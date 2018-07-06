The rise of Chinese brands is one of the most notable features of the BrandZ rankings in 2018. While US brands — particularly those of tech companies — still dominate in terms of numbers, Chinese businesses such as Tencent and Alibaba are seeing rapid increases in their brand value, growing at double the pace of their US rivals.
European luxury brands, meanwhile, are seeing a revival in their fortunes, thanks to their increasing use of social media — Gucci, for example, has more than 25m followers on Instagram — as well as their appeal for affluent young Chinese consumers.
Telecoms brands, on the other hand, are heading downwards in the rankings, as customer attention is increasingly captured by smartphone makers or companies offering apps and services.
Indian banking brand HDFC and Indonesian bank BCA are notable exceptions in the rankings otherwise dominated by the US, Europe and China. This reflects the growing branding power of financial services in these economies.
About this list
The BrandZ rankings of the world’s most valuable brands have been compiled by WPP’s marketing and brand consultancy Kantar Millward Brown since 2006. BrandZ calculates values by combining financial and market data with surveys of more than 3.6m consumers in 51 countries for their views about brands.
|2018
|2017
|Change
|Brand
|Category
|Country
|Value 2018 ($m)
|Value 2017 ($m)
|Value change (%)
|1
|1
|n.a.
|Technology
|US
|302,063
|245,581
|23
|2
|2
|n.a.
|Apple
|Technology
|US
|300,595
|234,671
|28.1
|3
|4
|1
|Amazon
|Retail
|US
|207,594
|139,286
|49
|4
|3
|-1
|Microsoft
|Technology
|US
|200,987
|143,222
|40.3
|5
|8
|3
|Tencent
|Technology
|China
|178,990
|108,292
|65.3
|6
|5
|-1
|Technology
|US
|162,106
|129,800
|24.9
|7
|7
|n.a.
|Visa
|Payments
|US
|145,611
|110,999
|31.2
|8
|10
|2
|McDonald's
|Fast Food
|US
|126,044
|97,723
|29
|9
|14
|5
|Alibaba
|Retail
|China
|113,401
|59,127
|91.8
|10
|6
|-4
|AT&T
|Telecom Providers
|US
|106,698
|115,112
|-7.3
|11
|9
|-2
|IBM
|Technology
|US
|96,269
|102,088
|-5.7
|12
|11
|-1
|Verizon
|Telecom Providers
|US
|84,897
|89,279
|-4.9
|13
|12
|-1
|Marlboro
|Tobacco
|US
|81,914
|87,519
|-6.4
|14
|13
|-1
|Coca-Cola
|Soft Drinks
|US
|79,964
|78,142
|2.3
|15
|20
|5
|Mastercard
|Payments
|US
|70,872
|49,928
|41.9
|16
|16
|n.a.
|UPS
|Logistics
|US
|60,412
|58,275
|3.7
|17
|21
|4
|SAP
|Technology
|Germany
|55,366
|45,194
|22.5
|18
|15
|-3
|Wells Fargo
|Regional Banks
|US
|54,952
|58,424
|-5.9
|19
|18
|-1
|Disney
|Entertainment
|US
|53,833
|52,040
|3.4
|20
|24
|4
|The Home Depot
|Retail
|US
|47,229
|40,327
|17.1
|21
|17
|-4
|China Mobile
|Telecom Providers
|China
|46,349
|56,535
|-18
|22
|28
|6
|ICBC
|Regional Banks
|China
|45,853
|31,570
|45.2
|23
|22
|-1
|Starbucks
|Fast Food
|US
|44,503
|44,230
|0.6
|24
|23
|-1
|Xfinity
|Telecom Providers
|US
|43,056
|41,808
|3
|25
|25
|n.a.
|Deutsche Telekom
|Telecom Providers
|Germany
|41,499
|38,493
|7.8
|26
|29
|3
|Louis Vuitton
|Luxury
|France
|41,138
|29,242
|40.7
|27
|New
|n.a.
|Spectrum
|Telecom providers
|US
|39,372
|n.a.
|n.a.
|28
|19
|-9
|GE
|Conglomerate
|US
|39,041
|50,208
|-22.2
|29
|26
|-3
|Nike
|Apparel
|US
|38,479
|34,185
|12.6
|30
|52
|22
|PayPal
|Payments
|US
|35,440
|19,156
|85
|31
|31
|n.a.
|Walmart
|Retail
|US
|34,002
|27,934
|21.7
|32
|32
|n.a.
|Accenture
|Technology
|US
|33,723
|27,243
|23.8
|33
|37
|4
|Samsung
|Technology
|South Korea
|32,191
|24,007
|34.1
|34
|64
|30
|Moutai
|Alcohol
|China
|32,113
|16,983
|89.1
|35
|36
|1
|American Express
|Payments
|US
|30,046
|24,150
|24.4
|36
|30
|-6
|Toyota
|Cars
|Japan
|29,987
|28,660
|4.6
|37
|27
|-10
|Vodafone
|Telecom Providers
|UK
|28,860
|31,602
|-8.7
|38
|44
|6
|Intel
|Technology
|US
|28,316
|21,919
|29.2
|39
|41
|2
|Hermès
|Luxury
|France
|28,063
|23,416
|19.8
|40
|33
|-7
|Budweiser
|Beer
|US
|27,031
|27,037
|n.a.
|41
|39
|-2
|Baidu
|Technology
|China
|26,861
|23,559
|14
|42
|34
|-8
|Zara
|Apparel
|Spain
|26,860
|25,135
|6.9
|43
|61
|18
|Ping An
|Insurance
|China
|26,141
|17,260
|51.5
|44
|38
|-6
|L'Oréal Paris
|Personal Care
|France
|26,107
|23,899
|9.2
|45
|46
|1
|Oracle
|Technology
|US
|25,802
|21,359
|20.8
|46
|40
|-6
|Mercedes-Benz
|Cars
|Germany
|25,684
|23,513
|9.2
|47
|35
|-12
|BMW
|Cars
|Germany
|25,624
|24,559
|4.3
|48
|49
|1
|Huawei
|Technology
|China
|24,922
|20,388
|22.2
|49
|54
|5
|China Construction Bank
|Regional Banks
|China
|23,747
|18,770
|26.5
|50
|48
|-2
|HSBC
|Global Banks
|UK
|23,633
|20,536
|15.1
|51
|65
|14
|YouTube
|Technology
|US
|22,958
|16,785
|36.8
|52
|47
|-5
|RBC
|Regional Banks
|Canada
|22,924
|21,145
|8.4
|53
|43
|-10
|Movistar
|Telecom Providers
|Spain
|22,824
|22,002
|3.7
|54
|80
|26
|Gucci
|Luxury
|Italy
|22,442
|13,548
|65.7
|55
|50
|-5
|NTT
|Telecom Providers
|Japan
|22,377
|20,197
|10.8
|56
|51
|-5
|FedEx
|Logistics
|US
|22,218
|19,441
|14.3
|57
|66
|9
|Cisco
|Technology
|US
|21,331
|16,725
|27.5
|58
|59
|1
|Citi
|Global Banks
|US
|21,258
|17,580
|20.9
|59
|New
|n.a.
|JD.com
|Retail
|China
|20,933
|10,768
|94.4
|60
|63
|3
|HDFC Bank
|Regional Banks
|India
|20,874
|17,137
|21.8
|61
|92
|31
|Netflix
|Entertainment
|US
|20,819
|12,057
|72.7
|62
|70
|8
|DHL
|Logistics
|Germany
|20,568
|15,844
|29.8
|63
|57
|-6
|Shell
|Oil & Gas
|UK
|20,264
|18,346
|10.5
|64
|42
|-22
|Pampers
|Baby Care
|US
|20,183
|22,312
|-9.5
|65
|62
|-3
|Orange
|Telecom Providers
|France
|19,647
|17,180
|14.4
|66
|56
|-10
|TD
|Regional Banks
|Canada
|19,628
|18,551
|5.8
|67
|73
|6
|Chase
|Regional Banks
|US
|19,324
|14,289
|35.2
|68
|60
|-8
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|Regional Banks
|Australia
|19,286
|17,437
|10.6
|69
|72
|3
|Agricultural Bank of China
|Regional Banks
|China
|19,141
|14,981
|27.8
|70
|45
|-25
|Subway
|Fast Food
|US
|18,766
|21,713
|-13.6
|71
|58
|-13
|Colgate
|Personal Care
|US
|18,516
|17,740
|4.4
|72
|68
|-4
|Costco
|Retail
|US
|18,265
|16,257
|12.4
|73
|74
|1
|J.P. Morgan
|Global Banks
|US
|18,251
|14,129
|29.2
|74
|55
|-19
|ExxonMobil
|Oil & Gas
|US
|18,222
|18,727
|-2.7
|75
|98
|23
|Adobe
|Technology
|US
|17,831
|11,649
|53.1
|76
|53
|-23
|IKEA
|Retail
|Sweden
|17,481
|18,944
|-7.7
|77
|87
|10
|Bank of America
|Regional Banks
|US
|17,439
|12,286
|41.9
|78
|90
|12
|Salesforce
|Technology
|US
|17,026
|12,234
|39.2
|79
|78
|-1
|China Life
|Insurance
|China
|16,429
|13,910
|18.1
|80
|71
|-9
|US Bank
|Regional Banks
|US
|16,278
|15,202
|7.1
|81
|New
|n.a.
|Uber
|Transport
|US
|16,045
|n.a.
|n.a.
|82
|77
|-5
|Siemens
|Conglomerate
|Germany
|15,965
|13,947
|14.5
|83
|79
|-4
|Technology
|US
|15,657
|13,594
|15.2
|84
|94
|10
|Bank of China
|Regional Banks
|China
|15,607
|12,013
|29.9
|85
|67
|-18
|Gillette
|Personal Care
|US
|15,358
|16,278
|-5.6
|86
|97
|11
|AIA
|Insurance
|Hong Kong
|15,131
|11,691
|29.4
|87
|81
|-6
|KFC
|Fast Food
|US
|15,131
|13,521
|11.9
|88
|86
|-2
|Ebay
|Retail
|US
|14,829
|12,365
|19.9
|89
|New
|n.a.
|HP
|Technology
|US
|14,797
|n.a.
|n.a.
|90
|New
|n.a.
|SF Express
|Logistics
|China
|14,537
|n.a.
|n.a.
|91
|New
|n.a.
|Technology
|US
|14,496
|n.a.
|n.a.
|92
|75
|-17
|ANZ
|Regional Banks
|Australia
|14,465
|14,044
|3
|93
|89
|-4
|ALDI
|Retail
|Germany
|13,785
|12,273
|12.3
|94
|69
|-25
|BT
|Telecom Providers
|UK
|13,604
|16,026
|-15.1
|95
|82
|-13
|Lowe's
|Retail
|US
|13,111
|13,375
|-2
|96
|83
|-13
|Ford
|Cars
|US
|12,742
|13,065
|-2.5
|97
|91
|-6
|Honda
|Cars
|Japan
|12,695
|12,163
|4.4
|98
|84
|-14
|Pepsi
|Soft Drinks
|US
|12,685
|12,730
|-0.4
|99
|New
|n.a.
|BCA
|Regional Banks
|Indonesia
|12,674
|n.a.
|n.a.
|100
|New
|n.a.
|Adidas
|Apparel
|Germany
|12,456
|8,296
|50.1