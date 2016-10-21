RUSSIA’S ARCTIC OBSESSION

Nobody is more tempted by the prospect of an NSR rebirth than the residents of Tiksi.

Situated near the delta of the mighty Lena River, the spot has been a stop for explorers, traders, fishermen and scientists since tsarist times, but a town was built here only after the Soviet government decided to establish a port in 1938.

But the town also starkly illuminates the immense challenges of reviving the Russian north. Tiksi’s fortunes have been tied to Arctic shipping from the very beginning.

“Thirty large sea vessels were moored here. They were serviced by sailors,” says Alexander Gukov, a geographer and biologist who came to Tiksi in 1982 and has become the main authority on the town’s history. “There was a full-size coastal repair facility. It serviced the Northern Sea Route.”

Tiksi was also a trans-shipment hub for timber and other resources that were transported down the Lena on barges from the wilderness deep inside eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East. This created jobs that attracted people from all over the Soviet Union. Tiksi’s military base (created in 1959) helped the town grow, and it also became an important research centre with meteorological and other scientific institutes.

The Soviet government built a smattering of other enterprises around the port, further growing the settlement – despite the fact that providing for these residents created immense costs.

“We had our own ceramics plant, we had the coal mine, we had our construction materials factory,” says Konstantin Shakhurdin, head of the local administration. “We grew our own vegetables, raised our own cattle, pigs and sheep. We had everything.”

In the 1980s, Tiksi’s prospects appeared so promising that city planners from St Petersburg drew up grand designs of what they imagined the town might look like in 20 years’ time. Instead of the buckled wooden houses and crumbling concrete prefabs that stand on the gravelly seashore now, they gave it a skyline with high-rises rivalling Moscow’s and a built-up embankment.

Since then, Tiksi has lost three-quarters of its inhabitants. The city planners’ sketches now hang in a small private museum that Gukov set up, next to fossils and bits of woolly mammoth bone. Outside, the steel gates to the port are locked, a dozen rusty cranes frozen in time over the snow-covered pier. The port opens only during the brief three-month summer navigation season. “Our transport infrastructure is suffering great difficulties today,” says Shakhurdin.

The town is dotted with ruins. West of the port lie the remainders of a cement plant, while the empty frames of former greenhouses and stables stand on a hillside. Empty spaces in town and the tundra around it are strewn with rusty metal parts – once cars, pipes and machinery. And the sea panorama is dominated by the silhouette of several ships, rusting away since they were abandoned in the middle of the bay more than 20 years ago.

Most of those who left town were ethnic Russians, Ukrainians, Armenians and Germans who had come in the town’s heyday, attracted by highly paid coal-mine jobs, military postings or positions at the meteorological and scientific outposts. For others, leaving is not an option: many Tiksi residents are from former Soviet republics that are now independent countries such as Kyrgyzstan or Moldova.

And while life in Tiksi has remained frozen in time for the past 25 years, the rest of Russia has changed beyond recognition. Housing prices have soared, and the job market is competitive, requiring skills few Tiksians have. Tiksi’s residents therefore closely follow the news about the NSR for hints of whether it might help the town regain its former glory. Although it is more than 1,000km to the next city, Nikita Kudryashov argues that Tiksi somehow lies at the centre of everything.

“It is actually a strategically important place, both for the military and civilians, the Northern Sea Route runs through it,” he says. “There are also many international flights passing here – someone flying from China would have to pass over us, somehow the itinerary runs this way.”

Experts agree that if the NSR develops as Moscow hopes, Tiksi will have a role to play. One of 10 search-and-rescue centres the Russian government is reopening in the Arctic is in the town. However, that role is unlikely to be important enough to sustain a large settlement. In Soviet times, the town grew far beyond what economic needs dictated – a phenomenon common across the Russian Arctic.

“Russia has inherited a colossal spatial misallocation of resources from the Soviet Union,” says Tatiana Mikhailova, an assistant professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (Ranepa). Comparing the distribution of Russia’s population over the country’s territory with that of Canada, Mikhailova argues that Soviet location policies have put millions of people in regions not attractive for human habitation from an economic standpoint.

The legacy problems this creates are visible in Arctic settlements such as Tiksi. “When I was a schoolchild, this idea of colonising the space was so ingrained in ideology – it was taken as a truth in itself that to develop the space is a good thing,” she says.