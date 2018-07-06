Top 100 global brands, 2018

The BrandZ ranking of the world’s 100 most valuable brands, compiled by Kantar Millward Brown, part of the WPP advertising group

The rise of Chinese brands is one of the most notable features of the BrandZ rankings in 2018. While US brands — particularly those of tech companies — still dominate in terms of numbers, Chinese businesses such as Tencent and Alibaba are seeing rapid increases in their brand value, growing at double the pace of their US rivals.

European luxury brands, meanwhile, are seeing a revival in their fortunes, thanks to their increasing use of social media — Gucci, for example, has more than 25m followers on Instagram — as well as their appeal for affluent young Chinese consumers.

Telecoms brands, on the other hand, are heading downwards in the rankings, as customer attention is increasingly captured by smartphone makers or companies offering apps and services.

Indian banking brand HDFC and Indonesian bank BCA are notable exceptions in the rankings otherwise dominated by the US, Europe and China. This reflects the growing branding power of financial services in these economies.

About this list

The BrandZ rankings of the world’s most valuable brands have been compiled by WPP’s marketing and brand consultancy Kantar Millward Brown since 2006. BrandZ calculates values by combining financial and market data with surveys of more than 3.6m consumers in 51 countries for their views about brands.

20182017ChangeBrandCategoryCountryValue 2018 ($m)Value 2017 ($m)Value change (%)
11n.a.GoogleTechnologyUS302,063245,58123
22n.a.AppleTechnologyUS300,595234,67128.1
341AmazonRetailUS207,594139,28649
43-1MicrosoftTechnologyUS200,987143,22240.3
583TencentTechnologyChina178,990108,29265.3
65-1FacebookTechnologyUS162,106129,80024.9
77n.a.VisaPaymentsUS145,611110,99931.2
8102McDonald'sFast FoodUS126,04497,72329
9145AlibabaRetailChina113,40159,12791.8
106-4AT&TTelecom ProvidersUS106,698115,112-7.3
119-2IBMTechnologyUS96,269102,088-5.7
1211-1VerizonTelecom ProvidersUS84,89789,279-4.9
1312-1MarlboroTobaccoUS81,91487,519-6.4
1413-1Coca-ColaSoft DrinksUS79,96478,1422.3
15205MastercardPaymentsUS70,87249,92841.9
1616n.a.UPSLogisticsUS60,41258,2753.7
17214SAPTechnologyGermany55,36645,19422.5
1815-3Wells FargoRegional BanksUS54,95258,424-5.9
1918-1DisneyEntertainmentUS53,83352,0403.4
20244The Home DepotRetailUS47,22940,32717.1
2117-4China MobileTelecom ProvidersChina46,34956,535-18
22286ICBCRegional BanksChina45,85331,57045.2
2322-1StarbucksFast FoodUS44,50344,2300.6
2423-1XfinityTelecom ProvidersUS43,05641,8083
2525n.a.Deutsche TelekomTelecom ProvidersGermany41,49938,4937.8
26293Louis VuittonLuxuryFrance41,13829,24240.7
27Newn.a.SpectrumTelecom providersUS39,372n.a.n.a.
2819-9GEConglomerateUS39,04150,208-22.2
2926-3NikeApparelUS38,47934,18512.6
305222PayPalPaymentsUS35,44019,15685
3131n.a.WalmartRetailUS34,00227,93421.7
3232n.a.AccentureTechnologyUS33,72327,24323.8
33374SamsungTechnologySouth Korea32,19124,00734.1
346430MoutaiAlcoholChina32,11316,98389.1
35361American ExpressPaymentsUS30,04624,15024.4
3630-6ToyotaCarsJapan29,98728,6604.6
3727-10VodafoneTelecom ProvidersUK28,86031,602-8.7
38446IntelTechnologyUS28,31621,91929.2
39412HermèsLuxuryFrance28,06323,41619.8
4033-7BudweiserBeerUS27,03127,037n.a.
4139-2BaiduTechnologyChina26,86123,55914
4234-8ZaraApparelSpain26,86025,1356.9
436118Ping AnInsuranceChina26,14117,26051.5
4438-6L'Oréal ParisPersonal CareFrance26,10723,8999.2
45461OracleTechnologyUS25,80221,35920.8
4640-6Mercedes-BenzCarsGermany25,68423,5139.2
4735-12BMWCarsGermany25,62424,5594.3
48491HuaweiTechnologyChina24,92220,38822.2
49545China Construction BankRegional BanksChina23,74718,77026.5
5048-2HSBCGlobal BanksUK23,63320,53615.1
516514YouTubeTechnologyUS22,95816,78536.8
5247-5RBCRegional BanksCanada22,92421,1458.4
5343-10MovistarTelecom ProvidersSpain22,82422,0023.7
548026GucciLuxuryItaly22,44213,54865.7
5550-5NTTTelecom ProvidersJapan22,37720,19710.8
5651-5FedExLogisticsUS22,21819,44114.3
57669CiscoTechnologyUS21,33116,72527.5
58591CitiGlobal BanksUS21,25817,58020.9
59Newn.a.JD.comRetailChina20,93310,76894.4
60633HDFC BankRegional BanksIndia20,87417,13721.8
619231NetflixEntertainmentUS20,81912,05772.7
62708DHLLogisticsGermany20,56815,84429.8
6357-6ShellOil & GasUK20,26418,34610.5
6442-22PampersBaby CareUS20,18322,312-9.5
6562-3OrangeTelecom ProvidersFrance19,64717,18014.4
6656-10TDRegional BanksCanada19,62818,5515.8
67736ChaseRegional BanksUS19,32414,28935.2
6860-8Commonwealth Bank of AustraliaRegional BanksAustralia19,28617,43710.6
69723Agricultural Bank of ChinaRegional BanksChina19,14114,98127.8
7045-25SubwayFast FoodUS18,76621,713-13.6
7158-13ColgatePersonal CareUS18,51617,7404.4
7268-4CostcoRetailUS18,26516,25712.4
73741J.P. MorganGlobal BanksUS18,25114,12929.2
7455-19ExxonMobilOil & GasUS18,22218,727-2.7
759823AdobeTechnologyUS17,83111,64953.1
7653-23IKEARetailSweden17,48118,944-7.7
778710Bank of AmericaRegional BanksUS17,43912,28641.9
789012SalesforceTechnologyUS17,02612,23439.2
7978-1China LifeInsuranceChina16,42913,91018.1
8071-9US BankRegional BanksUS16,27815,2027.1
81Newn.a.UberTransportUS16,045n.a.n.a.
8277-5SiemensConglomerateGermany15,96513,94714.5
8379-4LinkedInTechnologyUS15,65713,59415.2
849410Bank of ChinaRegional BanksChina15,60712,01329.9
8567-18GillettePersonal CareUS15,35816,278-5.6
869711AIAInsuranceHong Kong15,13111,69129.4
8781-6KFCFast FoodUS15,13113,52111.9
8886-2EbayRetailUS14,82912,36519.9
89Newn.a.HPTechnologyUS14,797n.a.n.a.
90Newn.a.SF ExpressLogisticsChina14,537n.a.n.a.
91Newn.a.InstagramTechnologyUS14,496n.a.n.a.
9275-17ANZRegional BanksAustralia14,46514,0443
9389-4ALDIRetailGermany13,78512,27312.3
9469-25BTTelecom ProvidersUK13,60416,026-15.1
9582-13Lowe'sRetailUS13,11113,375-2
9683-13FordCarsUS12,74213,065-2.5
9791-6HondaCarsJapan12,69512,1634.4
9884-14PepsiSoft DrinksUS12,68512,730-0.4
99Newn.a.BCARegional BanksIndonesia12,674n.a.n.a.
100Newn.a.AdidasApparelGermany12,4568,29650.1
The Brand Value of Coca-Cola includes Lights, Diets and Zero; Budweiser includes Bud Light; Pepsi includes Diets; Red Bull includes sugar-free and Cola
