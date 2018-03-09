Between the migration crisis, the threat of terrorism, the rise of populism, the eurozone’s economic struggles and the Brexit vote, the very foundations of European integration have been called into question in recent years. But Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French election and the prospect of a new grand coalition in Germany have raised hopes that a new European dawn could be in store. Undoubtedly, Nico would have been able to tell this story like few others in his profession: just consider some of his most famous work, from his creation of a Mars Bar index – “a currency for our time” - to his division of the world, and its politicians, into the “soggy” and the “crunchy”.

So in this momentous year for Europe, here is your chance to emulate one of the finest reporters of his generation, and launch a career in the exciting world of journalism at two of the most global and prestigious news organisations. Below are the details.

What do the prizes involve and who is eligible?

Two awards are on offer: one, for a British or Irish applicant, will consist of a three-month fellowship in continental Europe at The Economist; the other, for an applicant from elsewhere in the European Union, will be in London at the Financial Times also lasting three months. The fellowships are open only to EU citizens. Both winners will receive a bursary of £6,000 to cover accommodation and travel.

Who are the fellowships suited for?

The fellowships are intended for aspiring or early-career journalists with bold ideas and a lively writing style, each capable of adapting to the excitement and pressures of a modern newsroom. The fellow should have a particular interest and curiosity about European affairs, as the prize aims to help continental writers understand Britain and British writers understand Europe.

What is this year’s subject?

What is Europe’s greatest weakness? Please choose the country, institution, or issue that is of greatest concern.

How to apply?

Please send a submission on the subject above, together with a CV and covering letter. The submission can be:

an unpublished written article, blog post or data-rich essay of max 850 words (pdf or doc)

an unpublished 2-minute video (avi or mp4)

an unpublished 2-minute podcast (mp3)

Please make sure you submit your work in one of the formats specified. Big files can be sent using a file transfer or file hosting service or by submitting a password-protected link.

Entries should be sent, by the closing date of April 6th 2018, by e-mail to ncprize@ft.com.

Shortlisted candidates will be asked to provide confirmation of their citizenship.

Successful applicants will be notified by the end of May 2018.