267% 54.2% 41,674 91 2011 337 NMS International Group United Kingdom Support Services 364% 66.7% 41,478 27 2007 577 CloserStill Media United Kingdom Media 184% 41.6% 41,476 147 2008 346 VR Telecom Spain Telecoms 353% 65.4% 41,377 13 2010 466 G5 Games Sweden Games industry 232% 49.3% 41,046 262 2001 727 Dacom Italy Technology 124% 30.9% 40,251 25 2003 609 Navartis United Kingdom Support Services 165% 38.5% 40,221 36 2006 678 Clement May United Kingdom Support Services 142% 34.2% 39,936 9 2009 335 Prepaid Financial Services United Kingdom Fintech 367% 67.2% 39,680 44 2007 977 S-Cube France Technology 61% 17.3% 38,721 35 2006 979 Alianza Galadtrans Spain Transport 61% 17.2% 38,551 68 2009 182 Widespace Sweden Advertising 664% 97% 37,828 207 2007 844 Quixant United Kingdom Technology 94% 24.7% 37,695 138 2001 431 Panther Warehousing (Panther Logistic Experts) United Kingdom Transport 261% 53.4% 37,694 231 2009 645 Quanteam France Technology 153% 36.3% 37,500 360 2007 710 Dodax Switzerland Ecommerce 131% 32.2% 37,015 50 2009 776 Vitalliance France Health 111% 28.2% 36,975 2,500 2003 21 iZettle Sweden Fintech 3,036% 215.4% 36,841 256 2010 535 Telavox Sweden Telecoms 200% 44.2% 35,560 136 2003 558 M3 United Kingdom Media 191% 42.8% 35,528 180 2011 38 Ve Interactive United Kingdom Advertising 2,035% 177.4% 35,240 334 2009 516 TeacherActive United Kingdom Education 208% 45.5% 35,148 102 2004 486 Hallam Medical United Kingdom Support Services 222% 47.7% 35,022 54 2007 806 ML Accessories (Knightsbridge) United Kingdom Industrial Goods 104% 26.9% 35,017 69 1998 785 Dialogue United Kingdom Technology 109% 27.8% 34,928 48 1995 253 Neusta Consulting Germany Support Services 485% 80.2% 34,760 30 2007 119 Cloudreach United Kingdom Technology 880% 114% 34,733 250 2009 435 Accedo Sweden Technology 259% 53.1% 34,485 300 2004 803 ITrade Germany Personal & Household Goods 105% 27% 34,400 23 2005 37 Comme J'aime France Ecommerce 2,062% 178.6% 34,089 7 2010 692 N+1 Singer United Kingdom Financial Services 136% 33.2% 34,031 94 2006 204 Fond of Bags Germany Fashion 592% 90.5% 33,900 106 2010 412 Startselect The Netherlands Ecommerce 275% 55.4% 33,809 38 2011 769 Tonic Construction United Kingdom Construction 113% 28.6% 33,763 144 1999 760 Qdos United Kingdom Financial Services 115% 29% 33,123 100 2006 485 Dribuild United Kingdom Construction 223% 47.8% 32,894 40 2008 833 Laila’s Fine Foods United Kingdom Food & Beverage 97% 25.3% 32,633 294 2002 948 Ti&m Switzerland Technology 70% 19.3% 32,601 210 2005 954 Talley United Kingdom Health 68% 18.9% 32,276 210 1953 157 Storytel Sweden Media 741% 103.4% 31,887 56 2006 2 Codewise Poland Advertising 13,052% 408.5% 31,613 103 2011 385 Prospero United Kingdom Support Services 297% 58.4% 31,400 97 2000 608 Redcliffe. United Kingdom Construction 166% 38.6% 31,299 30 1979 886 Yakarouler France Ecommerce 85% 22.7% 31,230 75 2006 634 MMN Italy Technology 157% 37.1% 31,228 44 1989 859 educcare Germany Education 91% 24.1% 31,200 853 2002 49 Fyndiq Sweden Ecommerce 1,523% 153.2% 30,784 120 2009 855 Synergy Security Solutions Ireland Support Services 92% 24.3% 30,282 799 2010 653 Just On Business (JOB) Italy Support Services 150% 35.8% 30,061 24 2000 187 Banor Capital United Kingdom Financial Services 646% 95.4% 29,919 36 2010 418 Germanimals Germany Agricultural Commodities 272% 54.9% 29,760 7 2011 496 Welljob France Support Services 219% 47.2% 29,652 72 1997 446 Propertyserve United Kingdom Property 253% 52.3% 29,514 47 2004 953 Sequans Communications France Technology 69% 19.1% 29,339 196 2003 890 Travelworld Motorhomes United Kingdom Automobiles 84% 22.4% 29,195 43 1971 279 Horizon United Kingdom Pharmaceuticals 449% 76.4% 29,134 234 2007 248 Alkemy Italy Ecommerce 490% 80.7% 28,900 220 2012 434 KBS Baulogistik Germany Construction 260% 53.2% 28,842 108 2004 917 DotDigital United Kingdom Technology 78% 21.3% 28,829 204 1999 989 Ateme France Telecoms 60% 16.9% 28,585 164 1991 611 InSkin Media United Kingdom Technology 165% 38.3% 27,880 74 2007 822 Nurture United Kingdom Construction 100% 26% 27,855 405 2008 871 Schloßgarage Wille Germany Automobiles 87% 23.2% 27,850 31 1933 983 Vision United Kingdom Technology 61% 17.1% 27,593 111 2011 961 Ward Security United Kingdom Support Services 66% 18.3% 27,430 595 2007 978 Sofico Belgium Technology 61% 17.3% 27,100 190 1988 689 Quartix United Kingdom Technology 137% 33.3% 27,095 101 2007 623 Swanstaff United Kingdom Support Services 161% 37.8% 26,594 294 1997 218 Sonnen Germany Energy 567% 88.2% 26,000 150 2010 499 Right Choice Insurance Brokers United Kingdom Insurance 218% 47.1% 25,997 227 2008 9 Falcon Green Personnel United Kingdom Support Services 5,587% 284.5% 25,960 20 2012 955 Aquinna Homes United Kingdom Construction 68% 18.9% 25,936 17 2005 736 TNG Technology Consulting Germany Technology 121% 30.3% 25,820 222 2000 793 Yate Supplies United Kingdom Industrial Goods 107% 27.5% 25,810 83 1982 705 GPF Lewis United Kingdom Construction 132% 32.3% 25,538 29 2006 898 SWR Waste Management United Kingdom Waste management & recycling 82% 22% 25,524 76 2007 729 E-Leather United Kingdom Industrial Goods 124% 30.9% 25,401 128 1995 240 Masthaven United Kingdom Financial Services 505% 82.2% 25,323 37 1983 78 RateSetter United Kingdom Fintech 1,176% 133.7% 25,204 180 2009 904 First Avenue United Kingdom Financial Services 81% 21.8% 25,040 47 2006 3 Green IT Das Systemhaus Germany Technology 11,113% 382.2% 24,305 80 2012 832 LUNOS energy-efficent Germany Industrial Goods 98% 25.5% 23,900 74 2002 910 Sale Group United Kingdom Construction 80% 21.6% 23,798 31 2000 603 Virtual1 United Kingdom Technology 168% 39% 23,711 68 2007 273 Netcentric Switzerland Technology 457% 77.2% 23,598 235 2012 453 Fabimilk nutrition United Kingdom Food & Beverage 246% 51.3% 23,583 7 2010 825 Hodgson Sayers United Kingdom Construction 99% 25.9% 23,201 110 1979 286 Rovop United Kingdom Energy 436% 75% 23,190 122 2011 113 Victor United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 945% 118.7% 23,142 74 2010 965 Recroot United Kingdom Support Services 64% 17.9% 23,096 1,236 2004 960 Mak Costruzioni Italy Construction 66% 18.4% 23,074 110 2004 669 Nicole Milano Italy Fashion 145% 34.7% 22,985 92 2006 797 Miha Bodytec Germany Technology 106% 27.3% 22,900 16 2007 39 Innox Trading United Kingdom Ecommerce 1,922% 172.4% 22,771 48 2010 842 va-Q-tec Germany Industrial Goods 95% 24.9% 22,543 212 2001 984 Laser Electrical United Kingdom Construction 60% 17% 22,487 64 1998 103 Afinna One Italy Telecoms 1,008% 122.9% 22,159 4 2010 951 Aertec Solutions Spain Aerospace & Defence 69% 19.2% 22,000 495 1997 711 Blackrock PM United Kingdom Management Consulting 131% 32.2% 21,871 50 2009 992 Qosmos France Technology 58% 16.6% 21,854 101 2000 17 Roc Technologies United Kingdom Support Services 3,366% 226% 21,579 151 2011 71 Alfran Spain Retail 1,226% 136.7% 21,555 21 2012 291 Elixirr United Kingdom Management Consulting 424% 73.7% 21,512 69 2011 784 Blau Direkt Germany Financial Services 109% 27.8% 21,500 107 2000 826 Campbell & Kennedy United Kingdom Support Services 99% 25.8% 21,467 74 1996 545 Aspens United Kingdom Food & Beverage 196% 43.5% 21,462 764 2008 659 LED Linear Germany Industrial Goods 148% 35.3% 21,239 116 2006 796 Labatec Pharma Switzerland Pharmaceuticals 106% 27.3% 21,140 75 1957 574 Connect Italy Personal & Household Goods 185% 41.9% 21,115 11 2009 617 NFON Germany Telecoms 163% 37.9% 21,000 150 2007 494 Calastone United Kingdom Financial Services 219% 47.3% 20,815 109 2007 505 Natoora United Kingdom Food & Beverage 215% 46.6% 20,715 154 2003 222 Tom d'Aqui France Food & Beverage 555% 87.1% 20,684 350 2009 244 Socialbakers Czech Republic Technology 499% 81.6% 20,602 240 2008 915 Margo Conseil France Technology 78% 21.3% 20,594 188 2005 993 Roman United Kingdom Construction 58% 16.5% 20,406 184 1985 242 Trustly Sweden Fintech 501% 81.8% 20,015 71 2008 70 FFG FINANZCHECK Finanzportale (finanzcheck.de) Germany Ecommerce 1,233% 137.1% 20,000 115 2010 821 Allnatura Germany Ecommerce 100% 26% 19,795 43 2009 34 Loveholidays United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 2,188% 183.9% 19,722 89 2011 268 Simmetrico Italy Support Services 461% 77.7% 19,700 16 2007 278 Ebury United Kingdom Financial Services 450% 76.5% 19,384 128 2009 976 Leeson Polyurethanes United Kingdom Industrial Goods 62% 17.4% 19,373 34 1986 987 Metcalfe Farms United Kingdom Food & Beverage 60% 16.9% 19,368 96 2006 818 FGD Limited United Kingdom Construction 101% 26.2% 19,239 23 2004 970 Eurovanille France Food & Beverage 63% 17.7% 19,227 75 1990 77 Schaltkulisse Germany Automobiles 1,180% 133.9% 19,200 8 2010 699 Westcoast Seafood Germany Food & Beverage 134% 32.7% 19,053 10 2005 115 Asavie Ireland Technology 901% 115.5% 19,035 79 2004 258 Fenergo Ireland Technology 482% 79.8% 18,707 122 2009 876 Daish's Holidays United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 86% 23.1% 18,702 316 1983 74 Buben & Mädchen Germany Media 1,203% 135.3% 18,640 32 2011 941 Buttle's United Kingdom Construction 72% 19.8% 18,513 66 1991 994 Direct Ferries United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 58% 16.4% 18,381 57 1999 889 TCS Screeding United Kingdom Construction 84% 22.5% 18,326 75 2004 880 Paine Manwaring United Kingdom Support Services 85% 22.9% 18,292 102 1992 932 BI Consulting France Technology 75% 20.4% 18,083 154 2001 804 Medialine.ag Germany Technology 105% 26.9% 17,815 58 1999 309 CommAgility United Kingdom Telecoms 400% 71% 17,726 45 2006 107 DCMN Germany Media 1,003% 122.6% 17,690 45 2010 865 Iskander Business Partner Germany Management Consulting 90% 23.8% 17,681 30 2010 583 Maikii Italy Ecommerce 180% 41% 17,657 23 2008 995 MyPay United Kingdom Financial Services 58% 16.4% 17,458 289 2007 676 NordLeasing Germany Financial Services 142% 34.3% 17,366 6 2010 906 Sygnature Discovery United Kingdom Pharmaceuticals 80% 21.7% 17,110 141 2004 13 Catawiki The Netherlands Ecommerce 3,676% 235.5% 16,954 300 2008 861 Liberty Leasing United Kingdom Financial Services 91% 24% 16,945 40 2001 56 ESM Power United Kingdom Energy 1,397% 146.4% 16,853 42 2002 820 Lübbers Anlagen- und Umwelttechnik Germany Industrial Goods 101% 26.1% 16,744 64 1992 6 Black Swan Data United Kingdom Technology 7,054% 315.1% 16,691 106 2011 817 Borro United Kingdom Financial Services 101% 26.2% 16,664 52 2008 43 Zoot Czech Republic Ecommerce 1,641% 159.2% 16,570 148 2012 913 PCA Predict United Kingdom Technology 79% 21.4% 16,513 53 2001 152 Scality France Technology 754% 104.4% 16,482 174 2009 945 Exiom Solution Spain Energy 71% 19.5% 16,232 7 2010 885 Redington United Kingdom Support Services 85% 22.7% 16,060 74 2006 925 Vitamin Center Italy Ecommerce 76% 20.7% 16,044 25 2002 319 Green Giraffe The Netherlands Financial Services 386% 69.4% 15,841 44 2010 565 Off Price Germany Ecommerce 188% 42.3% 15,729 75 2007 697 Coima Italy Property 134% 32.8% 15,630 35 2007 614 Bardot Group France Energy 165% 38.3% 15,615 46 2004 301 Grüner Fisher Investments Germany Financial Services 410% 72.2% 15,554 105 1999 665 Magmapool Germany Sales & Marketing 146% 34.9% 15,416 39 2003 638 CORE Germany Support Services 156% 36.8% 15,366 65 2009 828 Costruzioni Aretine Italy Industrial Goods 99% 25.8% 15,201 58 1962 869 Inmunotek Spain Pharmaceuticals 88% 23.5% 15,079 129 1992 8 Theano Advisors France Management Consulting 5,758% 288.4% 14,997 45 2012 477 Polfood Germany Food & Beverage 227% 48.4% 14,909 8 1991 20 LoveCrafts United Kingdom Ecommerce 3,054% 216% 14,825 75 2010 339 Arrow Media United Kingdom Media 359% 66.1% 14,768 46 2011 923 HPD United Kingdom Fintech 76% 20.8% 14,691 83 1972 621 Agenor United Kingdom Technology 162% 37.8% 14,517 36 2006 864 Insign France Technology 90% 23.8% 14,501 141 2010 29 Ennismore United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 2,433% 193.7% 14,475 39 2012 25 Smarkets United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 2,763% 205.9% 14,322 41 2008 973 FuturMaster France Technology 63% 17.6% 14,300 140 1994 559 Agerio Germany Support Services 190% 42.5% 14,190 10 2010 849 Entusiasmo Spain Media 93% 24.5% 13,923 15 2009 239 Palibex Spain Transport 506% 82.3% 13,862 33 2012 265 PrivateFly United Kingdom Travel & Leisure 467% 78.3% 13,741 22 2008 664 Terra Canis Germany Ecommerce 146% 35% 13,719 20 2005 4 Brainlabs United Kingdom Advertising 8,218% 336.5% 13,608 48 2012 732 Trinity International United Kingdom Law 123% 30.6% 13,605 15 2006 15 FEO Media Sweden Games industry 3,419% 227.7% 13,490 44 2012 174 Logisan Italy Technology 686% 98.9% 13,474 10 2004 153 Bio Ingredients France Food & Beverage 753% 104.3% 13,372 6 2009 121 C & J Direct Germany Ecommerce 869% 113.2% 13,311 54 2005 430 Phenox Germany Industrial Goods 261% 53.5% 13,300 125 2005 741 MWR InfoSecurity United Kingdom Cyber Security 119% 29.9% 13,187 167 2003 381 CH4 Italy Energy 301% 58.9% 12,992 9 2010 674 NTA Systemhaus Germany Telecoms 143% 34.5% 12,900 81 2011 556 PHSE Italy Transport 192% 42.9% 12,746 124 2002 813 SunProd Italy Food & Beverage 102% 26.3% 12,735 7 2011 944 Regal United Kingdom Food & Beverage 71% 19.6% 12,657 26 2009 947 Coryton Advanced Fuels United Kingdom Energy 70% 19.4% 12,646 25 2010 595 Varvaglione Italy Food & Beverage 173% 39.7% 12,516 1994 30 erdbär (Freche Freunde) Germany Food & Beverage 2,400% 192.4% 12,500 25 2010 788 Traytec Germany Industrial Goods 108% 27.7% 12,500 60 2009 173 netplusFR (net+) Switzerland Telecoms 691% 99.3% 12,470 30 2012 894 IAM Sold United Kingdom Property 82% 22.2% 12,391 61 2009 445 SZD Sportwagen Germany Automobiles 253% 52.3% 12,373 22 2006 712 Hesus France Waste management & recycling 130% 32% 12,200 20 2008 763 Smart Currency Exchange United Kingdom Fintech 114% 28.9% 12,065 80 2004 5 Catapult Enterprises (Propercorn) United Kingdom Food & Beverage 7,510% 323.8% 12,052 32 2011 759 Proplan PPC Spain Chemicals 115% 29% 11,882 16 1994 296 Société MK (Malhia Kent) France Fashion 420% 73.3% 11,798 47 1986 661 Oregold Italy Financial Services 148% 35.3% 11,791 2 2011 42 Newker Spain Construction 1,652% 159.7% 11,740 10 2012 480 Dein Klettershop Germany Ecommerce 226% 48.2% 11,698 60 2011 498 Exxposed Germany Ecommerce 218% 47.1% 11,677 54 2010 24 King Long Spain Transport 2,855% 209.2% 11,615 12 2012 12 Torchlight United Kingdom Support Services 3,938% 243.1% 11,564 24 2011 633 GV Restauration Service France Support Services 158% 37.1% 11,542 39 1995 181 Iprotect Germany Ecommerce 666% 97.1% 11,492 45 2011 852 Gilray Plant United Kingdom Construction 93% 24.4% 11,470 18 1973 646 CPC Baulogistik Germany Construction 153% 36.3% 11,400 30 2006 739 PrezzoForte Italy Ecommerce 120% 30% 11,174 11 2010 637 Expertime Germany Support Services 156% 36.8% 11,088 323 2006 798 Gruppo nsa Italy Financial Services 106% 27.3% 11,080 80 2001 50 Icont Italy Industrial Goods 1,471% 150.5% 11,000 30 2007 726 Translated Italy Support Services 125% 31% 10,988 47 2002 536 Leggett France Property 199% 44.1% 10,913 43 2001 464 Boldint (BOLD) Portugal Technology 234% 49.5% 10,857 383 2009 543 Melvin & Hamilton Germany Fashion 196% 43.6% 10,855 41 1983 613 Pixid France Support Services 165% 38.3% 10,845 49 2004 569 Web Republic Switzerland Media 188% 42.2% 10,773 89 2009 131 Radiotrans Spain Telecoms 811% 108.8% 10,767 15 2002 306 Secura Reifenservice Germany Retail 404% 71.4% 10,743 67 2010 503 Vardags United Kingdom Law 217% 46.9% 10,634 48 2005 525 CentroMedico Santagostino Italy Health 205% 45.1% 10,599 60 2006 707 Elektrowerkzeuge Bender Germany Ecommerce 132% 32.3% 10,567 13 1996 105 Megaport Germany Ecommerce 1,005% 122.8% 10,501 20 2011 700 Gorilla Sports Germany Ecommerce 133% 32.6% 10,500 19 2005 227 Design Offices Germany Support Services 537% 85.4% 10,441 106 2008 272 S4M France Technology 459% 77.4% 10,435 81 2011 369 Globalways Germany Technology 317% 60.9% 10,426 31 2004 280 ITmagination Poland Technology 444% 75.8% 10,343 280 2008 590 ÁlamoConsulting Spain Support Services 176% 40.3% 10,219 127 2007 98 Ziegler Group Germany Transport 1,018% 123.6% 10,179 49 2010 882 Proprietes Privees France Property 85% 22.8% 10,116 7 2006 468 Nox Medical Iceland Health 232% 49.2% 10,097 42 2006 495 Jürgen Höller Academy Germany Support Services 219% 47.2% 10,077 39 2002 208 Bulpros Bulgaria Technology 588% 90.2% 9,948 291 2010 531 Neuseelandhaus Germany Food & Beverage 201% 44.3% 9,933 25 2009 67 Composyst Germany Aerospace & Defence 1,254% 138.3% 9,922 8 2010 895 WANdisco United Kingdom Technology 82% 22.2% 9,907 159 2012 422 FSI.company Italy Property 271% 54.8% 9,874 49 2009 575 VirtaMed Switzerland Health 185% 41.8% 9,857 45 2007 687 Richter Lighting Technologies Germany Industrial Goods 138% 33.5% 9,815 80 1994 807 Micromata Germany Technology 104% 26.8% 9,798 86 2010 260 Grupo Glorieta Spain Education 480% 79.6% 9,744 50 1999 658 Mit-Uns Personaldienstleistungen Germany Support Services 150% 35.7% 9,736 480 2007 800 Gläser und Flaschen Germany Industrial Goods 105% 27.1% 9,660 48 2008 666 Kaliop France Technology 145% 34.8% 9,648 130 2002 779 Job Service Italy Industrial Goods 110% 28% 9,550 148 2009 794 COM Software Germany Technology 107% 27.4% 9,507 120 1996 36 Convent Energy Germany Support Services 2,092% 179.9% 9,447 105 2007 892 Kent Brushes United Kingdom Fashion 83% 22.3% 9,404 43 1777 88 Adyoulike France Advertising 1,081% 127.7% 9,343 50 2011 630 Kirschstein - Das Autohaus Germany Automobiles 159% 37.3% 9,322 14 1966 389 Agile Networks Ireland Technology 294% 58% 9,240 18 2011 706 Zielpuls Germany Support Services 132% 32.3% 9,227 110 2008 261 Z-Wave Europe Germany Technology 478% 79.4% 9,220 24 2000 615 Tecnoseed Italy Food & Beverage 165% 38.3% 9,212 5 2011 467 SMD Sanierungs-Management Germany Construction 232% 49.2% 9,200 67 2010 541 Extreme Sensio France Technology 197% 43.7% 9,200 51 2012 827 LG Industriebauservice Germany Construction 99% 25.8% 9,200 43 2010 120 Mifarma Spain Ecommerce 880% 114% 9,178 24 2011 456 Terracciano service Italy Transport 245% 51.2% 9,161 86 2008 233 Oro Arte Italy Precious metals 520% 83.7% 9,154 5 2011 735 K&R Transporte Germany Transport 122% 30.4% 9,090 90 2004 538 Consulta Italy Transport 198% 43.8% 9,075 300 2002 284 Adbooth Spain Media 440% 75.5% 9,067 11 2012 266 Dalphin International Group The Netherlands Food & Beverage 463% 77.8% 9,000 3 2006 532 Northvale Construction United Kingdom Construction 200% 44.3% 8,914 30 2008 405 SMP Montage Germany Energy 284% 56.6% 8,885 11 2008 133 Ozaroo United Kingdom Ecommerce 809% 108.7% 8,847 9 2010 232 Meetingselect The Netherlands Travel & Leisure 521% 83.8% 8,750 13 2007 334 Signavio Germany Technology 369% 67.4% 8,656 94 2009 33 Sixsentix Switzerland Technology 2,268% 187.2% 8,653 71 2013 618 Easybution Germany Technology 162% 37.9% 8,645 10 2009 949 Zoppis Italy Ecommerce 70% 19.2% 8,619 12 1996 249 Imakumo France Technology 489% 80.6% 8,575 100 2010 482 Acmeo Germany Technology 225% 48.2% 8,485 38 2009 192 Danisi Engineering Italy Automobiles 624% 93.5% 8,472 46 1995 197 Theodo France Technology 619% 93% 8,466 80 2009 277 Run a Shop Germany Support Services 451% 76.6% 8,369 22 2008 902 Nobis Germany Support Services 81% 21.8% 8,307 106 2002 109 FiloBlu Italy Ecommerce 966% 120.1% 8,302 78 2009 606 Hexad Germany Technology 168% 38.9% 8,300 34 2010 696 Ricoo Germany Ecommerce 134% 32.9% 8,141 12 2006 76 Goodwill Solutions United Kingdom Transport 1,181% 134% 8,097 30 2008 427 Dovevivo Italy Property 265% 53.9% 8,087 25 2007 448 Mesauda Milano Italy Beauty 250% 51.8% 8,075 20 2004 624 3mundi (FCM Travel Solution) France Support Services 161% 37.8% 8,062 100 2006 990 Generik Paris France Beauty 59% 16.8% 8,005 24 2004 573 EVOC Germany Fashion 185% 41.9% 7,992 11 2008 858 Coffee at Work Germany Food & Beverage 92% 24.2% 7,926 76 1999 873 BioCity Nottingham United Kingdom Industrial Goods 87% 23.1% 7,899 60 2002 677 Contractor Germany Support Services 142% 34.3% 7,867 14 2010 851 Shervey (Carehome.co.uk) United Kingdom Health 93% 24.5% 7,863 219 2007 62 Hisert Germany Fashion 1,320% 142.1% 7,856 5 2011 778 Transports Taxi Gaillot France Transport 110% 28.1% 7,842 52 1999 264 Wi-Sales Germany Industrial Goods 468% 78.4% 7,832 5 2012 742 Gevekom Germany Sales & Marketing 119% 29.9% 7,812 280 2006 176 Zype TV (CitNOW) United Kingdom Technology 677% 98% 7,786 72 2008 744 Mondo Alimenti Italy Food & Beverage 119% 29.8% 7,763 17 2011 887 Sterman Technische Systeme Germany Industrial Goods 85% 22.7% 7,750 46 2000 327 Agile Content Spain Media 377% 68.4% 7,712 32 2007 746 Accso - Accelerated Solutions Germany Technology 118% 29.6% 7,681 77 2010 64 Fairsail United Kingdom Technology 1,277% 139.7% 7,667 62 2007 508 IStorage United Kingdom Technology 214% 46.4% 7,597 19 2009 210 Habitissimo Spain Technology 582% 89.6% 7,500 110 2008 315 Lemaire France Fashion 396% 70.6% 7,444 25 1991 567 Gruppo Peroni Eventi Italy Support Services 188% 42.2% 7,419 18 2007 884 Emutec Germany Support Services 85% 22.8% 7,400 79 2002 387 Ethica Corporate Finance Italy Financial Services 295% 58% 7,375 8 2009 156 Motus Energy S.r.l. Italy Energy 746% 103.8% 7,366 6 2009 717 Gartenpriat Germany Ecommerce 129% 31.8% 7,349 25 2000 686 Egicon Italy Industrial Goods 138% 33.5% 7,311 47 2008 106 EconoMedic Germany Health 1,003% 122.6% 7,302 14 2005 28 Xovis Switzerland Technology 2,659% 202.2% 7,258 28 2008 926 Traneo (babyneo) Germany Ecommerce 76% 20.7% 7,240 13 2005 289 MHMS Mechatronic Solutions Austria Industrial Goods 428% 74.1% 7,209 16 2003 476 Facilicon Germany Construction 227% 48.5% 7,200 40 2011 550 OpenWORK (lemonde-apres.com) France Support Services 194% 43.2% 7,198 62 2010 586 Vey Versorgungstechnik Germany Construction 179% 40.7% 7,183 32 1955 601 PlastoPharma France Pharmaceuticals 170% 39.2% 7,144 37 2007 622 LTN Germany Transport 162% 37.8% 7,127 113 2004 980 Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging United Kingdom Health 61% 17.2% 7,124 29 2001 355 IVPNetworks (IVP) Germany Health 340% 63.9% 7,112 24 2009 593 Alpenschlössl & Linderhof Italy Travel & Leisure 173% 39.8% 7,100 64 1998 135 Deutsche Gesellschaft für Privatpatienten Germany Financial Services 805% 108.4% 7,098 72 2011 402 Lineup Systems United Kingdom Advertising 286% 56.8% 7,095 57 2009 259 Alpha FX United Kingdom Financial Services 480% 79.7% 7,075 20 2009 437 Touring Superleggera Italy Automobiles 258% 53% 7,058 27 2007 344 Air Cargo Professionals (ACP) Germany Transport 354% 65.6% 7,016 8 2011 473 Fiseur-Einkauf.com Germany Ecommerce 230% 48.8% 7,013 22 2004 46 Epos Now United Kingdom Fintech 1,579% 156.1% 7,004 95 2011 40 Tikiting Distribuciones Spain Transport 1,866% 169.9% 7,000 24 2008 688 Erb Transporte Germany Transport 137% 33.4% 7,000 40 1989 460 Maestripieri Italy Support Services 240% 50.3% 6,956 25 1999 353 SensioLabs France Technology 342% 64.2% 6,953 45 2012 276 Triomachine (Gaictech) Spain Industrial Goods 453% 76.8% 6,947 30 2008 143 PurePharma Denmark Food & Beverage 786% 106.9% 6,944 40 2009 16 Biomasa Forestal Spain Energy 3,390% 226.8% 6,936 22 2006 310 OnTrac United Kingdom Support Services 399% 70.9% 6,911 31 2008 241 Ngage Media The Netherlands Media 504% 82.1% 6,870 13 2010 713 Urquiola Italy Construction 130% 32% 6,850 14 2004 725 VNG Italy Industrial Goods 125% 31% 6,813 22 1993 555 Errebielle Italy Industrial Goods 192% 43% 6,811 62 2012 504 Liquid CONcept Germany Transport 216% 46.7% 6,807 13 2007 490 Vivos Technology (Phastar) United Kingdom Health 220% 47.4% 6,766 79 2003 931 Macc Care United Kingdom Health 75% 20.5% 6,756 224 2004 588 Webranking Italy Media 178% 40.7% 6,724 56 1998 835 MT Italy Telecoms 97% 25.3% 6,702 29 1999 631 Packtronic Italy Industrial Goods 158% 37.2% 6,688 8 1997 781 Duetti Packaging Italy Industrial Goods 110% 28% 6,685 23 2008 26 Nervecentre United Kingdom Technology 2,702% 203.7% 6,646 21 2010 364 Aletheia Germany Support Services 331% 62.7% 6,594 243 2011 52 Adxperience France Advertising 1,424% 147.9% 6,570 15 2011 721 MIOGA Germany Ecommerce 128% 31.5% 6,566 17 2008 682 Euro M.A.R. Italy Travel & Leisure 139% 33.7% 6,516 112 2001 404 Nanobit Croatia Games industry 284% 56.7% 6,506 56 2008 374 Variobend (ASCOmachines) Germany Industrial Goods 314% 60.6% 6,500 16 2011 461 Rawoplast Germany Industrial Goods 238% 50.1% 6,490 16 2009 130 Bláscar Spain Construction 819% 109.5% 6,449 63 1980 270 Thomas Business Spain Spain Personal & Household Goods 459% 77.5% 6,441 5 2012 854 EQ Investors United Kingdom Financial Services 92% 24.4% 6,439 55 1987 86 BBB (Good Goût) France Food & Beverage 1,108% 129.4% 6,400 17 2010 530 KEP Germany Transport 202% 44.5% 6,382 145 1997 774 Via Direct France Technology 112% 28.4% 6,329 40 1995 537 Selectec United Kingdom Technology 198% 43.9% 6,312 20 1981 303 Selectra France Energy 406% 71.7% 6,300 200 2007 748 ComSysto Germany Technology 117% 29.5% 6,300 74 2002 905 High Access United Kingdom Support Services 80% 21.8% 6,288 49 2005 322 TravelBroker (reiseschein) Germany Travel & Leisure 380% 68.7% 6,274 8 2009 479 Amethis Finance France Financial Services 226% 48.3% 6,261 17 2011 1,000 Socodn France Food & Beverage 57% 16.1% 6,206 24 2006 352 Steinmann Natursteine Germany Construction 343% 64.2% 6,200 19 1998 684 Abalight Germany Industrial Goods 138% 33.5% 6,176 29 2009 123 Maplaceencrèche France Education 851% 111.9% 6,175 20 2010 724 TriOS Germany Technology 125% 31% 6,170 44 1997 671 Moreschini Italy Construction 144% 34.6% 6,125 9 1981 866 Duka Denmark Technology 90% 23.8% 6,029 33 2010 252 Hadrian Technology United Kingdom Support Services 486% 80.3% 6,007 10 1999 54 Bébé Boutik France Ecommerce 1,401% 146.7% 6,002 26 2012 755 ProSwimwear United Kingdom Retail 115% 29.1% 5,982 28 2007 281 Artífex Spain Construction 444% 75.8% 5,949 29 2011 97 Actility France Technology 1,024% 124% 5,947 60 2010 125 Powerplanetonline Spain Ecommerce 833% 110.5% 5,917 30 2004 206 Acondistec Germany Technology 589% 90.3% 5,897 12 2004 527 Brämig & Stehling Germany Industrial Goods 205% 45% 5,881 33 1997 772 Mawa Design Germany Personal & Household Goods 112% 28.5% 5,870 42 1997 223 Dépil Tech France Health 552% 86.8% 5,811 49 2011 27 Exquisite Fruits Spain Food & Beverage 2,662% 202.3% 5,800 5 2012 459 Ibotech Germany Transport 241% 50.5% 5,800 47 2007 19 Tempus Germany Support Services 3,059% 216.1% 5,750 8 2012 384 Microoled France Technology 297% 58.4% 5,712 35 2007 834 AXXCON Germany Support Services 97% 25.3% 5,700 33 2008 61 Aquila Insight United Kingdom Technology 1,333% 142.9% 5,682 60 2011 23 Freepik Spain Media 2,913% 211.2% 5,664 19 2012 557 StudyPortals The Netherlands Education 192% 42.9% 5,614 78 2009 94 Funiglobal Spain Ecommerce 1,045% 125.4% 5,600 40 2012 896 Mister Tennis Italy Ecommerce 82% 22.1% 5,593 18 2007 843 VKP The Netherlands Construction 95% 24.9% 5,581 31 2003 159 CompactHabit Spain Construction 733% 102.7% 5,567 16 2004 440 Dealertyre Germany Retail 256% 52.8% 5,560 4 2011 934 Marketshot France Technology 74% 20.3% 5,514 13 2008 127 Primaidea Italy Support Services 827% 110.1% 5,487 10 1998 214 Hannoversche Immobilien Treuhand Germany Property 575% 89% 5,475 3 1972 962 You-Get The Netherlands Technology 65% 18.1% 5,467 54 2007 520 4Motions Germany Sales & Marketing 206% 45.3% 5,434 24 2010 500 Park One Germany Transport 218% 47% 5,414 48 2005 908 B & S Objektservice Germany Support Services 80% 21.6% 5,400 61 1990 382 Run my Accounts Switzerland Support Services 300% 58.7% 5,387 26 2008 576 Goodfellow & Goodfellow United Kingdom Food & Beverage 185% 41.8% 5,387 18 2011 808 Agile42 Germany Support Services 104% 26.8% 5,300 35 2007 587 Clemens HobbyTec Germany Personal & Household Goods 178% 40.7% 5,283 8 2004 179 Società Italiana Tecnologie Industria Metalmeccanica Italy Automobiles 669% 97.4% 5,280 25 2008 462 Velomat Italy Industrial Goods 237% 49.9% 5,280 34 2012 519 Softdistribution Germany Technology 207% 45.4% 5,276 20 2009 363 Neomouv France Travel & Leisure 331% 62.8% 5,225 9 2009 376 Flowmon Czech Republic Technology 312% 60.4% 5,221 42 2007 415 IXDS Germany Media 274% 55.2% 5,200 55 2009 791 Abfallmanagement PETERS Germany Waste management & recycling 108% 27.6% 5,170 62 2008 757 Suolificio Mannini Italy Industrial Goods 115% 29.1% 5,161 33 1980 777 Evvai Italy Travel & Leisure 110% 28.1% 5,129 10 2009 879 Cartonnerie Moderne France Support Services 86% 22.9% 5,128 22 1904 22 3V Cargo Germany Transport 2,970% 213.1% 5,114 28 2012 497 Xucker Germany Food & Beverage 219% 47.2% 5,100 22 2004 716 Gruppo Elci Italy Technology 129% 31.8% 5,099 65 1973 768 FRISS The Netherlands Technology 113% 28.6% 5,069 65 2006 444 BMI-System France Technology 254% 52.4% 5,062 47 2004 408 Longitude United Kingdom Support Services 279% 55.9% 5,056 20 2011 650 Ingeo Progetti Italy Construction 151% 35.8% 5,055 47 2003 230 Frama International Logistics Germany Transport 525% 84.2% 5,000 10 2012 670 Elbkind Germany Media 144% 34.7% 5,000 47 2008 715 Innokran Germany Industrial Goods 129% 31.8% 4,985 18 2010 899 Fleet Logistics Lenhard Germany Transport 81% 22% 4,970 9 2010 263 New Sales Germany Energy 471% 78.7% 4,947 18 2010 799 IMP Group Germany Health 106% 27.2% 4,925 8 1998 63 PippaJean Germany Fashion 1,279% 139.8% 4,922 74 2011 148 Concept-Ty France Property 767% 105.4% 4,895 8 1999 367 Cosmondial (Benecos) Germany Beauty 318% 61.1% 4,892 24 2011 212 HappyOrNot Finland Technology 580% 89.4% 4,891 32 2009 274 Mailjet France Technology 454% 77% 4,888 54 2010 324 Inventiva France Pharmaceuticals 380% 68.7% 4,875 106 2011 193 Luca Tic Spain Support Services 623% 93.3% 4,850 140 2010 207 Nacatur 2 Spain Health 588% 90.2% 4,840 8 2008 299 A friend of mine The Netherlands Media 417% 72.9% 4,810 29 2011 330 Freaks 4U Gaming Germany Media 371% 67.6% 4,788 67 2011 269 Avanca The Netherlands Personal & Household Goods 461% 77.7% 4,786 30 2009 146 Innofis Spain FinTech 781% 106.5% 4,767 61 2012 533 Immobiliare del Campo Italy Travel & Leisure 200% 44.2% 4,744 36 1981 47 PhoneNatic Germany Ecommerce 1,546% 154.4% 4,741 40 2012 11 Kolga Germany Ecommerce 4,044% 246% 4,724 19 2012 651 Deutsche Beratungsgesellschaft für Finanzplanung Germany Financial Services 151% 35.8% 4,679 61 2009 681 Dachgewerk Germany Ecommerce 140% 33.8% 4,672 9 1997 511 Device Insight Germany Technology 210% 45.8% 4,668 40 2003 325 Renewa Germany Energy 379% 68.6% 4,650 12 2010 507 Touchnote United Kingdom Technology 214% 46.5% 4,650 15 2007 572 Papst Logistik Germany Transport 186% 42% 4,631 37 2011 888 Artada Germany Technology 84% 22.5% 4,600 14 1997 163 Aliments del Mar Spain Food & Beverage 716% 101.3% 4,593 2 2004 313 IT Resellers Group Belgium Technology 397% 70.7% 4,593 6 2007 946 Azazo Iceland Technology 70% 19.5% 4,570 45 2007 509 Blue technologies Germany Technology 212% 46.2% 4,564 13 2005 449 Giglio.com Italy Ecommerce 249% 51.7% 4,542 14 2007 838 Anovio Germany Support Services 96% 25.2% 4,515 41 2008 305 Defenx United Kingdom Cyber Security 404% 71.4% 4,489 6 2009 410 Tropicai Germany Food & Beverage 277% 55.6% 4,482 15 2004 840 Te.En. Engineering Italy Telecoms 96% 25.2% 4,470 40 2010 930 Maklaus Italy Industrial Goods 75% 20.5% 4,460 9 1995 136 KoRo RIW Germany Industrial Goods 800% 108% 4,448 17 2012 89 Brandon Ferrari Italy Technology 1,074% 127.3% 4,413 15 2012 512 Trippus Sweden Technology 210% 45.8% 4,403 16 2000 188 Netguru Poland Technology 644% 95.2% 4,399 50 2008 184 Qubiz Romania Technology 656% 96.2% 4,376 102 2008 652 Pentagon Sports Germany Ecommerce 150% 35.8% 4,375 10 2011 790 Colegio Bilingüe de Castilleja (Yago School) Spain Education 108% 27.6% 4,374 49 2009 749 Nord Costruzioni Generali Italy Construction 117% 29.5% 4,363 21 2010 138 Eleven Labs France Technology 798% 107.8% 4,361 48 2011 200 Azzure IT United Kingdom Technology 600% 91.3% 4,338 37 2010 571 MOOWA Assembling Germany Industrial Goods 186% 42% 4,320 105 2010 250 Maximum Media Ireland Media 489% 80.6% 4,309 56 2010 199 Hypertec Solution Italy Industrial Goods 612% 92.4% 4,308 42 2011 169 Werderaner Yachthandel Germany Travel & Leisure 700% 100% 4,289 3 2009 551 Edututor Finland Ecommerce 193% 43.1% 4,283 11 2010 185 Medical Fitness Technology Spain Health 656% 96.2% 4,264 6 2010 501 Teamwille Germany Support Services 218% 47% 4,262 45 2004 282 Imprese Falcon (MilanoCard) Italy Transport 444% 75.8% 4,250 5 2011 31 Neon Diagnostics United Kingdom Health 2,366% 191.1% 4,216 11 2011 205 Lillybelle France Technology 590% 90.4% 4,216 10 2009 488 AspiraCon (Aspira) Ireland Technology 221% 47.5% 4,215 39 2007 237 IMT Distribution France Retail 508% 82.5% 4,196 10 2010 612 Qualitance Romania Technology 165% 38.3% 4,193 143 2007 457 Ventura Global Italy Financial Services 245% 51.1% 4,192 3 2011 51 Matooma France Telecoms 1,467% 150.2% 4,180 25 2012 648 Protected Networks Germany Technology 152% 36.2% 4,165 55 2009 190 Grupo Uro Spain Retail 637% 94.6% 4,161 7 1998 625 Alpha Germany Food & Beverage 161% 37.7% 4,142 12 2011 165 Shifter The Netherlands Technology 704% 100.3% 4,116 5 2009 867 Nova VPM Travel & Logistic Services Italy Transport 89% 23.7% 4,085 4 2009 474 STRATO Personal Germany Support Services 229% 48.8% 4,082 8 2010 65 Lemonway France Fintech 1,260% 138.7% 4,076 21 2007 69 Consorzio delle Tecnologie Italy Technology 1,236% 137.3% 4,067 1 2006 958 ProActive Software The Netherlands Technology 67% 18.7% 4,041 38 1999 102 Feelfree Rentals Spain Travel & Leisure 1,008% 122.9% 4,022 35 2007 517 Mosaicoon Italy Media 208% 45.4% 4,018 70 2009 209 RHS Maschinen- u. Anlagenbau Germany Industrial Goods 587% 90.1% 4,000 39 2010 428 SuperAwesome United Kingdom Advertising 263% 53.7% 3,987 75 1999 522 L&B Solutions Germany Support Services 206% 45.2% 3,983 12 2010 68 Madgic France Advertising 1,251% 138.2% 3,963 6 2011 170 SK World Spain Retail 697% 99.7% 3,938 5 2011 333 Ecomar Finland Support Services 370% 67.5% 3,922 6 2009 971 Kurmi France Technology 63% 17.7% 3,919 31 2010 406 Xactools Germany Industrial Goods 280% 56.1% 3,908 29 2012 167 orderbird Germany Fintech 703% 100.3% 3,898 104 2011 219 ApisSys France Technology 562% 87.8% 3,868 10 2009 695 Team Logistic Services France Transport 135% 33% 3,830 8 2009 814 BC DirectGroup Germany Media 102% 26.3% 3,830 30 2009 220 Grupo Ecoindustria Spain Support Services 562% 87.8% 3,820 14 1999 164 BookingBug United Kingdom Technology 705% 100.4% 3,817 66 2008 751 Openmind Italy Media 117% 29.5% 3,800 28 2002 562 Medilog Germany Health 189% 42.4% 3,797 34 2010 126 Gigas Spain Technology 827% 110.1% 3,748 48 2011 737 LEM - Liberty Electric Motion France Automobiles 121% 30.2% 3,736 15 2005 318 VGS Costruzioni Italy Construction 388% 69.7% 3,709 9 2008 257 Pimoroni United Kingdom Technology 483% 79.9% 3,677 32 2012 302 Little Green House Switzerland Education 408% 71.9% 3,661 70 2011 863 Advice Italy Media 90% 23.9% 3,645 32 2006 386 Global Support Services (GSS) United Kingdom Support Services 297% 58.3% 3,636 80 2010 92 Yélé Consulting France Support Services 1,064% 126.7% 3,621 31 2010 217 Animal Maker Spain Media 567% 88.2% 3,600 14 2005 349 Risatec Germany Construction 350% 65.1% 3,600 12 2011 839 CleverConsulting Italy Support Services 96% 25.2% 3,600 14 2000 14 Lookotels (room007) Spain Travel & Leisure 3,491% 229.9% 3,599 60 2010 79 Le Slip Français France Fashion 1,175% 133.6% 3,597 26 2011 478 Domo Caffè Italy Food & Beverage 226% 48.4% 3,596 4 2009 75 Buck Engineering & Consulting Germany Support Services 1,201% 135.2% 3,590 27 2003 824 EyePro System Italy Technology 99% 25.9% 3,576 14 1999 756 Workstreampeople (Anywhere365) The Netherlands Technology 115% 29.1% 3,565 33 2008 764 Amaïka Asset Management France Financial Services 114% 28.8% 3,565 6 2011 409 Avenir Développement Durable (Alertgasoil) France Technology 278% 55.8% 3,546 38 2009 546 SeRohCon Germany Waste management & recycling 195% 43.5% 3,543 5 2010 287 Cementys France Support Services 432% 74.6% 3,541 19 1990 132 Sagres Italy Support Services 810% 108.7% 3,534 46 2012 662 GS Automation Italy Industrial Goods 147% 35.2% 3,500 21 2001 41 Unidriver Spain Transport 1,690% 161.6% 3,486 98 2012 368 Gruppo EVS Italy Construction 318% 61% 3,473 24 2012 766 Istikbal Germany Retail 114% 28.8% 3,459 31 2010 275 Clar! Germany Support Services 454% 76.9% 3,452 155 2011 226 Joe & Seph's United Kingdom Food & Beverage 542% 85.8% 3,413 60 2010 455 GB & Smith France Technology 246% 51.2% 3,394 34 2007 417 Vicris Italy Chemicals 273% 55% 3,388 5 1989 805 WPO - Wind Prospect Operations France Energy 104% 26.9% 3,371 28 2008 177 Education Impact France Education 675% 97.9% 3,362 1 2008 58 Dietzel & Company Germany Management Consulting 1,371% 145% 3,353 27 2009 314 Ibis Italy Technology 397% 70.6% 3,345 10 2009 101 Dreischtrom Germany Energy 1,008% 122.9% 3,340 5 2010 144 Trust Agents Germany Media 785% 106.8% 3,334 50 2012 139 Mint Tower The Netherlands Financial Services 791% 107.3% 3,330 11 2010 848 Hornetsecurity Germany Cyber Security 93% 24.6% 3,320 56 2007 714 BT Pack France Transport 129% 31.9% 3,310 2 2006 117 Natural Food Italy Food & Beverage 894% 115% 3,309 19 2009 254 House To House Italy Retail 485% 80.1% 3,308 11 2012 837 Pilodist Germany Industrial Goods 96% 25.2% 3,298 19 2002 345 D. Nava 1961 Italy Food & Beverage 354% 65.6% 3,289 1 2010 338 Vismederi Italy Health 359% 66.2% 3,280 16 2009 703 T.A.M Tirreno Azienda Mobilità Italy Transport 132% 32.4% 3,275 35 1992 542 Spam Experts The Netherlands Technology 196% 43.6% 3,274 50 2006 767 Energysolutions24 Germany Energy 113% 28.7% 3,272 10 2008 912 Enioka France Technology 80% 21.6% 3,264 23 2008 513 Livecookintable Germany Industrial Goods 209% 45.7% 3,258 6 2003 928 Digital Group Spain Media 75% 20.6% 3,245 17 2008 413 Dicoma Coating Germany Industrial Goods 275% 55.4% 3,200 35 2011 986 Decofor France Construction 60% 17% 3,200 35 1972 598 All Now Italy Support Services 172% 39.5% 3,197 10 2011 341 MCS Italy Construction 357% 65.9% 3,189 17 2012 90 Fermar Importación Exportación Spain Retail 1,069% 127% 3,176 1 2012 423 SiC - Società Impianti Calce Italy Industrial Goods 268% 54.4% 3,175 16 1984 111 Aquinas American School Spain Education 950% 119% 3,173 53 2011 875 Riccoboni France Construction 87% 23.1% 3,160 11 2005 189 Trecento France Financial Services 643% 95.2% 3,152 5 2011 929 Flavia Germany Technology 75% 20.6% 3,151 54 2001 663 Led2Work Germany Industrial Goods 146% 35% 3,150 21 2007 632 Amplia))) iiot Spain Technology 158% 37.1% 3,138 23 2002 354 Volontè & Co Italy Education 342% 64.1% 3,124 10 2008 560 Cartes & Services France Support Services 190% 42.5% 3,115 87 2010 581 Bestbion dx Germany Health 182% 41.3% 3,100 17 2011 32 ADM - Asesoramiento, Diseño y Montajes Industriales Spain Industrial Goods 2,313% 189% 3,092 11 2012 421 Depot Zona Franca Spain Transport 271% 54.8% 3,088 23 2012 388 Ecometrica United Kingdom Technology 294% 58% 3,073 26 2008 271 Aula Salud Spain Education 459% 77.5% 3,071 48 2006 548 TransPal Germany Ecommerce 194% 43.3% 3,067 14 2006 718 Lenovys Italy Management Consulting 128% 31.7% 3,058 25 2009 783 Maquetting France Technology 109% 27.8% 3,051 16 1981 432 Clabrun Italy Retail 261% 53.4% 3,045 21 2000 370 G2 Wind Spain Energy 316% 60.8% 3,041 5 2011 743 Endosmart Germany Health 119% 29.8% 3,032 33 2002 300 Comizzo Belgium Support Services 413% 72.5% 3,031 5 2002 236 Psykoterapiakeskus Vastaamo Finland Health 513% 83% 3,025 123 2008 358 BRA Italia Italy Construction 335% 63.3% 3,024 13 2003 326 Ürbag Spain Industrial Goods 377% 68.4% 3,003 15 2010 660 RTN Fassaden Germany Construction 148% 35.3% 3,002 4 2012 816 Trugge Getränketechnik Germany Food & Beverage 101% 26.2% 2,995 12 1999 762 Komerci Eletronikhandel Germany Ecommerce 114% 28.9% 2,991 5 2005 95 Massarius The Netherlands Advertising 1,041% 125.1% 2,990 9 2012 694 Timavo Ship Supply Italy Industrial Goods 136% 33.1% 2,988 4 2003 966 Tarouen Thermie France Construction 64% 17.9% 2,984 18 2008 371 Business Strategies Italy Management Consulting 316% 60.8% 2,977 18 2010 667 Exklusive Kollektion Germany Automobiles 145% 34.8% 2,953 3 2008 229 Doit Solutions Germany Technology 529% 84.6% 2,942 12 2010 110 Taksee Spain Transport 955% 119.4% 2,941 10 2010 639 Formind Consulting France Technology 156% 36.7% 2,931 28 2010 191 Artos Germany Food & Beverage 631% 94.1% 2,916 6 2002 307 Adservio France Technology 402% 71.2% 2,911 45 2010 392 Italfrom Italy Ecommerce 293% 57.7% 2,909 11 2010 580 Eviom Germany Media 182% 41.3% 2,907 31 2010 690 Retour de la plage France Ecommerce 137% 33.3% 2,902 38 2004 439 CrestOptics Italy Technology 257% 52.8% 2,890 12 2009 691 Eiger Trading Advisors United Kingdom Financial Services 137% 33.3% 2,887 19 2008 398 Consorzio Co.El.Ti. Italy Support Services 287% 57% 2,869 2007 83 Erebo United Kingdom Technology 1,127% 130.7% 2,866 33 2009 196 Grupo Sicnova Spain Industrial Goods 620% 93.1% 2,849 15 2007 295 Rendimiento Verde Spain Support Services 421% 73.4% 2,846 6 2006 361 Prima Retail (bigtex) Germany Fashion 332% 62.9% 2,829 18 2009 414 Galway Natural Health Sales (Revive Active) Ireland Health 275% 55.4% 2,824 14 2011 668 Urban Linker France Support Services 145% 34.8% 2,811 23 2009 935 Selectapension United Kingdom Financial Services 74% 20.2% 2,808 30 2004 723 Network Concept Germany Technology 125% 31.1% 2,801 25 1993 604 Alpitronic Italy Technology 168% 38.9% 2,800 22 2009 198 YouPass France Fintech 615% 92.6% 2,796 32 2011 416 MentorMaterassi Italy Ecommerce 274% 55.2% 2,784 4 2009 823 DTW Logistics Germany Transport 100% 26% 2,780 5 2010 298 InnovaMaxx (Sportstech) Germany Ecommerce 420% 73.2% 2,778 12 2012 856 ORZ Germany Automobiles 92% 24.3% 2,777 6 1996 290 Energia e Ambiente Italy Support Services 426% 73.9% 2,768 12 2010 506 Vercom Poland Technology 215% 46.5% 2,759 16 2005 649 RAVN United Kingdom Technology 151% 35.8% 2,758 30 2010 812 Körber & Körber Germany Industrial Goods 103% 26.6% 2,758 27 2010 420 Hochfranken Holz Germany Industrial Goods 271% 54.9% 2,749 9 2012 172 Aprotecnic Spain Support Services 692% 99.3% 2,737 42 2011 442 BAO Publishing Italy Media 255% 52.5% 2,716 8 2009 195 Cárnicas Discarpe Spain Food & Beverage 621% 93.1% 2,714 4 2011 366 Bannerflow Sweden Advertising 319% 61.2% 2,704 35 2010 443 EMV Germany Construction 254% 52.4% 2,690 22 2011 847 Kiegele Germany Retail 94% 24.6% 2,689 38 2007 641 Abaque Bâtiment Services France Construction 155% 36.6% 2,681 30 2007 436 Wipple France Telecoms 258% 53% 2,669 14 2010 846 Harmony House United Kingdom Education 94% 24.6% 2,662 92 2008 178 Mie - Milano Eventi Italy Support Services 671% 97.6% 2,659 3 2009 213 Joan Miquel Llompart Construccions Spain Construction 577% 89.2% 2,646 37 2005 411 dieBauingenieure Germany Construction 276% 55.5% 2,630 25 2009 819 H.S. Automazioni Italy Industrial Goods 101% 26.2% 2,630 14 1997 610 Miratec Germany Industrial Goods 165% 38.4% 2,628 30 2011 654 Javista France Technology 150% 35.7% 2,615 23 2010 568 Musicarte Italy Ecommerce 188% 42.2% 2,604 10 2010 336 G-jet Italy Industrial Goods 364% 66.8% 2,600 9 2011 752 Explain Germany Media 117% 29.4% 2,600 34 2004 547 MHFA England United Kingdom Health 195% 43.4% 2,589 14 2009 85 E-Vitta Spain Ecommerce 1,109% 129.5% 2,588 4 2011 491 Belotti Nordest Italy Industrial Goods 220% 47.4% 2,579 4 2006 375 Parco degli Ulivi Italy Health 313% 60.4% 2,575 2012 321 Plásticos Goldberg Spain Industrial Goods 380% 68.7% 2,570 9 2005 44 Tekdōm Spain Construction 1,594% 156.8% 2,568 11 2011 765 B&B Car Italy Automobiles 114% 28.8% 2,566 14 1995 704 MAKO Germany Construction 132% 32.3% 2,561 11 2008 870 DeLogistik Germany Transport 87% 23.2% 2,560 16 2011 831 Action pour le Développement Numérique France Ecommerce 98% 25.5% 2,558 4 2010 927 BC Express France Transport 76% 20.7% 2,547 16 1997 401 Clémentine Au Bureau France Media 286% 56.9% 2,541 3 2009 758 IT Auction Italy Ecommerce 115% 29.1% 2,538 12 2011 160 Lapelle Italy Industrial Goods 731% 102.5% 2,534 4 2006 104 ALC grup Spain Media 1,007% 122.9% 2,523 49 2010 566 Lavorazione Italy Industrial Goods 188% 42.2% 2,522 16 2011 627 Colorful Trade Germany Fashion 161% 37.6% 2,514 5 2012 754 Doc Save Germany Ecommerce 116% 29.3% 2,512 14 2005 911 Radio Activity Italy Telecoms 80% 21.6% 2,511 12 2003 679 Intergate Logistic France Transport 141% 34.2% 2,510 7 2010 99 Activos Concursales Spain Support Services 1,016% 123.5% 2,500 13 2009 238 Jorge A. Gómez Rebollo Spain Restaurants 506% 82.4% 2,498 72 1997 419 Galventus Spain Energy 272% 54.9% 2,482 30 2008 881 Museo Cappella Sansevero Italy Travel & Leisure 85% 22.9% 2,472 12 1996 489 Peak Ace Germany Advertising 221% 47.4% 2,468 28 2008 320 Kick Off Games Spain Retail 385% 69.3% 2,461 10 2010 452 E3.14 France Support Services 247% 51.3% 2,444 3 2008 974 Blue Billywig The Netherlands Technology 62% 17.6% 2,443 28 2006 122 Experium Nax Group France Technology 866% 113% 2,442 16 2012 141 Costruzioni Generali Italy Automobiles 788% 107.1% 2,438 7 2010 998 Deupack Germany Industrial Goods 57% 16.2% 2,438 2 2009 283 SGM Solutions & Global Media Germany Education 442% 75.6% 2,437 60 2007 45 Ertl Technology Germany Industrial Goods 1,581% 156.2% 2,421 10 2012 96 El Diario Spain Media 1,031% 124.5% 2,420 41 2012 134 FashCom The Netherlands Ecommerce 808% 108.6% 2,414 24 2011 481 Buratti Austria Food & Beverage 225% 48.2% 2,413 10 1993 331 Secon Germany Industrial Goods 371% 67.6% 2,411 5 2010 202 Sphère Immo France Property 598% 91.1% 2,407 3 2011 470 Sisek France Construction 231% 49.1% 2,406 9 2007 211 Castor & Pollux France Media 580% 89.5% 2,399 30 2010 183 Solcaisur Spain Support Services 660% 96.6% 2,398 4 2007 521 Sojami France Food & Beverage 206% 45.2% 2,390 15 1997 922 Everest Echafaudages France Construction 77% 20.9% 2,373 21 2006 55 Gizmo retail The Netherlands Personal & Household Goods 1,398% 146.5% 2,372 5 2008 297 Camarena Gastronomía (Ricard Camarena Restaurant) Spain Restaurants 420% 73.3% 2,361 35 2012 161 Realeyes United Kingdom Technology 721% 101.8% 2,358 45 2007 709 ABS Group Italy Industrial Goods 131% 32.3% 2,347 15 2007 463 RG Impianti Italy Construction 236% 49.8% 2,343 17 2007 168 Greenproject Italia Italy Personal & Household Goods 701% 100.1% 2,306 10 2011 129 Nuova Metaltermica Italy Construction 820% 109.5% 2,300 27 2007 400 Trust4Value Italy Support Services 287% 56.9% 2,294 36 2011 124 CO.NET Germany Financial Services 834% 110.6% 2,284 22 2001 351 Beckers Immobilien Germany Property 345% 64.5% 2,283 6 1991 251 Hatiba Germany Construction 488% 80.5% 2,281 6 2011 53 Aumann:Grün Germany Construction 1,420% 147.7% 2,280 54 2006 329 i-systems Poland Technology 373% 67.9% 2,260 62 2009 619 Bittnet Romania Technology 162% 37.9% 2,246 9 2007 502 ServoVendi Spain Ecommerce 217% 46.9% 2,243 11 2005 311 Tremend Romania Technology 399% 70.9% 2,239 55 2005 554 Gesellschaft für Geotechnische Systeme Germany Industrial Goods 192% 43% 2,237 7 2011 483 MetalVenice Italy Automobiles 224% 47.9% 2,227 54 1999 628 Dot & Media Italy Technology 160% 37.5% 2,225 10 2010 288 Worldsensing Spain Technology 428% 74.1% 2,214 32 2008 247 Cui ZSQ Food Spain Food & Beverage 493% 81% 2,213 40 2009 390 Sardex.net Italy Financial Services 294% 58% 2,211 30 2009 850 Faperin Spain Industrial Goods 93% 24.5% 2,196 20 1994 526 GEK Italy Health 205% 45% 2,186 9 2011 234 Piazza Copernico Italy Education 519% 83.6% 2,175 11 2006 780 Deus Technology Italy FinTech 110% 28% 2,163 14 2010 731 Suex Italy Industrial Goods 123% 30.6% 2,146 9 2002 753 Bacco Italy Food & Beverage 117% 29.4% 2,145 20 2006 360 Predict Italy Technology 333% 63% 2,136 3 2008 332 Soedis Italy Support Services 370% 67.5% 2,134 6 2008 82 Wineemotion Italy Industrial Goods 1,142% 131.6% 2,126 3 2012 267 Business Support Italy Support Services 462% 77.7% 2,120 8 2012 891 E-time Italy Technology 83% 22.3% 2,103 31 2002 515 Petitdidierprioux Architectes France Architecture 209% 45.6% 2,102 18 2004 340 DiBu Power Germany Food & Beverage 358% 66% 2,100 14 2011 362 Créalinks Conseils France Insurance 332% 62.8% 2,089 7 2003 347 Ad’s up Consulting France Technology 353% 65.4% 2,082 20 2012 675 RC MOTORS France Automobiles 143% 34.5% 2,081 2 2010 642 3W Italy Advertising 155% 36.6% 2,071 9 1999 116 Kalpa Italy Technology 897% 115.2% 2,059 25 2012 285 Deflomas Eyewear Italy Fashion 437% 75.1% 2,045 1 2008 216 Greendonkey Germany Ecommerce 571% 88.6% 2,033 11 2011 91 Ilumax Spain Retail 1,066% 126.8% 2,029 11 2011 316 Blacks Italy Industrial Goods 396% 70.6% 2,027 20 2011 810 S.G. Carrelli Italy Industrial Goods 103% 26.7% 2,012 4 2007 589 Nimsys The Netherlands Technology 178% 40.6% 2,010 8 2010 920 Ethical IT United Kingdom Technology 77% 21% 2,009 17 2010 391 Alameda Spain Food & Beverage 293% 57.8% 2,008 35 2011 841 First Group France Education 96% 25.1% 2,005 14 2009 469 Like Italy Technology 232% 49.1% 2,000 4 2012 656 Banjado Germany Ecommerce 150% 35.7% 2,000 25 2002 380 Calicant.us Italy Ecommerce 302% 59% 1,984 11 2007 447 Evolution People Italy Media 250% 51.8% 1,983 9 2011 396 Marrero Santana e Hijos Spain Transport 288% 57.2% 1,980 51 1997 596 Essence Academy Italy Education 173% 39.7% 1,980 25 2009 733 Eukles France Technology 123% 30.6% 1,971 20 2005 544 Provide Solution Italy Construction 196% 43.6% 1,969 18 2011 137 Generalmarine Italy Telecoms 799% 107.9% 1,963 7 2010 450 Airthings Norway Technology 248% 51.6% 1,959 16 2008 782 Panorama3000 Germany Media 109% 27.9% 1,958 25 2007 564 ff·k Public Relations Germany Media 188% 42.3% 1,956 11 2010 343 MCG Alarme France Technology 355% 65.7% 1,955 27 2008 620 Cristaux & Santé France Retail 162% 37.9% 1,950 22 2010 245 Install Italy Technology 495% 81.2% 1,935 16 2009 629 Solutions Composites France Support Services 159% 37.4% 1,925 12 1998 472 A&G Germany Industrial Goods 231% 49% 1,921 5 2004 59 Hnos. Nadal Obras y Servicios Spain Construction 1,366% 144.7% 1,918 62 2009 493 Carlo Virgilio & C. Italy Travel & Leisure 220% 47.3% 1,918 1 2004 787 E-Cycle France Personal & Household Goods 108% 27.7% 1,915 7 2009 142 Attrecto Hungary Technology 786% 107% 1,910 31 2009 770 ControlMatica Italy Industrial Goods 113% 28.6% 1,908 1 2008 860 Creme Global Ireland Technology 91% 24.1% 1,907 27 2005 579 WT Media Italy Media 183% 41.4% 1,890 10 2011 292 Terma Energia Italy Construction 424% 73.7% 1,888 13 2006 451 Early Morning Italy Media 248% 51.5% 1,886 24 2010 377 Gigaclear United Kingdom Telecoms 308% 59.8% 1,885 83 2010 750 C&F Resinatura Blocchi Italy Construction 117% 29.5% 1,884 5 2005 154 Countryfar (Farmacia i+) Spain Health 752% 104.3% 1,875 2 2010 359 CFG Germany Industrial Goods 335% 63.2% 1,870 13 2005 215 12Build The Netherlands Ecommerce 574% 88.9% 1,868 22 2007 963 Serial Creative France Media 65% 18.1% 1,859 6 2006 616 EcoShopper Italy Industrial Goods 164% 38.3% 1,854 1 2009 552 Zencon Germany Technology 193% 43.1% 1,828 13 2010 454 7Layers Italy Support Services 246% 51.2% 1,825 6 2012 256 Elluc Projects United Kingdom Construction 484% 80% 1,818 35 2005 529 FeelingITALY Italy Travel & Leisure 203% 44.6% 1,815 5 2004 815 FGS - Fluid Global Solutions Italy Industrial Goods 101% 26.2% 1,813 7 2011 399 Martelli Service Italy Transport 287% 57% 1,807 4 2008 985 Sistemas Informáticos Europeos Spain Technology 60% 17% 1,797 6 1990 304 Flying Eye France Aerospace & Defence 406% 71.7% 1,783 6 2009 186 Rivers Leasing United Kingdom Financial Services 648% 95.6% 1,778 8 2002 235 Ecube Italy Industrial Goods 513% 83.1% 1,778 3 2011 734 Everest Italy Fashion 122% 30.5% 1,774 28 2011 680 AAHM Nord France Property 141% 34% 1,754 8 2011 145 Ego Bodegas Spain Food & Beverage 784% 106.7% 1,741 5 2012 379 PikiMode Italy Technology 305% 59.3% 1,733 5 2011 585 Cadeau Maestro France Ecommerce 180% 40.9% 1,731 11 2009 471 DBS Decoux Bois Service France Energy 231% 49.1% 1,730 4 2011 673 Vulog France Technology 144% 34.5% 1,728 18 2006 149 LCE Italy Industrial Goods 767% 105.4% 1,716 20 2005 365 Malpensanet Italy Support Services 330% 62.6% 1,716 27 2011 48 Dag1 The Netherlands Support Services 1,535% 153.8% 1,700 20 2012 775 Multifret (TEN Languedoc) France Transport 111% 28.2% 1,699 6 2009 853 Adams Italia Italy Industrial Goods 92% 24.4% 1,695 2 1999 492 Superior Italy Personal & Household Goods 220% 47.4% 1,694 3 2011 114 Santafixie Spain Ecommerce 924% 117.2% 1,690 14 2011 350 Universem Belgium Media 346% 64.6% 1,681 15 2007 701 Diido Italy Fashion 133% 32.5% 1,675 3 2010 162 My Little Day France Ecommerce 721% 101.7% 1,671 8 2010 228 Communicate PLC United Kingdom Support Services 529% 84.6% 1,670 10 2011 72 MyElefant France Technology 1,217% 136.2% 1,660 10 2010 81 Marqeting The Netherlands Advertising 1,154% 132.3% 1,652 20 2011 80 Vibor-A Spain Retail 1,170% 133.3% 1,651 5 2011 383 Clinipartners Spain Transport 298% 58.5% 1,648 24 2008 201 Elle Moda Italy Ecommerce 600% 91.3% 1,638 7 2012 719 Considerati The Netherlands Support Services 128% 31.6% 1,637 9 2007 862 Melusine France Food & Beverage 91% 24% 1,637 8 2005 626 Mandarin Italy Industrial Goods 161% 37.7% 1,636 3 2011 584 Limes Audio Sweden Telecoms 180% 40.9% 1,635 22 2007 140 IPS Europe Italy Telecoms 789% 107.1% 1,632 1 2011 87 Caffeina Italy Media 1,092% 128.4% 1,631 26 2010 403 Front Systems Norway Technology 285% 56.7% 1,631 11 2007 578 MI-NY Italy Ecommerce 183% 41.4% 1,630 34 2011 118 San Sebastián Food (Mimo) Spain Food & Beverage 884% 114.3% 1,613 16 2011 93 NAC Control Canarias Spain Retail 1,057% 126.2% 1,607 10 2012 84 Winfin Sistemas Spain Telecoms 1,112% 129.7% 1,600 20 2011 465 Arca Distribution Italy Ecommerce 233% 49.3% 1,600 9 2006 655 Sassi Italy Media 150% 35.7% 1,600 6 2006 672 Façades Bisontines France Construction 144% 34.6% 1,598 15 2008 883 Agence Marie Antoinette France Media 85% 22.8% 1,598 10 2010 636 EBS Consulting Italy Support Services 157% 36.9% 1,594 18 2008 393 Mind The Value Italy Management Consulting 292% 57.7% 1,592 17 2011 243 Housesimple United Kingdom Property 501% 81.8% 1,588 39 2007 262 Airserver Iceland Technology 471% 78.7% 1,575 11 2011 151 Pesci Combattenti Italy Media 758% 104.8% 1,566 6 2005 942 La Cuina Sana Spain Restaurants 71% 19.7% 1,565 21 2008 747 Mosaique Production France Interiors 117% 29.5% 1,562 9 2008 171 Inrete Italy Support Services 692% 99.3% 1,559 10 2010 246 Aldovea Spain Food & Beverage 494% 81.2% 1,553 7 2010 685 Sonocent United Kingdom Technology 138% 33.5% 1,540 19 2007 112 La Moderna Edilizia Italy Construction 949% 118.9% 1,539 4 2012 968 Alcyon France Technology 63% 17.8% 1,539 13 2007 158 Easybill (Sellsy) France Technology 736% 102.9% 1,538 20 2009 294 Pyramid International Italy Support Services 422% 73.5% 1,532 2 1995 518 BHT Italy Industrial Goods 208% 45.4% 1,529 8 2011 357 Super Heraut France Media 336% 63.4% 1,527 1 2012 108 National Standard France Fashion 974% 120.7% 1,525 1 2010 194 Bcomp Switzerland Industrial Goods 622% 93.3% 1,509 8 2011 323 DCforData France Technology 380% 68.7% 1,509 6 2011 553 B&P Water Technologies Italy Industrial Goods 193% 43% 1,509 2 2005 372 eMerus (HR2day) The Netherlands Technology 316% 60.8% 1,505 21 2010 328 Intent Technologies France Technology 375% 68.1% 1,500 30 2011 Methodology
This page lists the 1000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2012 and 2015.
The ranking of the FT 1000 was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.
Through research in company databases and other public sources,
Statista identified tens of thousands of companies in Europe as potential candidates for the FT 1000 ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone. In addition, the project was advertised, allowing other companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. The application phase ran from November 1, 2016 to January 30, 2017. The submitted revenue figures had to be certified by the CFO, CEO or a member of the Executive Committee of the company. Criteria for inclusion
To be included in the list of Europe’s fastest growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:
Revenue of at least €100,000 generated in 2012 (or currency value equivalent as of December 31, 2012) Revenue of at least €1.5 million generated in 2015 (or currency value equivalent as of December 31, 2015) The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind). The company is headquartered in one of the 31 European countries listed below The revenue growth between 2012 and 2015 was primarily organic (i.e. “internally” stimulated) If a company is listed on a stock exchange, its share price has not fallen 25% or more since 2015
Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.
Calculation of growth rates
The calculation of company growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in the respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking the revenue figures were converted into euros. The average exchange rate for the financial year indicated by the company was used for this purpose.
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows:
((revenue2015 / revenue2012 )^(1/3)) - 1 = CAGR
The absolute growth between 2012 and 2015 was calculated as follows:
(revenue2015 / revenue2012 ) - 1 = Growth rate
Evaluation and quality assurance
All data reported by the companies was processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data, etc.) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfill the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted.
The minimum average growth rate required to be included in the ranking this year was 16.13%.