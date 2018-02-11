FT 1000: High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific

The region’s technology companies lead the way, according to list compiled with Statista

The corporate sectors of the Asia-Pacific region vary in maturity, levels of governance and international profile. But this list of fast-growing companies, compiled with the FT’s research partner Statista, demonstrates that – from ecommerce and financial services to healthcare and beyond – technology businesses are leading the way.

The inaugural FT 1000 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific list considered companies based in 11 of the region’s more developed markets: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Those that participated have been ranked according to the percentage growth in their revenues between 2013 and 2016.

Accounting for 134 of the companies that made the list, Tokyo emerges as the top city, followed by Mumbai on 60 and Sydney on 52. Technology was the most represented sector, followed by industrial goods and healthcare.

CompanyLocationSectorRevenue
Growth 2013-16		CAGR
2013-16		Revenue
2016 (’000 $)		Employees
2016		Founded
1Prospa AdvanceAustraliaFintech16,066%444.8%19,247852011
2PushpayNew ZealandFintech13,010%408%33,9562152011
3KlickExNew ZealandFintech7,194%317.8%87,868292006
4Big UnAustraliaSales & Marketing6,397%302%10,536n/a2003
5Pacific EdgeNew ZealandHealth5,453%281.5%5,713502001
6TripADealAustraliaTravel & Leisure5,246%276.7%68,203682011
7LegalVisionAustraliaLaw4,949%269.6%5,866572012
8EmploysureAustraliaSupport Services4,111%247.9%64,1514392010
9FurlencoIndiaEcommerce3,941%243.2%3,6531902012
10Olympia IndustriesIndiaEcommerce3,638%234.4%36,7681731987
11Media33*AustraliaAdvertising3,529%231.1%7,07882013
12Straits Inter LogisticsMalaysiaIndustrial Goods2,727%204.6%16,555n/a1996
13Araza*AustraliaTechnology2,721%204.4%11,5701822013
14Prive HoldingsHong KongFintech2,500%196.3%2,600352011
15HealthEngineAustraliaHealth2,488%195.8%4,099802006
16WantedlyJapanSocial Media2,339%190%7,382402010
17Hong Kong Television NetworkHong KongMedia2,298%188.4%24,1005551992
18Polestar Solutions & Services IndiaIndiaTechnology2,297%188.3%2,3321102012
19AfterShipHong KongTechnology2,295%188.3%2,592302012
20CrowdWorksJapanSupport Services2,292%188.1%10,9381372011
21LogiNext Solutions*IndiaTechnology1,991%175.5%2,3001002013
22Kuang Hong Arts ManagementTaiwanTravel & Leisure1,988%175.4%22,873502004
23DigivizerAustraliaData Mining1,893%171.1%4,057502010
24OpenAgentAustraliaProperty1,755%164.7%6,657902012
25Plexure GroupNew ZealandSales & Marketing1,730%163.5%4,991551984
26Trendsutra Platform ServicesIndiaEcommerce1,656%159.9%17,1555122011
27Promisia IntegrativeNew ZealandHealth1,566%155.4%1,852n/a1983
28Supermarket Grocery SuppliesIndiaRetail1,559%155.1%175,5534,7802011
29Hub24AustraliaFinancial Services1,555%154.8%46,727n/a2007
30Dinner TwistAustraliaFood & Beverage1,555%154.8%2,535382012
31Fork MediaIndiaAdvertising1,551%154.6%6,2801002013
32Taurus Funds ManagementAustraliaFinancial Services1,499%151.9%14,158212007
33GoodWorkLabs ServicesIndiaTechnology1,487%151.3%1,6441002013
34Fervent SynergiesIndiaFinancial Services1,389%146%5,840n/a2009
35Qwikcilver SolutionsIndiaTechnology1,385%145.8%13,1132722006
36OCTA SolutionSouth KoreaFintech1,340%143.3%1,805252012
37StacklaAustraliaSales & Marketing1,300%141%5,198582012
38Raghuvansh AgrofarmsIndiaAgricultural Commodities1,296%140.8%2,42371995
39Le Travenues TechnologyIndiaTravel & Leisure1,292%140.6%3,2691102006
40Online Marketing GurusAustraliaSales & Marketing1,235%137.2%5,892282012
41Excavation EquipmentAustraliaConstruction1,177%133.7%8,021112011
42Think & LearnIndiaEducation1,158%132.6%36,8861,2002011
43Mobisy TechnologiesIndiaSales & Marketing1,116%129.9%1,536992007
44DelhiveryIndiaTransport1,111%129.7%112,04615,0002011
45Global EducationIndiaEducation1,106%129.4%3,9341232011
46Acqua MediaHong KongAdvertising1,076%127.4%3,48082013
47PreneticsHong KongHealth1,041%125.1%6,697402009
48Japan Investment AdviserJapanFinancial Services1,036%124.8%54,185602006
49Zomato MediaIndiaEcommerce986%121.4%49,5742,0702008
50Artivision TechnologiesSingaporeTechnology982%121.2%15,720272004
51Snap RentalsNew ZealandTravel & Leisure915%116.5%3,071202013
52b.box for kidsAustraliaRetail902%115.6%10,114122007
53ASPACEPhilippinesSupport Services897%115.2%1,261352011
54SarmentHong KongLuxury Goods894%115%10,3161142012
55Darshan OrnaIndiaPrecious metals873%113.5%1,74862011
56BuzzvilSouth KoreaAdvertising862%112.7%16,662602012
57BlazeClan TechnologiesIndiaTechnology853%112.1%2,8391472010
58Knowesis*SingaporeTelecoms850%111.8%2,898602013
59Snowdome FoundationAustraliaHealth849%111.7%2,16642010
609Splay Entertainment Technology*TaiwanGames industry803%108.2%26,9871102013
61Path CorpJapanRetail782%106.6%31,343741990
62MynetJapanGames industry750%104%62,3256222006
63Octopus DeployAustraliaTechnology737%103.1%6,583232012
64MyRepublicSingaporeTelecoms733%102.7%26,890n/a2011
65Radha Madhav CorpIndiaIndustrial Goods725%102%20,5042262005
66Soft SpaceMalaysiaFintech718%101.5%6,732532012
67RhinomedAustraliaHealth714%101.2%1,295n/a2004
68Induslynk Training ServicesIndiaTechnology708%100.7%4,1612962009
69Godavari DrugsIndiaPharmaceuticals701%100.1%11,279971987
70TMP Steel CorporationTaiwanIndustrial Metals692%99.3%54,463241984
71Catapult VenturesSingaporeFintech667%97.2%2,402452009
72VisDynamicsMalaysiaSemiconductors658%96.4%6,657462005
73NiometricsSingaporeData Mining650%95.7%10,785772009
74Ecozen SolutionsIndiaEnergy624%93.4%5,1451432010
75UniTestSouth KoreaSemiconductors614%92.6%100,5321482000
76GNI GroupJapanPharmaceuticals612%92.4%11,9761832001
77MetapsJapanData Mining583%89.7%78,0652542007
78Capital TrustIndiaFinancial Services575%89%9,1488481985
79LeadSquaredIndiaTechnology573%88.8%1,7021002011
80Clinuvel PharmaceuticalsAustraliaPharmaceuticals572%88.7%12,807161999
81Silicon OptronicsTaiwanTechnology561%87.7%43,752n/a2004
82Capacite InfraprojectsIndiaConstruction548%86.5%167,8571,7112012
83Zmot ProIndiaSales & Marketing541%85.8%1,463802012
84IgnisJapanTechnology539%85.6%49,7092152010
85Intrasoft TechnologiesIndiaEcommerce533%85%140,0962201996
86Mountain Trail FoodsIndiaFood & Beverage527%84.4%8,7781,1502010
87ZerodhaIndiaFinancial Services509%82.7%30,5858502010
88Devcon Building Co.AustraliaConstruction502%81.9%24,926251993
89PeptiDreamJapanPharmaceuticals498%81.6%44,850602006
90MoveInSyncIndiaTechnology496%81.3%4,2191102009
91AdventureJapanTravel & Leisure490%80.7%48,277372006
92Alexander MarineTaiwanLuxury Goods483%80%86,3295671978
93U2opia MobileSingaporeTechnology478%79.5%9,6631762010
94Double StandardJapanData Mining470%78.6%12,591272012
95Bengo4.comJapanLaw469%78.6%15,2461062005
96Spectrum FoodsIndiaAgricultural Commodities469%78.6%1,262n/a1994
97E2E NetworksIndiaCloud Computing468%78.5%4,374382009
98iDimensionMalaysiaTechnology466%78.2%13,7411462010
99SmartOwnerSingaporeFintech465%78.1%5,550982012
100AtraeJapanTechnology463%77.9%2,251332003
101VentureSquareSouth KoreaFinancial Services462%77.8%2,494152010
102Tanla SolutionsIndiaTelecoms454%76.9%86,4291551999
103SuprieveJapanSupport Services449%76.4%17,2861022005
104Oceanaa Biotek IndustriesIndiaChemicals447%76.2%5,476262005
105AkatsukiJapanGames industry440%75.5%106,5442162010
106Jyoti Resins and AdhesivesIndiaChemicals438%75.3%12,258n/a1993
107GPTreeSouth KoreaEducation435%74.9%3,918322010
108VCU Data ManagementIndiaElectronic and Electrical equipment435%74.9%1,011172013
109TopBettaAustraliaTravel & Leisure434%74.8%4,239n/a2013
110EuglenaJapanHealth431%74.4%98,8232522005
111TPC ConsolidatedAustraliaTelecoms426%73.9%51,942n/a1996
112VendNew ZealandTechnology420%73.3%15,0461612009
113Triaxial ConsultingAustraliaSupport Services419%73.2%2,350252012
114One97 Communications (Paytm)IndiaFintech419%73.1%144,4143,6252000
115Suyog TelematicsIndiaTelecoms417%72.9%9,032911995
116JastechSouth KoreaTechnology412%72.3%129,8163741995
117Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and FertilizersIndiaChemicals409%72%19,7762141971
118ColoplJapanGames industry405%71.6%754,1341,2042008
119Sastasundar Digital NetworkIndiaHealth397%70.6%19,8254501989
120a2 Milk CompanyNew ZealandFood & Beverage397%70.6%391,2221532000
121Falcon PowerTaiwanEnergy383%69%21,287121986
122Oh My GlassesJapanFashion381%68.8%3,202572011
123RegeneusAustraliaHealth381%68.8%7,592n/a2007
124iRidgeJapanAdvertising378%68.5%10,641592008
125SLJ GlobalIndonesiaAgricultural Commodities367%67.1%73,7173271980
126Alkane ResourcesAustraliaMining366%67.1%88,8202121969
127SKP ResourcesMalaysiaElectronic and Electrical equipment359%66.2%462,5781,0001994
128RicksoftJapanTechnology352%65.3%10,785502005
129Evolute SystemsIndiaFintech352%65.3%11,069862009
130AhrefsSingaporeEcommerce349%65%11,357132012
131DesignOne JapanJapanSupport Services345%64.4%13,0991222005
132Spacecubed VenturesAustraliaProperty339%63.8%2,203182012
133QuickstepAustraliaAerospace & Defence333%62.9%39,146n/a2001
134Chugai MiningJapanPrecious metals329%62.5%576,6611071932
135McAndrew Property GroupAustraliaProperty328%62.3%2,331161985
136Hakata Takumi KougeiJapanFashion326%62.1%8,054162007
137CupidIndiaHealth325%61.9%12,3731021993
138TechnoDexMalaysiaTechnology323%61.8%12,599472003
139CashShieldSingaporeCyber Security323%61.7%2,124152008
140High Ground EnterpriseIndiaConstruction322%61.6%48,112851986
141XeroNew ZealandTechnology321%61.5%209,3161,7212006
142SHIFTJapanTechnology320%61.4%48,4234832005
143Chyang Sheng Dyeing & FinishingTaiwanIndustrial Goods318%61.1%65,8912271983
144I&C TechnologySouth KoreaTechnology318%61%26,087791996
145Supreme ElectronicsTaiwanSemiconductors316%60.9%3,465,6732501987
146BNR UdyogIndiaSupport Services315%60.7%1,898n/a1994
147AsiaPhosSingaporeIndustrial Goods306%59.5%24,858n/a2012
148RCI Industries & TechnologiesIndiaIndustrial Metals306%59.5%258,8291791992
149Serba DinamikMalaysiaEnergy304%59.3%523,8408391993
150S&K PolytecSouth KoreaChemicals298%58.5%54,609711999
151Lynas Corp.AustraliaMining298%58.5%193,7692701983
152Arraystorm Lighting*IndiaTechnology298%58.5%2,214552013
153MinwiseSouth KoreaSupport Services298%58.4%35,031722009
154FreeplusJapanTravel & Leisure297%58.3%34,1811672007
155XoxMalaysiaTelecoms294%57.9%38,958462010
156Pepper Food ServiceJapanRestaurants293%57.8%204,6933491995
157ZIGExNJapanMedia291%57.5%69,5142542006
158Shinwa Art AuctionJapanRetail286%56.9%49,208431989
159From ScratchJapanTechnology284%56.6%14,9031182010
160Transcom IncTaiwanTechnology278%55.8%10,496n/a1998
161Jiya Eco-ProductsIndiaEnergy271%54.8%7,752392011
162AimingJapanGames industry269%54.5%88,7897262011
163TrineoNew ZealandTechnology266%54.1%6,014402007
164ADOPSouth KoreaAdvertising264%53.8%3,408272011
165Sysco IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Goods262%53.6%23,582932009
166Skin N SkinSouth KoreaTechnology262%53.6%33,020872006
167CyberdyneJapanHealth262%53.5%15,2231222004
168Tax TradersNew ZealandFintech258%53%6,97762011
169SalesFixAustraliaTechnology257%52.9%1,19172010
170RentracksJapanAdvertising257%52.8%69,994482005
171Allied ArchitectsJapanSocial Media253%52.2%55,0231692005
172Shivalik RasayanIndiaChemicals248%51.5%18,4101251981
173SE PowerIndiaEnergy248%51.5%1,883632010
174Founding Years Learning SolutionsIndiaEducation247%51.4%3,8348342011
175Phoslock Water SolutionsAustraliaWaste management & recycling246%51.3%2,884n/a2002
176Digistar CorporationMalaysiaTechnology246%51.3%40,4711242003
177JYP EntertainmentSouth KoreaMedia245%51.2%63,4031261996
178Milk Mantra DairyIndiaFood & Beverage245%51%22,4121,4562009
179Tera SemiconSouth KoreaSemiconductors244%50.9%148,4152842002
180OmnitelSouth KoreaTelecoms244%50.9%25,634811998
181DoubleU GamesSouth KoreaGames industry244%50.9%133,9921252012
182EltesJapanCyber Security243%50.8%12,7151412004
183SpecturAustraliaElectronic and Electrical equipment243%50.8%1,00572009
184Clean Seas SeafoodAustraliaFood & Beverage240%50.4%26,691n/a2000
184Medy ToxSouth KoreaPharmaceuticals240%50.4%114,7243362000
186Taiwan Leader BiotechTaiwanHealth240%50.4%1,299592006
187MyEG ServicesMalaysiaSupport Services238%50.1%86,607732000
188Maan AluminiumIndiaIndustrial Metals237%49.9%52,1531781989
189FaviteTaiwanSemiconductors235%49.6%43,7941302000
190Sadguru Healthcare ServicesIndiaHealth234%49.4%3,9841902009
191UhuruJapanTechnology233%49.4%14,7311502006
192W-ScopeJapanBatteries233%49.3%82,9143832005
193DFNNPhilippinesTechnology233%49.3%5,479671999
194LinkbalJapanSupport Services232%49.1%19,0871142011
195Sanli EnvironmentalSingaporeWaste management & recycling231%49.1%46,483n/a2006
196LocalCube CommerceIndiaRetail231%49.1%11,0551162012
197EroadNew ZealandTechnology229%48.7%23,2172342000
198Alphageo (India)IndiaMining224%48%45,6381991987
199Prime Structures EngineeringSingaporeConstruction223%47.8%42,619701995
200NHN Entertainment*South KoreaGames industry223%47.8%737,3197732013
201Power Wind Health IndustryTaiwanHealth222%47.6%52,794n/a2005
202TerraSkyJapanCloud Computing221%47.6%32,5892972006
203Capital Numbers InfotechIndiaTechnology221%47.5%3,2523002012
204Retail SavvyAustraliaRestaurants220%47.4%9,8281972008
205GenoFocusSouth KoreaChemicals220%47.4%6,051532000
206Fujisan Magazine ServiceJapanSales & Marketing219%47.3%23,537552002
207Hitech Group AustraliaAustraliaSupport Services219%47.2%17,586101993
208Shinoken GroupJapanProperty213%46.3%744,9495881990
209IchigoJapanProperty211%46%1,007,3451042000
210Bedmutha IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Metals209%45.6%104,2366131990
211AxcelasiaMalaysiaManagement Consulting208%45.5%3,908872009
212Deep IndustriesIndiaEnergy206%45.1%41,3843401991
213White Organic AgroIndiaAgricultural Commodities204%44.9%3,22731990
214Fringe81JapanTechnology204%44.9%43,566802012
215PalmaJapanSupport Services204%44.8%9,677221969
216So-net Media NetworksJapanSales & Marketing201%44.4%64,2301202010
217Fine'sJapanAdvertising200%44.2%13,9531552009
218JHS Svendgaard LaboratoriesIndiaHealth199%44.1%15,7372551994
219Genetic SignaturesAustraliaHealth198%43.9%1,536n/a2001
220LandMark OptoelectronicsTaiwanSemiconductors195%43.4%65,6722291997
221Business AnalystsAustraliaManagement Consulting194%43.2%3,988552004
222Letterbox DealsAustraliaAdvertising193%43.1%12,846242009
223ExportX InternationalNew ZealandEcommerce193%43.1%3,70472007
224Kelington GroupMalaysiaEnergy192%43%82,9471272000
225Starpharma HoldingsAustraliaPharmaceuticals192%43%2,747401996
226First-CorporationJapanConstruction191%42.8%192,7441192011
227Vista PharmaceuticalsIndiaPharmaceuticals191%42.8%3,608351991
228ClassAustraliaTechnology191%42.7%21,786n/a2005
229InventiumAustraliaManagement Consulting191%42.7%3,353152007
230Bigtincan HoldingsAustraliaTechnology190%42.7%6,960602012
231Dincel Construction SystemAustraliaConstruction190%42.6%28,1951101998
231Texcell NetComSouth KoreaTelecoms190%42.6%244,3892201989
233eBook Initiative JapanJapanMedia188%42.3%110,5601492011
234Wholetech System HitechTaiwanConstruction188%42.3%102,156n/a1990
235Jeevan Scientific TechnologyIndiaPharmaceuticals186%42%2,718n/a1999
236EcoproSouth KoreaSustainability186%42%146,7741751998
237Mitrajaya HoldingsMalaysiaConstruction185%41.9%233,4145211993
238OpenSys (M)MalaysiaTechnology185%41.8%22,880771995
239PetgoJapanEcommerce184%41.6%64,650472004
240DNFSouth KoreaSemiconductors183%41.4%50,1252082001
241ParuSouth KoreaElectronic and Electrical equipment182%41.4%90,9641681993
242SeedHeiwaJapanConstruction182%41.3%132,872981993
243Unique Value PropositionsAustraliaSales & Marketing181%41.2%1,07782009
244AdmedusAustraliaHealth181%41.1%16,833902011
245Joben Bio-MedicalTaiwanPharmaceuticals181%41.1%13,0521692010
246CogStateAustraliaHealth181%41.1%26,3471301999
247Globalspace TechnologiesIndiaTechnology181%41.1%2,578882010
248hipagesAustraliaTechnology180%41%17,4142012004
249Media Do HoldingsJapanMedia180%41%143,2161301999
250WIZ CorpSouth KoreaEcommerce180%40.9%25,523551995
251Solution Engineering HoldingsMalaysiaConstruction180%40.9%8,543102004
252Natco PharmaIndiaPharmaceuticals179%40.9%308,0894,4111981
253Jakarta Kyoei Steel WorksIndonesiaIndustrial Metals179%40.8%19,2701721974
254Lexus Granito (India)IndiaConstruction179%40.8%24,4421602007
255HopeJapanAdvertising179%40.8%16,2621162005
256JHM ConsolidationMalaysiaTechnology179%40.8%46,803n/a2005
257TM InsightAustraliaSupply Chains178%40.6%6,760272010
258Maa Jagdambe TradelinksIndiaFashion177%40.5%11,527n/a1985
259Star FestivalJapanEcommerce177%40.5%45,9141142009
260KakaoSouth KoreaSocial Media176%40.2%1,260,6032,6001995
261Tekom TechnologiesTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment175%40.1%23,7673951996
262CoAsia MicroelectronicsTaiwanSemiconductors175%40%940,1342251997
263Investors CloudJapanSupport Services174%39.9%349,8213002006
264Westgold ResourcesAustraliaPrecious metals171%39.5%329,6203711987
265WiseTech GlobalAustraliaTechnology171%39.5%115,9719001994
266GrabOn*IndiaEcommerce171%39.5%3,6181202013
267G-AsiaPacificMalaysiaCloud Computing170%39.3%3,342192008
268ITbookJapanTechnology170%39.2%42,1321201990
269CITIC EnvirotechSingaporeWaste management & recycling169%39.1%394,1421,7401996
270Bannari Amman SugarsIndiaAgricultural Commodities169%39.1%261,3591,8801983
271Manomay Tex IndiaIndiaFashion169%39%40,664n/a2009
272Mitchell ServicesAustraliaMining168%39%30,3902051969
273Pao Long InternationalTaiwanBasic Resources168%39%42,079201965
274Tung Kai Technology EngineeringTaiwanIndustrial Goods167%38.7%55,1411441985
275TesSouth KoreaSemiconductors167%38.7%154,0272412002
276Typhoon ConsultingHong KongManagement Consulting167%38.6%1,732122012
277Jump Media InternationalTaiwanDesign&Art165%38.4%10,902n/a2011
278VAMA IndustriesIndiaTechnology165%38.3%9,153941985
279Brogent TechnologiesTaiwanTechnology164%38.3%27,4401692001
280OCK GroupMalaysiaTelecoms164%38.2%97,0001672000
281YMCSouth KoreaElectronic and Electrical equipment161%37.7%105,7291912008
282Taiwan Environment ScientificTaiwanWaste management & recycling161%37.7%26,7302052003
283Asian Hotels (West)IndiaTravel & Leisure161%37.6%54,3244102007
284Tiphone Mobile IndonesiaIndonesiaTelecoms160%37.6%2,053,8412,6202008
285AvantelIndiaTelecoms158%37.2%5,0111911990
286MacroWell OMG Digital EntertainmentTaiwanGames industry158%37.1%28,7593861999
287Lynx AnalyticsSingaporeData Mining157%37%4,116522010
288Triveni EnterprisesIndiaFashion157%36.9%1,313n/a1984
289Phecda TechnologyTaiwanSemiconductors157%36.9%16,610942012
290WhispirAustraliaCloud Computing156%36.9%15,4721302001
291NEXTDCAustraliaTechnology156%36.8%93,161n/a2010
292Tokai Carbon KoreaSouth KoreaSemiconductors155%36.6%77,0072441996
293QST InternationalTaiwanSupply Chains154%36.5%311,7412,6881985
294Dip CorpJapanSupport Services154%36.5%305,9177511997
295Octaware TechnologiesIndiaTechnology154%36.5%1,163n/a2005
296Avenue SupermartsIndiaRetail154%36.4%1,775,0825,0702002
297Infobeans TechnologiesIndiaTechnology153%36.2%12,4356162011
298Oasis TradelinkIndiaFood & Beverage153%36.2%51,165581996
299CosynIndiaSupport Services153%36.2%4,700n/a1994
300Vadivarhe Speciality ChemicalsIndiaChemicals152%36.2%5,226n/a2009
301Elsoft ResearchMalaysiaSemiconductors152%36.1%15,368491996
302money3 CorpAustraliaFinancial Services152%36.1%82,6713512000
303SureVin BPO ServicesIndiaManagement Consulting152%36%2,2707662007
304Albatron TechnologyTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment152%36%45,138431984
305TAHO PharmaceuticalsTaiwanPharmaceuticals151%36%1,121342010
306K-PintarMalaysiaSupport Services151%35.9%4,095242002
307VirinchiIndiaManagement Consulting150%35.8%42,7711,2501991
308WiSoLSouth KoreaTechnology150%35.8%375,0915922008
309Korea Kolmar Holdings*South KoreaBeauty150%35.7%284,485661990
310Tera SoftwareIndiaTechnology149%35.6%37,8541,1001994
311Compucase EnterpriseTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment149%35.6%184,6391,6941979
312BrinnoTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment148%35.4%12,741602003
313Sakuma ExportsIndiaTransport148%35.4%584,112571999
314M.ICube SolutionSouth KoreaTechnology148%35.4%11,5831202005
315AWCMalaysiaConstruction148%35.3%69,0916881975
316Mangalam Drugs and OrganicsIndiaChemicals148%35.3%45,1893021972
317S1T2AustraliaTechnology147%35.3%1,448142007
318Great Tree PharmacyTaiwanPharmaceuticals147%35.1%87,2075932001
319Nippon Commercial DevelopmentJapanProperty146%35%245,553692000
320PetroEnergy Resources CorporationPhilippinesEnergy145%34.8%33,6301281994
321MorticeSingaporeSupport Services144%34.7%181,012n/a2008
322Inui Global LogisticsJapanTransport144%34.6%165,0511781904
323Manpasand BeveragesIndiaFood & Beverage144%34.6%106,9907172010
324TeamLease ServicesIndiaSupport Services144%34.5%453,8331,2412002
325EN3South KoreaAutomobiles143%34.4%33,027522003
326Conart EngineersIndiaConstruction143%34.4%3,049n/a1973
327Mukka Sea Food IndustriesIndiaAgricultural Commodities142%34.3%45,210652010
328DanawaSouth KoreaEcommerce142%34.3%55,4512532000
329JeanTaiwanAutomobiles142%34.2%59,7862951986
330Avanti FeedsIndiaFood & Beverage141%34.2%407,7018151993
331C-Tech UnitedTaiwanBatteries141%34.1%34,645691996
332YestSouth KoreaSemiconductors139%33.7%45,3761902000
333Korea Car SharingSouth KoreaEcommerce139%33.6%1,059102011
334Hong Wei Asia HoldingsHong KongIndustrial Goods138%33.5%58,9931782012
335ESVSouth KoreaTechnology138%33.5%28,287322011
336Vitzro TechSouth KoreaElectronic and Electrical equipment138%33.5%204,2746831955
337UNITEDJapanTechnology137%33.3%134,6672391998
338SocialwireJapanSocial Media137%33.3%22,1191142006
339MaxSecAustraliaTechnology137%33.3%5,617n/a1995
340Excel Realty N InfraIndiaManagement Consulting136%33.2%456,858n/a2003
341Micron MachineryJapanIndustrial Goods136%33.1%58,9172361961
342QBurst TechnologiesIndiaTechnology136%33.1%18,7811,2502004
343WooriroSouth KoreaTechnology135%33%36,3521491998
344Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)IndiaMining135%33%45,897n/a1945
345Athena Infonomics (India)IndiaData Mining135%33%1,073322010
346Seya IndustriesIndiaChemicals135%33%46,0421321990
347Whitehaven CoalAustraliaMining135%32.9%1,337,0909601999
348All AboutJapanAdvertising135%32.9%95,6992662000
349BC Power ControlsIndiaIndustrial Goods134%32.9%52,828352008
3504Cs HoldingsJapanRetail134%32.8%38,3771102003
351Caplin Point LaboratoriesIndiaPharmaceuticals132%32.4%59,9248241990
352LOCONDOJapanEcommerce132%32.4%73,952682012
353gumiJapanGames industry132%32.3%239,2457372007
354Audinate GroupAustraliaTechnology131%32.2%11,358n/a2006
355NSSouth KoreaBatteries131%32.2%25,501791999
356Bliss GVS PharmaIndiaPharmaceuticals131%32.1%119,3184451984
357CU Medical SystemsSouth KoreaHealth131%32.1%46,9871092001
358Gold Rain EnterprisesTaiwanTechnology130%32%7,8481321977
359HL ScienceSouth KoreaHealth129%31.9%29,643492000
360Cub ElecpartsTaiwanAutomobiles128%31.6%106,33346,9681979
361NearmapAustraliaTechnology128%31.6%30,6642502000
362Aspeed TechnologyTaiwanTechnology128%31.6%41,882532004
363DMSSouth KoreaEnergy128%31.6%214,2421731999
364Ching Chan Optical TechnologyTaiwanTechnology127%31.4%26,3383561992
365Rafael MicroelectronicsTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment126%31.3%34,951552006
366SMTP2GONew ZealandTechnology126%31.2%1,624222006
367DDSJapanTechnology126%31.2%10,967451995
368PentamasterMalaysiaTechnology126%31.2%36,706n/a1991
369Kwangdong PharmaceuticalSouth KoreaPharmaceuticals126%31.1%909,5129801963
370Edom TechnologyTaiwanSemiconductors125%31.1%2,356,9047641996
371Vindhya TelelinksIndiaTelecoms125%31.1%154,1865651983
372RaminfoIndiaTechnology125%31.1%3,386411995
373Advance Metering TechnologyIndiaEnergy125%31.1%4,8481602011
374RS TechnologiesJapanSemiconductors125%31%71,6343732010
375IP RingsIndiaAutomobiles124%30.9%28,355n/a1991
376Dixon Technologies (India)IndiaElectronic and Electrical equipment124%30.8%366,5376821993
377SystechMalaysiaTechnology124%30.8%3,606832002
378Malaysian Genomics Resource CentreMalaysiaHealth124%30.8%2,303192004
379Managed Accounts HoldingsAustraliaFinancial Services123%30.7%5,199n/a2004
380MidwayAustraliaAgricultural Commodities123%30.7%157,755951980
381FFRIJapanCyber Security123%30.6%13,579792007
382RealworldJapanFintech123%30.6%40,9551202005
383Suprajit EngineeringIndiaIndustrial Goods123%30.6%181,0911,9401985
384Environ Speciality ChemicalsIndiaChemicals122%30.5%17,462362001
385CyberstepJapanGames industry122%30.4%28,4592502000
386Pro MedicusAustraliaTechnology121%30.3%23,825791983
387TCITaiwanHealth121%30.3%96,7836401980
388Ge-ShenMalaysiaIndustrial Goods121%30.3%44,8176621988
389QualityKiosk TechnologiesIndiaTechnology121%30.2%19,3121,2102000
390ViTroxMalaysiaTechnology121%30.2%56,538n/a2000
391ShinkawaJapanSemiconductors120%30%151,6647121959
392Indian Hume Pipe CompanyIndiaIndustrial Goods120%30%268,4831,3291926
393Petrol One ResourcesMalaysiaSupport Services120%30%2,7681,2601995
394Semirara Mining and Power CorporationPhilippinesMining119%29.9%771,4947871980
395Nextage CoJapanAutomobiles119%29.9%794,2958881998
396Tejas NetworksIndiaTelecoms119%29.9%129,1056002000
397SIIC Environment HoldingsSingaporeWaste management & recycling118%29.7%399,242n/a2002
398Enviropacific ServicesAustraliaWaste management & recycling118%29.6%98,7762502001
399Seoho ElectricSouth KoreaIndustrial Goods118%29.6%51,1131091981
400Redhill EducationAustraliaEducation117%29.4%31,2661442006
401Solusi Tunas PratamaIndonesiaTelecoms117%29.4%136,9813202006
402Intanwijaya InternasionalIndonesiaChemicals117%29.4%13,2411101982
403JF TechnologyMalaysiaElectronic and Electrical equipment117%29.4%5,756n/a2006
404Haesung OpticsSouth KoreaTechnology117%29.4%316,0931721988
405Dilip BuildconIndiaConstruction116%29.3%793,59425,2902006
406International Games SystemTaiwanGames industry116%29.3%103,3228131989
407Alkem LaboratoriesIndiaPharmaceuticals116%29.3%873,16613,0001973
408Safari Industries (India)IndiaPersonal & Household Goods116%29.2%53,5229891974
409Hotel Holiday GardenTaiwanTravel & Leisure114%29%43,157991959
410PWR HoldingsAustraliaAutomobiles114%28.9%36,2821871988
411GaeasoftSouth KoreaSales & Marketing114%28.9%68,5251661998
412Inter ActionJapanElectronic and Electrical equipment114%28.8%49,4021161992
413SerkoNew ZealandTechnology114%28.8%10,1171141994
414Advanced Wireless SemiconductorTaiwanSemiconductors113%28.7%70,7395291998
415Aishwarya Technologies and TelecomIndiaTelecoms113%28.7%8,510881995
416Press Metal AluminiumMalaysiaIndustrial Metals113%28.7%1,606,4208331986
417Data ImageTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment113%28.7%71,420741997
418InfibeamIndiaTechnology113%28.6%65,8467532010
419Link Administration HoldingsAustraliaFintech113%28.6%564,4274,3002006
420Tex Cycle TechnologyMalaysiaWaste management & recycling112%28.5%7,655752004
421Top EngineeringSouth KoreaElectronic and Electrical equipment112%28.4%138,6362881993
422Japan Tissue EngineeringJapanHealth112%28.4%19,7001741999
423HLB Life ScienceSouth KoreaEnergy112%28.4%36,361291998
424Vivo Bio TechIndiaPharmaceuticals112%28.4%5,0921831987
425Going to SchoolIndiaEducation112%28.4%1,412892003
426NeoPharmSouth KoreaBeauty110%28.1%36,476722000
427GIKENJapanIndustrial Goods110%28.1%193,4324891967
428D.Western Therapeutics InstituteJapanPharmaceuticals110%28.1%1,540161999
429Black Rose IndustriesIndiaChemicals110%28%36,007551990
430Value GolfJapanAdvertising109%27.9%14,590662004
431WebjetAustraliaTravel & Leisure109%27.9%150,2187721998
432GR Engineering ServicesAustraliaSupport Services109%27.9%179,9814102006
433AteamJapanGames industry109%27.9%198,6685352000
434Focus Lighting and FixturesIndiaInteriors109%27.8%10,650n/a2005
435Mcnulty KoreaSouth KoreaFood & Beverage108%27.7%27,9851241895
436NileIndiaIndustrial Goods108%27.7%86,4381031984
437Dagang NeXchangeMalaysiaTechnology108%27.6%43,1123191970
438Autosports GroupAustraliaAutomobiles108%27.6%683,2181,0802006
439Kwang Ming Silk MillTaiwanPersonal & Household Goods108%27.6%29,9551141966
440ELMO SoftwareAustraliaTechnology108%27.6%12,490922002
441LitalicoJapanSupport Services107%27.5%80,5441,1982005
442T & I GlobalIndiaIndustrial Goods107%27.5%20,7028181949
443Laster TechTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment107%27.4%111,5881,4151999
444Alsons Consolidated ResourcesPhilippinesEnergy106%27.3%149,8692262004
445V2 RetailIndiaRetail106%27.2%70,3341,7962001
446House of Anita DongreIndiaRetail106%27.2%65,8552,8561995
447Mosa IndustrialTaiwanAutomobiles106%27.2%61,1024111988
448Innity CorporationMalaysiaTechnology106%27.2%23,108n/a1999
449VectorJapanSales & Marketing106%27.2%122,4956631993
450Snow PeakJapanRetail106%27.1%84,5102461964
451Haeduk PowerwaySouth KoreaIndustrial Goods106%27.1%89,0081081978
452KanpaiTaiwanRestaurants105%27.1%58,804n/a1999
453Aksh OptifibreIndiaIndustrial Goods105%27.1%73,0871701986
454VakrangeeIndiaSupport Services105%27%596,8511,5751990
455Dynacons Systems and SolutionsINDIATechnology105%27%23,6161,0311995
456PapylessJapanEcommerce104%26.9%130,471831995
457GigastorageTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment104%26.8%543,4411,0771997
458eREXJapanEnergy104%26.7%287,5671041999
459BTM ResourcesMalaysiaAgricultural Commodities103%26.7%3,8511681994
460Besterra*JapanWaste management & recycling103%26.7%38,326421974
461Fiberweb (India)IndiaIndustrial Goods103%26.7%19,4601251985
461HiramatsuJapanRestaurants103%26.7%106,1776591982
463Avita CorpTaiwanHealth103%26.7%33,855601996
464Ramkrishna ForgingsIndiaIndustrial Metals103%26.7%132,5581,6111981
465Forside CoJapanMedia103%26.6%8,577102000
466Gufic BiosciencesIndiaPharmaceuticals103%26.5%37,1901,0231970
467Leisure and Resorts World CorporationPhilippinesTravel & Leisure103%26.5%130,6662541957
468Y.C.C. Parts MFGTaiwanAutomobiles102%26.5%77,0438981986
469Ahmad Zaki Resources BhdMalaysiaConstruction102%26.4%290,2123291982
470AVY Precision Technology IncTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment102%26.4%242,8294,3681975
471MonotaROJapanEcommerce102%26.3%638,2203382000
472Wicaksana Overseas InternationalIndonesiaRetail101%26.3%64,5503421973
473Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning and Weaving MillsIndiaIndustrial Goods101%26.3%12,3101791907
474WEICJapanSupport Services101%26.3%12,653802004
475KNR ConstructionsIndiaConstruction101%26.2%250,5871,0171995
476AiranIndiaTechnology101%26.2%4,3085041995
477Chialin Precision IndustrialTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment101%26.1%25,054821988
478ShrenikIndiaIndustrial Goods101%26.1%63,804212012
479Oriental HoldingsMalaysiaAutomobiles101%26.1%1,334,5898,5601963
480Aryan VentureIndiaPersonal & Household Goods100%26.1%1,447702006
481Indal Aluminium IndustryIndonesiaIndustrial Metals100%26.1%96,6011,9351971
482Saracen Mineral HoldingsAustraliaPrecious metals100%26%319,0013171987
483Suditi IndustriesIndiaBasic Resources100%26%18,5281791991
484Enrise CorporationJapanTechnology100%26%5,2591202012
485BlackmoresAustraliaFood & Beverage100%25.9%522,3891,0001932
486Dt&CSouth KoreaSupport Services100%25.9%34,7752282000
487CelltrionSouth KoreaPharmaceuticals99%25.8%90,2354411976
488ArchitectusAustraliaArchitecture99%25.7%27,5882802008
489GamevilSouth KoreaGames industry99%25.7%139,0263042000
490JackspeedSingaporeAutomobiles99%25.7%48,996n/a1993
491Aarey Drugs and PharmaceuticalsIndiaChemicals98%25.6%59,076n/a1990
492i3systemSouth KoreaTechnology98%25.6%44,0032921998
493Unitron TechSouth KoreaAutomobiles98%25.6%127,777491996
494Asahi InteccJapanHealth98%25.5%337,4485,5451976
495Insun Environmental New TechnologySouth KoreaWaste management & recycling97%25.5%116,6723481997
496F&FSouth KoreaFashion97%25.4%377,9312172005
497Lii Hen IndustriesMalaysiaInteriors97%25.4%150,6202,4001994
498GenexineSouth KoreaHealth97%25.4%9,7731211999
499Raghav Productivity EnhancersIndiaIndustrial Goods96%25.2%6,314942009
500ANG Lifesciences IndiaIndiaPharmaceuticals96%25.2%10,0961342008
501Citadel GroupAustraliaTechnology96%25.1%73,236n/a2007
502Pratiksha ChemicalsIndiaChemicals96%25.1%1,899121991
503Medical Developments InternationalAustraliaHealth96%25.1%13,834531971
504Digital Media ProfessionalsJapanSemiconductors95%25%6,406332002
505Mercuria InvestmentJapanFinancial Services95%25%23,101392005
506Comfort GlovesMalaysiaPersonal & Household Goods95%25%63,4278281993
507NescoIndiaIndustrial Goods95%24.9%46,8843351939
508Yamada Servicer Synthetic OfficeJapanFinancial Services95%24.8%24,3481721981
509RichWave TechnologyTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment94%24.8%67,2811882004
510OPTiM CorpJapanTechnology94%24.7%30,5821372000
511Lux GroupAustraliaEcommerce94%24.6%100,3663202010
512Porwal Auto ComponentsIndiaAutomobiles93%24.6%13,6892861992
513MarumaeJapanIndustrial Goods93%24.5%19,700761988
514JAC RecruitmentJapanSupport Services93%24.5%126,8066841988
515N R Agarwal IndustriesIndiaBasic Resources93%24.4%155,2511,4601993
516BearsJapanSupport Services92%24.4%35,4632001999
517Patels Airtemp (India)IndiaIndustrial Goods92%24.4%20,3121601973
518SercommTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment92%24.4%1,142,2704,6541992
519Speed TechTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment92%24.4%88,5001,7381990
520HanssemSouth KoreaInteriors92%24.3%1,665,5112,3971970
521Cerebra Integrated TechnologiesIndiaTechnology92%24.3%37,371641992
522Chang Type IndustrialTaiwanIndustrial Goods92%24.3%109,8163471989
523KMC Kuei Meng InternationalTaiwanSupply Chains92%24.3%124,8901,7691977
524WiseChip SemiconductorTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment92%24.2%52,0403872005
524Bioalpha HoldingsMalaysiaHealth92%24.2%11,384n/a2005
526Bhandari Hosiery ExportsIndiaFashion92%24.2%31,8742861993
527Techno Electric and Engineering CompanyIndiaTechnology91%24.2%202,4164371963
528MarketEnterpriseJapanRetail91%24.2%51,5901322006
529SMSJapanSupport Services91%24.2%212,7151,7812003
530L & K EngineeringTaiwanIndustrial Goods91%24.2%730,5631,6001978
531CyberAgentJapanAdvertising91%24.1%2,765,0413,8581998
532Nitin SpinnersIndiaBasic Resources91%24.1%139,2562,8641993
533Nissei Build KogyoJapanConstruction91%24.1%737,3856371949
534Duta IntidayaIndonesiaRetail91%24.1%17,8615272005
535MoneyMax Financial ServicesSingaporeRetail91%24.1%90,594n/a2008
536Energy OneAustraliaTechnology91%24%4,094141996
537Dongnam Marine CraneSouth KoreaIndustrial Goods91%24%110,5811191988
538TorikizokuJapanRestaurants91%24%212,0056011986
539SomnoMedAustraliaHealth90%24%37,1943001987
540PaltekJapanSemiconductors90%24%307,3882381982
541Feedback TechnologyTaiwanSemiconductors90%23.9%73,4292771991
542Spectra IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Goods90%23.8%19,518691992
543EnnoconnTaiwanTechnology90%23.8%182,7701741999
544G ThreeJapanTechnology90%23.8%24,252282000
545LEEL ElectricalsIndiaElectronic and Electrical equipment90%23.8%502,3191,6541987
546PraemiumAustraliaFinancial Services89%23.6%25,700n/a2001
547R & B DenimsIndiaFashion89%23.6%30,2213372010
548All Ring TechTaiwanTechnology89%23.6%65,746n/a1996
549onestarJapanAdvertising89%23.6%47,493992008
550Sarana Meditama MetropolitanIndonesiaHealth89%23.6%47,7561,1461984
551Shinwon ConstructionSouth KoreaConstruction88%23.5%99,732901983
552Charm Care CorpJapanSupport Services88%23.4%100,1478211984
553United & CollectiveJapanRestaurants88%23.4%50,5171512000
554Universal EngeishaJapanRetail88%23.4%65,2242871968
555Swee HongSingaporeConstruction88%23.4%42,317n/a1962
556Ashapura Intimates FashionIndiaFashion88%23.4%46,4321471999
557Toyo EngineeringJapanConstruction88%23.4%3,985,0484,2871961
558Source Central PartnersAustraliaTechnology87%23.3%4,986302011
559NcI IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Goods87%23.3%114,2126931979
560Hyundai TelecommunicationSouth KoreaTechnology87%23.3%75,6171201998
561DatasectionJapanSales & Marketing87%23.3%5,479472000
562Nexyz.GroupJapanSupport Services87%23.2%125,1666371990
563Jasuindo Tiga PerkasaIndonesiaIndustrial Goods87%23.2%83,9061,7661990
564IzmoIndiaAutomobiles87%23.1%8,0982592006
565BeenosJapanEcommerce87%23.1%171,1242411999
566OPCOM HoldingsMalaysiaTechnology85%22.8%22,2341331994
567Aaeon TechnologyTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment85%22.8%179,4678292010
568Censof HoldingsMalaysiaTechnology85%22.7%35,3173361997
569East Tender OptoelectronicsTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment84%22.6%10,6211032000
570Net ProtectionsJapanFintech84%22.6%81,442842000
571HyfluxSingaporeWaste management & recycling84%22.6%714,3622,8001989
572RubytechTaiwanTelecoms84%22.6%43,5751241981
573BCM AllianceMalaysiaSupport Services84%22.5%15,706n/a1978
574InterojoSouth KoreaPersonal & Household Goods84%22.5%63,4634952000
575Multi Prima SejahteraIndonesiaAutomobiles84%22.4%10,6607051982
576Shinhokoku SteelJapanIndustrial Goods83%22.4%48,9451001939
577Fitipower Integrated TechnologyTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment83%22.4%214,8274781995
578Kingstate ElectronicsTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment83%22.4%60,7121,5931977
579AppenAustraliaData Mining83%22.4%82,4272801996
580Solution DynamicsNew ZealandTechnology83%22.4%14,239n/a1996
581Shenghua Entertainment CommunicationTaiwanMedia83%22.3%16,890332000
582Riverstone HoldingsSingaporeIndustrial Goods83%22.3%158,206n/a1989
583Catcher TechnologyTaiwanIndustrial Goods83%22.3%2,462,2573,3481984
584Johore TinMalaysiaIndustrial Goods83%22.3%106,5884582000
585National FittingsIndiaIndustrial Metals83%22.2%10,006851993
586Greytip SoftwareIndiaTechnology82%22.2%2,1662631994
587Sios TechnologyJapanTechnology82%22.2%110,6974601997
588Sebo Manufacturing EngineeringSouth KoreaConstruction82%22.1%333,8453551978
589Universal AutofoundryIndiaAutomobiles82%22.1%11,6281001971
590Page IndustriesIndiaFashion82%22%318,09421,1031994
591U-MEDIA CommunicationsTaiwanTechnology82%22%58,2902362004
592Costs Down Revenue UpAustraliaManagement Consulting82%22%8,612542008
593HameeJapanEcommerce82%22%78,4352331997
594RGB InternationalMalaysiaGames industry82%22%61,243n/a1986
595La Kaffa InternationalTaiwanFood & Beverage82%22%65,1861,0652004
596Padini HoldingsMalaysiaPersonal & Household Goods81%21.9%366,4601,7601971
597Machino PlasticsIndiaAutomobiles81%21.9%44,9292011987
598CAB CakaranMalaysiaFood & Beverage81%21.8%266,4618782002
599Nihon M&A CenterJapanManagement Consulting81%21.8%175,9462831991
600BCC Fuba IndiaIndiaTechnology81%21.8%1,347581985
601YoungoneSouth KoreaFashion81%21.8%1,723,2453912009
602Arfin IndiaIndiaIndustrial Metals81%21.8%51,293521992
603ExiconSouth KoreaSemiconductors80%21.6%38,8411242001
604Hancom MDSSouth KoreaTechnology80%21.5%129,3822891998
605BeardsellIndiaIndustrial Goods79%21.5%28,4112531936
606Batu KawanMalaysiaAgricultural Commodities79%21.5%4,105,7055361965
607AksharChemIndiaChemicals79%21.5%38,739991989
608Amazing MicroelectronicTaiwanTechnology79%21.4%75,9121092006
609Sharda CropchemIndiaChemicals79%21.4%208,7581391987
610Taimide TechTaiwanChemicals79%21.4%53,8463782000
611GKB OphthalmicsIndiaHealth79%21.4%11,0532211981
612Nice HoldingsSouth KoreaFinancial Services79%21.3%1,159,167311986
613IVE GroupAustraliaAdvertising78%21.3%374,661n/a1997
614Maheshwari LogisticsIndiaTransport78%21.3%110,1072662006
615SCGMMalaysiaIndustrial Goods78%21.2%42,1075361984
616Hester BiosciencesIndiaHealth78%21.2%18,3573501987
617Coral LaboratoriesIndiaPharmaceuticals78%21.2%13,5011891997
618JarllytecTaiwanElectronic and Electrical equipment78%21.1%173,2672,0281992
619Careplus GroupMalaysiaPersonal & Household Goods78%21.1%55,4291,4652010
620Sand Nisko CapitalMalaysiaInteriors78%21.1%11,0367441995
621Focus Dynamics GroupMalaysiaFood & Beverage78%21.1%3,753n/a2002
622Showa ShinkuJapanSemiconductors77%21.1%79,7202281953
623Glory ScienceTaiwanTechnology77%21%61,9431,2592000
624ManiJapanHealth77%21%145,4403,3791959
625Soiken HoldingsJapanHealth77%21%38,004861994
626APL ApolloIndiaIndustrial Metals77%20.9%678,0931,0061986
627EdiaJapanGames industry77%20.9%12,579601999
628GeoOpAustraliaTechnology76%20.8%2,924402009
629Largan PrecisionTaiwanTechnology76%20.8%1,504,8556,0561987
630New ArtJapanPrecious metals76%20.8%125,0756011994
631Sify TechnologiesIndiaTechnology76%20.8%274,9972,3181995
632Chemcrux EnterprisesIndiaChemicals76%20.8%4,103601996
633Partner AgentJapanSupport Services76%20.8%35,1733562006
634Katakura & Co-op AgriJapanAgricultural Commodities76%20.7%356,6668331920
635Sunil HealthcareIndiaHealth76%20.7%16,1851671976
636Meera IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Goods76%20.7%1,958812006
637RakusJapanSupport Services76%20.7%45,5084522000
638Sienna Cancer DiagnosticsAustraliaHealth76%20.7%1,441n/a2002
639BISI InternationalIndonesiaAgricultural Commodities75%20.6%139,2855391983
640Magni-Tech IndustriesMalaysiaIndustrial Goods75%20.5%268,4816121997
641Software ServiceJapanSupport Services75%20.5%159,6491,1101969
642Eagle Veterinary TechnologySouth KoreaHealth75%20.5%24,834861970
643PhilopticsSouth KoreaTechnology75%20.5%157,361n/a2008
644SoftbrainJapanSales & Marketing75%20.5%70,7342221992
645SreeleathersIndiaFashion75%20.4%14,858481991
646RorzeJapanSemiconductors75%20.4%228,1001,1251985
647NextchipSouth KoreaSemiconductors75%20.4%55,1481201997
648Jusung EngineeringSouth KoreaSemiconductors74%20.4%230,7393931995
649V-mart RetailIndiaFashion74%20.3%149,4534,9672002
650NaverSouth KoreaMedia74%20.3%3,463,2052,5511999
651Avi-Tech ElectronicsSingaporeElectronic and Electrical equipment74%20.2%28,710n/a1981
652Indian Terrain FashionsIndiaFashion74%20.2%60,0916372000
653AirAsia XMalaysiaTransport74%20.2%967,9262,6212006
654WirelessGateJapanTelecoms73%20.2%112,158182004
655Byke HospitalityIndiaTravel & Leisure73%20.1%40,2793051990
656Environmental GroupAustraliaIndustrial Goods73%20.1%24,6452,0091923
657HatenaJapanSales & Marketing73%20.1%13,4871042001
658ToptecSouth KoreaIndustrial Goods73%20%338,0555261996
659MindTreeIndiaTechnology73%20%781,24716,4701999
660Persistent SystemsIndiaTechnology72%19.9%429,4507,7901990
661IFB IndustriesIndiaInteriors72%19.8%262,3511,6461974
662S-PoolJapanSupport Services72%19.8%84,1292051999
663Pryce CorpPhilippinesEnergy72%19.8%141,7576741989
664Medical Data VisionJapanTechnology72%19.8%24,1221692003
665Superlon HoldingsMalaysiaIndustrial Goods72%19.8%25,028n/a1992
666Bharat RasayanIndiaTechnology72%19.8%92,6045871989
667KCTechSouth KoreaSemiconductors72%19.7%419,6975701987
667RexitMalaysiaTechnology72%19.7%4,801932004
669Integrated ResearchAustraliaTechnology71%19.6%68,7452241988
670Bintai KindenMalaysiaConstruction71%19.6%162,5073981973
671Kamakura ShinshoJapanSupport Services71%19.6%12,254511984
672ProlexusMalaysiaPersonal & Household Goods71%19.6%97,0851,9301976
673CodanAustraliaTechnology71%19.6%170,4843801959
674HirataJapanIndustrial Goods71%19.6%743,1181,7101951
675Ono PharmaceuticalJapanPharmaceuticals71%19.6%2,258,6003,2901947
676RosetteJapanBeauty71%19.5%43,9761101934
677Tassal GroupAustraliaFood & Beverage71%19.5%335,4918001986
678MipoxJapanIndustrial Goods70%19.5%59,1463601941
679HLT GlobalMalaysiaIndustrial Goods70%19.5%18,960n/a2009
680FreeBitJapanTechnology70%19.5%324,9378802000
681AcrysilIndiaInteriors70%19.4%27,0516201987
682Guan ChongMalaysiaFood & Beverage70%19.3%559,4831271983
683GnCenergySouth KoreaEnergy70%19.3%100,245641989
684Pulstec IndustrialJapanTechnology70%19.3%19,9621301969
685Aneka Gas IndustriIndonesiaEnergy70%19.3%124,1732,4681916
686Ultramarine & PigmentsIndiaIndustrial Goods70%19.3%38,1069161960
687IMV CorporationJapanTechnology70%19.2%92,3382511957
688Taihei Machinery WorksJapanIndustrial Goods69%19.2%58,464n/a1925
688MedPeerJapanTechnology69%19.2%8,666462004
690Retail PartnersJapanRetail69%19.2%1,297,0691,2391954
691India Steel WorksIndiaIndustrial Metals69%19.2%154,9334871957
692Fine SemitechSouth KoreaSemiconductors69%19.2%96,7054311987
693Cirtek Holdings PhilippinesPhilippinesElectronic and Electrical equipment69%19.1%74,3222,8071984
694XMindHong KongTechnology69%19.1%2,940402008
695Hanatour ServiceSouth KoreaTravel & Leisure69%19.1%512,7182,2611993
696Seohan Engineering & ConstructionSouth KoreaConstruction69%19.1%430,0791941971
697Bodhtree ConsultingIndiaTechnology69%19%11,7512361998
698ValuedesignJapanTechnology68%19%15,925652006
699Hatsun Agro ProductIndiaFood & Beverage68%19%626,5704,9621970
700Denis ChemIndiaHealth68%19%16,9131331980
700Minnano WeddingJapanSupport Services68%19%15,1601162008
702PG Electroplast LtdIndiaElectronic and Electrical equipment68%18.9%54,7697801977
703Pil Italica LifestyleIndiaIndustrial Goods68%18.9%8,709861992
704Ravi Kumar DistilleriesIndiaFood & Beverage68%18.9%9,581n/a1993
705ASJJapanTechnology68%18.9%21,1801621984
706MarkLinesJapanMedia68%18.9%13,124782001
707Dongwon DevelopmentSouth KoreaConstruction68%18.9%460,0761431975
708Open Door IncJapanTravel & Leisure68%18.8%27,6501431997
709Citra Marga Nusaphala PersadaIndonesiaTransport68%18.8%173,7265121987
710Nippon Indosari CorpindoIndonesiaFood & Beverage68%18.8%189,6604,9981995
711Sadbhav EngineeringIndiaConstruction67%18.7%681,8243,0501988
712Bison ConsolidatedMalaysiaRetail67%18.7%63,9891,2141996
713Digital ArtsJapanCyber Security67%18.7%46,6741941995
714ACTSouth KoreaChemicals67%18.6%21,587852001
715Dodla DairyIndiaFood & Beverage67%18.6%211,2561,8631995
716sMedioJapanTechnology67%18.6%11,756642007
717YossixJapanRestaurants66%18.5%117,3093871985
718Multifiling Mitra IndonesiaIndonesiaSupport Services66%18.5%7,5324481994
718Anabatic TechnologiesIndonesiaTechnology66%18.5%310,3805,0942001
720Pembangunan Graha Lestari IndahIndonesiaTravel & Leisure66%18.5%1,8391971998
721PeterLabs HoldingsMalaysiaPersonal & Household Goods66%18.4%20,191792010
722Dekson CastingsIndiaIndustrial Metals66%18.4%4,6672502005
723Pondy Oxides and ChemicalsIndiaChemicals66%18.4%113,2492661995
724Mikro MSCMalaysiaTechnology66%18.4%11,759951997
725Kogan.comAustraliaRetail66%18.3%218,307n/a2006
726Square Enix HoldingsJapanGames industry66%18.3%2,369,5674,0781975
727PNC InfratechIndiaConstruction66%18.3%336,0383,7481989
728Apollo Hospitals EnterpriseIndiaHealth65%18.3%1,082,40049,7471983
729Premier ExplosivesIndiaAerospace & Defence65%18.3%35,5391,1631980
730HakutenJapanSales & Marketing65%18.3%85,5133551970
731Agarwal Industrial CorporationIndiaChemicals65%18.2%44,831261995
732UniritaJapanTechnology65%18.2%64,0453701982
733F@N CommunicationsJapanAdvertising65%18.2%343,7803411999
733BalnibarbiJapanRestaurants65%18.2%84,9826031991
735PanageneSouth KoreaTechnology65%18.2%5,993582001
736Shri Jagdamba PolymersIndiaChemicals65%18.2%21,9638491985
737Flight HoldingsJapanTechnology65%18.2%29,099821988
738KEI IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Metals65%18.2%398,4401,1841968
739ISCSouth KoreaSemiconductors65%18.1%80,6144712001
740Athena Global TechnologiesIndiaTechnology65%18.1%1,5781071992
741Nick ScaliAustraliaRetail65%18.1%175,6213701962
742Prabhat DairyIndiaFood & Beverage65%18.1%210,3458001998
743Hartalega HoldingsMalaysiaPersonal & Household Goods65%18.1%433,6156,6001988
744Celestial BiolabsIndiaHealth64%18%5,7681271997
745EversendaiMalaysiaConstruction64%17.9%382,29415,0001984
746ComtureJapanCloud Computing64%17.9%128,2221,1191985
747ApaJapanTravel & Leisure64%17.9%1,006,5284,1461971
748SkipperIndiaIndustrial Goods64%17.8%254,0742,2451981
749Dufu TechnologyMalaysiaTechnology63%17.8%41,145n/a1987
749CyientIndiaTechnology63%17.8%538,07311,0061991
751Shaily Engineering PlasticsIndiaIndustrial Goods63%17.8%36,7584751987
752PokarnaIndiaPersonal & Household Goods63%17.8%56,2176621991
753FOREFRONT StudioMalaysiaAdvertising63%17.7%2,422892004
754Youngwoo DSPSouth KoreaTechnology63%17.7%125,8332922004
755JG Summit HoldingsPhilippinesFood & Beverage63%17.7%5,071,74621,4801957
756SourcenextJapanSupport Services63%17.6%86,1841041996
757Intense TechnologiesIndiaTechnology63%17.6%10,4864601990
758Korea Information & CommunicationsSouth KoreaFintech63%17.6%289,6372571986
758Tri Chemical LaboratoriesJapanSemiconductors63%17.6%50,3161301978
760Concepcion Industrial CorporationPhilippinesPersonal & Household Goods63%17.6%260,276n/a1962
761Sunil Hitech EngineersIndiaConstruction63%17.6%381,8828591984
762Wilmar Cahaya IndonesiaIndonesiaFood & Beverage63%17.6%309,5084051971
763Kiri IndustriesIndiaChemicals62%17.6%167,5698331998
764Megawide ConstructionPhilippinesConstruction62%17.5%372,3763,0281997
765CMG PharmaceuticalSouth KoreaPharmaceuticals62%17.5%28,3851462001
766Mycron SteelMalaysiaIndustrial Metals62%17.5%169,4264072003
767Control PrintIndiaIndustrial Goods62%17.4%21,9846651991
768Erajaya SwasembadaIndonesiaTelecoms61%17.3%1,545,2382,9061997
769Shivalik Bimetal ControlsIndiaIndustrial Metals61%17.3%19,4292961984
770Modetour NetworkSouth KoreaTravel & Leisure61%17.3%204,1131,0781989
771VisionJapanTechnology61%17.3%136,0224522001
772Takigami Steel ConstructionJapanConstruction61%17.3%146,2202481937
773GMO AD PartnersJapanSales & Marketing61%17.2%279,4356111999
774WineSOFTSouth KoreaTechnology61%17.2%1,591152010
775Sonata SoftwareIndiaTechnology61%17.2%376,1413,0041994
776Nittoku EngineeringJapanTechnology61%17.2%214,8266981972
777TowaJapanSemiconductors61%17.2%254,9471,2011979
778Mauria UdyogIndiaEnergy61%17.2%184,4761301980
779Shemaroo EntertainmentIndiaMedia61%17.2%63,4874531962
780Yee Lee CorporationMalaysiaFood & Beverage61%17.1%255,5531,3001968
781Business BreakthroughJapanEducation61%17.1%45,4102671998
782Monogatari CorpJapanRestaurants61%17.1%394,8441,1631949
783Visi Media AsiaIndonesiaMedia60%17.1%201,9782,8942004
784ItoKuroJapanEducation60%17%42,4461192006
785Captain PolyplastIndiaIndustrial Goods60%17%19,4853541997
786SyuppinJapanEcommerce60%17%230,6241832005
787Sanki ServiceJapanSupport Services60%17%80,7653041977
788GDS GlobalSingaporeIndustrial Goods60%17%18,1251661982
789carsales.comAustraliaAutomobiles60%16.9%250,2439231997
790Dream IncubatorJapanManagement Consulting60%16.9%134,0231012000
791Encourage TechnologiesJapanTechnology60%16.9%17,2681212002
792Sika Interplant SystemsIndiaAerospace & Defence60%16.9%5,101631985
793Hai-O EnterpriseMalaysiaHealth60%16.8%95,2075041975
794SenetasAustraliaCyber Security59%16.8%13,264291997
795Stylam IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Goods59%16.8%43,970n/a1991
796New Zealand Refining CompanyNew ZealandEnergy59%16.8%245,7283501964
797PC JewellerIndiaPrecious metals59%16.8%1,265,1102,5042005
798Ravileela GranitesIndiaConstruction59%16.8%6,107n/a1990
799Osstem ImplantSouth KoreaHealth59%16.8%296,6611,3251997
800Dream InternationalHong KongPersonal & Household Goods59%16.7%277,13916,9971992
801JK PaperIndiaBasic Resources59%16.7%412,3812,5111960
802Parag Milk FoodsIndiaFood & Beverage59%16.7%258,2181,6221992
803Globus SpiritsIndiaFood & Beverage59%16.7%117,7344121993
804BioleadersSouth KoreaHealth59%16.6%2,153462000
805MRTJapanTechnology59%16.6%10,6521292000
806Ortel CommunicationsIndiaMedia58%16.5%30,3431,8981995
807Eclerx ServicesIndiaData Mining58%16.5%198,4358,8002000
808Axtel IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Goods58%16.5%11,3551541991
809AutechSouth KoreaAutomobiles58%16.5%610,995951991
810ITL IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Goods58%16.5%10,4122041993
811GD Express CarrierMalaysiaTransport58%16.4%58,4463,5131997
812AnicomJapanInsurance58%16.4%267,3634402000
813Ship HealthcareJapanHealth58%16.4%3,768,8735,9101992
814Kovai Medical Center and HospitalIndiaHealth57%16.3%78,4204,0441985
815PVRIndiaMedia57%16.3%316,2094,7511997
816Salzer ElectronicsIndiaTechnology57%16.2%57,3004651985
817Inti Bangun SejahteraIndonesiaTelecoms57%16.2%52,8794472006
818Mold-Tek TechnologiesIndiaTechnology57%16.2%9,4126801986
819SCC HoldingsMalaysiaAgricultural Commodities57%16.2%14,651631974
820Amrutanjan Health CareIndiaHealth57%16.1%33,1266311893
821IRB Infrastructure DevelopersIndiaConstruction57%16.1%872,1876,2221998
822Valiant CommunicationsIndiaTelecoms57%16.1%2,625431993
823AbistJapanTechnology56%16.1%65,7519571998
824Anshin Guarantor ServiceJapanInsurance56%16.1%21,439802002
825Fast RetailingJapanRetail56%16.1%15,694,52243,6391963
826Kothari Fermentation and BiochemIndiaChemicals56%16%11,8001771990
827Changhae EthanolSouth KoreaChemicals56%16%183,020421966
828Bhartiya InternationalIndiaPersonal & Household Goods56%15.9%96,3652941987
829Jamna Auto IndustriesIndiaAutomobiles56%15.9%193,8749561954
830Just DialIndiaEcommerce56%15.9%107,21311,3441993
831Panasia Indo ResourcesIndonesiaIndustrial Goods56%15.9%123,8703,3731973
832CochlearAustraliaHealth56%15.9%945,4403,0001983
833AlphaPolisJapanMedia56%15.9%29,391522000
834Andes Technology CorporationTaiwanTechnology56%15.9%6,4931302005
835ShirohatoJapanRetail56%15.9%40,376691974
836Vardhaman Paint IndustriesIndiaChemicals56%15.9%1,044321978
837Odyssey TechnologiesIndiaTechnology55%15.8%1,777901990
838Wooshin SystemsSouth KoreaAutomobiles55%15.8%227,5502921984
839TCPL PackagingIndiaIndustrial Goods55%15.8%91,4621,5981987
840UILSouth KoreaElectronic and Electrical equipment55%15.8%382,5383371982
841Kajaria Ceramics LtdIndiaPersonal & Household Goods55%15.8%425,8802,5521985
842Siantar TopIndonesiaFood & Beverage55%15.8%197,7212,6901972
843Burger Fuel WorldwideNew ZealandRestaurants55%15.7%15,744n/a1995
844Gulshan PolyolsIndiaChemicals55%15.7%75,166n/a1981
845Pacific Smiles GroupAustraliaHealth55%15.7%68,9731,1502002
846Capilano HoneyAustraliaFood & Beverage55%15.7%100,395n/a1953
847Metronic GlobalMalaysiaTechnology55%15.7%11,6121772003
848ConnectCounty HoldingsMalaysiaTechnology55%15.7%19,7401612003
849Tech MahindraIndiaTechnology55%15.7%4,347,675117,6931986
850Hexaware TechnologiesIndiaTechnology55%15.6%526,1818,6241990
851TechwingSouth KoreaSemiconductors55%15.6%122,2344282002
852Kim Hin IndustryMalaysiaInteriors54%15.6%97,4351,5601973
853Daea TISouth KoreaTechnology54%15.6%85,2641951996
854Rane HoldingsIndiaAutomobiles54%15.5%443,249n/a1929
855Deutsch MotorsSouth KoreaAutomobiles54%15.5%579,7507282000
856Puregold Price ClubPhilippinesRetail54%15.4%2,374,2925,7001998
857Refex IndustriesIndiaIndustrial Goods54%15.4%5,627192002
858Competent Automobiles CompanyIndiaAutomobiles54%15.4%185,4461,7621985
859Aem HoldingsSingaporeTechnology54%15.4%50,7545862000
860Koh Young TechnologySouth KoreaTechnology54%15.4%147,9024562002
861Terai Tea CompanyIndiaFood & Beverage54%15.4%19,2934441973
862ELANJapanHealth53%15.2%104,5562551995
863STI Education Systems HoldingsPhilippinesEducation53%15.2%60,9122,2231946
864RPP Infra ProjectsIndiaConstruction53%15.2%54,7891901988
865Mayora IndahIndonesiaFood & Beverage53%15.2%1,380,00111,1991977
866OroraAustraliaIndustrial Goods53%15.1%3,045,6316,7002013
867Advanced Nano ProductsSouth KoreaTechnology52%15%35,3941762000
868ENF TechnologySouth KoreaChemicals52%14.9%287,7963072000
869PNE PCBMalaysiaTechnology52%14.9%22,9457141976
870Ci MedicalJapanRetail52%14.9%183,8635282000
871Cera SanitarywareIndiaPersonal & Household Goods52%14.9%150,1822,3351980
872Excelpoint TechnologySingaporeElectronic and Electrical equipment52%14.9%988,2406001987
873Link and MotivationJapanManagement Consulting52%14.9%310,8071,2392000
874Daewon PharmaceuticalSouth KoreaPharmaceuticals52%14.9%207,2458471958
875UPLIndiaChemicals51%14.8%2,433,6765,7141969
876Marco HoldingsMalaysiaRetail51%14.8%43,615741972
877Harbor Star Shipping ServicesPhilippinesTransport51%14.8%28,6974901998
878Compuage InfocomIndiaTechnology51%14.8%529,8426971987
879Tourism HoldingsNew ZealandTravel & Leisure51%14.7%242,749n/a1984
880KAON MediaSouth KoreaTechnology51%14.7%376,1433202001
881Cebu AirPhilippinesTransport51%14.7%1,305,3364,1231996
882ERM PowerAustraliaEnergy51%14.6%2,357,1851701980
883Blue StarIndiaElectronic and Electrical equipment51%14.6%654,6282,4981943
883London BiscuitsMalaysiaFood & Beverage51%14.6%105,7896001981
885Kitchen Culture HoldingsSingaporeInteriors50%14.6%35,890n/a1991
886Trigyn TechnologiesIndiaTechnology50%14.6%101,3273241986
887BCworld PharmSouth KoreaPharmaceuticals50%14.6%39,3082791999
888ScidevAustraliaChemicals50%14.5%1,452222001
888Myob GroupAustraliaTechnology50%14.5%275,0601,4001991
890Solid GroupPhilippinesElectronic and Electrical equipment50%14.5%134,1203951996
891Park SystemsSouth KoreaTechnology50%14.5%21,052951997
892GlosterIndiaIndustrial Goods50%14.4%75,1544,4931872
893K G Petro ChemIndiaFashion50%14.4%33,7806041980
894Sern Kou ResourcesMalaysiaInteriors50%14.4%30,4106572000
895Poh Huat Resources HoldingsMalaysiaInteriors50%14.3%129,7115,0001997
896IMP PowersIndiaIndustrial Goods49%14.3%58,9313551961
897Ace Integrated SolutionsIndiaSupport Services49%14.3%3,142191997
898Japan Crowd SecuritiesJapanFinancial Services49%14.3%2,843172013
899Chemtech Industrial ValvesIndiaIndustrial Metals49%14.3%6,997641997
900Ta Ann HoldingsMalaysiaAgricultural Commodities49%14.2%277,2926,8131985
901Charoen Pokphand IndonesiaIndonesiaFood & Beverage49%14.2%2,877,0915,5431972
902ISDN HoldingsSingaporeTechnology49%14.2%187,1008701986
903Century Pacific FoodPhilippinesFood & Beverage49%14.1%596,5399342013
904Vikas EcotechIndiaChemicals49%14.1%55,4051371984
905Ramelius ResourcesAustraliaMining48%14.1%148,8151391979
906Inari AmertronMalaysiaTechnology48%14%274,5256,4862006
907FlexiroamMalaysiaTelecoms48%14%1,534442011
908Kawan FoodMalaysiaFood & Beverage48%13.9%45,1641731984
909SPML InfraIndiaConstruction48%13.9%331,1568411981
910Mitra AdiperkasaIndonesiaRetail47%13.8%957,29322,4781995
911Sekar LautIndonesiaFood & Beverage47%13.7%62,7092,0371976
912Global Logistic PropertiesSingaporeTransport47%13.7%879,5871,1262002
913APN Outdoor GroupAustraliaAdvertising47%13.6%249,5392242012
914ASTI HoldingsSingaporeSemiconductors47%13.6%102,6932,0001999
915Pasukhas GroupMalaysiaConstruction46%13.5%14,588621985
916Regis ResourcesAustraliaPrecious metals46%13.5%410,045n/a1986
917POS MalaysiaMalaysiaTransport46%13.4%495,58923,3361992
918AdventaMalaysiaHealth46%13.4%9,6771,1102004
919Manjushree TechnopackIndiaIndustrial Goods46%13.3%95,092n/a1983
920Mega First CorporationMalaysiaEnergy46%13.3%221,1627281966
921Grand Banks YachtsSingaporeLuxury Goods45%13.3%42,1526341956
922SeekAustraliaTechnology45%13.3%794,1526,0001997
923Lifehealthcare GroupAustraliaHealth45%13.3%95,5431942006
924Shree CementIndiaConstruction45%13.2%1,416,8385,4111997
9253P LearningAustraliaEducation45%13.2%39,5533382003
926MacroAsiaPhilippinesSupport Services45%13.2%49,2403,3401996
927IFCA MSCMalaysiaTechnology45%13.2%18,2095181987
928Link Engine ManagementNew ZealandAutomobiles44%13%3,766221992
929Spindex IndustriesSingaporeTechnology44%13%101,806n/a1981
930SSI GroupPhilippinesRetail44%13%388,8995,8041978
931ValmecAustraliaEnergy44%13%54,966n/a1988
932Birla CorporationIndiaConstruction44%13%648,6525,9781919
933GMO Internet GroupJapanTechnology44%13%1,237,3225,1561991
934Jerasia CapitalMalaysiaFashion44%12.9%107,8213,9802000
935Kedawung Setia IndustrialIndonesiaPersonal & Household Goods44%12.9%150,0581,6371973
936Fisher & Paykel Healthcare CorporationNew ZealandHealth43%12.8%633,7914,1121934
937JaluxJapanAerospace & Defence43%12.8%1,321,3801,1471962
938JK LakshmiIndiaConstruction43%12.8%490,6441,6801938
939w2solutionJapanEcommerce43%12.7%4,000722005
940Lingkaran Trans KotaMalaysiaTransport43%12.6%127,1514021995
941Haw ParSingaporeHealth43%12.6%145,9475131969
942Hock Heng Stone IndustriesMalaysiaIndustrial Goods43%12.6%13,6941491988
943crossEffectJapanTechnology43%12.6%3,319282001
944LaserBondAustraliaIndustrial Goods42%12.5%10,369n/a1992
945Sona Topas Tourism IndustryIndonesiaTravel & Leisure42%12.4%107,5271,3281978
946Pan BrothersIndonesiaFashion42%12.4%482,20434,9091980
947Jollibee FoodsPhilippinesRestaurants42%12.4%2,402,09511,9571975
948Gujarat BorosilIndiaEnergy42%12.3%28,0983971988
949Cheung Woh TechnologiesSingaporeTechnology42%12.3%60,9213,4001972
950Bravura SolutionsAustraliaTechnology42%12.3%144,7041,0002004
951AFT PharmaceuticalsNew ZealandPharmaceuticals41%12.2%49,0401121997
952Paramita Bangun SaranaIndonesiaConstruction41%12.2%95,4754882002
953PI IndustriesIndiaChemicals41%12.2%339,6932,0131947
954P5 CapitalSingaporeTechnology41%12.1%39,8012741998
955Australian Agricultural CompanyAustraliaAgricultural Commodities41%12.1%336,3325491824
956Asian TerminalsPhilippinesTransport41%12.1%195,0471,5801986
957Beacon Lighting GroupAustraliaRetail41%12%163,832n/a1967
958SPC PowerPhilippinesEnergy41%12%61,593211994
959Singapore Kitchen EquipmentSingaporeRetail41%12%18,9681011996
960JUMBO GroupSingaporeRestaurants40%11.9%98,9417001987
961Perak TransitMalaysiaTransport40%11.9%21,786n/a2006
962Mitra Keluarga KaryasehatIndonesiaHealth40%11.8%183,1585,1671995
963HomeritzMalaysiaInteriors40%11.8%37,9764512008
964Value Partner GroupHong KongFinancial Services39%11.7%184,6232921993
965Kim Loong ResourcesMalaysiaAgricultural Commodities39%11.7%215,2741,5001967
966Skillhouse Staffing SolutionsJapanSupport Services39%11.7%17,657322004
967Crown Asia ChemicalsPhilippinesChemicals39%11.7%23,5341741989
968Ambition GroupAustraliaManagement Consulting39%11.6%85,5972541999
969HEC Infra ProjectsIndiaTechnology39%11.6%12,532512005
970Apex HealthcareMalaysiaPharmaceuticals39%11.6%140,4271,2001998
971Raffles Medical GroupSingaporeHealth39%11.6%342,7912,3701976
972HeveaBoardMalaysiaIndustrial Goods39%11.5%130,4682,0001993
973SuparmaIndonesiaBasic Resources38%11.5%145,3281,3671981
974JaycorpMalaysiaPersonal & Household Goods38%11.4%69,7781,2602002
975Ntegrator InternationalSingaporeTelecoms38%11.4%48,439n/a1999
976Volpara Health TechnologiesNew ZealandHealth38%11.3%1,451372009
977Tower Bersama InfrastructureIndonesiaTelecoms38%11.3%279,0975652004
978Kein Hing InternationalMalaysiaElectronic and Electrical equipment38%11.2%51,8111,0601981
979Gudang GaramIndonesiaPersonal & Household Goods38%11.2%5,736,16535,9001958
980Multi-ChemSingaporeChemicals38%11.2%261,6139211985
981EmperadorPhilippinesFood & Beverage37%11.2%864,9931,8202001
982J TrustJapanFinancial Services37%11.1%784,5322,7511977
983Metrodata ElectronicsIndonesiaTechnology37%11.1%755,6672,4971983
984Manila Broadcasting CompanyPhilippinesMedia37%11.1%26,401961939
985Scales CorporationNew ZealandAgricultural Commodities37%11.1%259,8326001897
986Talwalkars Better Value FitnessIndiaHealth37%10.9%42,6705,0001932
987800 Super HoldingsSingaporeWaste management & recycling37%10.9%112,6842,9002011
988Memtech InternationalSingaporeAutomobiles36%10.9%159,005n/a2003
989AsiaPayHong KongFinancial Services36%10.9%10,5011202000
990Rukun RaharjaIndonesiaEnergy36%10.9%186,9142331993
991Athena TradewindsIndiaAgricultural Commodities36%10.8%40,085202010
992Ekadharma InternationalIndonesiaPersonal & Household Goods36%10.7%42,7644351981
993Ultrajaya Milk Industry & TradingIndonesiaFood & Beverage35%10.6%352,4081,1831971
994M K ProteinsIndiaFood & Beverage35%10.6%24,548312012
995Exploitasi Energi IndonesiaIndonesiaEnergy35%10.6%167,0351531999
996Philippine H2O VenturesPhilippinesEnergy35%10.5%4,7041292009
997Cardig Aero ServicesIndonesiaAerospace & Defence35%10.5%133,7163,8482009
998Onward TechnologiesIndiaTechnology35%10.4%33,7512,5001991
999Tunas AlfinIndonesiaIndustrial Goods35%10.4%42,8238201977
1,000Mobile FactoryJapanGames industry33%10.1%18,988802001
* This company had less than 12 months of revenue in the 2013 financial year, but it still passed $100,000 revenue.

Methodology

This is a list of 1000 fast-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific region, ranked by their compound annual growth in revenues between 2013 and 2016. The ranking was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

Through research in company databases and other public sources Statista has identified tens of thousands of companies in the Asia-Pacific region as potential candidates for the FT 1000 ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone.

The project was advertised online and in print, allowing all eligible companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. The application phase ran from August 14 to November 15 2017. The revenue figures submitted had to be certified by the chief executive, chief financial officer or a member of the executive committee of the company.

Criteria for inclusion

To be included in the list of fast-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific region, a company had to meet the following criteria:

  • Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2013 (or currency value equivalent as of December 31, 2013)
  • Revenue of at least $1m generated in 2016 (or currency value equivalent as of December 31, 2016)
  • The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind)
  • Be headquartered in one of 11 territories in Asia-Pacific listed below
  • The revenue growth between 2013 and 2016 was primarily organic (ie “internally” generated)
  • If a company is listed on a stock exchange, its share price has not fallen 25 per cent or more in the past 12 months

Companies from these territories were eligible to participate: Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Research phase

As well as those who applied directly, Statista examined the official revenue data of more than 14,000 public companies in the 11 participating territories to find suitable entrants. In the next step all companies that met the criteria were added to the list.

Calculation of growth rates

The calculation of company growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in their respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking the revenue figures were converted into US dollars. The average exchange rate for the financial year indicated by the company was used for this purpose.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows:

((revenue2016 / revenue2013 )^(1/3)) - 1 = CAGR

The absolute growth between 2013 and 2016 was calculated as follows:

(revenue2016 / revenue2013 ) - 1 = Growth rate

Evaluation and quality assurance

All data reported or published by the companies were processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data etc) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfil the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted, as were companies where there was concern over the reliability of the data.

The minimum average growth rate required to be included in the ranking this year was 10.1 per cent.