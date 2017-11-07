The Whistleblowers

Nvèr Hasratyan knew within a few hours of joining Wells Fargo in 2013 that he had made a big mistake.

The graduate from the University of Nebraska in Omaha had arrived in the US a few years earlier from Armenia, and was thrilled to start building a career at America’s third-biggest bank by assets. But on day one in a branch in Beverly Hills he was told by a manager to pull out his phone and look for contacts who might open an account.

Not long after that, he found himself roaming the aisles at Petco, the animal-supplies store, trying to persuade dog-grooming specialists to sign up for small-business services. He would try to time his visits to coincide with managers’ lunch breaks. Even so, he got caught and thrown out. Three times.

“If you went back without accounts, it’d be a miserable day,” he says, speaking at a chic hotel a block away from the branch on Wilshire Boulevard where he started out.

He says the job felt like pushing nightclub invitations to strangers. “It wasn’t negotiable, you had to join the party.”