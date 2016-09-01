City Editor, Sky News

Fiercely competitive but blessed with a cheeky-chappie charm, Kleinman has made himself the go-to receptacle for City gossip and stories. His name flashes up on the mobile screen of anyone who’s anyone in the City – in some cases, with a warning not to pick up. Speculation surrounds his pay package at Sky, where he’s worked for the past seven years: he is said to be paid by the scoop, with each one branded “exclusive”. Kleinman likes to spend early mornings at The Wolseley or The Delaunay, where he can buttonhole movers and shakers as they tuck into their eggs Benedict.