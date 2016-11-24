The rate of death in childbirth in Haiti is 25 times higher than in the US and neonatal mortality rates are 10 times higher – the worst levels in the region. “We have a lot of hospitals in Haiti, a lot, but they don’t work 24 hours,” says Rodnie Senat-Delva, medical director of the MSF clinic. “A woman can arrive and find no doctors, no care. Here we’re proud that a woman can find everything she needs … We save lives every day.”

The director of the MSF clinic, Dr Rodnie Senat-Delva

Caenne Jeudi was well past her due date, expecting twins and suffering from hypertension when she arrived at the MSF hospital after being turned away from at least four other clinics. She had her eldest son, who is now 14, at the public general hospital and vowed “never again”. It is easy to see why. The public hospital should be a beacon of medical care. But, despite the shower curtains emblazoned with beaches and palm trees that cordon off the delivery cubicles, giving birth there is no paradise. Patients have to buy their own medicines and even bring their own sheets to put on the stained hospital mattresses. Oxygen tanks stand empty. Cardboard boxes for syringe disposal are overflowing. There is blood on the floor and the toilets reek. The neglect is evident in a country that spends just 4.5 per cent of its $2bn national budget on healthcare, or roughly 1 per cent of GDP. Doctors complain they have no soap to scrub up; that they sometimes have to operate by the light of their mobile phones because of power cuts; that their ultrasound machine is broken.

Most of the facilities cluster around the capital, Port-au-Prince