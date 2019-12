UK general election 2019: live results

Polling stations opened at 7am and voting is underway in the UK general election . For full coverage of election day in the UK, please see our live updates

10pm – Polls close and the exit poll is released. The exit poll has been very reliable over the last four general elections, but various inter-party electoral pacts and the unusual role of the Brexit issue may make this a more difficult election to forecast.

most likely from the seats in the Sunderland or Newcastle local authorities, which have been first to declare in all general elections since 1992. Either Houghton and Sunderland South or Newcastle upon Tyne Central are likely to be the first result declared. Both are safe Labour seats, but the vote shares here could provide an early sense of the parties’ performance.

11pm – First official results are expected to be declared,