FirstFT quiz: the week in news

FirstFT is your essential daily email briefing of the world’s top stories from the FT and the best of the rest of the web.Sign Up Now

Question 1 of 10 Netflix released its subscriber data in the latest quarter on Tuesday. How many new paying subscribers does it get according to the report? 9.6m 7.3m 11.3m

Question 2 of 10 China is stepping up its crackdown on which social network and preventing users from opening an account? Twitter Facebook Instagram

Question 3 of 10 French president Emmanuel Macron wants to restore the Notre-Dame cathedral within how many years? 10 yeas 5 years 15 years

Question 4 of 10 Which EU country has warned London that there will be no further Brexit extension beyond October? Italy France Germany

Question 5 of 10 Deutsche Bank found how much Russian dirty money during its internal probe? €571m €175m €157m

Question 6 of 10 Scientists have made a breakthrough on brain research on an animal, successfully restoring some brain functions hours after its death. Which animal was tested on during the research? mice pig monkey

Question 7 of 10 Turkey’s central bank has been bolstering its foreign currency reserves through what method? Short-term borrowed money Gold transfers Accounting shifts

Question 8 of 10 What valuation was Uber aiming for with its self-driving unit? $7.3bn $8.5bn $6.4bn

Question 9 of 10 Which units of US banks pushed profits higher for the first quarter? Retail units Investment banking Capital markets