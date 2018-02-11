FT 1000: High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific

|1
|Prospa Advance
|Australia
|Fintech
|16,066%
|444.8%
|19,247
|85
|2011
|2
|Pushpay
|New Zealand
|Fintech
|13,010%
|408%
|33,956
|215
|2011
|3
|KlickEx
|New Zealand
|Fintech
|7,194%
|317.8%
|87,868
|29
|2006
|4
|Big Un
|Australia
|Sales & Marketing
|6,397%
|302%
|10,536
|n/a
|2003
|5
|Pacific Edge
|New Zealand
|Health
|5,453%
|281.5%
|5,713
|50
|2001
|6
|TripADeal
|Australia
|Travel & Leisure
|5,246%
|276.7%
|68,203
|68
|2011
|7
|LegalVision
|Australia
|Law
|4,949%
|269.6%
|5,866
|57
|2012
|8
|Employsure
|Australia
|Support Services
|4,111%
|247.9%
|64,151
|439
|2010
|9
|Furlenco
|India
|Ecommerce
|3,941%
|243.2%
|3,653
|190
|2012
|10
|Olympia Industries
|India
|Ecommerce
|3,638%
|234.4%
|36,768
|173
|1987
|11
|Media33*
|Australia
|Advertising
|3,529%
|231.1%
|7,078
|8
|2013
|12
|Straits Inter Logistics
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|2,727%
|204.6%
|16,555
|n/a
|1996
|13
|Araza*
|Australia
|Technology
|2,721%
|204.4%
|11,570
|182
|2013
|14
|Prive Holdings
|Hong Kong
|Fintech
|2,500%
|196.3%
|2,600
|35
|2011
|15
|HealthEngine
|Australia
|Health
|2,488%
|195.8%
|4,099
|80
|2006
|16
|Wantedly
|Japan
|Social Media
|2,339%
|190%
|7,382
|40
|2010
|17
|Hong Kong Television Network
|Hong Kong
|Media
|2,298%
|188.4%
|24,100
|555
|1992
|18
|Polestar Solutions & Services India
|India
|Technology
|2,297%
|188.3%
|2,332
|110
|2012
|19
|AfterShip
|Hong Kong
|Technology
|2,295%
|188.3%
|2,592
|30
|2012
|20
|CrowdWorks
|Japan
|Support Services
|2,292%
|188.1%
|10,938
|137
|2011
|21
|LogiNext Solutions*
|India
|Technology
|1,991%
|175.5%
|2,300
|100
|2013
|22
|Kuang Hong Arts Management
|Taiwan
|Travel & Leisure
|1,988%
|175.4%
|22,873
|50
|2004
|23
|Digivizer
|Australia
|Data Mining
|1,893%
|171.1%
|4,057
|50
|2010
|24
|OpenAgent
|Australia
|Property
|1,755%
|164.7%
|6,657
|90
|2012
|25
|Plexure Group
|New Zealand
|Sales & Marketing
|1,730%
|163.5%
|4,991
|55
|1984
|26
|Trendsutra Platform Services
|India
|Ecommerce
|1,656%
|159.9%
|17,155
|512
|2011
|27
|Promisia Integrative
|New Zealand
|Health
|1,566%
|155.4%
|1,852
|n/a
|1983
|28
|Supermarket Grocery Supplies
|India
|Retail
|1,559%
|155.1%
|175,553
|4,780
|2011
|29
|Hub24
|Australia
|Financial Services
|1,555%
|154.8%
|46,727
|n/a
|2007
|30
|Dinner Twist
|Australia
|Food & Beverage
|1,555%
|154.8%
|2,535
|38
|2012
|31
|Fork Media
|India
|Advertising
|1,551%
|154.6%
|6,280
|100
|2013
|32
|Taurus Funds Management
|Australia
|Financial Services
|1,499%
|151.9%
|14,158
|21
|2007
|33
|GoodWorkLabs Services
|India
|Technology
|1,487%
|151.3%
|1,644
|100
|2013
|34
|Fervent Synergies
|India
|Financial Services
|1,389%
|146%
|5,840
|n/a
|2009
|35
|Qwikcilver Solutions
|India
|Technology
|1,385%
|145.8%
|13,113
|272
|2006
|36
|OCTA Solution
|South Korea
|Fintech
|1,340%
|143.3%
|1,805
|25
|2012
|37
|Stackla
|Australia
|Sales & Marketing
|1,300%
|141%
|5,198
|58
|2012
|38
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms
|India
|Agricultural Commodities
|1,296%
|140.8%
|2,423
|7
|1995
|39
|Le Travenues Technology
|India
|Travel & Leisure
|1,292%
|140.6%
|3,269
|110
|2006
|40
|Online Marketing Gurus
|Australia
|Sales & Marketing
|1,235%
|137.2%
|5,892
|28
|2012
|41
|Excavation Equipment
|Australia
|Construction
|1,177%
|133.7%
|8,021
|11
|2011
|42
|Think & Learn
|India
|Education
|1,158%
|132.6%
|36,886
|1,200
|2011
|43
|Mobisy Technologies
|India
|Sales & Marketing
|1,116%
|129.9%
|1,536
|99
|2007
|44
|Delhivery
|India
|Transport
|1,111%
|129.7%
|112,046
|15,000
|2011
|45
|Global Education
|India
|Education
|1,106%
|129.4%
|3,934
|123
|2011
|46
|Acqua Media
|Hong Kong
|Advertising
|1,076%
|127.4%
|3,480
|8
|2013
|47
|Prenetics
|Hong Kong
|Health
|1,041%
|125.1%
|6,697
|40
|2009
|48
|Japan Investment Adviser
|Japan
|Financial Services
|1,036%
|124.8%
|54,185
|60
|2006
|49
|Zomato Media
|India
|Ecommerce
|986%
|121.4%
|49,574
|2,070
|2008
|50
|Artivision Technologies
|Singapore
|Technology
|982%
|121.2%
|15,720
|27
|2004
|51
|Snap Rentals
|New Zealand
|Travel & Leisure
|915%
|116.5%
|3,071
|20
|2013
|52
|b.box for kids
|Australia
|Retail
|902%
|115.6%
|10,114
|12
|2007
|53
|ASPACE
|Philippines
|Support Services
|897%
|115.2%
|1,261
|35
|2011
|54
|Sarment
|Hong Kong
|Luxury Goods
|894%
|115%
|10,316
|114
|2012
|55
|Darshan Orna
|India
|Precious metals
|873%
|113.5%
|1,748
|6
|2011
|56
|Buzzvil
|South Korea
|Advertising
|862%
|112.7%
|16,662
|60
|2012
|57
|BlazeClan Technologies
|India
|Technology
|853%
|112.1%
|2,839
|147
|2010
|58
|Knowesis*
|Singapore
|Telecoms
|850%
|111.8%
|2,898
|60
|2013
|59
|Snowdome Foundation
|Australia
|Health
|849%
|111.7%
|2,166
|4
|2010
|60
|9Splay Entertainment Technology*
|Taiwan
|Games industry
|803%
|108.2%
|26,987
|110
|2013
|61
|Path Corp
|Japan
|Retail
|782%
|106.6%
|31,343
|74
|1990
|62
|Mynet
|Japan
|Games industry
|750%
|104%
|62,325
|622
|2006
|63
|Octopus Deploy
|Australia
|Technology
|737%
|103.1%
|6,583
|23
|2012
|64
|MyRepublic
|Singapore
|Telecoms
|733%
|102.7%
|26,890
|n/a
|2011
|65
|Radha Madhav Corp
|India
|Industrial Goods
|725%
|102%
|20,504
|226
|2005
|66
|Soft Space
|Malaysia
|Fintech
|718%
|101.5%
|6,732
|53
|2012
|67
|Rhinomed
|Australia
|Health
|714%
|101.2%
|1,295
|n/a
|2004
|68
|Induslynk Training Services
|India
|Technology
|708%
|100.7%
|4,161
|296
|2009
|69
|Godavari Drugs
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|701%
|100.1%
|11,279
|97
|1987
|70
|TMP Steel Corporation
|Taiwan
|Industrial Metals
|692%
|99.3%
|54,463
|24
|1984
|71
|Catapult Ventures
|Singapore
|Fintech
|667%
|97.2%
|2,402
|45
|2009
|72
|VisDynamics
|Malaysia
|Semiconductors
|658%
|96.4%
|6,657
|46
|2005
|73
|Niometrics
|Singapore
|Data Mining
|650%
|95.7%
|10,785
|77
|2009
|74
|Ecozen Solutions
|India
|Energy
|624%
|93.4%
|5,145
|143
|2010
|75
|UniTest
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|614%
|92.6%
|100,532
|148
|2000
|76
|GNI Group
|Japan
|Pharmaceuticals
|612%
|92.4%
|11,976
|183
|2001
|77
|Metaps
|Japan
|Data Mining
|583%
|89.7%
|78,065
|254
|2007
|78
|Capital Trust
|India
|Financial Services
|575%
|89%
|9,148
|848
|1985
|79
|LeadSquared
|India
|Technology
|573%
|88.8%
|1,702
|100
|2011
|80
|Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
|Australia
|Pharmaceuticals
|572%
|88.7%
|12,807
|16
|1999
|81
|Silicon Optronics
|Taiwan
|Technology
|561%
|87.7%
|43,752
|n/a
|2004
|82
|Capacite Infraprojects
|India
|Construction
|548%
|86.5%
|167,857
|1,711
|2012
|83
|Zmot Pro
|India
|Sales & Marketing
|541%
|85.8%
|1,463
|80
|2012
|84
|Ignis
|Japan
|Technology
|539%
|85.6%
|49,709
|215
|2010
|85
|Intrasoft Technologies
|India
|Ecommerce
|533%
|85%
|140,096
|220
|1996
|86
|Mountain Trail Foods
|India
|Food & Beverage
|527%
|84.4%
|8,778
|1,150
|2010
|87
|Zerodha
|India
|Financial Services
|509%
|82.7%
|30,585
|850
|2010
|88
|Devcon Building Co.
|Australia
|Construction
|502%
|81.9%
|24,926
|25
|1993
|89
|PeptiDream
|Japan
|Pharmaceuticals
|498%
|81.6%
|44,850
|60
|2006
|90
|MoveInSync
|India
|Technology
|496%
|81.3%
|4,219
|110
|2009
|91
|Adventure
|Japan
|Travel & Leisure
|490%
|80.7%
|48,277
|37
|2006
|92
|Alexander Marine
|Taiwan
|Luxury Goods
|483%
|80%
|86,329
|567
|1978
|93
|U2opia Mobile
|Singapore
|Technology
|478%
|79.5%
|9,663
|176
|2010
|94
|Double Standard
|Japan
|Data Mining
|470%
|78.6%
|12,591
|27
|2012
|95
|Bengo4.com
|Japan
|Law
|469%
|78.6%
|15,246
|106
|2005
|96
|Spectrum Foods
|India
|Agricultural Commodities
|469%
|78.6%
|1,262
|n/a
|1994
|97
|E2E Networks
|India
|Cloud Computing
|468%
|78.5%
|4,374
|38
|2009
|98
|iDimension
|Malaysia
|Technology
|466%
|78.2%
|13,741
|146
|2010
|99
|SmartOwner
|Singapore
|Fintech
|465%
|78.1%
|5,550
|98
|2012
|100
|Atrae
|Japan
|Technology
|463%
|77.9%
|2,251
|33
|2003
|101
|VentureSquare
|South Korea
|Financial Services
|462%
|77.8%
|2,494
|15
|2010
|102
|Tanla Solutions
|India
|Telecoms
|454%
|76.9%
|86,429
|155
|1999
|103
|Suprieve
|Japan
|Support Services
|449%
|76.4%
|17,286
|102
|2005
|104
|Oceanaa Biotek Industries
|India
|Chemicals
|447%
|76.2%
|5,476
|26
|2005
|105
|Akatsuki
|Japan
|Games industry
|440%
|75.5%
|106,544
|216
|2010
|106
|Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
|India
|Chemicals
|438%
|75.3%
|12,258
|n/a
|1993
|107
|GPTree
|South Korea
|Education
|435%
|74.9%
|3,918
|32
|2010
|108
|VCU Data Management
|India
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|435%
|74.9%
|1,011
|17
|2013
|109
|TopBetta
|Australia
|Travel & Leisure
|434%
|74.8%
|4,239
|n/a
|2013
|110
|Euglena
|Japan
|Health
|431%
|74.4%
|98,823
|252
|2005
|111
|TPC Consolidated
|Australia
|Telecoms
|426%
|73.9%
|51,942
|n/a
|1996
|112
|Vend
|New Zealand
|Technology
|420%
|73.3%
|15,046
|161
|2009
|113
|Triaxial Consulting
|Australia
|Support Services
|419%
|73.2%
|2,350
|25
|2012
|114
|One97 Communications (Paytm)
|India
|Fintech
|419%
|73.1%
|144,414
|3,625
|2000
|115
|Suyog Telematics
|India
|Telecoms
|417%
|72.9%
|9,032
|91
|1995
|116
|Jastech
|South Korea
|Technology
|412%
|72.3%
|129,816
|374
|1995
|117
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
|India
|Chemicals
|409%
|72%
|19,776
|214
|1971
|118
|Colopl
|Japan
|Games industry
|405%
|71.6%
|754,134
|1,204
|2008
|119
|Sastasundar Digital Network
|India
|Health
|397%
|70.6%
|19,825
|450
|1989
|120
|a2 Milk Company
|New Zealand
|Food & Beverage
|397%
|70.6%
|391,222
|153
|2000
|121
|Falcon Power
|Taiwan
|Energy
|383%
|69%
|21,287
|12
|1986
|122
|Oh My Glasses
|Japan
|Fashion
|381%
|68.8%
|3,202
|57
|2011
|123
|Regeneus
|Australia
|Health
|381%
|68.8%
|7,592
|n/a
|2007
|124
|iRidge
|Japan
|Advertising
|378%
|68.5%
|10,641
|59
|2008
|125
|SLJ Global
|Indonesia
|Agricultural Commodities
|367%
|67.1%
|73,717
|327
|1980
|126
|Alkane Resources
|Australia
|Mining
|366%
|67.1%
|88,820
|212
|1969
|127
|SKP Resources
|Malaysia
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|359%
|66.2%
|462,578
|1,000
|1994
|128
|Ricksoft
|Japan
|Technology
|352%
|65.3%
|10,785
|50
|2005
|129
|Evolute Systems
|India
|Fintech
|352%
|65.3%
|11,069
|86
|2009
|130
|Ahrefs
|Singapore
|Ecommerce
|349%
|65%
|11,357
|13
|2012
|131
|DesignOne Japan
|Japan
|Support Services
|345%
|64.4%
|13,099
|122
|2005
|132
|Spacecubed Ventures
|Australia
|Property
|339%
|63.8%
|2,203
|18
|2012
|133
|Quickstep
|Australia
|Aerospace & Defence
|333%
|62.9%
|39,146
|n/a
|2001
|134
|Chugai Mining
|Japan
|Precious metals
|329%
|62.5%
|576,661
|107
|1932
|135
|McAndrew Property Group
|Australia
|Property
|328%
|62.3%
|2,331
|16
|1985
|136
|Hakata Takumi Kougei
|Japan
|Fashion
|326%
|62.1%
|8,054
|16
|2007
|137
|Cupid
|India
|Health
|325%
|61.9%
|12,373
|102
|1993
|138
|TechnoDex
|Malaysia
|Technology
|323%
|61.8%
|12,599
|47
|2003
|139
|CashShield
|Singapore
|Cyber Security
|323%
|61.7%
|2,124
|15
|2008
|140
|High Ground Enterprise
|India
|Construction
|322%
|61.6%
|48,112
|85
|1986
|141
|Xero
|New Zealand
|Technology
|321%
|61.5%
|209,316
|1,721
|2006
|142
|SHIFT
|Japan
|Technology
|320%
|61.4%
|48,423
|483
|2005
|143
|Chyang Sheng Dyeing & Finishing
|Taiwan
|Industrial Goods
|318%
|61.1%
|65,891
|227
|1983
|144
|I&C Technology
|South Korea
|Technology
|318%
|61%
|26,087
|79
|1996
|145
|Supreme Electronics
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|316%
|60.9%
|3,465,673
|250
|1987
|146
|BNR Udyog
|India
|Support Services
|315%
|60.7%
|1,898
|n/a
|1994
|147
|AsiaPhos
|Singapore
|Industrial Goods
|306%
|59.5%
|24,858
|n/a
|2012
|148
|RCI Industries & Technologies
|India
|Industrial Metals
|306%
|59.5%
|258,829
|179
|1992
|149
|Serba Dinamik
|Malaysia
|Energy
|304%
|59.3%
|523,840
|839
|1993
|150
|S&K Polytec
|South Korea
|Chemicals
|298%
|58.5%
|54,609
|71
|1999
|151
|Lynas Corp.
|Australia
|Mining
|298%
|58.5%
|193,769
|270
|1983
|152
|Arraystorm Lighting*
|India
|Technology
|298%
|58.5%
|2,214
|55
|2013
|153
|Minwise
|South Korea
|Support Services
|298%
|58.4%
|35,031
|72
|2009
|154
|Freeplus
|Japan
|Travel & Leisure
|297%
|58.3%
|34,181
|167
|2007
|155
|Xox
|Malaysia
|Telecoms
|294%
|57.9%
|38,958
|46
|2010
|156
|Pepper Food Service
|Japan
|Restaurants
|293%
|57.8%
|204,693
|349
|1995
|157
|ZIGExN
|Japan
|Media
|291%
|57.5%
|69,514
|254
|2006
|158
|Shinwa Art Auction
|Japan
|Retail
|286%
|56.9%
|49,208
|43
|1989
|159
|From Scratch
|Japan
|Technology
|284%
|56.6%
|14,903
|118
|2010
|160
|Transcom Inc
|Taiwan
|Technology
|278%
|55.8%
|10,496
|n/a
|1998
|161
|Jiya Eco-Products
|India
|Energy
|271%
|54.8%
|7,752
|39
|2011
|162
|Aiming
|Japan
|Games industry
|269%
|54.5%
|88,789
|726
|2011
|163
|Trineo
|New Zealand
|Technology
|266%
|54.1%
|6,014
|40
|2007
|164
|ADOP
|South Korea
|Advertising
|264%
|53.8%
|3,408
|27
|2011
|165
|Sysco Industries
|India
|Industrial Goods
|262%
|53.6%
|23,582
|93
|2009
|166
|Skin N Skin
|South Korea
|Technology
|262%
|53.6%
|33,020
|87
|2006
|167
|Cyberdyne
|Japan
|Health
|262%
|53.5%
|15,223
|122
|2004
|168
|Tax Traders
|New Zealand
|Fintech
|258%
|53%
|6,977
|6
|2011
|169
|SalesFix
|Australia
|Technology
|257%
|52.9%
|1,191
|7
|2010
|170
|Rentracks
|Japan
|Advertising
|257%
|52.8%
|69,994
|48
|2005
|171
|Allied Architects
|Japan
|Social Media
|253%
|52.2%
|55,023
|169
|2005
|172
|Shivalik Rasayan
|India
|Chemicals
|248%
|51.5%
|18,410
|125
|1981
|173
|SE Power
|India
|Energy
|248%
|51.5%
|1,883
|63
|2010
|174
|Founding Years Learning Solutions
|India
|Education
|247%
|51.4%
|3,834
|834
|2011
|175
|Phoslock Water Solutions
|Australia
|Waste management & recycling
|246%
|51.3%
|2,884
|n/a
|2002
|176
|Digistar Corporation
|Malaysia
|Technology
|246%
|51.3%
|40,471
|124
|2003
|177
|JYP Entertainment
|South Korea
|Media
|245%
|51.2%
|63,403
|126
|1996
|178
|Milk Mantra Dairy
|India
|Food & Beverage
|245%
|51%
|22,412
|1,456
|2009
|179
|Tera Semicon
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|244%
|50.9%
|148,415
|284
|2002
|180
|Omnitel
|South Korea
|Telecoms
|244%
|50.9%
|25,634
|81
|1998
|181
|DoubleU Games
|South Korea
|Games industry
|244%
|50.9%
|133,992
|125
|2012
|182
|Eltes
|Japan
|Cyber Security
|243%
|50.8%
|12,715
|141
|2004
|183
|Spectur
|Australia
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|243%
|50.8%
|1,005
|7
|2009
|184
|Clean Seas Seafood
|Australia
|Food & Beverage
|240%
|50.4%
|26,691
|n/a
|2000
|184
|Medy Tox
|South Korea
|Pharmaceuticals
|240%
|50.4%
|114,724
|336
|2000
|186
|Taiwan Leader Biotech
|Taiwan
|Health
|240%
|50.4%
|1,299
|59
|2006
|187
|MyEG Services
|Malaysia
|Support Services
|238%
|50.1%
|86,607
|73
|2000
|188
|Maan Aluminium
|India
|Industrial Metals
|237%
|49.9%
|52,153
|178
|1989
|189
|Favite
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|235%
|49.6%
|43,794
|130
|2000
|190
|Sadguru Healthcare Services
|India
|Health
|234%
|49.4%
|3,984
|190
|2009
|191
|Uhuru
|Japan
|Technology
|233%
|49.4%
|14,731
|150
|2006
|192
|W-Scope
|Japan
|Batteries
|233%
|49.3%
|82,914
|383
|2005
|193
|DFNN
|Philippines
|Technology
|233%
|49.3%
|5,479
|67
|1999
|194
|Linkbal
|Japan
|Support Services
|232%
|49.1%
|19,087
|114
|2011
|195
|Sanli Environmental
|Singapore
|Waste management & recycling
|231%
|49.1%
|46,483
|n/a
|2006
|196
|LocalCube Commerce
|India
|Retail
|231%
|49.1%
|11,055
|116
|2012
|197
|Eroad
|New Zealand
|Technology
|229%
|48.7%
|23,217
|234
|2000
|198
|Alphageo (India)
|India
|Mining
|224%
|48%
|45,638
|199
|1987
|199
|Prime Structures Engineering
|Singapore
|Construction
|223%
|47.8%
|42,619
|70
|1995
|200
|NHN Entertainment*
|South Korea
|Games industry
|223%
|47.8%
|737,319
|773
|2013
|201
|Power Wind Health Industry
|Taiwan
|Health
|222%
|47.6%
|52,794
|n/a
|2005
|202
|TerraSky
|Japan
|Cloud Computing
|221%
|47.6%
|32,589
|297
|2006
|203
|Capital Numbers Infotech
|India
|Technology
|221%
|47.5%
|3,252
|300
|2012
|204
|Retail Savvy
|Australia
|Restaurants
|220%
|47.4%
|9,828
|197
|2008
|205
|GenoFocus
|South Korea
|Chemicals
|220%
|47.4%
|6,051
|53
|2000
|206
|Fujisan Magazine Service
|Japan
|Sales & Marketing
|219%
|47.3%
|23,537
|55
|2002
|207
|Hitech Group Australia
|Australia
|Support Services
|219%
|47.2%
|17,586
|10
|1993
|208
|Shinoken Group
|Japan
|Property
|213%
|46.3%
|744,949
|588
|1990
|209
|Ichigo
|Japan
|Property
|211%
|46%
|1,007,345
|104
|2000
|210
|Bedmutha Industries
|India
|Industrial Metals
|209%
|45.6%
|104,236
|613
|1990
|211
|Axcelasia
|Malaysia
|Management Consulting
|208%
|45.5%
|3,908
|87
|2009
|212
|Deep Industries
|India
|Energy
|206%
|45.1%
|41,384
|340
|1991
|213
|White Organic Agro
|India
|Agricultural Commodities
|204%
|44.9%
|3,227
|3
|1990
|214
|Fringe81
|Japan
|Technology
|204%
|44.9%
|43,566
|80
|2012
|215
|Palma
|Japan
|Support Services
|204%
|44.8%
|9,677
|22
|1969
|216
|So-net Media Networks
|Japan
|Sales & Marketing
|201%
|44.4%
|64,230
|120
|2010
|217
|Fine's
|Japan
|Advertising
|200%
|44.2%
|13,953
|155
|2009
|218
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|India
|Health
|199%
|44.1%
|15,737
|255
|1994
|219
|Genetic Signatures
|Australia
|Health
|198%
|43.9%
|1,536
|n/a
|2001
|220
|LandMark Optoelectronics
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|195%
|43.4%
|65,672
|229
|1997
|221
|Business Analysts
|Australia
|Management Consulting
|194%
|43.2%
|3,988
|55
|2004
|222
|Letterbox Deals
|Australia
|Advertising
|193%
|43.1%
|12,846
|24
|2009
|223
|ExportX International
|New Zealand
|Ecommerce
|193%
|43.1%
|3,704
|7
|2007
|224
|Kelington Group
|Malaysia
|Energy
|192%
|43%
|82,947
|127
|2000
|225
|Starpharma Holdings
|Australia
|Pharmaceuticals
|192%
|43%
|2,747
|40
|1996
|226
|First-Corporation
|Japan
|Construction
|191%
|42.8%
|192,744
|119
|2011
|227
|Vista Pharmaceuticals
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|191%
|42.8%
|3,608
|35
|1991
|228
|Class
|Australia
|Technology
|191%
|42.7%
|21,786
|n/a
|2005
|229
|Inventium
|Australia
|Management Consulting
|191%
|42.7%
|3,353
|15
|2007
|230
|Bigtincan Holdings
|Australia
|Technology
|190%
|42.7%
|6,960
|60
|2012
|231
|Dincel Construction System
|Australia
|Construction
|190%
|42.6%
|28,195
|110
|1998
|231
|Texcell NetCom
|South Korea
|Telecoms
|190%
|42.6%
|244,389
|220
|1989
|233
|eBook Initiative Japan
|Japan
|Media
|188%
|42.3%
|110,560
|149
|2011
|234
|Wholetech System Hitech
|Taiwan
|Construction
|188%
|42.3%
|102,156
|n/a
|1990
|235
|Jeevan Scientific Technology
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|186%
|42%
|2,718
|n/a
|1999
|236
|Ecopro
|South Korea
|Sustainability
|186%
|42%
|146,774
|175
|1998
|237
|Mitrajaya Holdings
|Malaysia
|Construction
|185%
|41.9%
|233,414
|521
|1993
|238
|OpenSys (M)
|Malaysia
|Technology
|185%
|41.8%
|22,880
|77
|1995
|239
|Petgo
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|184%
|41.6%
|64,650
|47
|2004
|240
|DNF
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|183%
|41.4%
|50,125
|208
|2001
|241
|Paru
|South Korea
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|182%
|41.4%
|90,964
|168
|1993
|242
|SeedHeiwa
|Japan
|Construction
|182%
|41.3%
|132,872
|98
|1993
|243
|Unique Value Propositions
|Australia
|Sales & Marketing
|181%
|41.2%
|1,077
|8
|2009
|244
|Admedus
|Australia
|Health
|181%
|41.1%
|16,833
|90
|2011
|245
|Joben Bio-Medical
|Taiwan
|Pharmaceuticals
|181%
|41.1%
|13,052
|169
|2010
|246
|CogState
|Australia
|Health
|181%
|41.1%
|26,347
|130
|1999
|247
|Globalspace Technologies
|India
|Technology
|181%
|41.1%
|2,578
|88
|2010
|248
|hipages
|Australia
|Technology
|180%
|41%
|17,414
|201
|2004
|249
|Media Do Holdings
|Japan
|Media
|180%
|41%
|143,216
|130
|1999
|250
|WIZ Corp
|South Korea
|Ecommerce
|180%
|40.9%
|25,523
|55
|1995
|251
|Solution Engineering Holdings
|Malaysia
|Construction
|180%
|40.9%
|8,543
|10
|2004
|252
|Natco Pharma
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|179%
|40.9%
|308,089
|4,411
|1981
|253
|Jakarta Kyoei Steel Works
|Indonesia
|Industrial Metals
|179%
|40.8%
|19,270
|172
|1974
|254
|Lexus Granito (India)
|India
|Construction
|179%
|40.8%
|24,442
|160
|2007
|255
|Hope
|Japan
|Advertising
|179%
|40.8%
|16,262
|116
|2005
|256
|JHM Consolidation
|Malaysia
|Technology
|179%
|40.8%
|46,803
|n/a
|2005
|257
|TM Insight
|Australia
|Supply Chains
|178%
|40.6%
|6,760
|27
|2010
|258
|Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks
|India
|Fashion
|177%
|40.5%
|11,527
|n/a
|1985
|259
|Star Festival
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|177%
|40.5%
|45,914
|114
|2009
|260
|Kakao
|South Korea
|Social Media
|176%
|40.2%
|1,260,603
|2,600
|1995
|261
|Tekom Technologies
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|175%
|40.1%
|23,767
|395
|1996
|262
|CoAsia Microelectronics
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|175%
|40%
|940,134
|225
|1997
|263
|Investors Cloud
|Japan
|Support Services
|174%
|39.9%
|349,821
|300
|2006
|264
|Westgold Resources
|Australia
|Precious metals
|171%
|39.5%
|329,620
|371
|1987
|265
|WiseTech Global
|Australia
|Technology
|171%
|39.5%
|115,971
|900
|1994
|266
|GrabOn*
|India
|Ecommerce
|171%
|39.5%
|3,618
|120
|2013
|267
|G-AsiaPacific
|Malaysia
|Cloud Computing
|170%
|39.3%
|3,342
|19
|2008
|268
|ITbook
|Japan
|Technology
|170%
|39.2%
|42,132
|120
|1990
|269
|CITIC Envirotech
|Singapore
|Waste management & recycling
|169%
|39.1%
|394,142
|1,740
|1996
|270
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|India
|Agricultural Commodities
|169%
|39.1%
|261,359
|1,880
|1983
|271
|Manomay Tex India
|India
|Fashion
|169%
|39%
|40,664
|n/a
|2009
|272
|Mitchell Services
|Australia
|Mining
|168%
|39%
|30,390
|205
|1969
|273
|Pao Long International
|Taiwan
|Basic Resources
|168%
|39%
|42,079
|20
|1965
|274
|Tung Kai Technology Engineering
|Taiwan
|Industrial Goods
|167%
|38.7%
|55,141
|144
|1985
|275
|Tes
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|167%
|38.7%
|154,027
|241
|2002
|276
|Typhoon Consulting
|Hong Kong
|Management Consulting
|167%
|38.6%
|1,732
|12
|2012
|277
|Jump Media International
|Taiwan
|Design&Art
|165%
|38.4%
|10,902
|n/a
|2011
|278
|VAMA Industries
|India
|Technology
|165%
|38.3%
|9,153
|94
|1985
|279
|Brogent Technologies
|Taiwan
|Technology
|164%
|38.3%
|27,440
|169
|2001
|280
|OCK Group
|Malaysia
|Telecoms
|164%
|38.2%
|97,000
|167
|2000
|281
|YMC
|South Korea
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|161%
|37.7%
|105,729
|191
|2008
|282
|Taiwan Environment Scientific
|Taiwan
|Waste management & recycling
|161%
|37.7%
|26,730
|205
|2003
|283
|Asian Hotels (West)
|India
|Travel & Leisure
|161%
|37.6%
|54,324
|410
|2007
|284
|Tiphone Mobile Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Telecoms
|160%
|37.6%
|2,053,841
|2,620
|2008
|285
|Avantel
|India
|Telecoms
|158%
|37.2%
|5,011
|191
|1990
|286
|MacroWell OMG Digital Entertainment
|Taiwan
|Games industry
|158%
|37.1%
|28,759
|386
|1999
|287
|Lynx Analytics
|Singapore
|Data Mining
|157%
|37%
|4,116
|52
|2010
|288
|Triveni Enterprises
|India
|Fashion
|157%
|36.9%
|1,313
|n/a
|1984
|289
|Phecda Technology
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|157%
|36.9%
|16,610
|94
|2012
|290
|Whispir
|Australia
|Cloud Computing
|156%
|36.9%
|15,472
|130
|2001
|291
|NEXTDC
|Australia
|Technology
|156%
|36.8%
|93,161
|n/a
|2010
|292
|Tokai Carbon Korea
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|155%
|36.6%
|77,007
|244
|1996
|293
|QST International
|Taiwan
|Supply Chains
|154%
|36.5%
|311,741
|2,688
|1985
|294
|Dip Corp
|Japan
|Support Services
|154%
|36.5%
|305,917
|751
|1997
|295
|Octaware Technologies
|India
|Technology
|154%
|36.5%
|1,163
|n/a
|2005
|296
|Avenue Supermarts
|India
|Retail
|154%
|36.4%
|1,775,082
|5,070
|2002
|297
|Infobeans Technologies
|India
|Technology
|153%
|36.2%
|12,435
|616
|2011
|298
|Oasis Tradelink
|India
|Food & Beverage
|153%
|36.2%
|51,165
|58
|1996
|299
|Cosyn
|India
|Support Services
|153%
|36.2%
|4,700
|n/a
|1994
|300
|Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals
|India
|Chemicals
|152%
|36.2%
|5,226
|n/a
|2009
|301
|Elsoft Research
|Malaysia
|Semiconductors
|152%
|36.1%
|15,368
|49
|1996
|302
|money3 Corp
|Australia
|Financial Services
|152%
|36.1%
|82,671
|351
|2000
|303
|SureVin BPO Services
|India
|Management Consulting
|152%
|36%
|2,270
|766
|2007
|304
|Albatron Technology
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|152%
|36%
|45,138
|43
|1984
|305
|TAHO Pharmaceuticals
|Taiwan
|Pharmaceuticals
|151%
|36%
|1,121
|34
|2010
|306
|K-Pintar
|Malaysia
|Support Services
|151%
|35.9%
|4,095
|24
|2002
|307
|Virinchi
|India
|Management Consulting
|150%
|35.8%
|42,771
|1,250
|1991
|308
|WiSoL
|South Korea
|Technology
|150%
|35.8%
|375,091
|592
|2008
|309
|Korea Kolmar Holdings*
|South Korea
|Beauty
|150%
|35.7%
|284,485
|66
|1990
|310
|Tera Software
|India
|Technology
|149%
|35.6%
|37,854
|1,100
|1994
|311
|Compucase Enterprise
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|149%
|35.6%
|184,639
|1,694
|1979
|312
|Brinno
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|148%
|35.4%
|12,741
|60
|2003
|313
|Sakuma Exports
|India
|Transport
|148%
|35.4%
|584,112
|57
|1999
|314
|M.ICube Solution
|South Korea
|Technology
|148%
|35.4%
|11,583
|120
|2005
|315
|AWC
|Malaysia
|Construction
|148%
|35.3%
|69,091
|688
|1975
|316
|Mangalam Drugs and Organics
|India
|Chemicals
|148%
|35.3%
|45,189
|302
|1972
|317
|S1T2
|Australia
|Technology
|147%
|35.3%
|1,448
|14
|2007
|318
|Great Tree Pharmacy
|Taiwan
|Pharmaceuticals
|147%
|35.1%
|87,207
|593
|2001
|319
|Nippon Commercial Development
|Japan
|Property
|146%
|35%
|245,553
|69
|2000
|320
|PetroEnergy Resources Corporation
|Philippines
|Energy
|145%
|34.8%
|33,630
|128
|1994
|321
|Mortice
|Singapore
|Support Services
|144%
|34.7%
|181,012
|n/a
|2008
|322
|Inui Global Logistics
|Japan
|Transport
|144%
|34.6%
|165,051
|178
|1904
|323
|Manpasand Beverages
|India
|Food & Beverage
|144%
|34.6%
|106,990
|717
|2010
|324
|TeamLease Services
|India
|Support Services
|144%
|34.5%
|453,833
|1,241
|2002
|325
|EN3
|South Korea
|Automobiles
|143%
|34.4%
|33,027
|52
|2003
|326
|Conart Engineers
|India
|Construction
|143%
|34.4%
|3,049
|n/a
|1973
|327
|Mukka Sea Food Industries
|India
|Agricultural Commodities
|142%
|34.3%
|45,210
|65
|2010
|328
|Danawa
|South Korea
|Ecommerce
|142%
|34.3%
|55,451
|253
|2000
|329
|Jean
|Taiwan
|Automobiles
|142%
|34.2%
|59,786
|295
|1986
|330
|Avanti Feeds
|India
|Food & Beverage
|141%
|34.2%
|407,701
|815
|1993
|331
|C-Tech United
|Taiwan
|Batteries
|141%
|34.1%
|34,645
|69
|1996
|332
|Yest
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|139%
|33.7%
|45,376
|190
|2000
|333
|Korea Car Sharing
|South Korea
|Ecommerce
|139%
|33.6%
|1,059
|10
|2011
|334
|Hong Wei Asia Holdings
|Hong Kong
|Industrial Goods
|138%
|33.5%
|58,993
|178
|2012
|335
|ESV
|South Korea
|Technology
|138%
|33.5%
|28,287
|32
|2011
|336
|Vitzro Tech
|South Korea
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|138%
|33.5%
|204,274
|683
|1955
|337
|UNITED
|Japan
|Technology
|137%
|33.3%
|134,667
|239
|1998
|338
|Socialwire
|Japan
|Social Media
|137%
|33.3%
|22,119
|114
|2006
|339
|MaxSec
|Australia
|Technology
|137%
|33.3%
|5,617
|n/a
|1995
|340
|Excel Realty N Infra
|India
|Management Consulting
|136%
|33.2%
|456,858
|n/a
|2003
|341
|Micron Machinery
|Japan
|Industrial Goods
|136%
|33.1%
|58,917
|236
|1961
|342
|QBurst Technologies
|India
|Technology
|136%
|33.1%
|18,781
|1,250
|2004
|343
|Wooriro
|South Korea
|Technology
|135%
|33%
|36,352
|149
|1998
|344
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|India
|Mining
|135%
|33%
|45,897
|n/a
|1945
|345
|Athena Infonomics (India)
|India
|Data Mining
|135%
|33%
|1,073
|32
|2010
|346
|Seya Industries
|India
|Chemicals
|135%
|33%
|46,042
|132
|1990
|347
|Whitehaven Coal
|Australia
|Mining
|135%
|32.9%
|1,337,090
|960
|1999
|348
|All About
|Japan
|Advertising
|135%
|32.9%
|95,699
|266
|2000
|349
|BC Power Controls
|India
|Industrial Goods
|134%
|32.9%
|52,828
|35
|2008
|350
|4Cs Holdings
|Japan
|Retail
|134%
|32.8%
|38,377
|110
|2003
|351
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|132%
|32.4%
|59,924
|824
|1990
|352
|LOCONDO
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|132%
|32.4%
|73,952
|68
|2012
|353
|gumi
|Japan
|Games industry
|132%
|32.3%
|239,245
|737
|2007
|354
|Audinate Group
|Australia
|Technology
|131%
|32.2%
|11,358
|n/a
|2006
|355
|NS
|South Korea
|Batteries
|131%
|32.2%
|25,501
|79
|1999
|356
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|131%
|32.1%
|119,318
|445
|1984
|357
|CU Medical Systems
|South Korea
|Health
|131%
|32.1%
|46,987
|109
|2001
|358
|Gold Rain Enterprises
|Taiwan
|Technology
|130%
|32%
|7,848
|132
|1977
|359
|HL Science
|South Korea
|Health
|129%
|31.9%
|29,643
|49
|2000
|360
|Cub Elecparts
|Taiwan
|Automobiles
|128%
|31.6%
|106,333
|46,968
|1979
|361
|Nearmap
|Australia
|Technology
|128%
|31.6%
|30,664
|250
|2000
|362
|Aspeed Technology
|Taiwan
|Technology
|128%
|31.6%
|41,882
|53
|2004
|363
|DMS
|South Korea
|Energy
|128%
|31.6%
|214,242
|173
|1999
|364
|Ching Chan Optical Technology
|Taiwan
|Technology
|127%
|31.4%
|26,338
|356
|1992
|365
|Rafael Microelectronics
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|126%
|31.3%
|34,951
|55
|2006
|366
|SMTP2GO
|New Zealand
|Technology
|126%
|31.2%
|1,624
|22
|2006
|367
|DDS
|Japan
|Technology
|126%
|31.2%
|10,967
|45
|1995
|368
|Pentamaster
|Malaysia
|Technology
|126%
|31.2%
|36,706
|n/a
|1991
|369
|Kwangdong Pharmaceutical
|South Korea
|Pharmaceuticals
|126%
|31.1%
|909,512
|980
|1963
|370
|Edom Technology
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|125%
|31.1%
|2,356,904
|764
|1996
|371
|Vindhya Telelinks
|India
|Telecoms
|125%
|31.1%
|154,186
|565
|1983
|372
|Raminfo
|India
|Technology
|125%
|31.1%
|3,386
|41
|1995
|373
|Advance Metering Technology
|India
|Energy
|125%
|31.1%
|4,848
|160
|2011
|374
|RS Technologies
|Japan
|Semiconductors
|125%
|31%
|71,634
|373
|2010
|375
|IP Rings
|India
|Automobiles
|124%
|30.9%
|28,355
|n/a
|1991
|376
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|India
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|124%
|30.8%
|366,537
|682
|1993
|377
|Systech
|Malaysia
|Technology
|124%
|30.8%
|3,606
|83
|2002
|378
|Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre
|Malaysia
|Health
|124%
|30.8%
|2,303
|19
|2004
|379
|Managed Accounts Holdings
|Australia
|Financial Services
|123%
|30.7%
|5,199
|n/a
|2004
|380
|Midway
|Australia
|Agricultural Commodities
|123%
|30.7%
|157,755
|95
|1980
|381
|FFRI
|Japan
|Cyber Security
|123%
|30.6%
|13,579
|79
|2007
|382
|Realworld
|Japan
|Fintech
|123%
|30.6%
|40,955
|120
|2005
|383
|Suprajit Engineering
|India
|Industrial Goods
|123%
|30.6%
|181,091
|1,940
|1985
|384
|Environ Speciality Chemicals
|India
|Chemicals
|122%
|30.5%
|17,462
|36
|2001
|385
|Cyberstep
|Japan
|Games industry
|122%
|30.4%
|28,459
|250
|2000
|386
|Pro Medicus
|Australia
|Technology
|121%
|30.3%
|23,825
|79
|1983
|387
|TCI
|Taiwan
|Health
|121%
|30.3%
|96,783
|640
|1980
|388
|Ge-Shen
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|121%
|30.3%
|44,817
|662
|1988
|389
|QualityKiosk Technologies
|India
|Technology
|121%
|30.2%
|19,312
|1,210
|2000
|390
|ViTrox
|Malaysia
|Technology
|121%
|30.2%
|56,538
|n/a
|2000
|391
|Shinkawa
|Japan
|Semiconductors
|120%
|30%
|151,664
|712
|1959
|392
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|India
|Industrial Goods
|120%
|30%
|268,483
|1,329
|1926
|393
|Petrol One Resources
|Malaysia
|Support Services
|120%
|30%
|2,768
|1,260
|1995
|394
|Semirara Mining and Power Corporation
|Philippines
|Mining
|119%
|29.9%
|771,494
|787
|1980
|395
|Nextage Co
|Japan
|Automobiles
|119%
|29.9%
|794,295
|888
|1998
|396
|Tejas Networks
|India
|Telecoms
|119%
|29.9%
|129,105
|600
|2000
|397
|SIIC Environment Holdings
|Singapore
|Waste management & recycling
|118%
|29.7%
|399,242
|n/a
|2002
|398
|Enviropacific Services
|Australia
|Waste management & recycling
|118%
|29.6%
|98,776
|250
|2001
|399
|Seoho Electric
|South Korea
|Industrial Goods
|118%
|29.6%
|51,113
|109
|1981
|400
|Redhill Education
|Australia
|Education
|117%
|29.4%
|31,266
|144
|2006
|401
|Solusi Tunas Pratama
|Indonesia
|Telecoms
|117%
|29.4%
|136,981
|320
|2006
|402
|Intanwijaya Internasional
|Indonesia
|Chemicals
|117%
|29.4%
|13,241
|110
|1982
|403
|JF Technology
|Malaysia
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|117%
|29.4%
|5,756
|n/a
|2006
|404
|Haesung Optics
|South Korea
|Technology
|117%
|29.4%
|316,093
|172
|1988
|405
|Dilip Buildcon
|India
|Construction
|116%
|29.3%
|793,594
|25,290
|2006
|406
|International Games System
|Taiwan
|Games industry
|116%
|29.3%
|103,322
|813
|1989
|407
|Alkem Laboratories
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|116%
|29.3%
|873,166
|13,000
|1973
|408
|Safari Industries (India)
|India
|Personal & Household Goods
|116%
|29.2%
|53,522
|989
|1974
|409
|Hotel Holiday Garden
|Taiwan
|Travel & Leisure
|114%
|29%
|43,157
|99
|1959
|410
|PWR Holdings
|Australia
|Automobiles
|114%
|28.9%
|36,282
|187
|1988
|411
|Gaeasoft
|South Korea
|Sales & Marketing
|114%
|28.9%
|68,525
|166
|1998
|412
|Inter Action
|Japan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|114%
|28.8%
|49,402
|116
|1992
|413
|Serko
|New Zealand
|Technology
|114%
|28.8%
|10,117
|114
|1994
|414
|Advanced Wireless Semiconductor
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|113%
|28.7%
|70,739
|529
|1998
|415
|Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
|India
|Telecoms
|113%
|28.7%
|8,510
|88
|1995
|416
|Press Metal Aluminium
|Malaysia
|Industrial Metals
|113%
|28.7%
|1,606,420
|833
|1986
|417
|Data Image
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|113%
|28.7%
|71,420
|74
|1997
|418
|Infibeam
|India
|Technology
|113%
|28.6%
|65,846
|753
|2010
|419
|Link Administration Holdings
|Australia
|Fintech
|113%
|28.6%
|564,427
|4,300
|2006
|420
|Tex Cycle Technology
|Malaysia
|Waste management & recycling
|112%
|28.5%
|7,655
|75
|2004
|421
|Top Engineering
|South Korea
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|112%
|28.4%
|138,636
|288
|1993
|422
|Japan Tissue Engineering
|Japan
|Health
|112%
|28.4%
|19,700
|174
|1999
|423
|HLB Life Science
|South Korea
|Energy
|112%
|28.4%
|36,361
|29
|1998
|424
|Vivo Bio Tech
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|112%
|28.4%
|5,092
|183
|1987
|425
|Going to School
|India
|Education
|112%
|28.4%
|1,412
|89
|2003
|426
|NeoPharm
|South Korea
|Beauty
|110%
|28.1%
|36,476
|72
|2000
|427
|GIKEN
|Japan
|Industrial Goods
|110%
|28.1%
|193,432
|489
|1967
|428
|D.Western Therapeutics Institute
|Japan
|Pharmaceuticals
|110%
|28.1%
|1,540
|16
|1999
|429
|Black Rose Industries
|India
|Chemicals
|110%
|28%
|36,007
|55
|1990
|430
|Value Golf
|Japan
|Advertising
|109%
|27.9%
|14,590
|66
|2004
|431
|Webjet
|Australia
|Travel & Leisure
|109%
|27.9%
|150,218
|772
|1998
|432
|GR Engineering Services
|Australia
|Support Services
|109%
|27.9%
|179,981
|410
|2006
|433
|Ateam
|Japan
|Games industry
|109%
|27.9%
|198,668
|535
|2000
|434
|Focus Lighting and Fixtures
|India
|Interiors
|109%
|27.8%
|10,650
|n/a
|2005
|435
|Mcnulty Korea
|South Korea
|Food & Beverage
|108%
|27.7%
|27,985
|124
|1895
|436
|Nile
|India
|Industrial Goods
|108%
|27.7%
|86,438
|103
|1984
|437
|Dagang NeXchange
|Malaysia
|Technology
|108%
|27.6%
|43,112
|319
|1970
|438
|Autosports Group
|Australia
|Automobiles
|108%
|27.6%
|683,218
|1,080
|2006
|439
|Kwang Ming Silk Mill
|Taiwan
|Personal & Household Goods
|108%
|27.6%
|29,955
|114
|1966
|440
|ELMO Software
|Australia
|Technology
|108%
|27.6%
|12,490
|92
|2002
|441
|Litalico
|Japan
|Support Services
|107%
|27.5%
|80,544
|1,198
|2005
|442
|T & I Global
|India
|Industrial Goods
|107%
|27.5%
|20,702
|818
|1949
|443
|Laster Tech
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|107%
|27.4%
|111,588
|1,415
|1999
|444
|Alsons Consolidated Resources
|Philippines
|Energy
|106%
|27.3%
|149,869
|226
|2004
|445
|V2 Retail
|India
|Retail
|106%
|27.2%
|70,334
|1,796
|2001
|446
|House of Anita Dongre
|India
|Retail
|106%
|27.2%
|65,855
|2,856
|1995
|447
|Mosa Industrial
|Taiwan
|Automobiles
|106%
|27.2%
|61,102
|411
|1988
|448
|Innity Corporation
|Malaysia
|Technology
|106%
|27.2%
|23,108
|n/a
|1999
|449
|Vector
|Japan
|Sales & Marketing
|106%
|27.2%
|122,495
|663
|1993
|450
|Snow Peak
|Japan
|Retail
|106%
|27.1%
|84,510
|246
|1964
|451
|Haeduk Powerway
|South Korea
|Industrial Goods
|106%
|27.1%
|89,008
|108
|1978
|452
|Kanpai
|Taiwan
|Restaurants
|105%
|27.1%
|58,804
|n/a
|1999
|453
|Aksh Optifibre
|India
|Industrial Goods
|105%
|27.1%
|73,087
|170
|1986
|454
|Vakrangee
|India
|Support Services
|105%
|27%
|596,851
|1,575
|1990
|455
|Dynacons Systems and Solutions
|INDIA
|Technology
|105%
|27%
|23,616
|1,031
|1995
|456
|Papyless
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|104%
|26.9%
|130,471
|83
|1995
|457
|Gigastorage
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|104%
|26.8%
|543,441
|1,077
|1997
|458
|eREX
|Japan
|Energy
|104%
|26.7%
|287,567
|104
|1999
|459
|BTM Resources
|Malaysia
|Agricultural Commodities
|103%
|26.7%
|3,851
|168
|1994
|460
|Besterra*
|Japan
|Waste management & recycling
|103%
|26.7%
|38,326
|42
|1974
|461
|Fiberweb (India)
|India
|Industrial Goods
|103%
|26.7%
|19,460
|125
|1985
|461
|Hiramatsu
|Japan
|Restaurants
|103%
|26.7%
|106,177
|659
|1982
|463
|Avita Corp
|Taiwan
|Health
|103%
|26.7%
|33,855
|60
|1996
|464
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|India
|Industrial Metals
|103%
|26.7%
|132,558
|1,611
|1981
|465
|Forside Co
|Japan
|Media
|103%
|26.6%
|8,577
|10
|2000
|466
|Gufic Biosciences
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|103%
|26.5%
|37,190
|1,023
|1970
|467
|Leisure and Resorts World Corporation
|Philippines
|Travel & Leisure
|103%
|26.5%
|130,666
|254
|1957
|468
|Y.C.C. Parts MFG
|Taiwan
|Automobiles
|102%
|26.5%
|77,043
|898
|1986
|469
|Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd
|Malaysia
|Construction
|102%
|26.4%
|290,212
|329
|1982
|470
|AVY Precision Technology Inc
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|102%
|26.4%
|242,829
|4,368
|1975
|471
|MonotaRO
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|102%
|26.3%
|638,220
|338
|2000
|472
|Wicaksana Overseas International
|Indonesia
|Retail
|101%
|26.3%
|64,550
|342
|1973
|473
|Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning and Weaving Mills
|India
|Industrial Goods
|101%
|26.3%
|12,310
|179
|1907
|474
|WEIC
|Japan
|Support Services
|101%
|26.3%
|12,653
|80
|2004
|475
|KNR Constructions
|India
|Construction
|101%
|26.2%
|250,587
|1,017
|1995
|476
|Airan
|India
|Technology
|101%
|26.2%
|4,308
|504
|1995
|477
|Chialin Precision Industrial
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|101%
|26.1%
|25,054
|82
|1988
|478
|Shrenik
|India
|Industrial Goods
|101%
|26.1%
|63,804
|21
|2012
|479
|Oriental Holdings
|Malaysia
|Automobiles
|101%
|26.1%
|1,334,589
|8,560
|1963
|480
|Aryan Venture
|India
|Personal & Household Goods
|100%
|26.1%
|1,447
|70
|2006
|481
|Indal Aluminium Industry
|Indonesia
|Industrial Metals
|100%
|26.1%
|96,601
|1,935
|1971
|482
|Saracen Mineral Holdings
|Australia
|Precious metals
|100%
|26%
|319,001
|317
|1987
|483
|Suditi Industries
|India
|Basic Resources
|100%
|26%
|18,528
|179
|1991
|484
|Enrise Corporation
|Japan
|Technology
|100%
|26%
|5,259
|120
|2012
|485
|Blackmores
|Australia
|Food & Beverage
|100%
|25.9%
|522,389
|1,000
|1932
|486
|Dt&C
|South Korea
|Support Services
|100%
|25.9%
|34,775
|228
|2000
|487
|Celltrion
|South Korea
|Pharmaceuticals
|99%
|25.8%
|90,235
|441
|1976
|488
|Architectus
|Australia
|Architecture
|99%
|25.7%
|27,588
|280
|2008
|489
|Gamevil
|South Korea
|Games industry
|99%
|25.7%
|139,026
|304
|2000
|490
|Jackspeed
|Singapore
|Automobiles
|99%
|25.7%
|48,996
|n/a
|1993
|491
|Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|India
|Chemicals
|98%
|25.6%
|59,076
|n/a
|1990
|492
|i3system
|South Korea
|Technology
|98%
|25.6%
|44,003
|292
|1998
|493
|Unitron Tech
|South Korea
|Automobiles
|98%
|25.6%
|127,777
|49
|1996
|494
|Asahi Intecc
|Japan
|Health
|98%
|25.5%
|337,448
|5,545
|1976
|495
|Insun Environmental New Technology
|South Korea
|Waste management & recycling
|97%
|25.5%
|116,672
|348
|1997
|496
|F&F
|South Korea
|Fashion
|97%
|25.4%
|377,931
|217
|2005
|497
|Lii Hen Industries
|Malaysia
|Interiors
|97%
|25.4%
|150,620
|2,400
|1994
|498
|Genexine
|South Korea
|Health
|97%
|25.4%
|9,773
|121
|1999
|499
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|India
|Industrial Goods
|96%
|25.2%
|6,314
|94
|2009
|500
|ANG Lifesciences India
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|96%
|25.2%
|10,096
|134
|2008
|501
|Citadel Group
|Australia
|Technology
|96%
|25.1%
|73,236
|n/a
|2007
|502
|Pratiksha Chemicals
|India
|Chemicals
|96%
|25.1%
|1,899
|12
|1991
|503
|Medical Developments International
|Australia
|Health
|96%
|25.1%
|13,834
|53
|1971
|504
|Digital Media Professionals
|Japan
|Semiconductors
|95%
|25%
|6,406
|33
|2002
|505
|Mercuria Investment
|Japan
|Financial Services
|95%
|25%
|23,101
|39
|2005
|506
|Comfort Gloves
|Malaysia
|Personal & Household Goods
|95%
|25%
|63,427
|828
|1993
|507
|Nesco
|India
|Industrial Goods
|95%
|24.9%
|46,884
|335
|1939
|508
|Yamada Servicer Synthetic Office
|Japan
|Financial Services
|95%
|24.8%
|24,348
|172
|1981
|509
|RichWave Technology
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|94%
|24.8%
|67,281
|188
|2004
|510
|OPTiM Corp
|Japan
|Technology
|94%
|24.7%
|30,582
|137
|2000
|511
|Lux Group
|Australia
|Ecommerce
|94%
|24.6%
|100,366
|320
|2010
|512
|Porwal Auto Components
|India
|Automobiles
|93%
|24.6%
|13,689
|286
|1992
|513
|Marumae
|Japan
|Industrial Goods
|93%
|24.5%
|19,700
|76
|1988
|514
|JAC Recruitment
|Japan
|Support Services
|93%
|24.5%
|126,806
|684
|1988
|515
|N R Agarwal Industries
|India
|Basic Resources
|93%
|24.4%
|155,251
|1,460
|1993
|516
|Bears
|Japan
|Support Services
|92%
|24.4%
|35,463
|200
|1999
|517
|Patels Airtemp (India)
|India
|Industrial Goods
|92%
|24.4%
|20,312
|160
|1973
|518
|Sercomm
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|92%
|24.4%
|1,142,270
|4,654
|1992
|519
|Speed Tech
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|92%
|24.4%
|88,500
|1,738
|1990
|520
|Hanssem
|South Korea
|Interiors
|92%
|24.3%
|1,665,511
|2,397
|1970
|521
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|India
|Technology
|92%
|24.3%
|37,371
|64
|1992
|522
|Chang Type Industrial
|Taiwan
|Industrial Goods
|92%
|24.3%
|109,816
|347
|1989
|523
|KMC Kuei Meng International
|Taiwan
|Supply Chains
|92%
|24.3%
|124,890
|1,769
|1977
|524
|WiseChip Semiconductor
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|92%
|24.2%
|52,040
|387
|2005
|524
|Bioalpha Holdings
|Malaysia
|Health
|92%
|24.2%
|11,384
|n/a
|2005
|526
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|India
|Fashion
|92%
|24.2%
|31,874
|286
|1993
|527
|Techno Electric and Engineering Company
|India
|Technology
|91%
|24.2%
|202,416
|437
|1963
|528
|MarketEnterprise
|Japan
|Retail
|91%
|24.2%
|51,590
|132
|2006
|529
|SMS
|Japan
|Support Services
|91%
|24.2%
|212,715
|1,781
|2003
|530
|L & K Engineering
|Taiwan
|Industrial Goods
|91%
|24.2%
|730,563
|1,600
|1978
|531
|CyberAgent
|Japan
|Advertising
|91%
|24.1%
|2,765,041
|3,858
|1998
|532
|Nitin Spinners
|India
|Basic Resources
|91%
|24.1%
|139,256
|2,864
|1993
|533
|Nissei Build Kogyo
|Japan
|Construction
|91%
|24.1%
|737,385
|637
|1949
|534
|Duta Intidaya
|Indonesia
|Retail
|91%
|24.1%
|17,861
|527
|2005
|535
|MoneyMax Financial Services
|Singapore
|Retail
|91%
|24.1%
|90,594
|n/a
|2008
|536
|Energy One
|Australia
|Technology
|91%
|24%
|4,094
|14
|1996
|537
|Dongnam Marine Crane
|South Korea
|Industrial Goods
|91%
|24%
|110,581
|119
|1988
|538
|Torikizoku
|Japan
|Restaurants
|91%
|24%
|212,005
|601
|1986
|539
|SomnoMed
|Australia
|Health
|90%
|24%
|37,194
|300
|1987
|540
|Paltek
|Japan
|Semiconductors
|90%
|24%
|307,388
|238
|1982
|541
|Feedback Technology
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|90%
|23.9%
|73,429
|277
|1991
|542
|Spectra Industries
|India
|Industrial Goods
|90%
|23.8%
|19,518
|69
|1992
|543
|Ennoconn
|Taiwan
|Technology
|90%
|23.8%
|182,770
|174
|1999
|544
|G Three
|Japan
|Technology
|90%
|23.8%
|24,252
|28
|2000
|545
|LEEL Electricals
|India
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|90%
|23.8%
|502,319
|1,654
|1987
|546
|Praemium
|Australia
|Financial Services
|89%
|23.6%
|25,700
|n/a
|2001
|547
|R & B Denims
|India
|Fashion
|89%
|23.6%
|30,221
|337
|2010
|548
|All Ring Tech
|Taiwan
|Technology
|89%
|23.6%
|65,746
|n/a
|1996
|549
|onestar
|Japan
|Advertising
|89%
|23.6%
|47,493
|99
|2008
|550
|Sarana Meditama Metropolitan
|Indonesia
|Health
|89%
|23.6%
|47,756
|1,146
|1984
|551
|Shinwon Construction
|South Korea
|Construction
|88%
|23.5%
|99,732
|90
|1983
|552
|Charm Care Corp
|Japan
|Support Services
|88%
|23.4%
|100,147
|821
|1984
|553
|United & Collective
|Japan
|Restaurants
|88%
|23.4%
|50,517
|151
|2000
|554
|Universal Engeisha
|Japan
|Retail
|88%
|23.4%
|65,224
|287
|1968
|555
|Swee Hong
|Singapore
|Construction
|88%
|23.4%
|42,317
|n/a
|1962
|556
|Ashapura Intimates Fashion
|India
|Fashion
|88%
|23.4%
|46,432
|147
|1999
|557
|Toyo Engineering
|Japan
|Construction
|88%
|23.4%
|3,985,048
|4,287
|1961
|558
|Source Central Partners
|Australia
|Technology
|87%
|23.3%
|4,986
|30
|2011
|559
|NcI Industries
|India
|Industrial Goods
|87%
|23.3%
|114,212
|693
|1979
|560
|Hyundai Telecommunication
|South Korea
|Technology
|87%
|23.3%
|75,617
|120
|1998
|561
|Datasection
|Japan
|Sales & Marketing
|87%
|23.3%
|5,479
|47
|2000
|562
|Nexyz.Group
|Japan
|Support Services
|87%
|23.2%
|125,166
|637
|1990
|563
|Jasuindo Tiga Perkasa
|Indonesia
|Industrial Goods
|87%
|23.2%
|83,906
|1,766
|1990
|564
|Izmo
|India
|Automobiles
|87%
|23.1%
|8,098
|259
|2006
|565
|Beenos
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|87%
|23.1%
|171,124
|241
|1999
|566
|OPCOM Holdings
|Malaysia
|Technology
|85%
|22.8%
|22,234
|133
|1994
|567
|Aaeon Technology
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|85%
|22.8%
|179,467
|829
|2010
|568
|Censof Holdings
|Malaysia
|Technology
|85%
|22.7%
|35,317
|336
|1997
|569
|East Tender Optoelectronics
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|84%
|22.6%
|10,621
|103
|2000
|570
|Net Protections
|Japan
|Fintech
|84%
|22.6%
|81,442
|84
|2000
|571
|Hyflux
|Singapore
|Waste management & recycling
|84%
|22.6%
|714,362
|2,800
|1989
|572
|Rubytech
|Taiwan
|Telecoms
|84%
|22.6%
|43,575
|124
|1981
|573
|BCM Alliance
|Malaysia
|Support Services
|84%
|22.5%
|15,706
|n/a
|1978
|574
|Interojo
|South Korea
|Personal & Household Goods
|84%
|22.5%
|63,463
|495
|2000
|575
|Multi Prima Sejahtera
|Indonesia
|Automobiles
|84%
|22.4%
|10,660
|705
|1982
|576
|Shinhokoku Steel
|Japan
|Industrial Goods
|83%
|22.4%
|48,945
|100
|1939
|577
|Fitipower Integrated Technology
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|83%
|22.4%
|214,827
|478
|1995
|578
|Kingstate Electronics
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|83%
|22.4%
|60,712
|1,593
|1977
|579
|Appen
|Australia
|Data Mining
|83%
|22.4%
|82,427
|280
|1996
|580
|Solution Dynamics
|New Zealand
|Technology
|83%
|22.4%
|14,239
|n/a
|1996
|581
|Shenghua Entertainment Communication
|Taiwan
|Media
|83%
|22.3%
|16,890
|33
|2000
|582
|Riverstone Holdings
|Singapore
|Industrial Goods
|83%
|22.3%
|158,206
|n/a
|1989
|583
|Catcher Technology
|Taiwan
|Industrial Goods
|83%
|22.3%
|2,462,257
|3,348
|1984
|584
|Johore Tin
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|83%
|22.3%
|106,588
|458
|2000
|585
|National Fittings
|India
|Industrial Metals
|83%
|22.2%
|10,006
|85
|1993
|586
|Greytip Software
|India
|Technology
|82%
|22.2%
|2,166
|263
|1994
|587
|Sios Technology
|Japan
|Technology
|82%
|22.2%
|110,697
|460
|1997
|588
|Sebo Manufacturing Engineering
|South Korea
|Construction
|82%
|22.1%
|333,845
|355
|1978
|589
|Universal Autofoundry
|India
|Automobiles
|82%
|22.1%
|11,628
|100
|1971
|590
|Page Industries
|India
|Fashion
|82%
|22%
|318,094
|21,103
|1994
|591
|U-MEDIA Communications
|Taiwan
|Technology
|82%
|22%
|58,290
|236
|2004
|592
|Costs Down Revenue Up
|Australia
|Management Consulting
|82%
|22%
|8,612
|54
|2008
|593
|Hamee
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|82%
|22%
|78,435
|233
|1997
|594
|RGB International
|Malaysia
|Games industry
|82%
|22%
|61,243
|n/a
|1986
|595
|La Kaffa International
|Taiwan
|Food & Beverage
|82%
|22%
|65,186
|1,065
|2004
|596
|Padini Holdings
|Malaysia
|Personal & Household Goods
|81%
|21.9%
|366,460
|1,760
|1971
|597
|Machino Plastics
|India
|Automobiles
|81%
|21.9%
|44,929
|201
|1987
|598
|CAB Cakaran
|Malaysia
|Food & Beverage
|81%
|21.8%
|266,461
|878
|2002
|599
|Nihon M&A Center
|Japan
|Management Consulting
|81%
|21.8%
|175,946
|283
|1991
|600
|BCC Fuba India
|India
|Technology
|81%
|21.8%
|1,347
|58
|1985
|601
|Youngone
|South Korea
|Fashion
|81%
|21.8%
|1,723,245
|391
|2009
|602
|Arfin India
|India
|Industrial Metals
|81%
|21.8%
|51,293
|52
|1992
|603
|Exicon
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|80%
|21.6%
|38,841
|124
|2001
|604
|Hancom MDS
|South Korea
|Technology
|80%
|21.5%
|129,382
|289
|1998
|605
|Beardsell
|India
|Industrial Goods
|79%
|21.5%
|28,411
|253
|1936
|606
|Batu Kawan
|Malaysia
|Agricultural Commodities
|79%
|21.5%
|4,105,705
|536
|1965
|607
|AksharChem
|India
|Chemicals
|79%
|21.5%
|38,739
|99
|1989
|608
|Amazing Microelectronic
|Taiwan
|Technology
|79%
|21.4%
|75,912
|109
|2006
|609
|Sharda Cropchem
|India
|Chemicals
|79%
|21.4%
|208,758
|139
|1987
|610
|Taimide Tech
|Taiwan
|Chemicals
|79%
|21.4%
|53,846
|378
|2000
|611
|GKB Ophthalmics
|India
|Health
|79%
|21.4%
|11,053
|221
|1981
|612
|Nice Holdings
|South Korea
|Financial Services
|79%
|21.3%
|1,159,167
|31
|1986
|613
|IVE Group
|Australia
|Advertising
|78%
|21.3%
|374,661
|n/a
|1997
|614
|Maheshwari Logistics
|India
|Transport
|78%
|21.3%
|110,107
|266
|2006
|615
|SCGM
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|78%
|21.2%
|42,107
|536
|1984
|616
|Hester Biosciences
|India
|Health
|78%
|21.2%
|18,357
|350
|1987
|617
|Coral Laboratories
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|78%
|21.2%
|13,501
|189
|1997
|618
|Jarllytec
|Taiwan
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|78%
|21.1%
|173,267
|2,028
|1992
|619
|Careplus Group
|Malaysia
|Personal & Household Goods
|78%
|21.1%
|55,429
|1,465
|2010
|620
|Sand Nisko Capital
|Malaysia
|Interiors
|78%
|21.1%
|11,036
|744
|1995
|621
|Focus Dynamics Group
|Malaysia
|Food & Beverage
|78%
|21.1%
|3,753
|n/a
|2002
|622
|Showa Shinku
|Japan
|Semiconductors
|77%
|21.1%
|79,720
|228
|1953
|623
|Glory Science
|Taiwan
|Technology
|77%
|21%
|61,943
|1,259
|2000
|624
|Mani
|Japan
|Health
|77%
|21%
|145,440
|3,379
|1959
|625
|Soiken Holdings
|Japan
|Health
|77%
|21%
|38,004
|86
|1994
|626
|APL Apollo
|India
|Industrial Metals
|77%
|20.9%
|678,093
|1,006
|1986
|627
|Edia
|Japan
|Games industry
|77%
|20.9%
|12,579
|60
|1999
|628
|GeoOp
|Australia
|Technology
|76%
|20.8%
|2,924
|40
|2009
|629
|Largan Precision
|Taiwan
|Technology
|76%
|20.8%
|1,504,855
|6,056
|1987
|630
|New Art
|Japan
|Precious metals
|76%
|20.8%
|125,075
|601
|1994
|631
|Sify Technologies
|India
|Technology
|76%
|20.8%
|274,997
|2,318
|1995
|632
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|India
|Chemicals
|76%
|20.8%
|4,103
|60
|1996
|633
|Partner Agent
|Japan
|Support Services
|76%
|20.8%
|35,173
|356
|2006
|634
|Katakura & Co-op Agri
|Japan
|Agricultural Commodities
|76%
|20.7%
|356,666
|833
|1920
|635
|Sunil Healthcare
|India
|Health
|76%
|20.7%
|16,185
|167
|1976
|636
|Meera Industries
|India
|Industrial Goods
|76%
|20.7%
|1,958
|81
|2006
|637
|Rakus
|Japan
|Support Services
|76%
|20.7%
|45,508
|452
|2000
|638
|Sienna Cancer Diagnostics
|Australia
|Health
|76%
|20.7%
|1,441
|n/a
|2002
|639
|BISI International
|Indonesia
|Agricultural Commodities
|75%
|20.6%
|139,285
|539
|1983
|640
|Magni-Tech Industries
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|75%
|20.5%
|268,481
|612
|1997
|641
|Software Service
|Japan
|Support Services
|75%
|20.5%
|159,649
|1,110
|1969
|642
|Eagle Veterinary Technology
|South Korea
|Health
|75%
|20.5%
|24,834
|86
|1970
|643
|Philoptics
|South Korea
|Technology
|75%
|20.5%
|157,361
|n/a
|2008
|644
|Softbrain
|Japan
|Sales & Marketing
|75%
|20.5%
|70,734
|222
|1992
|645
|Sreeleathers
|India
|Fashion
|75%
|20.4%
|14,858
|48
|1991
|646
|Rorze
|Japan
|Semiconductors
|75%
|20.4%
|228,100
|1,125
|1985
|647
|Nextchip
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|75%
|20.4%
|55,148
|120
|1997
|648
|Jusung Engineering
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|74%
|20.4%
|230,739
|393
|1995
|649
|V-mart Retail
|India
|Fashion
|74%
|20.3%
|149,453
|4,967
|2002
|650
|Naver
|South Korea
|Media
|74%
|20.3%
|3,463,205
|2,551
|1999
|651
|Avi-Tech Electronics
|Singapore
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|74%
|20.2%
|28,710
|n/a
|1981
|652
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|India
|Fashion
|74%
|20.2%
|60,091
|637
|2000
|653
|AirAsia X
|Malaysia
|Transport
|74%
|20.2%
|967,926
|2,621
|2006
|654
|WirelessGate
|Japan
|Telecoms
|73%
|20.2%
|112,158
|18
|2004
|655
|Byke Hospitality
|India
|Travel & Leisure
|73%
|20.1%
|40,279
|305
|1990
|656
|Environmental Group
|Australia
|Industrial Goods
|73%
|20.1%
|24,645
|2,009
|1923
|657
|Hatena
|Japan
|Sales & Marketing
|73%
|20.1%
|13,487
|104
|2001
|658
|Toptec
|South Korea
|Industrial Goods
|73%
|20%
|338,055
|526
|1996
|659
|MindTree
|India
|Technology
|73%
|20%
|781,247
|16,470
|1999
|660
|Persistent Systems
|India
|Technology
|72%
|19.9%
|429,450
|7,790
|1990
|661
|IFB Industries
|India
|Interiors
|72%
|19.8%
|262,351
|1,646
|1974
|662
|S-Pool
|Japan
|Support Services
|72%
|19.8%
|84,129
|205
|1999
|663
|Pryce Corp
|Philippines
|Energy
|72%
|19.8%
|141,757
|674
|1989
|664
|Medical Data Vision
|Japan
|Technology
|72%
|19.8%
|24,122
|169
|2003
|665
|Superlon Holdings
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|72%
|19.8%
|25,028
|n/a
|1992
|666
|Bharat Rasayan
|India
|Technology
|72%
|19.8%
|92,604
|587
|1989
|667
|KCTech
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|72%
|19.7%
|419,697
|570
|1987
|667
|Rexit
|Malaysia
|Technology
|72%
|19.7%
|4,801
|93
|2004
|669
|Integrated Research
|Australia
|Technology
|71%
|19.6%
|68,745
|224
|1988
|670
|Bintai Kinden
|Malaysia
|Construction
|71%
|19.6%
|162,507
|398
|1973
|671
|Kamakura Shinsho
|Japan
|Support Services
|71%
|19.6%
|12,254
|51
|1984
|672
|Prolexus
|Malaysia
|Personal & Household Goods
|71%
|19.6%
|97,085
|1,930
|1976
|673
|Codan
|Australia
|Technology
|71%
|19.6%
|170,484
|380
|1959
|674
|Hirata
|Japan
|Industrial Goods
|71%
|19.6%
|743,118
|1,710
|1951
|675
|Ono Pharmaceutical
|Japan
|Pharmaceuticals
|71%
|19.6%
|2,258,600
|3,290
|1947
|676
|Rosette
|Japan
|Beauty
|71%
|19.5%
|43,976
|110
|1934
|677
|Tassal Group
|Australia
|Food & Beverage
|71%
|19.5%
|335,491
|800
|1986
|678
|Mipox
|Japan
|Industrial Goods
|70%
|19.5%
|59,146
|360
|1941
|679
|HLT Global
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|70%
|19.5%
|18,960
|n/a
|2009
|680
|FreeBit
|Japan
|Technology
|70%
|19.5%
|324,937
|880
|2000
|681
|Acrysil
|India
|Interiors
|70%
|19.4%
|27,051
|620
|1987
|682
|Guan Chong
|Malaysia
|Food & Beverage
|70%
|19.3%
|559,483
|127
|1983
|683
|GnCenergy
|South Korea
|Energy
|70%
|19.3%
|100,245
|64
|1989
|684
|Pulstec Industrial
|Japan
|Technology
|70%
|19.3%
|19,962
|130
|1969
|685
|Aneka Gas Industri
|Indonesia
|Energy
|70%
|19.3%
|124,173
|2,468
|1916
|686
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|India
|Industrial Goods
|70%
|19.3%
|38,106
|916
|1960
|687
|IMV Corporation
|Japan
|Technology
|70%
|19.2%
|92,338
|251
|1957
|688
|Taihei Machinery Works
|Japan
|Industrial Goods
|69%
|19.2%
|58,464
|n/a
|1925
|688
|MedPeer
|Japan
|Technology
|69%
|19.2%
|8,666
|46
|2004
|690
|Retail Partners
|Japan
|Retail
|69%
|19.2%
|1,297,069
|1,239
|1954
|691
|India Steel Works
|India
|Industrial Metals
|69%
|19.2%
|154,933
|487
|1957
|692
|Fine Semitech
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|69%
|19.2%
|96,705
|431
|1987
|693
|Cirtek Holdings Philippines
|Philippines
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|69%
|19.1%
|74,322
|2,807
|1984
|694
|XMind
|Hong Kong
|Technology
|69%
|19.1%
|2,940
|40
|2008
|695
|Hanatour Service
|South Korea
|Travel & Leisure
|69%
|19.1%
|512,718
|2,261
|1993
|696
|Seohan Engineering & Construction
|South Korea
|Construction
|69%
|19.1%
|430,079
|194
|1971
|697
|Bodhtree Consulting
|India
|Technology
|69%
|19%
|11,751
|236
|1998
|698
|Valuedesign
|Japan
|Technology
|68%
|19%
|15,925
|65
|2006
|699
|Hatsun Agro Product
|India
|Food & Beverage
|68%
|19%
|626,570
|4,962
|1970
|700
|Denis Chem
|India
|Health
|68%
|19%
|16,913
|133
|1980
|700
|Minnano Wedding
|Japan
|Support Services
|68%
|19%
|15,160
|116
|2008
|702
|PG Electroplast Ltd
|India
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|68%
|18.9%
|54,769
|780
|1977
|703
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|India
|Industrial Goods
|68%
|18.9%
|8,709
|86
|1992
|704
|Ravi Kumar Distilleries
|India
|Food & Beverage
|68%
|18.9%
|9,581
|n/a
|1993
|705
|ASJ
|Japan
|Technology
|68%
|18.9%
|21,180
|162
|1984
|706
|MarkLines
|Japan
|Media
|68%
|18.9%
|13,124
|78
|2001
|707
|Dongwon Development
|South Korea
|Construction
|68%
|18.9%
|460,076
|143
|1975
|708
|Open Door Inc
|Japan
|Travel & Leisure
|68%
|18.8%
|27,650
|143
|1997
|709
|Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada
|Indonesia
|Transport
|68%
|18.8%
|173,726
|512
|1987
|710
|Nippon Indosari Corpindo
|Indonesia
|Food & Beverage
|68%
|18.8%
|189,660
|4,998
|1995
|711
|Sadbhav Engineering
|India
|Construction
|67%
|18.7%
|681,824
|3,050
|1988
|712
|Bison Consolidated
|Malaysia
|Retail
|67%
|18.7%
|63,989
|1,214
|1996
|713
|Digital Arts
|Japan
|Cyber Security
|67%
|18.7%
|46,674
|194
|1995
|714
|ACT
|South Korea
|Chemicals
|67%
|18.6%
|21,587
|85
|2001
|715
|Dodla Dairy
|India
|Food & Beverage
|67%
|18.6%
|211,256
|1,863
|1995
|716
|sMedio
|Japan
|Technology
|67%
|18.6%
|11,756
|64
|2007
|717
|Yossix
|Japan
|Restaurants
|66%
|18.5%
|117,309
|387
|1985
|718
|Multifiling Mitra Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Support Services
|66%
|18.5%
|7,532
|448
|1994
|718
|Anabatic Technologies
|Indonesia
|Technology
|66%
|18.5%
|310,380
|5,094
|2001
|720
|Pembangunan Graha Lestari Indah
|Indonesia
|Travel & Leisure
|66%
|18.5%
|1,839
|197
|1998
|721
|PeterLabs Holdings
|Malaysia
|Personal & Household Goods
|66%
|18.4%
|20,191
|79
|2010
|722
|Dekson Castings
|India
|Industrial Metals
|66%
|18.4%
|4,667
|250
|2005
|723
|Pondy Oxides and Chemicals
|India
|Chemicals
|66%
|18.4%
|113,249
|266
|1995
|724
|Mikro MSC
|Malaysia
|Technology
|66%
|18.4%
|11,759
|95
|1997
|725
|Kogan.com
|Australia
|Retail
|66%
|18.3%
|218,307
|n/a
|2006
|726
|Square Enix Holdings
|Japan
|Games industry
|66%
|18.3%
|2,369,567
|4,078
|1975
|727
|PNC Infratech
|India
|Construction
|66%
|18.3%
|336,038
|3,748
|1989
|728
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|India
|Health
|65%
|18.3%
|1,082,400
|49,747
|1983
|729
|Premier Explosives
|India
|Aerospace & Defence
|65%
|18.3%
|35,539
|1,163
|1980
|730
|Hakuten
|Japan
|Sales & Marketing
|65%
|18.3%
|85,513
|355
|1970
|731
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|India
|Chemicals
|65%
|18.2%
|44,831
|26
|1995
|732
|Unirita
|Japan
|Technology
|65%
|18.2%
|64,045
|370
|1982
|733
|F@N Communications
|Japan
|Advertising
|65%
|18.2%
|343,780
|341
|1999
|733
|Balnibarbi
|Japan
|Restaurants
|65%
|18.2%
|84,982
|603
|1991
|735
|Panagene
|South Korea
|Technology
|65%
|18.2%
|5,993
|58
|2001
|736
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|India
|Chemicals
|65%
|18.2%
|21,963
|849
|1985
|737
|Flight Holdings
|Japan
|Technology
|65%
|18.2%
|29,099
|82
|1988
|738
|KEI Industries
|India
|Industrial Metals
|65%
|18.2%
|398,440
|1,184
|1968
|739
|ISC
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|65%
|18.1%
|80,614
|471
|2001
|740
|Athena Global Technologies
|India
|Technology
|65%
|18.1%
|1,578
|107
|1992
|741
|Nick Scali
|Australia
|Retail
|65%
|18.1%
|175,621
|370
|1962
|742
|Prabhat Dairy
|India
|Food & Beverage
|65%
|18.1%
|210,345
|800
|1998
|743
|Hartalega Holdings
|Malaysia
|Personal & Household Goods
|65%
|18.1%
|433,615
|6,600
|1988
|744
|Celestial Biolabs
|India
|Health
|64%
|18%
|5,768
|127
|1997
|745
|Eversendai
|Malaysia
|Construction
|64%
|17.9%
|382,294
|15,000
|1984
|746
|Comture
|Japan
|Cloud Computing
|64%
|17.9%
|128,222
|1,119
|1985
|747
|Apa
|Japan
|Travel & Leisure
|64%
|17.9%
|1,006,528
|4,146
|1971
|748
|Skipper
|India
|Industrial Goods
|64%
|17.8%
|254,074
|2,245
|1981
|749
|Dufu Technology
|Malaysia
|Technology
|63%
|17.8%
|41,145
|n/a
|1987
|749
|Cyient
|India
|Technology
|63%
|17.8%
|538,073
|11,006
|1991
|751
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|India
|Industrial Goods
|63%
|17.8%
|36,758
|475
|1987
|752
|Pokarna
|India
|Personal & Household Goods
|63%
|17.8%
|56,217
|662
|1991
|753
|FOREFRONT Studio
|Malaysia
|Advertising
|63%
|17.7%
|2,422
|89
|2004
|754
|Youngwoo DSP
|South Korea
|Technology
|63%
|17.7%
|125,833
|292
|2004
|755
|JG Summit Holdings
|Philippines
|Food & Beverage
|63%
|17.7%
|5,071,746
|21,480
|1957
|756
|Sourcenext
|Japan
|Support Services
|63%
|17.6%
|86,184
|104
|1996
|757
|Intense Technologies
|India
|Technology
|63%
|17.6%
|10,486
|460
|1990
|758
|Korea Information & Communications
|South Korea
|Fintech
|63%
|17.6%
|289,637
|257
|1986
|758
|Tri Chemical Laboratories
|Japan
|Semiconductors
|63%
|17.6%
|50,316
|130
|1978
|760
|Concepcion Industrial Corporation
|Philippines
|Personal & Household Goods
|63%
|17.6%
|260,276
|n/a
|1962
|761
|Sunil Hitech Engineers
|India
|Construction
|63%
|17.6%
|381,882
|859
|1984
|762
|Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Food & Beverage
|63%
|17.6%
|309,508
|405
|1971
|763
|Kiri Industries
|India
|Chemicals
|62%
|17.6%
|167,569
|833
|1998
|764
|Megawide Construction
|Philippines
|Construction
|62%
|17.5%
|372,376
|3,028
|1997
|765
|CMG Pharmaceutical
|South Korea
|Pharmaceuticals
|62%
|17.5%
|28,385
|146
|2001
|766
|Mycron Steel
|Malaysia
|Industrial Metals
|62%
|17.5%
|169,426
|407
|2003
|767
|Control Print
|India
|Industrial Goods
|62%
|17.4%
|21,984
|665
|1991
|768
|Erajaya Swasembada
|Indonesia
|Telecoms
|61%
|17.3%
|1,545,238
|2,906
|1997
|769
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|India
|Industrial Metals
|61%
|17.3%
|19,429
|296
|1984
|770
|Modetour Network
|South Korea
|Travel & Leisure
|61%
|17.3%
|204,113
|1,078
|1989
|771
|Vision
|Japan
|Technology
|61%
|17.3%
|136,022
|452
|2001
|772
|Takigami Steel Construction
|Japan
|Construction
|61%
|17.3%
|146,220
|248
|1937
|773
|GMO AD Partners
|Japan
|Sales & Marketing
|61%
|17.2%
|279,435
|611
|1999
|774
|WineSOFT
|South Korea
|Technology
|61%
|17.2%
|1,591
|15
|2010
|775
|Sonata Software
|India
|Technology
|61%
|17.2%
|376,141
|3,004
|1994
|776
|Nittoku Engineering
|Japan
|Technology
|61%
|17.2%
|214,826
|698
|1972
|777
|Towa
|Japan
|Semiconductors
|61%
|17.2%
|254,947
|1,201
|1979
|778
|Mauria Udyog
|India
|Energy
|61%
|17.2%
|184,476
|130
|1980
|779
|Shemaroo Entertainment
|India
|Media
|61%
|17.2%
|63,487
|453
|1962
|780
|Yee Lee Corporation
|Malaysia
|Food & Beverage
|61%
|17.1%
|255,553
|1,300
|1968
|781
|Business Breakthrough
|Japan
|Education
|61%
|17.1%
|45,410
|267
|1998
|782
|Monogatari Corp
|Japan
|Restaurants
|61%
|17.1%
|394,844
|1,163
|1949
|783
|Visi Media Asia
|Indonesia
|Media
|60%
|17.1%
|201,978
|2,894
|2004
|784
|ItoKuro
|Japan
|Education
|60%
|17%
|42,446
|119
|2006
|785
|Captain Polyplast
|India
|Industrial Goods
|60%
|17%
|19,485
|354
|1997
|786
|Syuppin
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|60%
|17%
|230,624
|183
|2005
|787
|Sanki Service
|Japan
|Support Services
|60%
|17%
|80,765
|304
|1977
|788
|GDS Global
|Singapore
|Industrial Goods
|60%
|17%
|18,125
|166
|1982
|789
|carsales.com
|Australia
|Automobiles
|60%
|16.9%
|250,243
|923
|1997
|790
|Dream Incubator
|Japan
|Management Consulting
|60%
|16.9%
|134,023
|101
|2000
|791
|Encourage Technologies
|Japan
|Technology
|60%
|16.9%
|17,268
|121
|2002
|792
|Sika Interplant Systems
|India
|Aerospace & Defence
|60%
|16.9%
|5,101
|63
|1985
|793
|Hai-O Enterprise
|Malaysia
|Health
|60%
|16.8%
|95,207
|504
|1975
|794
|Senetas
|Australia
|Cyber Security
|59%
|16.8%
|13,264
|29
|1997
|795
|Stylam Industries
|India
|Industrial Goods
|59%
|16.8%
|43,970
|n/a
|1991
|796
|New Zealand Refining Company
|New Zealand
|Energy
|59%
|16.8%
|245,728
|350
|1964
|797
|PC Jeweller
|India
|Precious metals
|59%
|16.8%
|1,265,110
|2,504
|2005
|798
|Ravileela Granites
|India
|Construction
|59%
|16.8%
|6,107
|n/a
|1990
|799
|Osstem Implant
|South Korea
|Health
|59%
|16.8%
|296,661
|1,325
|1997
|800
|Dream International
|Hong Kong
|Personal & Household Goods
|59%
|16.7%
|277,139
|16,997
|1992
|801
|JK Paper
|India
|Basic Resources
|59%
|16.7%
|412,381
|2,511
|1960
|802
|Parag Milk Foods
|India
|Food & Beverage
|59%
|16.7%
|258,218
|1,622
|1992
|803
|Globus Spirits
|India
|Food & Beverage
|59%
|16.7%
|117,734
|412
|1993
|804
|Bioleaders
|South Korea
|Health
|59%
|16.6%
|2,153
|46
|2000
|805
|MRT
|Japan
|Technology
|59%
|16.6%
|10,652
|129
|2000
|806
|Ortel Communications
|India
|Media
|58%
|16.5%
|30,343
|1,898
|1995
|807
|Eclerx Services
|India
|Data Mining
|58%
|16.5%
|198,435
|8,800
|2000
|808
|Axtel Industries
|India
|Industrial Goods
|58%
|16.5%
|11,355
|154
|1991
|809
|Autech
|South Korea
|Automobiles
|58%
|16.5%
|610,995
|95
|1991
|810
|ITL Industries
|India
|Industrial Goods
|58%
|16.5%
|10,412
|204
|1993
|811
|GD Express Carrier
|Malaysia
|Transport
|58%
|16.4%
|58,446
|3,513
|1997
|812
|Anicom
|Japan
|Insurance
|58%
|16.4%
|267,363
|440
|2000
|813
|Ship Healthcare
|Japan
|Health
|58%
|16.4%
|3,768,873
|5,910
|1992
|814
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|India
|Health
|57%
|16.3%
|78,420
|4,044
|1985
|815
|PVR
|India
|Media
|57%
|16.3%
|316,209
|4,751
|1997
|816
|Salzer Electronics
|India
|Technology
|57%
|16.2%
|57,300
|465
|1985
|817
|Inti Bangun Sejahtera
|Indonesia
|Telecoms
|57%
|16.2%
|52,879
|447
|2006
|818
|Mold-Tek Technologies
|India
|Technology
|57%
|16.2%
|9,412
|680
|1986
|819
|SCC Holdings
|Malaysia
|Agricultural Commodities
|57%
|16.2%
|14,651
|63
|1974
|820
|Amrutanjan Health Care
|India
|Health
|57%
|16.1%
|33,126
|631
|1893
|821
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|India
|Construction
|57%
|16.1%
|872,187
|6,222
|1998
|822
|Valiant Communications
|India
|Telecoms
|57%
|16.1%
|2,625
|43
|1993
|823
|Abist
|Japan
|Technology
|56%
|16.1%
|65,751
|957
|1998
|824
|Anshin Guarantor Service
|Japan
|Insurance
|56%
|16.1%
|21,439
|80
|2002
|825
|Fast Retailing
|Japan
|Retail
|56%
|16.1%
|15,694,522
|43,639
|1963
|826
|Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
|India
|Chemicals
|56%
|16%
|11,800
|177
|1990
|827
|Changhae Ethanol
|South Korea
|Chemicals
|56%
|16%
|183,020
|42
|1966
|828
|Bhartiya International
|India
|Personal & Household Goods
|56%
|15.9%
|96,365
|294
|1987
|829
|Jamna Auto Industries
|India
|Automobiles
|56%
|15.9%
|193,874
|956
|1954
|830
|Just Dial
|India
|Ecommerce
|56%
|15.9%
|107,213
|11,344
|1993
|831
|Panasia Indo Resources
|Indonesia
|Industrial Goods
|56%
|15.9%
|123,870
|3,373
|1973
|832
|Cochlear
|Australia
|Health
|56%
|15.9%
|945,440
|3,000
|1983
|833
|AlphaPolis
|Japan
|Media
|56%
|15.9%
|29,391
|52
|2000
|834
|Andes Technology Corporation
|Taiwan
|Technology
|56%
|15.9%
|6,493
|130
|2005
|835
|Shirohato
|Japan
|Retail
|56%
|15.9%
|40,376
|69
|1974
|836
|Vardhaman Paint Industries
|India
|Chemicals
|56%
|15.9%
|1,044
|32
|1978
|837
|Odyssey Technologies
|India
|Technology
|55%
|15.8%
|1,777
|90
|1990
|838
|Wooshin Systems
|South Korea
|Automobiles
|55%
|15.8%
|227,550
|292
|1984
|839
|TCPL Packaging
|India
|Industrial Goods
|55%
|15.8%
|91,462
|1,598
|1987
|840
|UIL
|South Korea
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|55%
|15.8%
|382,538
|337
|1982
|841
|Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
|India
|Personal & Household Goods
|55%
|15.8%
|425,880
|2,552
|1985
|842
|Siantar Top
|Indonesia
|Food & Beverage
|55%
|15.8%
|197,721
|2,690
|1972
|843
|Burger Fuel Worldwide
|New Zealand
|Restaurants
|55%
|15.7%
|15,744
|n/a
|1995
|844
|Gulshan Polyols
|India
|Chemicals
|55%
|15.7%
|75,166
|n/a
|1981
|845
|Pacific Smiles Group
|Australia
|Health
|55%
|15.7%
|68,973
|1,150
|2002
|846
|Capilano Honey
|Australia
|Food & Beverage
|55%
|15.7%
|100,395
|n/a
|1953
|847
|Metronic Global
|Malaysia
|Technology
|55%
|15.7%
|11,612
|177
|2003
|848
|ConnectCounty Holdings
|Malaysia
|Technology
|55%
|15.7%
|19,740
|161
|2003
|849
|Tech Mahindra
|India
|Technology
|55%
|15.7%
|4,347,675
|117,693
|1986
|850
|Hexaware Technologies
|India
|Technology
|55%
|15.6%
|526,181
|8,624
|1990
|851
|Techwing
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|55%
|15.6%
|122,234
|428
|2002
|852
|Kim Hin Industry
|Malaysia
|Interiors
|54%
|15.6%
|97,435
|1,560
|1973
|853
|Daea TI
|South Korea
|Technology
|54%
|15.6%
|85,264
|195
|1996
|854
|Rane Holdings
|India
|Automobiles
|54%
|15.5%
|443,249
|n/a
|1929
|855
|Deutsch Motors
|South Korea
|Automobiles
|54%
|15.5%
|579,750
|728
|2000
|856
|Puregold Price Club
|Philippines
|Retail
|54%
|15.4%
|2,374,292
|5,700
|1998
|857
|Refex Industries
|India
|Industrial Goods
|54%
|15.4%
|5,627
|19
|2002
|858
|Competent Automobiles Company
|India
|Automobiles
|54%
|15.4%
|185,446
|1,762
|1985
|859
|Aem Holdings
|Singapore
|Technology
|54%
|15.4%
|50,754
|586
|2000
|860
|Koh Young Technology
|South Korea
|Technology
|54%
|15.4%
|147,902
|456
|2002
|861
|Terai Tea Company
|India
|Food & Beverage
|54%
|15.4%
|19,293
|444
|1973
|862
|ELAN
|Japan
|Health
|53%
|15.2%
|104,556
|255
|1995
|863
|STI Education Systems Holdings
|Philippines
|Education
|53%
|15.2%
|60,912
|2,223
|1946
|864
|RPP Infra Projects
|India
|Construction
|53%
|15.2%
|54,789
|190
|1988
|865
|Mayora Indah
|Indonesia
|Food & Beverage
|53%
|15.2%
|1,380,001
|11,199
|1977
|866
|Orora
|Australia
|Industrial Goods
|53%
|15.1%
|3,045,631
|6,700
|2013
|867
|Advanced Nano Products
|South Korea
|Technology
|52%
|15%
|35,394
|176
|2000
|868
|ENF Technology
|South Korea
|Chemicals
|52%
|14.9%
|287,796
|307
|2000
|869
|PNE PCB
|Malaysia
|Technology
|52%
|14.9%
|22,945
|714
|1976
|870
|Ci Medical
|Japan
|Retail
|52%
|14.9%
|183,863
|528
|2000
|871
|Cera Sanitaryware
|India
|Personal & Household Goods
|52%
|14.9%
|150,182
|2,335
|1980
|872
|Excelpoint Technology
|Singapore
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|52%
|14.9%
|988,240
|600
|1987
|873
|Link and Motivation
|Japan
|Management Consulting
|52%
|14.9%
|310,807
|1,239
|2000
|874
|Daewon Pharmaceutical
|South Korea
|Pharmaceuticals
|52%
|14.9%
|207,245
|847
|1958
|875
|UPL
|India
|Chemicals
|51%
|14.8%
|2,433,676
|5,714
|1969
|876
|Marco Holdings
|Malaysia
|Retail
|51%
|14.8%
|43,615
|74
|1972
|877
|Harbor Star Shipping Services
|Philippines
|Transport
|51%
|14.8%
|28,697
|490
|1998
|878
|Compuage Infocom
|India
|Technology
|51%
|14.8%
|529,842
|697
|1987
|879
|Tourism Holdings
|New Zealand
|Travel & Leisure
|51%
|14.7%
|242,749
|n/a
|1984
|880
|KAON Media
|South Korea
|Technology
|51%
|14.7%
|376,143
|320
|2001
|881
|Cebu Air
|Philippines
|Transport
|51%
|14.7%
|1,305,336
|4,123
|1996
|882
|ERM Power
|Australia
|Energy
|51%
|14.6%
|2,357,185
|170
|1980
|883
|Blue Star
|India
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|51%
|14.6%
|654,628
|2,498
|1943
|883
|London Biscuits
|Malaysia
|Food & Beverage
|51%
|14.6%
|105,789
|600
|1981
|885
|Kitchen Culture Holdings
|Singapore
|Interiors
|50%
|14.6%
|35,890
|n/a
|1991
|886
|Trigyn Technologies
|India
|Technology
|50%
|14.6%
|101,327
|324
|1986
|887
|BCworld Pharm
|South Korea
|Pharmaceuticals
|50%
|14.6%
|39,308
|279
|1999
|888
|Scidev
|Australia
|Chemicals
|50%
|14.5%
|1,452
|22
|2001
|888
|Myob Group
|Australia
|Technology
|50%
|14.5%
|275,060
|1,400
|1991
|890
|Solid Group
|Philippines
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|50%
|14.5%
|134,120
|395
|1996
|891
|Park Systems
|South Korea
|Technology
|50%
|14.5%
|21,052
|95
|1997
|892
|Gloster
|India
|Industrial Goods
|50%
|14.4%
|75,154
|4,493
|1872
|893
|K G Petro Chem
|India
|Fashion
|50%
|14.4%
|33,780
|604
|1980
|894
|Sern Kou Resources
|Malaysia
|Interiors
|50%
|14.4%
|30,410
|657
|2000
|895
|Poh Huat Resources Holdings
|Malaysia
|Interiors
|50%
|14.3%
|129,711
|5,000
|1997
|896
|IMP Powers
|India
|Industrial Goods
|49%
|14.3%
|58,931
|355
|1961
|897
|Ace Integrated Solutions
|India
|Support Services
|49%
|14.3%
|3,142
|19
|1997
|898
|Japan Crowd Securities
|Japan
|Financial Services
|49%
|14.3%
|2,843
|17
|2013
|899
|Chemtech Industrial Valves
|India
|Industrial Metals
|49%
|14.3%
|6,997
|64
|1997
|900
|Ta Ann Holdings
|Malaysia
|Agricultural Commodities
|49%
|14.2%
|277,292
|6,813
|1985
|901
|Charoen Pokphand Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Food & Beverage
|49%
|14.2%
|2,877,091
|5,543
|1972
|902
|ISDN Holdings
|Singapore
|Technology
|49%
|14.2%
|187,100
|870
|1986
|903
|Century Pacific Food
|Philippines
|Food & Beverage
|49%
|14.1%
|596,539
|934
|2013
|904
|Vikas Ecotech
|India
|Chemicals
|49%
|14.1%
|55,405
|137
|1984
|905
|Ramelius Resources
|Australia
|Mining
|48%
|14.1%
|148,815
|139
|1979
|906
|Inari Amertron
|Malaysia
|Technology
|48%
|14%
|274,525
|6,486
|2006
|907
|Flexiroam
|Malaysia
|Telecoms
|48%
|14%
|1,534
|44
|2011
|908
|Kawan Food
|Malaysia
|Food & Beverage
|48%
|13.9%
|45,164
|173
|1984
|909
|SPML Infra
|India
|Construction
|48%
|13.9%
|331,156
|841
|1981
|910
|Mitra Adiperkasa
|Indonesia
|Retail
|47%
|13.8%
|957,293
|22,478
|1995
|911
|Sekar Laut
|Indonesia
|Food & Beverage
|47%
|13.7%
|62,709
|2,037
|1976
|912
|Global Logistic Properties
|Singapore
|Transport
|47%
|13.7%
|879,587
|1,126
|2002
|913
|APN Outdoor Group
|Australia
|Advertising
|47%
|13.6%
|249,539
|224
|2012
|914
|ASTI Holdings
|Singapore
|Semiconductors
|47%
|13.6%
|102,693
|2,000
|1999
|915
|Pasukhas Group
|Malaysia
|Construction
|46%
|13.5%
|14,588
|62
|1985
|916
|Regis Resources
|Australia
|Precious metals
|46%
|13.5%
|410,045
|n/a
|1986
|917
|POS Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Transport
|46%
|13.4%
|495,589
|23,336
|1992
|918
|Adventa
|Malaysia
|Health
|46%
|13.4%
|9,677
|1,110
|2004
|919
|Manjushree Technopack
|India
|Industrial Goods
|46%
|13.3%
|95,092
|n/a
|1983
|920
|Mega First Corporation
|Malaysia
|Energy
|46%
|13.3%
|221,162
|728
|1966
|921
|Grand Banks Yachts
|Singapore
|Luxury Goods
|45%
|13.3%
|42,152
|634
|1956
|922
|Seek
|Australia
|Technology
|45%
|13.3%
|794,152
|6,000
|1997
|923
|Lifehealthcare Group
|Australia
|Health
|45%
|13.3%
|95,543
|194
|2006
|924
|Shree Cement
|India
|Construction
|45%
|13.2%
|1,416,838
|5,411
|1997
|925
|3P Learning
|Australia
|Education
|45%
|13.2%
|39,553
|338
|2003
|926
|MacroAsia
|Philippines
|Support Services
|45%
|13.2%
|49,240
|3,340
|1996
|927
|IFCA MSC
|Malaysia
|Technology
|45%
|13.2%
|18,209
|518
|1987
|928
|Link Engine Management
|New Zealand
|Automobiles
|44%
|13%
|3,766
|22
|1992
|929
|Spindex Industries
|Singapore
|Technology
|44%
|13%
|101,806
|n/a
|1981
|930
|SSI Group
|Philippines
|Retail
|44%
|13%
|388,899
|5,804
|1978
|931
|Valmec
|Australia
|Energy
|44%
|13%
|54,966
|n/a
|1988
|932
|Birla Corporation
|India
|Construction
|44%
|13%
|648,652
|5,978
|1919
|933
|GMO Internet Group
|Japan
|Technology
|44%
|13%
|1,237,322
|5,156
|1991
|934
|Jerasia Capital
|Malaysia
|Fashion
|44%
|12.9%
|107,821
|3,980
|2000
|935
|Kedawung Setia Industrial
|Indonesia
|Personal & Household Goods
|44%
|12.9%
|150,058
|1,637
|1973
|936
|Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation
|New Zealand
|Health
|43%
|12.8%
|633,791
|4,112
|1934
|937
|Jalux
|Japan
|Aerospace & Defence
|43%
|12.8%
|1,321,380
|1,147
|1962
|938
|JK Lakshmi
|India
|Construction
|43%
|12.8%
|490,644
|1,680
|1938
|939
|w2solution
|Japan
|Ecommerce
|43%
|12.7%
|4,000
|72
|2005
|940
|Lingkaran Trans Kota
|Malaysia
|Transport
|43%
|12.6%
|127,151
|402
|1995
|941
|Haw Par
|Singapore
|Health
|43%
|12.6%
|145,947
|513
|1969
|942
|Hock Heng Stone Industries
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|43%
|12.6%
|13,694
|149
|1988
|943
|crossEffect
|Japan
|Technology
|43%
|12.6%
|3,319
|28
|2001
|944
|LaserBond
|Australia
|Industrial Goods
|42%
|12.5%
|10,369
|n/a
|1992
|945
|Sona Topas Tourism Industry
|Indonesia
|Travel & Leisure
|42%
|12.4%
|107,527
|1,328
|1978
|946
|Pan Brothers
|Indonesia
|Fashion
|42%
|12.4%
|482,204
|34,909
|1980
|947
|Jollibee Foods
|Philippines
|Restaurants
|42%
|12.4%
|2,402,095
|11,957
|1975
|948
|Gujarat Borosil
|India
|Energy
|42%
|12.3%
|28,098
|397
|1988
|949
|Cheung Woh Technologies
|Singapore
|Technology
|42%
|12.3%
|60,921
|3,400
|1972
|950
|Bravura Solutions
|Australia
|Technology
|42%
|12.3%
|144,704
|1,000
|2004
|951
|AFT Pharmaceuticals
|New Zealand
|Pharmaceuticals
|41%
|12.2%
|49,040
|112
|1997
|952
|Paramita Bangun Sarana
|Indonesia
|Construction
|41%
|12.2%
|95,475
|488
|2002
|953
|PI Industries
|India
|Chemicals
|41%
|12.2%
|339,693
|2,013
|1947
|954
|P5 Capital
|Singapore
|Technology
|41%
|12.1%
|39,801
|274
|1998
|955
|Australian Agricultural Company
|Australia
|Agricultural Commodities
|41%
|12.1%
|336,332
|549
|1824
|956
|Asian Terminals
|Philippines
|Transport
|41%
|12.1%
|195,047
|1,580
|1986
|957
|Beacon Lighting Group
|Australia
|Retail
|41%
|12%
|163,832
|n/a
|1967
|958
|SPC Power
|Philippines
|Energy
|41%
|12%
|61,593
|21
|1994
|959
|Singapore Kitchen Equipment
|Singapore
|Retail
|41%
|12%
|18,968
|101
|1996
|960
|JUMBO Group
|Singapore
|Restaurants
|40%
|11.9%
|98,941
|700
|1987
|961
|Perak Transit
|Malaysia
|Transport
|40%
|11.9%
|21,786
|n/a
|2006
|962
|Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat
|Indonesia
|Health
|40%
|11.8%
|183,158
|5,167
|1995
|963
|Homeritz
|Malaysia
|Interiors
|40%
|11.8%
|37,976
|451
|2008
|964
|Value Partner Group
|Hong Kong
|Financial Services
|39%
|11.7%
|184,623
|292
|1993
|965
|Kim Loong Resources
|Malaysia
|Agricultural Commodities
|39%
|11.7%
|215,274
|1,500
|1967
|966
|Skillhouse Staffing Solutions
|Japan
|Support Services
|39%
|11.7%
|17,657
|32
|2004
|967
|Crown Asia Chemicals
|Philippines
|Chemicals
|39%
|11.7%
|23,534
|174
|1989
|968
|Ambition Group
|Australia
|Management Consulting
|39%
|11.6%
|85,597
|254
|1999
|969
|HEC Infra Projects
|India
|Technology
|39%
|11.6%
|12,532
|51
|2005
|970
|Apex Healthcare
|Malaysia
|Pharmaceuticals
|39%
|11.6%
|140,427
|1,200
|1998
|971
|Raffles Medical Group
|Singapore
|Health
|39%
|11.6%
|342,791
|2,370
|1976
|972
|HeveaBoard
|Malaysia
|Industrial Goods
|39%
|11.5%
|130,468
|2,000
|1993
|973
|Suparma
|Indonesia
|Basic Resources
|38%
|11.5%
|145,328
|1,367
|1981
|974
|Jaycorp
|Malaysia
|Personal & Household Goods
|38%
|11.4%
|69,778
|1,260
|2002
|975
|Ntegrator International
|Singapore
|Telecoms
|38%
|11.4%
|48,439
|n/a
|1999
|976
|Volpara Health Technologies
|New Zealand
|Health
|38%
|11.3%
|1,451
|37
|2009
|977
|Tower Bersama Infrastructure
|Indonesia
|Telecoms
|38%
|11.3%
|279,097
|565
|2004
|978
|Kein Hing International
|Malaysia
|Electronic and Electrical equipment
|38%
|11.2%
|51,811
|1,060
|1981
|979
|Gudang Garam
|Indonesia
|Personal & Household Goods
|38%
|11.2%
|5,736,165
|35,900
|1958
|980
|Multi-Chem
|Singapore
|Chemicals
|38%
|11.2%
|261,613
|921
|1985
|981
|Emperador
|Philippines
|Food & Beverage
|37%
|11.2%
|864,993
|1,820
|2001
|982
|J Trust
|Japan
|Financial Services
|37%
|11.1%
|784,532
|2,751
|1977
|983
|Metrodata Electronics
|Indonesia
|Technology
|37%
|11.1%
|755,667
|2,497
|1983
|984
|Manila Broadcasting Company
|Philippines
|Media
|37%
|11.1%
|26,401
|96
|1939
|985
|Scales Corporation
|New Zealand
|Agricultural Commodities
|37%
|11.1%
|259,832
|600
|1897
|986
|Talwalkars Better Value Fitness
|India
|Health
|37%
|10.9%
|42,670
|5,000
|1932
|987
|800 Super Holdings
|Singapore
|Waste management & recycling
|37%
|10.9%
|112,684
|2,900
|2011
|988
|Memtech International
|Singapore
|Automobiles
|36%
|10.9%
|159,005
|n/a
|2003
|989
|AsiaPay
|Hong Kong
|Financial Services
|36%
|10.9%
|10,501
|120
|2000
|990
|Rukun Raharja
|Indonesia
|Energy
|36%
|10.9%
|186,914
|233
|1993
|991
|Athena Tradewinds
|India
|Agricultural Commodities
|36%
|10.8%
|40,085
|20
|2010
|992
|Ekadharma International
|Indonesia
|Personal & Household Goods
|36%
|10.7%
|42,764
|435
|1981
|993
|Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading
|Indonesia
|Food & Beverage
|35%
|10.6%
|352,408
|1,183
|1971
|994
|M K Proteins
|India
|Food & Beverage
|35%
|10.6%
|24,548
|31
|2012
|995
|Exploitasi Energi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Energy
|35%
|10.6%
|167,035
|153
|1999
|996
|Philippine H2O Ventures
|Philippines
|Energy
|35%
|10.5%
|4,704
|129
|2009
|997
|Cardig Aero Services
|Indonesia
|Aerospace & Defence
|35%
|10.5%
|133,716
|3,848
|2009
|998
|Onward Technologies
|India
|Technology
|35%
|10.4%
|33,751
|2,500
|1991
|999
|Tunas Alfin
|Indonesia
|Industrial Goods
|35%
|10.4%
|42,823
|820
|1977
|1,000
|Mobile Factory
|Japan
|Games industry
|33%
|10.1%
|18,988
|80
|2001