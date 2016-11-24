The world’s emergency service

These days it has an annual budget of more than $1bn and employs more than 30,000 mostly local staff in nearly 70 countries. It has 24 associations and five operational centres in Europe – based in Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Geneva – which run the organisation and dispatch teams to emergencies. In 2015, according to its website, it consulted more than 8 million outpatients, treated 2.3 million people for malaria, rescued 23,700 migrants at sea and assisted in 219,300 births. There is inevitable concern among some staff that the bigger it becomes, the more distant it will grow from the radical vision of its founders. Sometimes it speaks out. But it has also learnt to keep quiet, if that is the price of accessing patients in countries with prickly regimes. Dr Martine has watched the change. She teases her colleagues by calling MSF “Meetings Sans Frontières”, a dig at the procedures and paperwork that have mounted in an organisation that must be accountable to donors and patients. The purpose of being in the field is to treat the sick, she says. “Not typing,” she adds, making a disdainful motion in the air like someone running their fingers over a keyboard. “If you become bigger and bigger and bigger, it’s true, you need more rules to follow. It’s very difficult to avoid this evolution. It has to be like this,” she acknowledges. Then, with a look of nostalgia, she adds, “But it was nicer before.”

A very poor rich country

The Democratic Republic of Congo, where MSF has been involved since 1981, is one of its biggest operations. That’s probably because the country has been in more or less perpetual crisis for decades. MSF employs 3,000 staff here and spends about $100m a year. It is a large sum but a drop in the ocean in this vast nation 10 times the size of Britain with a population of 80 million but a barely functioning state. Like many newly independent African countries, Congo – not to be confused with the much smaller Congo-Brazzaville next door – started out with great hope. Under its first elected leader, Patrice Lumumba, it sought to overcome its brutal Belgian colonial legacy. In theory, it was a rich country, blessed with prodigious quantities of diamonds, gold, copper and uranium. But it got sucked up in cold-war politics. In 1965, Mobutu Sese Seko overthrew Lumumba in a coup and – protected by the west, which saw him as a bulwark against communism – spent the next three decades looting the country he had renamed Zaire. In his remote village of Gbadolite he erected a “Versailles in the jungle”, and built a runway for Concorde to facilitate supersonic shopping trips to Paris. The country he “governed” was left to rot. Devoid of physical or institutional infrastructure, it was not so much a state as what The Economist called “a Zaire-shaped hole in the middle of Africa”. Mobutu was overthrown in 1997 and the country, though no more democratic than it had been before, renamed the Democratic Republic of Congo. Today, the average annual income in Congo is less than $500 and life expectancy is 57. Blessed with natural resources, it is one of the poorest countries on earth.

Congo keeps MSF busy. This year it has carried out a huge vaccination campaign against yellow fever after a life-threatening outbreak, worked with an influx of refugees from South Sudan, and helped treat the wounded in Kinshasa after violent clashes between police and protesters angered at the postponement of elections. I’ve come here to cover a typhoid outbreak, one of 10-15 emergencies that MSF responds to in Congo each year. In one of MSF’s residential compounds in Kinshasa, the buzzing capital of 12 million people, where music pounds on every street corner, Julien Binet, who heads the emergency response unit, says, “The goal is to respond to humanitarian emergencies. It could be cholera, it could be Ebola or typhoid fever, or it could be la peste. How do you say that in English? The plague?”

The FT's Africa editor, David Pilling, in the back of an MSF Land Cruiser

