Change in total value since June 24
FTSE 100:
£130bn
The FTSE 100 index tracks the market value of the UK's largest and most international listed companies, which can benefit from earning revenues in other currencies when sterling is weak.
FTSE 250:
£8bn
The FTSE 250 index tracks the market value of the next 250 largest groups, which tend to rely more on the UK economy and sterling-denominated revenues.
Eurostoxx Banks:
-€43bn
The Eurostoxx Banks index tracks the market value of the 30 largest banks in the eurozone, and reflects investor sentiment toward the financial sector.
Announcements by type
-
Profit Fall
GPIF
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest, has partly blamed a $52bn quarterly investment loss on a spike in the yen on the Brexit voteRead full article
-
Financial Gain
Persimmon
UK’s second-largest housebuilder said private sales reservation rate since the start of July was 17 per cent higher than the same period last yearRead full article
-
Financial Gain
Swatch
Swatch's branded stores, such as Omega, Breguet and Blancpain, enjoyed “fantastic results” in July with foreign tourists taking advantage of the weaker pound, chief executive Nick Hayek said.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Santander UK
Santander UK has warned margins are likely to decline further and it will have to continue keeping a tight rein on costs, as Britain’s vote to leave Europe in June “marked the end” of a period of relative stability for Britain’s banks.Read full article
-
Revenue Fall
Bovis Homes
The top-10 UK housebuilder Bovis Homes said its sales rates since the Brexit vote have been lower than last year but that interest from homebuyers remains “resilient”.Read full article
-
Jobs
Page Group
Recruitment company Page Group reduced its headcount in the UK by 3 per cent in the first half of the year in response to tougher trading conditions in the run-up to the EU membership referendum, as companies put hiring and investment plans on ice.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Derwent London
Property developer Derwent London lowered its expectations for rental growth after Britain’s EU referendum, predicting a short-term hit to demand for office space.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Norwegian Cruise Line
Miami-based cruise operator chopped its earnings forecast for this year and abandoned its financial targets for 2017 blaming issues including the effect of a weaker British pound for a fall in bookings.Read full article
-
Profit Fall
Savills
The estate agency group reported a 3 per cent drop in pre-tax profit for the first half as commercial property transactions declined in the EU referendum period.Read full article
-
Profit Fall
Johnston Press
The newspaper publisher said that its full-year revenues “could be lower than expectations”, following the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Jobs, Market Access Warning
Goldman Sachs
The US bank warned that the UK’s vote to exit the EU could force it to “restructure” some of its UK activities.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Serco
The outsourcing company said it had benefited from the post-Brexit vote slump in sterling, as a large chunk of its revenues is earned in other currencies.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
London Stock Exchange
The exchange warned that Britain’s exit from the EU could “erode” investor confidence, and potentially disrupt financial services in the City of London.Read full article
-
Jobs, Outlook Warning
Next
The retailer warned that it would expand its operations on mainland Europe if "fulfilling sales from the UK becomes less efficient”.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Procter & Gamble
The world’s largest maker of consumer goods said the decline in sterling against the dollar after the Brexit vote was reducing earnings translated into dollars and could make pricing less competitive against domestic rivals.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Travis Perkins
Britain’s biggest builders’ merchant blamed the UK’s vote to leave the EU for a drop in demand in the second quarter and “significant uncertainty”.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Tullett Prebon
The interdealer broker said an increase in market volatility in the aftermath of Brexit vote resulted in higher levels of activity for its business.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Ultra Electronics
The UK defence and engineering group said Britain’s decision to leave the EU could lead to the Government delaying its commitment to major projects.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Trinity Mirror
The newspaper publisher said that its full-year revenues “could be lower than expectations”, following the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Profit Fall
Foxtons
The estate agency reported a 42 per cent year-on-year slump in first-half profits, as uncertainty over the Brexit referendum hit an already faltering property market in the capital.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
IAG
The owner of British Airways and Iberia reported sharp falls in unit revenues and warned of continued uncertainties after of the Brexit referendum.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Rolls-Royce
The engine maker said the collapse in sterling after Britain’s Brexit vote left it nursing a £2.15bn loss on an unadjusted basis, as a result of the accounting requirement to value currency hedges at the end of the reporting period.Read full article
-
Investment
JCDecaux
Shares in the French outdoor advertising group fell 7.5 per cent after it said that it was likely to cut back its UK investment plans amid Brexit-fuelled economic uncertainty.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
BT
The telecoms group said that if the UK were to go into recession after the Brexit vote, its consumer business would be “pretty resilient”, as cash-strapped customers were unlikely to see BT services as discretionary costs.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Just Eat
The takeaway food website said it had upgraded full-year forecasts for the second time in three months and dismissed concerns about economic uncertainty in the UK.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Merlin Entertainments
The theme park and attractions operator said that it would benefit from weaker sterling after the Brexit vote, given its dollar and euro earnings.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
National Express
The bus and rail operator said annual pre-tax profits were up 9.7 per cent, buoyed by its extensive operations outside the UK.Read full article
-
Profit Warning July 28, 2016
Countrywide
The estate agency group warned that full-year profits will be lower than last year after the UK’s vote on EU membership hit the markets for homes and commercial property.Read full article
-
Asset Sales
Henderson Global Investors
The fund manager said outflows from its funds accelerated considerably in the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum, particularly from the Henderson UK Property Fund and funds focused on European assets.Read full article
-
Asset Sales
Schroders
The fund manager said it had suffered the heaviest outflows from its funds since the height of the financial crisis, blaming withdrawals in the last quarter on the difficult market environment following the UK’s vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Sky
The pay-TV company said it would continue to grow, even if Britain dipped into recession after the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Jobs, Outlook Warning
Lloyds Banking Group
The UK high street bank it is to axe 3,000 jobs in a £1.4bn cost-cutting drive and damped the outlook for dividends following the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Domino's Pizza
Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company reported a 21 per cent increase in underlying operating profits for the first half.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Rightmove
The UK online property portal is braced for a period of “economic uncertainty” following Britain’s vote to leave Europe as transactions between April and June fell year-on-yearRead full article
-
Investment
GlaxoSmithKline
The UK's largest drug company said it will invest an extra £275m at three British manufacturing sites, in a vote of confidence in the country following the Brexit referendum vote.Read full article
-
Fundraising
Autins
The British engineering company that reduces noise in Bentleys and Range Rovers will become one of the first businesses to float in London since the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Flybe
The UK regional airline said short-term uncertainty in the wake of the vote, combined with terror incidents in Europe, “could have a materially adverse impact.”Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Capita
The UK outsourcer said post-Brexit referendum uncertainty has resulted in “some delays in decision making” from potential customers.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Taylor Wimpey
The FTSE 100 housebuilder said trading since the EU referendum had been “in line with normal seasonal patterns” despite signs the prospect of Brexit is weighing on the broader UK housing market.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Jupiter
The fund manager said investment portfolios had been “held back” by uncertainty before the UK’s vote to leave the EU, and warned there could be legal restructuring of operations on the continent if a trade deal was not finalised.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
ITV
Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster, will aim to cut £25m of costs next year “whilst the economic outlook remains uncertain” after the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
Deutsche Börse
Shareholders in the German exchanges group have backed its planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, despite the UK vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
AB InBev
The maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois beers decided to boost its takeover offer for SABMiller, in order to stem growing pressure from some SABMiller shareholders to revise the terms following the steep drop in the value of sterling after the UK Brexit vote.Read full article
-
Investment, Outlook Warning
Virgin Money
The UK challenger bank has deferred plans to launch into the small business and unsecured lending markets because of the economic uncertainty caused by Britain’s decision to leave the EURead full article
-
Profit Warning July 26, 2016
Canon
The Japanese electronics group became the first Japanese manufacturer to blame the post-Brexit surge in the yen for a profit warning - its second in three months.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Croda
The UK-listed specialty chemicals maker said the weak pound helped boost sales and profits and gave a bullish outlook despite the uncertainty caused by Brexit.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Aberdeen
The fund management group suffered its 13th straight quarter of outflows after investors pulled £1.5bn from its property funds over fears about the UK’s decision to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Hiscox
The UK insurer said the The post-Brexit collapse in the value of sterling has boosted its business and sent first-half profits soaring.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Hammerson
The FTSE 100 shopping centres group said it had signed 20 leases across its shopping centres and retail parks since the June 23 vote.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning, Market Access Warning
Ryanair
The airline said it will focus more on growing at airports in the EU and less on the UK following the latter’s decision to leave the EU in a referendum last month.Read full article
-
Jobs, Investment
Veolia
The French water and waste management group is expecting to create about 600 jobs in the UK over the next five years as part of a £750m investment, in a welcome sign of business confidence in the country following the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Syngenta
The Swiss agribusiness said the UK’s planned exit from the EU would allow it to break with “politicised” European regulation in agriculture and take swifter advantage of scientific breakthroughs.Read full article
-
HQ Relocation
Beazley
The insurer said it will use Ireland as a base to increase European business as it prepares to operate across the region following Britain’s decision to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Profit Warning July 21, 2016
LSL
The UK estate agency chain warned that its full-year profits would be lower than expected because of the impact of the Brexit vote on the housing market.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Land Securities
The UK’s largest listed property company, has warned of “subdued” demand from business tenants in the wake of the Brexit vote.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Daily Mail & General Trust
The owner of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online said advertising across its media division increased 1 per cent in the three weeks after the EU referendum. A 19 per cent rise in digital advertising revenues offset an 8 per cent fall in newspaper advertising.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Swatch
The Swiss group said sales at Omega stores had increased by between 25 per cent and 132 per cent, year on year, as foreign tourists taking advantage of a weaker pound after the Brexit vote.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Wizz Air
Eastern Europe-focused budget carrier said it is cutting growth projections for UK routes in the second half “as a direct result of Brexit” and will reallocate two additional aircraft marked for the UK to continental Europe.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
British Land
The £6.5bn listed property company, has said it is preparing for a period of caution among investors and tenants after the UK’s vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
Arm Holdings
Softbank announces it will acquire chip designer Arm Holdings for £24.3bnRead full article
-
Financial Gain
Hays
The recruitment company said a decline in UK hiring in the run-up to the EU referendum was not enough to stop it beating full-year profit expectations.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
JD Wetherspoon
Britain's biggest pub chain said trade strengthened in recent weeks despite “dire warnings” about the risk of a Brexit vote, and it now forecasts a “modestly improved outcome” for this financial year.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Redefine International
The real estate investment trust said that, after the EU referendum result, it completed two “encouraging” leases totalling £0.6 million – a 10 per cent increase on estimated rental value.Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
AMC
AMC, the US cinema chain controlled by Wang Jianlin, China’s wealthiest man, has taken advantage of the sharp drop in sterling after the EU referendum to buy the UK’s Odeon cinema chain for £921m.Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
PageGroup
The FTSE 250 recruitment company said gross profit in the UK fell 2.3 per cent and the outlook was unclear, having being “impacted by pre-Referendum uncertainty.”Read full article
-
Investment
Boeing
The US aircraft maker said the UK would continue to be an important base despite the referendum vote to the leave the EU.Read full article
-
Investment
Siemens
The German engineering group backed away from earlier warnings that Brexit could adversely make the UK a worse place to do business in and affect the group’s future British investment plans.Read full article
-
Profit Warning July 11, 2016
SThree
The recruitment group said a 7 per cent drop in half-year pre-tax profit, to £12.8m, was partly due to uncertainty created by the EU referendum.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Revolut
The founder of the British currency exchange app said uncertainty after last month’s Brexit vote is an “opportunity” for the company, which has secured up to £7.75m in further funding.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
British Land
The property developer said it had let the last three floors of its Leadenhall Building, with two of the three transactions completing since the EU Referendum.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Johnston Press
The publisher said daily circulation of the i newspaper, which it acquired in April, had risen from 270,000 to 300,000, "boosted by the increased appetite for news following the EU referendum".Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Aveva
The engineering IT provider said the weakening of sterling against the euro and US dollar after the EU referendum should mean its overseas earnings enjoy a currency benefit in FY17 .Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
C&C
The cider maker warned that it would suffer from the fall in the pound after the Brexit vote as it has "almost 50 per cent of profits denominated in sterling and reported in euros".Read full article
-
Outlook Warning
Sports Direct
The high street sportswear retailer said the fall in sterling will have a “significant” impact on its margins in the next year and beyond, and predicted a “continuing drag on consumer confidence” after the EU referendum result.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Associated British Foods
The consumer goods group, which owns clothing chain Primark, said the weakening in sterling following the EU referendum would mean “a bigger [currency] translation benefit in the final quarter".Read full article
-
Profit Warning July 7, 2016
Portmeirion Group
The crockery maker said pre-tax profits are expected to be "materially below" last year's level, and recorded "negative effects on demand in the UK before and following the leave vote at the EU referendum".Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shanks
The waste management company announced a €510m cash and shares merger with the Dutch van Gansweinkel Groep and said the weakening of sterling against the euro after the EU Referendum "would be net positive".Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Rentokil
With 90% of its revenues outside of the UK, the weaker sterling since the referendum would boost 2016 profits by £25m to £30mRead full article
-
Investment
Satellite Solutions Worldwide
The rural broadband internet provider said Business Growth Fund plc had granted it a financing deal - the funding body's fourth significant investment since the EU referendum vote.Read full article
-
Asset Sales
Columbia Threadneedle
The asset manager has suspended redemptions from its £1.4bn Threadneedle UK Property fundRead full article
-
Asset Sales
Henderson Global Investors
The FTSE 250-listed asset manager suspended redemptions from its £3.9bn property fund due to "exceptional liquidity pressures"Read full article
-
Financial Gain
London Capital Group
The financial spread betting provider said "the immediate impact of the UK's vote to leave the EU has been materially positive for the Company in terms of both revenues and profitability".Read full article
-
Asset Sales
M&G
The UK’s largest commercial property fund, M&G’s £4.4bn Property Portfolio, said it had stopped letting investors take their cash out to avoid forced asset sales and "protect the interests of the fund's shareholders".Read full article
-
Asset Sales
Aviva
The insurer became the second manager of a UK property fund to stop investors taking their money out, in an attempt to gain "greater control in managing cash flows and conducting orderly asset sales", amid "extraordinary market circumstances".Read full article
-
Credit Downgrade
London & Quadrant Housing Trust
The London-focused housing association said its credit outlook had been downgraded from stable to negative by Moody’s, the rating agency, in line with with the downgrade of the UK after the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Gear4Music
The UK's largest online retailer of musical instruments said European like-for-like sales rose 191 per cent in the week after the EU referendum, thanks to "favourable exchange rates and responsive pricing".Read full article
-
Investment
EDF
The French energy group said the UK vote for Brexit was no barrier to its $18bn plans to build a nuclear reactor at Hinkley Point in southern England.Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sabadell
The chairman of the Spanish bank has said a sharp fall in share prices after Britain's vote to leave the EU severely hampers any potential merger activity in the sector.Read full article
-
Profit Warning July 4, 2016
Australian Vintage
The winemaker behind the McGuigan brand said its full-year profit would be adversely affected by an "unforeseen unrealised foreign exchange loss of approximately A$1m (£570m)".Read full article
-
Jobs
Mitsubishi UFJ
The head of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said he wants to add talent to its London derivatives and capital markets teams, and the City will remain “an important hub” in spite of the UK's vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Financial Gain, Investment
Hargreaves Services
The solid fuel supplier said that if the current exchange rate continues, it should benefit from holding stocks of dollar denominated coal. But, "on a negative note", a £7m earthworks project at a major UK port has been postponed "owing to Brexit-related concerns".Read full article
-
Investment
Crowdcube
The investment crowdfunding platform announced plans to raise another £5m - a move that it said "defies Brexit"Read full article
-
Asset Sales
Standard Life
The investment group has stopped people taking money out of its UK property fund, to avoid being forced to sell buildings quickly to meet higher redemption requests following the EU referendum result.Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
M6 Toll Road consortium
The consortium of 27 banks and hedge funds that control the toll road have delayed sending sale documents to bidders, because they contain forecasts and estimates based on the UK remaining in the EU.Read full article
-
HQ Relocation, Market Access Warning
easyJet
The budget airline confirmed it had begun a formal process to acquire an air operating certificate in a continental European country that could allow it to set up headquarters there and continue flying throughout the EU without restrictions. But no final decision has been taken, and any move would involve setting up a legal base rather than transferring core functions overseas.Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alumasc
Alumasc, the engineering group, said it had completed the sale of Dyson Diecastings to Broadways Stampings for a net cash consideration of £4m.Read full article
-
Financial Gain
Empyrean Energy
The oil and gas explorer said the weakness in sterling since the Eu referendum, if sustained, may "have a positive impact" on the level of any proposed distribution to shareholders.Read full article
-
Market Access Warning, Jobs
Goldman Sachs
The co-head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, headquartered in London, told a business summit: “If passporting was totally removed, we would have to adjust our footprint and where people were located.”Read full article
-
Investment
UOB
Southeast Asia’s third-largest bank by assets suspended loan applications for London properties. Other Singapore banks are advising clients to be cautious over political and foreign exchange risks in the wake of Brexit.Read full article
-
Fundraising
GLI Finance
The provider of alternative finance to small businesses said had was cancelling a bond offering to UK investors "following the uncertainty and market volatility resulting from Brexit".Read full article
-
Profit Warning June 29, 2016
Suzuki
The Japanese motor company said market volatility after the Brexit vote would likely have a "major"; impact on earnings.Read full article
-
Credit Downgrade
Circle Housing
The UK housing association said its credit outlook had been downgraded from stable to negative by Moody’s, the rating agency, following an assessment of the potential impact of the vote to leave the EU.Read full article
-
Profit Warning June 27, 2016
easyJet
Fallout from the EU referendum means that revenue in the second half of easyJet's financial year is expected to fall by at least a "mid single-digit percentage", it said on June 27.Read full article
-
Profit Warning June 27, 2016
Foxtons
"Recent sales volumes have been slow … the result of the referendum has increased uncertainty and is likely to mean that these trends continue for at least the remainder of the year," Foxtons said on June 27.Read full article
-
Profit Warning June 24, 2016
IAG
The Japanese motor company said market volatility after the Brexit vote would likely have a "major" impact on earnings.Read full article
-
Jobs
HSBC
Around 1,000 jobs in HSBC's investment bank division might be moved to Paris, chief executive Stuart Gulliver said in February.Read full article
-
Jobs
JPMorgan
As many as 4,000 JPMorgan jobs – out of 16,000 in the UK – might be cut, chief executive Jamie Dimon told staff on June 3.Read full article
-
Jobs
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley warned before the referendum that 1,000 of its London jobs could move in the event of a Leave vote.Read full article
-
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steinhoff
South African conglomerate Steinhoff is reviewing its proposed takeover of Poundland following resistance from Poundland's board and the UK's vote to leave the EU.Read full article