Quiz: Which password is more secure?

Several large data breaches came to light in 2016, like the one involving 500m Yahoo accounts. Some of the leaks, such as those affecting 164m LinkedIn users and 360m MySpace users, contained passwords that have been cracked. Hackers are now using this data to improve their techniques for guessing passwords elsewhere.

Stronger passwords are harder to crack. Can you identify which of the passwords below would take longer for a hacker to guess, and are therefore more secure?

If you haven’t already, you may want to read this column on the topic to get some helpful hints before you proceed.

Alright, let’s see how you do.

This quiz is based on data and measurements from a paper by Blase Ur, Sean M. Segreti, Lujo Bauer, Nicolas Christin, and Lorrie Faith Cranor of Carnegie Mellon University and Jonathan Bees of Pennsylvania State University.