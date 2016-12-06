Maloumbrahim’s head is large for his body. The four-year-old was growing normally until the kilogrammes began melting from his small frame. Now he is too weak to do anything but blink and move his head slowly from side to side in his hospital bed. Perhaps he is registering his surroundings: a ward of other sick children in the town of Mora, in the Far North region of Cameroon.

In northern Cameroon, where war, severe hunger and disease have created an overlapping crisis, Médecins Sans Frontières, the FT’s Seasonal Appeal partner, is providing a standard of care previously unavailable, even in times of peace.

Life in this parched, desolate area was already a struggle before fighters from Boko Haram, the extremist Islamist group, surged in from Nigeria more than two years ago. The narrow triangle of land, wedged between Nigeria and Chad, is home to almost 4m people. Its climate swings between floods and droughts, and it is plagued by cholera epidemics and food shortages.