UK general election 2019: live results

Number of seats won
|Party
|Seats won
|% of vote
|Brexit partyBrexit
|0
|-
|ConservativeCon
|0
|-
|Democratic Unionist partyDUP
|0
|-
|GreenGreen
|0
|-
|LabourLab
|0
|-
|Liberal DemocratsLib Dem
|0
|-
|Sinn FéinSF
|0
|-
|Scottish National partySNP
|0
|-
|OthersOthers
|0
|-
APNI (0), TIGfC (0), Ind (0), PC (0), SDLP (0), Speaker (0), Ukip (0), UUP (0)
Find your constituency
What to expect when
Follow our live updates Polling stations opened at 7am and voting is underway in the UK general election. For full coverage of election day in the UK, please see our live updates.
10pm – Polls close and the exit poll is released. The exit poll has been very reliable over the last four general elections, but various inter-party electoral pacts and the unusual role of the Brexit issue may make this a more difficult election to forecast.
11pm – First official results are expected to be declared, most likely from the seats in the Sunderland or Newcastle local authorities, which have been first to declare in all general elections since 1992. Either Houghton and Sunderland South or Newcastle upon Tyne Central are likely to be the first result declared. Both are safe Labour seats, but the vote shares here could provide an early sense of the parties’ performance.
3am – By the early hours of the morning, about half results are expected to have been declared and we should have a strong idea of the result. The last declarations, likely from Cornwall, may not arive until after 10am.
What to read Our reporting on the factors likely to affect the outcome of the election, and its possible consequences:
Latest declarations
Click cards to see detail
Houghton and Sunderland South
Yet to declare
Newcastle upon Tyne Central
Yet to declare
Sunderland Central
Yet to declare
Notable results
Workington
Yet to declare
Rutherglen and Hamilton West
Yet to declare
North Down
Yet to declare
*Compared with the result of the last election in each constituency, including any by-elections
Sources: Live results: Press Association; Historical electoral data: Electoral Commission; EU referendum results and estimates: Chris Hanretty, Royal Holloway Univ of London, BBC, Electoral Office for Northern Ireland, Edinburgh council and Glasgow council