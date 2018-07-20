My perfect summer

Kenton Cool

Mountaineer

How are you spending the summer?

I’m working most of this summer in the mountains as a mountain guide . . . first in Alaska then down to Bolivia and finally a few weeks in the Swiss Alps. It’s lucky that I adore my work.

What’s your best memory of childhood summer holidays?

The family all together. We used to holiday every year on a farm in west Wales, helping with the milking in the mornings followed by long days exploring the local beaches . . .

What’s in your suitcase?

I normally travel with a huge kit bag that has my climbing equipment and clothing in it . . . but when I do get the chance to travel light, I have a beautiful Montblanc leather rucksack that’s just big enough for a pair of Grenson shoes, a spare shirt, wash kit, book and my iPad.

And best thing you’ve learnt?

Be patient and polite. As I get older, I let things wash over me when it comes to travel hiccups . . . if you’re delayed, then just go with it.

What’s your summer soundtrack?

I’m listening a lot to Paul Oakenfold’s Mount Everest: The Base Camp Mix at the moment. I took Paul to Base Camp last year and we threw a party so this brings back great memories . . .