UK general election 2019: live results

Last updated
Polls close 10pm. First results expected 11pm

Number of seats won

Majority 325
PartySeats won% of vote
Brexit partyBrexit0-
ConservativeCon0-
Democratic Unionist partyDUP0-
GreenGreen0-
LabourLab0-
Liberal DemocratsLib Dem0-
Sinn FéinSF0-
Scottish National partySNP0-
OthersOthers0-
APNI (0), TIGfC (0), Ind (0), PC (0), SDLP (0), Speaker (0), Ukip (0), UUP (0)

Net change in seats compared with the last election*

Party0+/-
BrexitBrexit0
ConCon0
DUPDUP0
GreenGreen0
LabLab0
Lib DemLib Dem0
SFSF0
SNPSNP0
OthersOthers0
APNI (0), TIGfC (0), Ind (0), PC (0), SDLP (0), Speaker (0), Ukip (0), UUP (0)
Find your constituency
Search by constituency name, postcode or candidate

What to expect when

Follow our live updates Polling stations opened at 7am and voting is underway in the UK general election. For full coverage of election day in the UK, please see our live updates.
10pm – Polls close and the exit poll is released. The exit poll has been very reliable over the last four general elections, but various inter-party electoral pacts and the unusual role of the Brexit issue may make this a more difficult election to forecast.
11pm – First official results are expected to be declared, most likely from the seats in the Sunderland or Newcastle local authorities, which have been first to declare in all general elections since 1992. Either Houghton and Sunderland South or Newcastle upon Tyne Central are likely to be the first result declared. Both are safe Labour seats, but the vote shares here could provide an early sense of the parties’ performance.
3am – By the early hours of the morning, about half results are expected to have been declared and we should have a strong idea of the result. The last declarations, likely from Cornwall, may not arive until after 10am.
What to read Our reporting on the factors likely to affect the outcome of the election, and its possible consequences:

Latest declarations

Click cards to see detail

Houghton and Sunderland South

Yet to declare

Newcastle upon Tyne Central

Yet to declare

Sunderland Central

Yet to declare

Notable results

Workington

Yet to declare

Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Yet to declare

North Down

Yet to declare
*Compared with the result of the last election in each constituency, including any by-elections
Sources: Live results: Press Association; Historical electoral data: Electoral Commission; EU referendum results and estimates: Chris Hanretty, Royal Holloway Univ of London, BBC, Electoral Office for Northern Ireland, Edinburgh council and Glasgow council
Reporting, graphics and development by: Ændrew Rininsland, Caroline Nevitt, Cale Tilford, Max Harlow, Joanna S. Kao and Martin Stabe
