FirstFT quiz: the week in news

Question 1 of 10
Netflix released its subscriber data in the latest quarter on Tuesday. How many new paying subscribers does it get according to the report?
Question 2 of 10
China is stepping up its crackdown on which social network and preventing users from opening an account?
Question 3 of 10
French president Emmanuel Macron wants to restore the Notre-Dame cathedral within how many years?
Question 4 of 10
Which EU country has warned London that there will be no further Brexit extension beyond October?
Question 5 of 10
Deutsche Bank found how much Russian dirty money during its internal probe?
Question 6 of 10
Scientists have made a breakthrough on brain research on an animal, successfully restoring some brain functions hours after its death. Which animal was tested on during the research?
Question 7 of 10
Turkey’s central bank has been bolstering its foreign currency reserves through what method?
Question 8 of 10
What valuation was Uber aiming for with its self-driving unit?
Question 9 of 10
Which units of US banks pushed profits higher for the first quarter?
Question 10 of 10
Which Democrat is leading the fundraising race in the 2020 election?