Subhash Chandra Chaubey was 14 years old in 1981 when his right leg began to swell. At first the change was almost imperceptible but, in the years that followed, it grew bigger and more deformed. Today, his leg resembles an elephant’s, with thick skin and a bloated foot. Chaubey’s misshapen limb is a tell-tale sign of lymphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis, a neglected tropical disease caused by a mosquito-borne parasitic worm that lodges inside the body and disrupts the lymph system. The damage — typically concentrated in a leg or arm, or sometimes in the groin and genitals — disrupts the normal circulation of lymphatic fluid, which then pools in the affected tissue. It leaves the affected areas vulnerable to severe infections from even the most minor scratches or abrasions, especially in rural villages, where sanitation can be poor.

Chaubey with his two sons outside his home

Over time, repeated infections, which cause high fevers in the sufferer and lead to the extreme swelling of the limb and thickening of the skin, have severe economic and social consequences for people affected and their families. “I am a burden,” says Chaubey, who is now 52. “No one wants to have me around.” As a young man, Chaubey supported his family by farming the land he inherited from his father in the village of Seur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. In those days he could ignore the discomfort of his slightly swollen leg. Today, however, the weight and shape of the limb makes it too exhausting to tend to his land. “In this condition, I cannot walk at all,” he says. “If you ask me just to walk across to the main highway, I would be exhausted.”

Chaubey bicycles to work as a nightwatchman

Instead, in the evening, he gets on his bicycle and pedals 1km to a shop that sells cooking gas cylinders, where he works as a nightwatchman, earning Rs3,000 (about $47) a month to help support the four of his five children who are still living at home. His land has been leased to tenant farmers, bringing in some additional income. In a quest for a cure, Chaubey has travelled to hospitals across India, including in New Delhi and Mumbai, but none could offer him any help. At this late stage of the disease, the damage to the limb cannot be undone but only managed, to try to prevent recurring infections that could further deform the leg. “Whenever I went for treatment, there was no medicine to cure it,” Chaubey says. “Nothing worked.”

Chaubey describes the fevers he suffers as a result of frequent infections in his affected leg