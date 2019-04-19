FirstFT quiz: the week in news

How well did you keep up with the news this week? Take our quiz to find out
Quyao Chen in New York Friday, 19 April 2019

Netflix released its subscriber data in the latest quarter on Tuesday. How many new paying subscribers does it get according to the report?

China is stepping up its crackdown on which social network and preventing users from opening an account?

French president Emmanuel Macron wants to restore the Notre-Dame cathedral within how many years?

Which EU country has warned London that there will be no further Brexit extension beyond October?

Deutsche Bank found how much Russian dirty money during its internal probe?

Scientists have made a breakthrough on brain research on an animal, successfully restoring some brain functions hours after its death. Which animal was tested on during the research?

Turkey’s central bank has been bolstering its foreign currency reserves through what method?

What valuation was Uber aiming for with its self-driving unit?

Which units of US banks pushed profits higher for the first quarter?

Which Democrat is leading the fundraising race in the 2020 election?

