The looming US-China trade war

The US and China are not in a trade war yet, but both sides have fired opening shots and issued warnings about an escalation of hostilities. The Trump administration began the latest round of tariff increases in January, hitting solar panels and dishwashers, and followed up with steel and aluminium in March. The stakes were raised dramatically this month, when the US set out planned tariffs on more than $45bn of imports from China, and China issued its own list for possible retaliation. For now both the US and Chinese tariff proposals are merely threats, but businesses say they could do significant damage to sales, investment and jobs if they are imposed. Businesses are hoping the two countries can reach a compromise to avert a fully-fledged trade war.

Below is a comprehensive list of the tariffs — ranked by the dollar value of trades that will be covered — imposed by the US and China already, and the measures they have threatened for the future.

China sets out its list of targets for possible retaliation, including key exports from the US such as soyabeans and cars.

Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight exceeding 15,000 kg but not exceeding 45,000 kg

The goods listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)

Other tobacco for smoking

Frozen whole head and half beef

Whole head and half head fresh and cold beef

It is equipped with a compression ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source

Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a drive motor other than those that can be charged by plugging in an external power source

Other vehicles equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a driving motor may be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml Car (4 wheel drive)

Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products; tobacco essence

The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers

Non-frozen, orange juice with Brix not exceeding 20

The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter of the Chapter containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid and its salts, perfluorooctyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride

Mainly from dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methylphosphonate and double [(5-ethyl- Mixtures and products of 2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-1)

Contains aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2 - Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO), or Mirex (ISO) The goods listed in Note 3 to Zhangzimu

Lubricating oil additive without oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals

Cranberries made or preserved by other methods

Lubricants (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and <70% by weight)

Dross and residue in brewing and distillation

Gasoline type ≤ 5 tons of other trucks

Primary polyamides of other shapes

Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers

Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers

Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics

Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94

Lubricants (does not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)

Some or all of the other tobacco stems

Part or all of the stemmed flue-cured tobacco

Other primary polysulfides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as specified in Note 3 to Chapter 39 are not listed. New Products

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor may be charged by plugging in an external power source, excluding other vehicles

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 ml SUV (4 wheel drive)

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 milliliters, but not exceeding 3000 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger vehicles

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters of the cross-country vehicle (4 wheel drive)

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters for passenger cars of 9 seats or less

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters (4 wheel drive)

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger cars

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 ml, but not exceeding 1500 ml Cylinder capacity (displacement) 9 Blocks and below passenger cars

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 milliliters, but not exceeding 1500 milliliters of cylinder capacity (displacement) Cross Country Car (4 wheel drive)

Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power supply. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for SUVs (4 wheel drive)

Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials

It is equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source

Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives

Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride

Other wheat and mixed wheat

Other chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries that are not listed in other tax items

Whether or not attached to a diagnostic or experimental formulation reagent on the backing, except for items of tariff lines 32.02,32.06

Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to the backing, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06

Unlisted gearboxes and parts for motor vehicles

Install only other vehicles that drive the motor

The US administration announces a new list of 1,333 Chinese product categories that could face 25 per cent tariffs.

• Color television reception apparatus w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity >1, 500cc but <=3, 000cc

• Parts and accessories of other printing, copying or facsimile machines; nesoi

• Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), not clad

• ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. n/ov 21 cm,not in cabinet, w/o attached external power supply, n/entered w/rest of a system

• Parts for air conditioning machines, nesi

• Parts of pumps, nesi

• Parts and accessories of printers, nesoi

• Parts of printer units of subheading 8443.32.10 specified in additional U.S. note 2 to this chapter

• Radio navigational aid apparatus, other than radar

• Parts of taps, cocks, valves and similar appliances for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like, nesi

• Light-emitting diodes (LED's)

• Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8429 or 8430, nesi

• Transmission apparatus incorporating reception apparatus, other than transceivers

• Connectors: coaxial, cylindrical multicontact, rack and panel, printed circuit, ribbon or flat cable, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V

• Switches nesoi, for switching or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V

• Insulated ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships

• Parts of airplanes and helicopters, nesoi

• Refrigerating or freezing equipment nesi

• Molds for rubber or plastics, injection or compression types, other than for shoe machinery or for manufacture of semiconductor devices

• Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal n/ov 34.29 cm, not incorporate VCR or player

• ADP storage units other than magnetic disk, not in cabinets for placing on a table, etc., not entered with the rest of a system

• Automatic thermostats

• Centrifugal pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi

• Ozone, oxygen and aerosol therapy, artificial respiration or other therapeutic respiration apparatus, and parts and accessories thereof

• Medicaments nesoi, in dosage form and packed for retail

• Parts of seats nesoi, for seats of a kind used for motor vehicles

• Machinery and apparatus for filtering or purifying water

• Electro-diagnostic apparatus nesi, and parts and accessories thereof nesi

• Measuring and checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi

• Automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus, nesi

• Parts of turbojets or turbopropellers other than those of subheading 8411.91.10

• Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8427

• Compressors of a kind used in refrigerating equipment (incl. air conditioning) exceeding 1/4 horsepower

• Instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, nesi, and parts and accessories thereof

• Filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for gases, other than intake air filters for internal combustion engines or catalytic conv.

• Orthopedic or fracture appliances, and parts and accessories thereof

• Parts for filtering or purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids or gases

• Liquid crystal and other optical flat panel displays other than for articles of heading 8528, nesoi

• Optical fiber cables made up of individually sheathed fibers

• Ball bearings other than ball bearings with integral shafts

• Other parts nesi, suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of heading 8535, 8536 or 8537

• Electric motors of an output of under 18.65 W, other than synchronous valued not over $4 each

• Catheters, cannulae and the like nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof

• Iron or steel, nuts

• Tool holders and self-opening dieheads for use solely or principally with machines of headings 8456 to 8465, nesoi

• Hearing aids, excluding parts and accessories thereof

• Reciprocating positive displacement pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi

• Cash registers

• Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8525 to 8528, nesi

• Parts of machines and mechanical appliances having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in chapter 84, nesoi

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity <= 1, 000 cc

• Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of 1 W or more

• Electrical speed drive controllers for electric motors (static converters)

• Parts of air or gas compressors, nesoi

• Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8428, nesi

• Optical scanners and magnetic ink recognition devices not entered with the rest of a ADP system

• Other electrical apparatus nesi, for switching or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, nesoi

• Parts of gas turbines nesi, other than those of subheading 8411.99.10

• Molded parts nesi, suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of heading 8535, 8536 or 8537

• ADP storage units other than magnetic disk drive units, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system

• Heat exchange units, nesoi

• Transceivers

• Parts and accessories of apparatus based on the use of X-rays

• Parts (other than printed circuit assemblies) of electrical transformers, static converters and inductors

• Machinery for lifting, handling, loading or unloading, nesi

• Mounted piezoelectric crystals

• Hydraulic power engines and motors, linear acting (cylinders)

• Injection-molding machines of a type used for working or manufacturing products from rubber or plastics, nesoi

• Insulated electric conductors nesi, not of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors

• Rotary positive displacement pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi

• Parts of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi

• Pts. & access. for motorcycles (including mopeds)

• Parts for boring or sinking machinery of 8430.41 or 8430.49, nesi

• Machinery and equipment nesi, for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food, not used for domestic purposes

• Gears and gearing, other than toothed wheels, chain sprockets and other transmission elements entered separately

• Electrical terminals, electrical splicers and electrical couplings, wafer probers, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V

• Parts for the machinery of heading 8474

• Electrical instruments and apparatus using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared), nesi

• Parts of transmission equipment, nesi

• Computed tomography apparatus based on the use of X-rays

• Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the pressure of liquids or gases

• Machinery for filling,closing,sealing, capsuling or labeling bottles,cans, boxes or other containers;machinery for aerating beverages; nesoi

• Pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi

• Dishwashing machines of the household type

• Radio remote control apparatus other than for video game consoles

• Other tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor, other than suitable for metal working, nesoi

• Relays for switching, protecting or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 60 V

• Other optical measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi

• Other printed circuit assemblies suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8525 to 8528, nesi

• Marine propulsion spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal-combustion piston engines for outboard motors

• Relays for switching, protecting or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage exceeding 60 but not exceeding 1,000 V

• Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal > 34.29 cm, not with VCR/player, not subj US note 13

• Electrical instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, measuring viscosity, checking heat, sound, light, etc., nesi

• Instruments and apparatus, other than electrical, for measuring or checking the pressure of liquids or gases

• Parts and accessories of electrical instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.50 or 9027.80

• Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, for machinery or equipment, nesi

• Self-propelled works trucks not powered by an electric motor, rider type forklift trucks

• AC motors, nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 74.6 W but not exceeding 735 W

• DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W

• Other electromagnets and parts thereof, and parts of related electromagnetic articles nesi

• Parts suitable for use solely or principally with passenger or freight elevators other than continuous action, skip hoists or escalators

• Other parts and accessories of machines of heading 8472, nesoi

• Electrical variable resistors, other than wirewound, including rheostats and potentiometers

• Pulleys, including pulley blocks, nesi

• Filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for liquids, nesi

• Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8425

• Lithium primary cells and primary batteries

• Syringes, with or without their needles; parts and accessories thereof

• AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW

• Parts of steam- or other vapor-generating boilers

• Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines with a 360 degree revolving superstructure

• Tapered roller bearings, including cone and tapered roller assemblies

• Ultrasonic scanning electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences

• Radar, radio navigational aid and radio remote control antennas and antenna reflectors, and parts suitable for use therewith

• Machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesi

• Instruments and apparatus specially designed for telecommunications

• Self-propelled front-end shovel loaders, wheel-type

• Parts of machinery, plant or laboratory equipment for the treatment of materials by a process involving a change of temperature, nesoi

• Valves for oleohydraulic or pneumatic transmissions

• Artificial joints and parts and accessories thereof

• Ceramic dielectric fixed capacitors, multilayer

• Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of less than 1 W

• Telescopic sights for rifles not designed for use with infrared light

• Self-propelled works trucks powered by an electric motor, fitted with lifting and handling equipment, nesi

• Instruments and apparatus used in dental sciences, nesi, and parts and accessories thereof

• Electromechanical appliances with self-contained electric motor, nesi

• Insulated electric conductors nesi, of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors

• Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of headings 8426, 8429, or 8430

• Pressure-reducing valves for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like

• Electro-diagnostic patient monitoring systems

• Electrical navigational instruments and appliances, nesi

• Parts for machinery of heading 8433, nesi

• Parts and accessories for gas, liquid or electricity supply or production meters

• Compressors of a kind used in refrigerating equipment (including air conditioning) not exceeding 1/4 horsepower

• Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/50 but n/o 250 cc

• Parts of heat exchange units

• Stators and rotors for electric motors & generators of heading 8501, nesi

• Electric machines and apparatus for arc (including plasma arc) welding of metals, other than fully or partly automatic

• Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V

• Parts and accessories for automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus, nesi

• Snowplows and snowblowers

• Surveying, hydrographic, oceanographic, hydrological, meteorological or geophysical instruments and appliances, nesi, nonoptical

• Parts of agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation; parts of lawn or sports ground rollers

• Continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials, nesi

• Electrical chromatographs and electrical electrophoresis instruments

• Parts and accessories of electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases

• Electrical apparatus nesi for switching, protecting, or making connections for electrical circuits, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, nesi

• Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, other than suitable for metal working

• Anesthetic instruments and appliances nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof

• Wind-powered electric generating sets

• AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 750 kVA

• Other instruments and apparatus, nesi, for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or power, without a recording device

• Photosensitive semiconductor devices nesi, optical coupled isolators

• Aircraft turbojets of a thrust exceeding 25 kN

• Parts of dishwashing machines, nesi

• Antisera and other blood fractions including human blood and fetal bovine serum

• DC motors nesi, of an output of 746 W but not exceeding 750 W

• Dielectric fixed capacitors of paper or plastics

• Parts and accessories of measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi

• Hydraulic power engines and motors, nesi

• Self-propelled tamping machines and road rollers

• Electrical spectrometers, spectrophotometers and spectrographs using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared)

• Electro-medical instruments and appliances nesi, and parts and accessories thereof

• Medicaments nesoi, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Check valves of iron or steel for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like

• Parts and accessories of copying machines; nesoi

• Aluminum electrolytic fixed capacitors

• Magnetic resonance imaging electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences

• Machinery parts, not containing electrical connectors, insulators, coils, contacts or other electrical features and other parts nesi

• Electro-surgical instruments and appliances nesi, other than extracorporeal shock wave lithotripters and parts and accessories thereof

• Electrical fixed resistors, other than composition or film type carbon resistors, for a power handling capacity not exceeding 20 W

• Chain saws for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor

• Immunological products, put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale

• Stators and rotors of goods of subheading 8414.30

• Parts and accessories nesi, for machines of heading 8465

• Parts of air or vacuum pumps and ventilating or recycling hoods

• Printed circuit assemblies of electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, nesoi

• Parts for agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery, nesi

• Lasers, other than laser diodes

• AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 150 kW

• Overhead traveling cranes on fixed support

• Apparatus based on the use of X-rays for medical, surgical or veterinary uses (other than computed tomography apparatus)

• Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the flow or level of liquids

• Parts of storage batteries, including separators therefor, other than parts of lead-acid storage batteries

• Nickel-cadmium storage batteries, other than of a kind used as the primary source of power for electric vehicles

• Gaskets and similar joints of metal sheeting combined with other material or of two or more layers of metal

• Machines for mixing, kneading, crushing, grinding, screening, sifting, homogenizing, emulsifying or stirring, nesi

• Chain sprockets and parts thereof

• Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal > 34.29 cm, incorporating VCR or player, not subject US note 13

• Parts of power supplies (other than printed circuit assemblies) for automatic data processing machines or units thereof of heading 8471

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity >3, 000cc

• Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi

• Printed circuit assemblies of electrical transformers, static converters and inductors, nesoi

• Radio receivers, NESOI

• Parts, nesoi, of railway/tramway locomotives

• Parts for electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment

• Resistance measuring instruments

• Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8426, nesi

• Safety or relief valves for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like

• Machinery for molding or retreading pneumatic tires or for molding or otherwise forming inner tubes

• Parts of diodes, transistors, similar semiconductor devices, photosensitive semiconductor devices, LED's and mounted piezoelectric crystals

• Planing, milling or molding (by cutting) machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials

• Parts and accessories for instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking semiconductor wafers or devices, nesoi

• Insulated electric conductors nesi, of copper, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors

• Dryers, other than of a kind for domestic purposes, nesoi

• Parts of electric welding machines and apparatus

• Semiconductor devices other than photosensitive semiconductor devices, nesi

• Metal oxide resistors

• Winches nesi, and capstans, not powered by electric motor

• Machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink, nesi

• Pneumatic power engines and motors, linear acting (cylinders)

• Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), clad

• Instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking electrical quantities, nesoi: for measuring or checking semiconductor wafers or devices

• Tantalum fixed capacitors

• Parts of converters, ladles, ingot molds and casting machines, of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries

• Agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery, nesi

• Machine tools operated by electro-discharge processes, for working metal

• Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 1 kVA but not exceeding 16 kVA

• Chemical contraceptive preparations based on hormones or spermicides

• Inner or outer rings or races for ball bearings

• Cylindrical roller bearings nesi

• Other parts and accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461, nesoi

• Spherical roller bearings

• Needle roller bearings

• Parts and accessories of the ADP machines of heading 8471, not incorporating a CRT, parts and accessories of printed circuit assemblies

• Medicaments containing antibiotics, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Golf carts and similar motor vehicles

• Packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi

• Thyristors, diacs and triacs, other than photosensitive devices

• Parts of self-propelled works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of the type used on railway station platforms

• Aluminum, fittings for tubes and pipes

• Forging or die-stamping machines (including presses) and hammers

• Parts of airplanes and other aircraft, undercarriages and parts thereof

• Parts and accessories for articles of subheadings 9030.20 to 9030.40, 9030.83 and 9030.89, nesoi

• Parts of physical vapor deposition apparatus of subheading 8543.70

• Iron or steel, aluminum, or zinc hinges and base metal parts thereof, designed for motor vehicles

• Parts of packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi

• Other parts and accessories of other electrical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027, nesoi

• Weighing machinery having a maximum weighing capacity exceeding 30 kg but not exceeding 5,000 kg

• Brazed aluminum plate-fin heat exchangers

• AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 75 kVA but not exceeding 375 kVA

• Parts for machinery used in making up paper pulp, paper or paperboard, including cutting machines

• Parts of pneumatic tools for working in the hand

• Cooking stoves, ranges & ovens, other than microwave, for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food, not used for domestic purposes

• Work holders for machine tools other than those used in cutting gears, nesoi

• Self-propelled works trucks not powered by an electric motor, fitted with lifting and handling equipment, nesi

• Turbocharger and supercharger air compressors

• Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display

• Aluminum, foil nesoi, w/thickness o/0.15mm but n/o 0.2 mm or 0.15mm or less & not cut to shape, not rolled, not backed, nesoi

• Horizontal lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, numerically controlled

• Other parts and accessories for machines of heading 8462 or 8463, nesoi

• Electrical filament lamps nesi, designed for a voltage not exceeding 100 V, excluding ultraviolet and infrared lamps

• Printed circuit assemblies for subheadings and apparatus of 9030.40 & 9030.82

• Parts (o/than brake regulators) nesoi, of railway/tramway, non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, wheels, whether or not fitted with axles

• Calendering or other rolling machines, other than for metals or glass, nesi

• Inner or outer rings or races for taper roller bearings

• Insulated (including enameled or anodized) winding wire, of copper

• Parts for furnace burners, mechanical stokers, mechanical grates, mechanical ash dischargers and similar appliances

• Other electrical machines and apparatus for electroplating, electrolysis, or electrophoresis

• Grinding, sanding or polishing machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials

• Parts and accessories of nonelectrical flow meters, heat meters incorporating liquid supply meters and anemometers

• Other parts of television cameras, nesi

• Electro-diagnostic apparatus for functional exploratory examination, and parts and accessories thereof

• Instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the level of liquids, other than flow meters, non-electrical

• Parts, nesoi, of railway or tramway rolling stock, nesoi

• Machines for making cartons, boxes, cases, tubes, drums or similar containers, other than by molding, of paper pulp, paper or paperboard

• Molds for metal or metal carbides, injection or compression types

• Iron or steel, helical springs (o/than suitable for motor-vehicle suspension)

• Fixed electrical capacitors, nesi

• Brewery machinery, nesi

• Parts of chain saws

• Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output not exceeding 75 kVA

• Parts of fire extinguishers

• Parts for offshore oil & natural gas, drilling and production platforms

• Seats, of a kind used for aircraft (o/than leather upholstered)

• Printed circuit assemblies for electro-diagnostic parameter acquisition modules

• X-ray generators, high tension generators, desks, screens, examination or treatment tables, chairs and similar apparatus, nesi

• Pumps for liquids fitted or designed to be fitted with a measuring device, nesi

• Electromagnetic couplings, clutches and brakes

• Mounted optical elements, nesi; parts and accessories of mounted optical elements, nesi

• Pulley tackle and hoists other than skip hoists or hoists used for raising vehicles, powered by electric motor

• Fuses, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V

• Gas compressors, nesi

• Flywheels, nesi

• Printed circuit assemblies of the goods of subheading 8504.40 or 8504.50 for telecommunication apparatus

• Parts of sewing machines, nesi

• Balls, needles and rollers for ball or roller bearings

• Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 10,000 kVA

• Instruments and apparatus, nesi, for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or power, with a recording device

• Rolls for metal-rolling mills

• Caps, lids, seals, stoppers and other closures, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber

• Bending, folding, straightening or flattening machines (including presses) not numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides

• Parts of boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases for the goods of heading 8537, not equipped with their apparatus

• Boards, panels, etc., equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000, motor control centers

• Electrical motor starters (which are switches), for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V

• Belt type continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials

• Pneumatic power engines and motors, other than linear acting

• Electric welding apparatus nesi,and electric machines and apparatus for hot spraying metals or sintered metal carbides

• Centrifuges, other than cream separators or clothes dryers

• Electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment for roads, inland waterways, parking facilities, port installations or airfields

• Electrical fixed resistors, other than composition or film type carbon resistors, for a power handling capacity exceeding 20 W

• Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), clad

• Parts of electrical filament or discharge lamps

• Mechanical seals

• AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 75 kW but under 149.2 kW

• Parts of instantaneous or storage water heaters

• Machine tools operated by laser, for working metal

• Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi

• Other parts of weighing machinery, including weights

• Machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold working glass, nesoi

• Motor vehicles nesoi, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver

• Parts of industrial or laboratory electric furnaces and ovens and other industrial or laboratory induction or dielectric heating equipment

• Boring or sinking machinery, not self-propelled, nesi

• Electric machines and apparatus for resistance welding of metal, fully or partly automatic

• Concrete or mortar mixers

• Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless tubing, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

• Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, measuring viscosity, checking heat, sound or light, nesi

• Transmission apparatus for radiobroadcasting

• Apparatus based on the use of X-rays other than for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use

• Resistance heated industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens

• Grinding or polishing machines for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos- cement or like mineral materials, or glass, nesi

• Parts of machines for manufacturing or hot working glass or glassware

• Parts, including regulators, of hydraulic turbines and water wheels

• Crushing or grinding machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances

• Machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics and similar hard materials, nesoi

• Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, suitable for metal working

• Parts of machinery for making paper or paperboard

• Bearing housings of the flange, take-up, cartridge and hanger unit type

• Pistols & other guns (o/than rifles) that eject missiles by release of comp. air or gas, a spring mechanism or rubber held under tension

• Industrial robots, not elsewhere specified or included

• Ophthalmic instruments and appliances nesi, and parts and accessories thereof

• Fuses, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V

• Molds for mineral materials

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, nesoi

• Machinery for the preparation of meat or poultry, nesi

• DC generators of an output exceeding 375 kW

• Aromatic drugs derived from carboxylic acids with additional oxygen function,and their derivatives, nesoi

• Parts for metal-rolling mills, other than rolls, nesi

• Inner or outer rings or races for other bearings, nesi

• Fixed electrical capacitors designed for use in 50/60 Hz circuits and having a reactive power handling capacity of not less than 0.5 kvar

• Parts of electric soldering or brazing machines & apparatus, & electric apparatus for hot spraying of metals or sintered metal carbides

• Parts of television apparatus, nesi

• Parts and accessories for compound optical microscopes, including those for microphotography, microcinematography or microprojection

• Parts of machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink, other than sugar manufacturing, nesi

• Combine harvester-threshers

• Helicopters, with an unladen weight not over 2,000 kg

• Self-propelled machinery with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines

• Tubular metal needles and needles for sutures, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof

• Parts of central heating boilers (other than those of heading 8402)

• Other machine tools for deburring, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets, nesoi, other than numerically controlled

• Insulated electric conductors nesi, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, fitted with connectors

• Parts of weighing machinery using electronic means for gauging, except parts for weighing motor vehicles

• Molds for glass

• Parts of calendering or other rolling machines, other than for metals or glass, nesi

• Marine propulsion spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal-combustion piston engines, nesi

• Parts of fuel-injection pumps for compression-ignition engines

• Photosensitive semiconductor devices nesi, other

• Unrecorded optical media

• Parts and accessories of electrocardiographs, other than printed circuit assemblies

• Parts for industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens, including incinerators, nonelectric

• Tubes, pipes and hoses of vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, not reinforced or combined w/other materials, with fittings

• Optical instruments and appliances nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof

• Embroidery machines

• Machinery for making up paper pulp, paper or paperboard, nesi

• Horizontal lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, other than numerically controlled

• Mechanical appliances for projecting, dispersing or spraying liquids or powders, nesoi

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), not clad

• Amino-alcohols, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, their ethers and esters and salts thereof, nesoi their ethers and esters and salts thereof, nesoi

• Aluminum alloy, profiles (o/than hollow profiles)

• Parts of bearing housings and plain shaft bearings, nesi

• Check valves other than of copper or iron or steel, for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like

• Tubes, pipes and hoses of vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, reinforced or combined with other materials nesoi, with fittings

• Printed circuit assemblies, NESOI

• Electrical theodolites and tachymeters

• AC motors nesi, multi-phase of an output of 746 W but not exceeding 750 W

• Medicaments, containing products of heading 2937 nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of truck assemblies for self- propelled vehicles or for non-self propelled nesoi

• AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 375 kVA but not exceeding 750 kVA

• Bending, folding, straightening or flattening machines (including presses) numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides

• Parts and accessories of apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & elec motor capable of charge by plug to external source

• Instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiations

• Parts for machinery used in the milling industry or for cleaning,sorting,grading or working of cereals or dried leguminous vegetables

• Automatic goods-vending (other than beverage-vending but incl. money-changing machines) not incorporating heating or refrigerating devices

• Self-propelled works trucks powered by an electric motor, rider type forklift trucks

• Polypeptide hormones, protein hormones and glycoprotein hormones, their derivatives and structural analogues, nesoi

• Sorting, screening, separating or washing machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances in solid form

• Other parts of television apparatus (other than television cameras), nesi

• Printed circuit assemblies suitable for use with machines of two or more of the headings 8469 to 8472

• Torque converters

• Machinery, apparatus and equipment of heading 8442

• Printing machinery, nesoi

• Vertical turret lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, numerically controlled

• Universal AC/DC motors of an output of 746 W or more

• Parts of other ball or roller bearings, nesi

• Other parts and accessories for machines, appliances, instruments or apparatus of chapter 90, nesi

• Electric machines and apparatus for resistance welding of metal, other than fully or partly automatic

• Parts of machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic materials, nesi

• Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 500 kVA

• Aromatic heterocyclic compounds with oxygen hetero-atom(s) only described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI, nesoi

• Parts & accessories of measuring & checking optical instruments & appliances, other than test benches or profile projectors, nesoi

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, air brakes & parts thereof for non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars

• Electrical motor overload protectors, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, nesi

• Machines for balancing mechanical parts

• Isolating switches and make-and-break switches, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V

• Clutches and universal joints

• Combinations of thermometers, barometers and similar temperature and atmosphere measuring and recording instruments, nonelectrical

• Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), not clad

• Electrical signal generators

• Track-laying tractors, suitable for agricultural use

• Parts for printing machinery other than textile printing machinery

• Engines and motors, nesi (excluding motors of heading 8501)

• Aluminum alloy, wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension of 7 mm or less

• Printed circuit assemblies for automatic teller machines of subheading 8472.90.10

• Distilling or rectifying plant, not used for domestic purposes

• Blow-molding machines for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials

• Parts of centrifuges, including centrifugal dryers, nesi

• Molds for metal or metal carbides other than injection or compression types

• Other medicaments containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof, nesoi, in dosage form and packed for retail

• Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished

• Electromagnetic or permanent magnet work holders and parts thereof

• Color video monitors nesoi, with video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player

• Flight data recorders

• Extruders for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesi

• Hydraulic presses, not numerically controlled

• Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027, nesoi

• Nonaromatic drugs of other heterocyclic compounds, nesoi

• Hygrometers and psychrometers, non-electrical, non-recording

• Automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system

• Printed circuit assemblies for instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.80

• X-ray tubes

• Parts for cinematographic cameras

• Accessories for cinematographic cameras

• Parts and accessories nesi, for machines of heading 8464

• Machines and mechanical appliances for treating metal, including electric wire coil- winders, nesi

• Parts and accessories of electrophoresis instruments not incorporating an optical or other measuring device

• Parts suitable for use solely or principally in radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control apparatus, nesi

• Medicaments, containing adrenal cortical hormones, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Rope- or cable-making machines nesi

• Flow meters, other than electrical, for measuring or checking the flow of liquids

• Parts of the machinery, apparatus or equipment of subheadings 8442.10, 8442.20 and 8442.3

• Ultraviolet or infrared ray apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof

• Automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, not designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system

• Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver

• Parts of spinning, doubling or twisting machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery

• Machinery for the extraction or preparation of animal or fixed vegetable fats or oils, nesi

• Industrial or laboratory electric industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens nesi

• Casting machines, of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries

• Bakery machinery and machinery for the manufacture of macaroni, spaghetti or similar products, nesi

• Constant weight scales and scales for discharging a predetermined weight of material into a bag or container, including hopper scales

• Electric soldering irons and guns

• Parts of poultry-keeping machinery or poultry incubators and brooders

• Parts for auxiliary plant for use with boilers of heading 8402 and 8403 and condensers for steam or vapor power units

• Thermographs, barographs, hygrographs and other recording instruments, other than electrical

• Artificial teeth and parts and accessories thereof, of plastics

• Textile doubling or twisting machines

• Stereoscopic microscopes, other than those provided with a means for photographing the image

• Turbocharger and supercharger fans

• Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for television apparatus other than television cameras

• Railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings; mechanical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment of all kinds nesoi; parts thereof

• Flexible permanent magnets, other than of metal

• Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W

• Sets or assortments of gaskets and similar joints dissimilar in composition, put up in pouches, envelopes or similar packings

• Commutators suitable for use solely or principally with the machines of heading 8501 or 8502

• Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage of 72.5 kV or more

• Parts for milking machines and dairy machinery

• Instantaneous gas water heaters, nonelectric

• Boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V

• Recorded optical media, nesoi

• Hydraulic and pneumatic automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus

• Printed circuit assemblies which are subassemblies of radar, radio nav. aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together

• Machinery for preparing or making up tobacco, nesi

• Furnaces and ovens for the roasting, melting or other heat treatment of ores, pyrites or of metals

• Ceramic dielectric fixed capacitors, single layer

• Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared), nesi

• Single function units other than printer units (machines which perform only one of the functions of printing, copying or facsimile transmiss

• Machine tools operated by laser, nesoi

• Non-electrical, self-propelled, works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of type used on railway station platforms

• Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display

• Other aromatic cyclic amides and derivatives for use as drugs

• Electrical fixed carbon resistors, composition or film types

• Insulated (including enameled or anodized) winding wire, other than of copper

• Catalytic converters

• Pneumatic elevators and conveyors

• Human blood; animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic, diagnostic uses; toxins, cultures of micro-organisms nesoi & like products

• Parts & accessories of measuring & checking optical instruments & appliances of subheading 9031.41 or 9031.49.70

• Discs, tapes, solid-state non-volatile storage devices, "smart cards" and other media for the recording of sound or of other phenomena, whet

• Parts and accessories for articles of headings 9301 to 9304, nesoi

• Mold bases

• Agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, nesi; lawn or sports ground rollers

• Machinery for public works, building or the like, nesi

• Base, bed, platen and specified parts of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for manufacture of products from these material, nesoi

• Stainless steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow profiles, w/wall thick. of 1.65 mm or more

• Special attachments (which are machines) use solely or principally for machines of heading 8456 to 8465, excluding dividing heads, nesoi

• Assemblies and subassemblies for flight data recorders, consisting of 2 or more parts pieces fastened together, not printed circuit assys.

• Parts of molten-salt-cooled acrylic acid reactors, nesi; parts of certain medical, surgical or laboratory sterilizers, nesi

• Parts for gas generators of subheading 8405.10

• Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 16 kVA but not exceeding 500 kVA

• Machines and appliances for testing the mechanical properties of materials other than metals

• Blood fractions, nesoi

• Hand-held blow torches

• Machinery for packing or wrapping pipe tobacco, candy and cigarette packages; combination candy cutting and wrapping machines

• Parts of trash compactors, nesi

• Cast-iron parts of turbojets or turbopropellers machined only for removal of fins, gates, etc. or to permit location in machinery

• AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W

• Machinery for working earth, minerals or ores, not self-propelled, nesoi

• Medicaments containing penicillin G salts, in dosage form and packed for retail

• Other tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor, suitable for metal working, nesoi

• Dental fittings and parts and accessories thereof, other than of plastics

• Machining centers for working metal

• Parts of electric motors under 18.65 W, stators and rotors

• Stainless steel, wire (other than round or flat wire)

• Nonelectrical spectrometers, spectrophotometers and spectrographs using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared)

• Parts of lead-acid storage batteries, including separators therefor

• Fire extinguishers, whether or not charged

• Rangefinders, other than electrical

• Machines and appliances for testing the mechanical properties of metals

• Radiation generator units

• Aluminum alloy, hollow profiles

• Pile-drivers and pile-extractors

• Dental cements and other dental fillings; bone reconstruction cements

• Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, other than rotary type, suitable for metal working

• Storage water heaters, nonelectric

• Parts and accessories of navigational instruments and appliances, nesi

• Milling machines, other than knee type, other than numerically controlled, nesi

• Machine tools operated by electro-chemical or ionic-beam processes, for working metal

• Self-propelled bulldozers and angledozers, for track laying

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), clad

• Aluminum alloys nesoi, unwrought nesoi

• Aircraft gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power exceeding 5,000 kW

• Thermionic, cold cathode or photocathode tubes, nesi

• Printed circuit assemblies of flat panel displays other than for reception apparatus for television of heading 8528

• Shearing machines (incl. presses), excl. combined punch & shearing machines, nt numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides

• Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage of less than 72.5 kV, but exceeding 1,000 V

• Floating structures nesoi (for example, rafts, other than inflatable rafts, tanks, cofferdams, landing stages, buoys and beacons)

• TV reception printed circuit assemblies incorporating a tuner, of a kind used with ADP machines of heading 8471, nesoi

• Electric brazing or soldering machines and apparatus, other than soldering irons and guns

• Certain specified parts and accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461, nesoi

• Apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use

• Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless line pipe used for oil or gas pipelines

• Passenger or freight elevators other than continuous action; skip hoists

• Parts and accessories of nonelectrical nonoptical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.40, 9027.50 or 9027.80

• Machines for extruding, drawing, texturing or cutting man-made textile materials

• Stainless steel, bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished, nesoi

• Recorded optical media, for reproducing phenomena other than sound or image

• Optical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation

• Iron/nonalloy steel, forged bars and rods, not in coils

• Parts of floor polishers of subheading 8479.89.20; parts of carpet sweepers

• Machinery for making felt hats; blocks for making hats; parts thereof

• Industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens nesi, including incinerators, nonelectric

• Machine tools (including nonhydraulic presses) for working metal or metal carbides, nesi, not numerically controlled

• Parts and accessories of machines and appliances for testing the hardness, strength, compressibility, or other properties of materials

• Bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and similar munitions of war and pts thereof; other ammunition projectiles & pts. Thereof

• Metal-rolling mills, other than tube mills, cold

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity > 1, 000cc but <=1, 500cc

• Unrecorded magnetic media

• Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading seed, grain or dried leguminous vegetables

• Aluminum alloy, tubes and pipes

• Adhesive dressings and other articles having an adhesive layer, coated or impregnated with pharmaceutical substances, packed for retail

• Gel preparation use human/veterinary medicine lubricant in surgical operation, physical exam or coupling agent tween body & med instrument

• Bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines

• Other telescopic sights for arms other than rifles; periscopes

• Machine tools for working metal or cermets, without removing material, nesoi

• Variable or adjustable (pre-set) electrical capacitors

• Parts of electrical capacitors, fixed, variable or adjustable (pre-set)

• Parts and accessories of automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, not designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system, nesi

• Arc lamps

• Injection or compression type molds for rubber or plastics for the manufacture of semiconductor devices

• Ships' logs and depth-sounding apparatus

• Parts of sand blasting machines

• Cast-iron parts of gas turbines nesi, not advanced beyond cleaning, and machined for removal of fins, gates, sprues and risers

• DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 150 kW but not exceeding 375 kW

• Parts of aircraft (o/than airplanes and helicopters), spacecraft (o/than comm. satell.) and suborbital and launch vehicles, nesoi

• Machinery for finishing paper or paperboard

• Radar apparatus

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/electric motor for propulsion

• Printed circuit assemblies for instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiation

• Machines for working wire of metal or cermets, without removing material

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect.& ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, not long. welded, used for oil/gas

• Industrial furnaces and ovens for making printed circuits or printed circuit assemblies

• Television cameras, gyrostabilized

• Stainless steel, semifinished products of rectangular (other than square) cross-section

• Printed circuit assemblies, nesi, for radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control apparatus

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, pts of brakes (o/th air brakes) for self-propelled vehicles or non-self-propelled nesoi

• Poultry incubators and brooders

• Machinery for producing textile yarns nesi; machines for preparing textile yarns for use on machines of heading 8446 or 8447

• Mobile lifting frames on tires and straddle carriers

• Electric machines and apparatus for arc (including plasma arc) welding of metals, fully or partly automatic

• Malaria diagnostic test kits

• Mowers nesi, including cutter bars for tractor mounting

• Other parts of electrical resistors, including rheostats and potentiometers, nesi

• Milling machines, other than knee type, numerically controlled, nesi

• Machinery for making paper or paperboard

• Parts and accessories of weaving machines (looms) or of their auxiliary machinery, other than shuttles, reeds, healds and heald-frames

• Isotopes not in heading 2844 and their compounds other than heavy water

• Mirrors, mounted, for optical uses

• PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof, for color TV, not with components listed in add. US note 4, chap. 85

• Punch/notch machines (incl. presses), incl. combined punch & shear machines, nt numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides

• Electrical machines and apparatus nesoi, designed for connection to telegraphic or telephonic apparatus, instruments or networks

• Electrical, self-propelled, works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of type used on railway station platforms

• Central heating boilers (other than those of heading 8402)

• ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. ov 21 cm, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system

• Electrocardiographs

• Parts of simple piston pump sprays and powder bellows

• Psychological aptitude testing apparatus, other than electrical, and parts and accessories thereof

• Coenzyme Q10 (ubidecarenone (INN)

• Parts and accessories of nonelectrical optical instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.40, 9027.50 or 9027.80

• Fixed, multiple and variable ratio speed changers, imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard

• Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/0.25% or more of carbon

• Ball or roller bearings nesi, including combined ball/roller bearings

• Bulldozer or angledozer blades suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8426, 8429 or 8430

• Furnace burners for pulverized solid fuel or for gas, including combination burners

• Medicaments containing antigens or hyaluronic acid or its sodium salt, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail

• DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW, used as primary source of mechanical power for electric vehicles

• Test benches

• Parts of primary cells and primary batteries

• Machinery for agglomerating, shaping or molding solid mineral fuels, or other mineral products; machines for forming sand foundry molds

• Stainless steel, width 300+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products

• Hydraulic presses, numerically controlled

• Ships' or boats propellers and blades therefor

• Machinery used in the milling industry or for the working of cereals or dried leguminous vegetables, other than farm type machinery

• Tamping or compacting machinery, not self-propelled

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), unwrought nesoi

• Machine tools operated by plasma arc process, for working metal

• Parts of machinery and plant, for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard

• Microscopes other than optical microscopes; diffraction apparatus

• LEDs for backlighting of LCDs

• Parts of electric motors under 18.65 W, other than commutators, stators or rotors

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, electrolytically plated or coated with zinc

• Aluminum, foil, w/thickness n/o 0.2 mm, backed, covered or decorated with a character, design, fancy effect or pattern

• Reception apparatus for radiobroadcasting, NESOI

• Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow profiles, w/wall thick. less than 1.65 mm

• Immunological products, unmixed, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale

• Barrel screws of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi

• Self-propelled boring or sinking machinery

• Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce

• Alloy steel, rails for railway or tramway tracks

• Producer gas or water gas generators, acetylene gas generators and similar water process gas generators; with or without their purifiers

• Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity not exceeding 650 kVA

• Electromagnetic lifting heads

• Plasma cleaner machines that remove organic contaminants from electron microscopy specimens and holders

• Machines for working certain hard materials which can carry out different types of machining operations w/o tool change between operations

• Stainless steel, semifinished products, other than of rectangular (other than square) cross-section

• Self-propelled graders and levelers

• Presses, crushers and similar machinery used in the manufacture of wine, cider, fruit juices or similar beverages

• Parts and accessories for microscopes other than optical microscopes, and for diffraction apparatus

• Extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organotherapeutic uses

• Stereoscopic microscopes, provided with a means for photographing the image

• Physical vapor deposition apparatus, nesoi

• Spring-operated and weight-operated motors

• Parts of ball bearings (including parts of ball bearings with integral shafts), nesi

• Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output exceeding 375 kVA

• Television cameras, studio type, other than shoulder-carried or other portable cameras

• Air-zinc primary cells and primary batteries

• Microscopes for microphotography, microcinematography or microprojection, provided with a means for photographing the image

• Tower cranes

• Alloy (o/than stainless) steel, semifinished products

• DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW, nesi

• Bending or assembling machines for working wood, cork, bone hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials

• Color video projectors nesoi, not incorporating a video recording or reproducing apparatus

• Machine tools operated by ultrasonic processes, for working metal

• Condensers for steam or other vapor power units

• Certain parts for water-jet cutting machines

• Parts and accessories of automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system, nesi

• Metal-rolling tube mills

• Alloy steel, long. welded, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, tubes and pipes, o/than used in oil/gas drill. or pipelines

• Bed plates, roll bars and other stock-treating parts of machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic materials

• Iron/nonalloy steel, H-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height 80 mm or more

• Machine tools operated by electro-chemical or ionic-beam processes, other than for working metal

• Stators and rotors for electric generators for use on aircraft

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity > 1, 500cc but <= 2, 500cc

• Machinery and apparatus for filtering or purifying beverages other than water

• Dishwashing machines other than of the household type

• Mixing or kneading machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances, nesi

• Electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment for railways, streetcar lines or subways

• Assemblies and subassemblies of radar, radio navigational aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together, nesi

• Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi

• Electric generating sets, nesoi

• Aromatic amino-alcohols drugs, their ethers and esters, other than those containing > one kind of oxygen function; salts thereof; nesoi

• Chassis, chassis bases and other outer cabinets for air conditioning machines,

• Machines for molding articles in paper pulp, paper or paperboard

• Punch/notch machines (incl. presses), incl. combined punch & shearing machines, numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides

• Vacuum-molding and other thermoforming machines for working rubber or plastics or for manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi

• Machinery for liquefying air or gas, nesoi

• Ball or roller screws

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), profiles

• Artificial parts of the body (other than artificial joints) and parts and accessories thereof, nesoi

• Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, cab chassis, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. o/5 but n/o 20 metric tons

• Assemblies and subassemblies for flight data recorders, consisting of 2 or more parts pieces fastened together, printed circuit assemblies

• Iron or steel, helical springs, suitable for motor-vehicle suspension

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, air brakes & parts thereof for self- propelled vehicles or non-self-propelled stock nesoi

• Machinery for the preparation of fruits, nuts or vegetables, nesi

• Automated electronic component placement machines for making printed circuit assemblies

• Parts of trash compactors, frame assemblies

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & elec motor incapable of charge by plug to external source

• Hydrojet engines for marine propulsion

• Machinery for preparing, tanning or working hides, skins or leather

• Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines not with a 360 degree revolving superstructure

• Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (o/than those of 8604), powered from an external source of electricity

• Immunological products, mixed, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension of 7 mm or less

• Parts and accessories for instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiation, nesi

• Prisms, mounted, for optical uses

• Coal or rock cutters and tunneling machinery, not self-propelled

• Optical measuring/checking instruments/appliances for inspecting semiconductor wafers/devices or photomasks/reticle used to mfg such devices

• Carding machines for preparing textile fibers

• Certain specified cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8462 or 8463

• Subassies w/2 or more PCBs or ceramic substrates, exc. tuners or converg. ass'ies, for color TV, not w/components in add. US note 4, ch. 85

• Finishing machinery for felt or nonwovens and parts thereof

• Parts and accessories of X-ray tubes

• Alloy silicon electrical steel (grain-oriented), width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products

• Gas turbines, other than turbojets or turbopropellers of a power exceeding 5,000 kW, other than aircraft

• Nonelectrical navigational instruments and appliances, nesi

• Iron/nonalloy steel, I-sections (standard beams), not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height 80 mm or more

• Reception apparatus for television, not designed to incorporate a video display or screen, incorporating video recording or reproducing appa

• Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, to be installed in agricultural or horticultural machinery or equipment, nesi

• Molding patterns

• Self-propelled coal or rock cutters and tunneling machinery

• Profile projectors

• Lathes (including turning centers), other than horizontal or vertical turret lathes, for removing metal, other than numerically controlled

• Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

• Molds for rubber or plastics, injection or compression types, for shoe machinery

• Warp knitting machines

• Photosensitive transistors

• Electromechanical appliances with self-contained electric motor, trash compactors

• Parts & accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461 used to make printed circuits or PCAs, parts of heading 8517 or computers

• Textile printing machinery

• Machinery and apparatus other than hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing or welding, not gas-operated

• Color television reception apparatus w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal n/ov 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player

• Conveyor belts or belting of vulcanized rubber reinforced only with metal

• Work holders for machine tools used in cutting gears

• Other cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for metalworking machine tools for cutting, etc.

• AC motors, nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W

• Color television reception apparatus nesoi, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, not incorporating a VCR or player, nesoi

• Welded stainless steel, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil and gas pipelines

• Parts of textile printing machinery

• Other grinding machines, other than numerically controlled

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity > 2, 500cc

• Optical coordinate-measuring machines, nesoi

• Parts of articles of subheading 8483.20

• Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control app.

• Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight not over 2,000 kg

• Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, w/rect. cross sect.(incl. sq.), w/width less than twice thickness

• Parts for electric generators suitable for use on aircraft

• Parts of presses, crushers and similar machinery used in the manufacture of wine, cider, fruit juices or similar beverages

• Water-jet cutting machines

• Parts of knitting machines of heading 8447 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi

• Aluminum alloy, bars and rods, other than with a round cross section

• Parts and accessories for articles of heading 9303 other than shotguns or rifles

• Parts for articles of 8535.90.40, 8536.30.40 or 8536.50.40, of ceramic or metallic materials, mech. or elec. reactive to changes in temp.

• Incomplete or unfinished color video monitors, presented w/o a display device, not incorp. VCR or player

• Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars and rods, further worked than hot-rolled, forged, cold-formed or cold-finished

• Flat-surface grinding machines, not numerically controlled

• Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat- rolled products

• Iron/nonalloy steel nesoi, bars and rods, not further wkd. than cold-formed or cold- finished, not in coils

• Parts and accessories of machines for preparing textile fibers, other than card clothing

• Alloy (o/than stainless) steel, ingots and other primary forms

• Machinery for the manufacture of confectionery, cocoa or chocolate, nesi

• Mounted lenses for use in closed circuit television cameras, separately imported, w/ or w/o attached elec. connectors or motors

• Nonelectrical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation

• Industrial or laboratory induction or dielectric heating equipment nesi

• Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more

• Other cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8462 or 8463

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), clad

• Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 650 kVA but not exceeding 10,000 kVA

• Cassette players (non-recording), nesoi

• 7-Nitronaphth[1,2]oxadiazole-5-sulfonic acid and its salts

• Presses for making particle board or fiber building board of wood or other ligneous materials, and mach. for treat. wood or cork, nesi

• Machinery for cleaning or drying bottles or other containers

• Poultry-keeping machinery

• Iron/nonalloy steel, concrete reinforcing bars and rods, not further worked than hot- rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, n/coils

• Draw-benches for bars, tubes, profiles, wire or the like, for working metal or cermets, without removing material

• Electrical direction finding compasses

• Isoetharine hydrochloride and other specified aromatic drugs of amino-compounds with oxygen function

• Electrical particle accelerators

• Parts of seats (o/than of 9402) nesoi, of cane, osier, bamboo or similar materials

• Drilling machines, numerically controlled, nesi

• Parts of machinery for finishing paper or paperboard

• Parts for internal combustion aircraft engines

• Mycophenolate mofetil

• Microwave amplifiers

• Plows for soil preparation or cultivation

• Mirrors and reflectors used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam. 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil and gas pipelines

• Machine-tools for working by removing metal or cermets, nesoi, other than numerically controlled

• Machines for making bags, sacks or envelopes of paper pulp, paper or paperboard

• Certain specified parts and accessories of metal working machine tools for cutting gears

• Other threading or tapping machines nesi

• Transceiver assemblies for the apparatus of subheading 8526.10, other than printed circuit assemblies

• Salts of triethanolamine

• Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/spark.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. not over 5 metric tons

• Oscilloscopes and oscillographs, specially designed for telecommunications

• Silver oxide primary cells and primary batteries having an external volume not exceeding 300 cubic cm

• Sawing or cutting-off machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled

• Aluminum alloy, bars and rods, having a round cross section

• Defibrillators

• Printed circuit assemblies for television cameras

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension over 7 mm

• Recorded optical media, for reproducing sound only

• Parts of tapered roller bearings, nesi

• Self-propelled machinery not with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. welded nesoi, used for oil/gas

• Shuttleless type power looms, for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 4.9 m, nesi

• Self-propelled front-end shovel loaders, other than wheel-type

• Furnace burners for liquid fuel

• Other machine tools for deburring, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets, nesoi, numerically controlled

• Bucket type continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials

• Electrical machines and apparatus for electroplating, electrolysis, or electrophoresis for making printed circuits

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with tin

• Printed circuit assemblies for defibrillators

• Machines for preparing textile fibers, nesi

• Vapor-generating boilers, including hybrid boilers, other than watertube boilers

• Gas-operated machinery, apparatus and appliances, not hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing, welding or tempering, nesi

• Textile calendering or rolling machines

• Shearing machines (incl. presses), excl. combined punching & shearing machines, numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides

• Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thickness o/10 mm

• Machinery for sugar manufacture, nesi

• Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

• Shaping or slotting machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled

• Machine tools (including nonhydraulic presses) for working metal or metal carbides, nesi, numerically controlled

• Honing or lapping machines for working metal or cermets, numerically controlled

• Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, cold-formed

• Parts of flange, take-up, cartridge and hanger units

• Disc harrows for soil preparation or cultivation

• Accessories of machines of heading 8447 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi

• Battery clamps used in motor vehicles of headings 8702, 8703, 8704, or 8711

• Iron/nonalloy steel, flat wire, w/0.25% or more carbon, not plated or coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, U,I or H-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height under 80 mm

• Teleferics, chair lifts, ski draglines; traction mechanisms for funiculars

• Aluminum alloy, wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension over 7 mm

• Automatic manostats

• Alloy silicon electrical steel (grain-oriented), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, flat- rolled products

• Machinery for preparing animal feeds

• Honing or lapping machines for working metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled

• Parts for bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines

• Parts and accessories of articles of subheading 9031.80.40

• Parts and accessories of machines for extruding or drawing man-made textile filaments

• Medicaments containing vitamins or other products of heading 2936, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Textile spinning machines

• Optical surveying, hydrographic, oceanographic, hydrological, meteorological or geophysical instruments and appliances, nesi

• DC motors, nesi, of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W

• Ferments, excluding yeasts

• Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, o/than w/rect. cross section

• Stainless steel, angles, shapes & sections, hot-rolled, not drilled/punched or otherwise advanced

• Parts and accessories of machines of heading 8445 or their auxiliary machinery, nesi

• Motor vehicles w/electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver

• Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more

• Knitting machines other than circular or flat knitting; machines for making gimped yarn, tulle, trimmings or net; machines for tufting

• Tuners for television apparatus, other than printed circuit assemblies

• Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm

• Liquid elevators

• Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/250 but n/o 500 cc

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of wheels

• Bakery ovens, including biscuit ovens

• Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for television cameras

• Machines for uses ancillary to printing

• Can-sealing machines

• Electrostatic photocopying apparatus, operating by reproducing the original image directly onto the copy (direct process)

• Copying machines, nesoi

• Nonelectrical chromatographs

• Motor vehicles specially designed for traveling on snow

• Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter exceeding 165 mm, other than for knitting hosiery

• Cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8465

• Centerless grinding machines, numerically controlled

• Medical, surgical or laboratory sterilizers

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), bar and rods, other than with a round cross section

• Weighing machinery with maximum capacity exceeding 5,000 kg, using electronic means for gauging

• Weaving machines (looms) for weaving fabrics of a width not exceeding 30 cm

• Dairy machinery other than milking machines

• Machine tools operated by plasma arc process, other than for working metal

• Nonelectrical barometers, not combined with other instruments

• Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, cab chassis for dumpers designed for off-highway use

• Drying chambers for the clothes-dryers of subheading 8421.12 and other parts of clothes-dryers incorporating drying chambers

• Printed circuit assemblies for electrocardiographs

• Parts and accessories of profile projectors

• Industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens (other than microwave) functioning by induction or dielectric loss

• Parts of machines for packing tobacco, wrapping candy, cigarette packages and of combination candy cutting and wrapping machines

• Incomplete or unfinished color video monitors, presented w/o a display device, incorp. VCR or player

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), unwrought, in coils, w/uniform x-section throughout length & w/least cross-sectional dimension n/o 9.5 mm

• Electromagnets used for MRI

• Lathes (including turning centers), other than horizontal or vertical turret lathes, for removing metal, numerically controlled

• Dividing heads for use solely or principally for machine tools of headings 8456 to 8465

• Color video projectors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating VCR or player

• V-bed flat knitting machines, nesi

• Reel-fed offset printing machinery, other than double-width newspaper printing presses

• Super-heated water boilers

• Weighing machinery with maximum capacity exceeding 5,000 kg, not using electronic means for gauging nesi

• Electrical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation

• Nonalloy steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tapered pipes & tubes, w/wall thick. of 1.65 mm+, pts. of illum. arts.

• Parts of machinery for sugar manufacture, nesi

• Machinery, nesi, for making or repairing articles of hides, skins or leather

• Reeds for looms, healds and heald-frames of weaving machines (looms) or their auxiliary machinery

• Haymaking machinery other than mowers

• Electrical wirewound variable resistors, including rheostats and potentiometers, for a power handling capacity not exceeding 20 W

• Other specified parts and accessories for machines of heading 8462 or 8463, nesoi

• Sharpening (tool or cutter grinding) machines for working metal or cermets, numerically controlled

• Apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, other than for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use, nesi

• Stainless steel, bars and rods, hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, other than of circular cross-section

• Electrical motor starters and electrical motor overload protector, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V

• Parts and accessories of machines of heading 8444 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi

• Alloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more

• Machine tools operated by laser, of a kind used solely or principally for manufacture of printed circuits

• Parts of electromechanical tools for work in the hand, w/self-contained electric motor, for treatment of materials by change in temperature

• Parts of stock pumps imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard

• Dental drill engines, whether or not combined on a single base with other dental equipment, and parts and accessories thereof

• Parts of can-sealing machines

• Self-propelled machinery for working earth, minerals or ores, nesi

• Reaction engines other than turbojets

• Printing type, blocks, cylinders and other printing components; blocks, cylinders and lithographic stones, prepared for printing purposes

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of axles

• Black and white or other monochrome video monitors, other

• Black and white or other monochrome video projectors

• Sterile surgical catgut, suture materials, tissue adhesives for wound closure, laminaria, laminaria tents, and absorbable hemostatics

• Dryers for wood

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, pts of brakes (o/than air brakes) for non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with tin, w/thick. 0.5 mm or more

• Stainless steel (o/than razor blade steel), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm

• Electrical photogrammetrical surveying instruments and appliances

• Machinery for making or repairing footwear

• Parts of machinery for preparing, tanning or working hides, skins or leather or making or repairing articles of same, nesi

• Continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials, specially designed for underground use

• Centrifugal clothes dryers

• Aircraft gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power not exceeding 5,000 kW

• Card clothing as parts and accessories of machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery

• Machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic material

• Pacemakers for stimulating heart muscles, excluding parts and accessories thereof

• Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi, self-propelled, on tires

• Parts of trash compactors, ram assemblies

• Nuclear magnetic resonance instruments

• Electric rotary converters

• Dryers for agricultural products, not used for domestic purposes

• Parts and accessories of nonelectrical navigational instruments and appliances nesi of subheading 9014.80.50

• Parts of airplanes and other aircraft, propellers and rotors and parts thereof

• Electron beam microscopes fitted with equipment specifically designed for the handling and transport of semiconductor devices or reticles

• Offset printing machinery, nesi

• Aluminum, etched capacitor foil, w/thickness n/o 0.2 mm, not rolled or rolled and further worked, not backed

• Injection-molding machines for manufacturing shoes of rubber or plastics

• Alloy steel (o/than hi-speed/silico-mang.), flat wire

• Gravure printing machinery

• Machines for the manufacture of optical media

• Parts of winding or reeling machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery

• Other cylindrical grinding machines, numerically controlled

• Stock pumps imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard, not fitted with a measuring device

• Antifreezing preparations and prepared de-icing fluids

• Aluminum (o/than alloy), bar and rods, with a round cross section

• Scales for continuous weighing of goods on conveyors using electronic means for gauging weights

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, n/threaded/coupled, casing kind used drill for oil/gas

• Somatotropin, its derivatives and structural analogues

• Alloy steel (o/than tool), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness o/0.25 mm

• Boring-milling machines, numerically controlled, nesi

• Concrete pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device

• Medicaments containing vitamins nesoi, synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Silver oxide primary cells and primary batteries having an external volume exceeding 300 cubic cm

• Single axle tractors, other than tractors of 8709

• Parts of hydrojet engines for marine propulsion

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated nesoi

• Medicaments containing antibiotics, nesoi, not dosage form and not packaged for retail

• Converters of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries

• Parts and accessories nesoi, for revolvers or pistols of heading 9302

• 2-(4-Chloro-2-methyl-phenoxy)propionic acid and its salts

• Vessels (including lifeboats other than row boats), nesoi

• Naphthol AS and derivatives, nesoi

• Injection-molding machines for use in the manufacture of video laser discs

• Marine propulsion compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines

• Sewing machine needles

• Ground flying trainers and parts thereof, other than air combat simulators

• Cylinders for calendering and similar rolling machines, nesi

• Sinkers, needles and other articles used to form stitches, nesi, for machines of heading 8447

• Other scales for continuous weighing of goods on conveyors

• Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (o/than those of 8604), o/than powered from an external source of electricity

• Self-propelled bulldozers and angledozers other than track laying

• Other passenger boarding bridges

• Stainless steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

• Optical navigational instruments, nesi

• Steel, long. welded, w/circ. cross sect & ext. diam o/406.4mm, tapered pipes and tubes principally used as pts of illuminating arts.

• Thread rolling machines for working metal or cermets, without removing material

• Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, for working metal

• Alloy steel, width less than 600mm, flat-rolled products further worked than cold- rolled, nesoi

• Textile winding (including weft-winding) or reeling machines

• Incomplete or unfinished color tv reception apparatus, presented w/o a display device, n/incorp. VCR or player

• Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter exceeding 165 mm, for knitting hosiery

• Hydraulic assemblies of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi

• Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, not long. welded, used for oil/gas pipelines

• Boring machines, numerically controlled, nesoi

• Blood-grouping reagents

• Gyroscopic directing finding compasses, other than electrical

• Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, nesoi

• Non-high definition color television reception apparatus, nonprojection, w/CRT, video display diag. ov 35.56 cm, not incorp. a VCR or player

• Metal-rolling mills, other than tube mills, hot or combination hot and cold

• Iron/nonalloy, concrete reinforcing bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled

• Apparatus based on the use of X-rays for dental uses (other than computed tomography apparatus)

• Other aromatic cardiovascular drugs of amino-compounds with oxygen function

• Dental burs

• Parts of machines for assembling electric or electronic lamps, tubes or flashbulbs, in glass envelopes

• Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity <= 1, 500cc

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, clad

• Free-cutting steel, bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, n/coils, nesoi

• Shaping or slotting machines for working by removing metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled

• Heat-resisting alloy steel (o/than stainless), seamless, n/cold-drawn/cold-rolled, tubes, pipes, etc., w/circ. cross sect., nesoi

• Alloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more

• Cylinders for textile calendering or rolling machines

• Machine-tools for working by removing metal or cermets, nesoi, numerically controlled

• Seats, of a kind used for aircraft, leather upholstered

• Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thickness o/10 mm

• Boring-milling machines, other than numerically controlled, nesi

• Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled, nesoi

• Parts of trash compactors, cabinets or cases

• Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), concrete mixers

• Exposure meters

• Medicaments cont. penicillins or streptomycins, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Dryers for paper pulp, paper or paperboard

• Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter not exceeding 165 mm, other than for knitting hosiery

• Prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, their derivatives and structural analogues

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, w/thick of 4.75mm or more, not clad/plated/coated

• Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, n/threaded/coupled, of kind for drilling for oil/gas

• Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi, self-propelled, not on tires

• Cartridges nesoi and empty cartridge shells

• Theodolites and tachymeters, other than electrical

• Shuttle type power looms for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 4.9 m

• Parts and accessories of automatic pilots for aeronautical or space navigation of subheading 9014.20.40

• Parts of trash compactors, container assemblies

• Iron/nonalloy steel, bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, w/rectangular (o/than square) X-section

• Parts of machinery for preparing or making up tobacco, nesi

• Flat knitting machines, other than V-bed or warp; stitch-bonding machines

• Letterpress printing machinery, excluding flexographic printing, reel-fed

• Gear grinding or finishing machines for working by removing metal or cermets

• High definition color television reception apparatus, nonprojection, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating a VCR or player

• Shuttle type power looms for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 30 cm, but not exceeding 4.9 m

• Multistation transfer machines for working metal

• Combinations of PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof for color TV, w/components listed in add. U.S. note 4, chap. 85

• Dental fittings and parts and accessories thereof, of plastics

• Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, w/rect. cross sect. (exclud. sq.), nesoi

• Broaching machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled

• Braiding and lace-braiding machines

• Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, further worked than hot-rolled, forged but not cold-formed

• Pre-recorded magnetic tapes for reproducing phenomena other than sound or image

• Railway or tramway maintenance or service vehicles, whether or not self-propelled

• High definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player

• Sheet-fed offset printing machinery, office type (sheet size not exceeding 22 X 36 cm)

• Appliances identifiable for ostomy use

• Pre-recorded magnetic media other than tape, nesoi

• Phonograph records

• DC generators of an output exceeding 75 kW but not exceeding 375 kW

• Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display

• Machines for mixing mineral substances with bitumen

• Telescopes as parts of machines, appliances, etc. of chapter 90 or section XVI

• Color video projectors nesoi, incorporating video recording or reproducing apparatus

• Color television reception apparatus nesoi, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player

• Milling machines, knee type, numerically controlled, nesi

• Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, not clad/plated/coated

• Alloy steel, seamed, circ. w/cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. submerg. arc weld., used for oil/gas pipelines

• Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W

• Machine tools operated by electro-discharge processes, other than for working metal

• Boring machines, not numerically controlled, nesoi

• Sound recording or reproducing apparatus operated by coins, bank notes, bank cards, tokens or other means of payment

• High definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player

• Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and appliances for aeronautical or space navigation of subheading 9014.20.80

• Methyl ethyl ketoxime

• Other parts and accessories of metal working machine tools for cutting gears

• Motor vehicles nesoi, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver

• Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, nesoi

• Parts of calendering or rolling machines for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard

• Vertical turret lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, other than numerically controlled

• Aluminum alloys, w/25% or more by weight of silicon, unwrought nesoi

• Alloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm

• Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm

• New pneumatic tires, of rubber, of a kind used on aircraft

• Automatic pilots for aeronautical or space navigation

• PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof, for color TV, with components listed in add. US note 4, chap. 85

• Stainless steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness o/1.25 mm

• Parts and accessories of stroboscopes

• Needles for knitting machines other than latch needles or spring-beard needles

• Retreaded pneumatic tires (nonradials), of rubber, not elsewhere specified or included

• Machines for making glass optical fibers and preforms thereof

• Straw or fodder balers, including pick-up balers

• Sewing machines specially designed to join footwear soles to uppers, automatic

• Industrial machinery, plant or equip. for the treat. of mat., involving a change in temp., for molten-salt-cooled acrylic acid reactors

• Stainless steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of 4.75 mm or more

• 4,4'-Diphenyl-bis-phosphonous acid, di(2',2",4',4"-di-tert-butyl)phenyl ester

• Machines for assembling electric or electronic lamps, tubes or flashbulbs, in glass envelopes

• Other threading or tapping machines, numerically controlled

• Clinical thermometers, liquid-filled, for direct reading, not combined with other instruments

• Camel-back strips of unvulcanized rubber, for retreading rubber tires

• Fuel elements (cartridges), non-irradiated and parts thereof

• Morpholinethyl chloride hydrochloride; 2-methyl-2,5-dioxo-1-oxa-2-phospholan; and 1 other specified nonaromatic chemical

• Threshing machinery other than combine harvester-threshers

• Unit construction machines (single station), for working metal

• Stainless steel, width 300m+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of less than 4.75 mm

• Spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal combustion piston engines for use in aircraft

• V-bed flat knitting machines, power driven, over 50.8 mm in width

• Free-cutting steel, bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, not in coils

• Alloy steel, seamed (o/than welded stainless steel), w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil an

• Milking machines

• Shuttles for weaving machines (looms)

• Parts and accessories nesoi, for revolvers or pistols nesoi

• Gear cutting machines for working by removing metal or cermets

• Transcribing machines

• Alloy (o/th stainless, silicon elect., hi-speed, or tool) steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled prod., n/coils, w/thick less 4.75mm

• Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products

• Non-high def. color television reception app., nonprojection, w/CRT, display diag. ov 34.29 cm but n/ov 35.56 cm, incorp. VCR or player

• Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of printed circuits

• Pre-recorded magnetic tapes, of a width not exceeding 4 mm, nesoi

• Half-tone screens, mounted, designed for use in engraving or photographic processes

• Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thickness less than 3 mm

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 300+ but less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with zinc (other than electrolytically)

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products, plated/coated with zinc (other than electrolytically), w/thick o/0.25mm

• DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 375 kW

• Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, plated or coated with zinc (o/than electrolytically)

• Motor vehicles w/electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver

• Pre-recorded magnetic video tape recordings of a width exceeding 6.5 mm

• Pre-recorded magnetic tapes of a width exceeding 6.5 mm, nesoi

• Photogrammetrical surveying instruments and appliances, other than electrical

• Vessels, fishing; factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products

• Alloy steel (o/stainless), welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow prof., w/wall thick. less th/1.65 mm

• Iron/nonalloy steel, U-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height of 80 mm or more

• Aromatic dermatological agents and local anesthetics of amino-compounds with oxygen function

• Flat-surface grinding machines, numerically controlled

• 5-Amino-3-phenyl-1,2,4-thiadiazole(3-Phenyl-5-amino-1,2,4-thiadiazole); and 3 other specified aromatic/mod. aromatic heterocyclic compounds

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engine & elec motor capable of charge by plug to external source

• Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy, seamless tubing, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

• Alloy silicon electrical steel (other than grain-oriented), width 600mm+, flat-rolled products

• Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/700 cc but n/o 800 cc

• Machine tools operated by ultrasonic processes, other than for working metal

• Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, not welded, tubes and pipes, o/than used in oil/gas drill. or pipelines

• Stainless steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

• Parts of seats nesoi, for bent-wood seats

• Harvesting machinery or threshing machinery, nesi

• Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, w/thick o/0.25mm n/o 1.25mm, not clad/plated

• Diethylaminoacetoxylidide (Lidocaine)

• Pre-recorded magnetic tapes of a width exceeding 4 mm but not exceeding 6.5 mm, nesoi

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick o/10mm, not pickled/clad/plated/coated

• Turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN, other than aircraft

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, n/threaded/coupled, of kind for drill. for oil/gas

• Vapor turbines (excluding steam turbines) other than for marine propulsion, of an output not exceeding 40 MW

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick o/10mm, not clad/plated/coated

• Pre-recorded magnetic tapes, of a width not exceeding 4 mm, of news sound recording relating to current events

• Vessels, light-vessels, fire-floats, floating cranes, & other vessels nesoi, the navigability of which is subsidiary to their main function

• Watertube boilers with a steam production exceeding 45 tons per hour

• Optical instrument & appliance: to inspect masks (not photomask) used to mfg semiconductor devices; to measure contamination on such devices

• Sewing machines, other than automatic, specially designed to join footwear soles to uppers

• Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars & rods in irregular wound coils, hot-rolled, n/tempered, treated or partly manufactured

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with aluminum-zinc alloys

• Parts and accessories nesoi, for muzzle-loading revolvers and pistols

• Industrial or laboratory microwave ovens, nesoi

• Spindles, spindle flyers, spinning rings and ring travellers of machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machines

• Vaccines for human medicine

• Vessels, designed for the transport of goods or for the transport of both persons and goods, nesoi

• Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/500 cc but n/o 700 cc

• Non-high definition color video projectors, with a cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player

• Estradiol benzoate; and Estradiol cyclopentylpropionate (estradiol cypionate)

• Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power not exceeding 1,000 kW

• Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thick. 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 3mm or more & less 4.75mm, not pickld/clad/plated

• Retreaded pneumatic tires, of rubber, of a kind used on aircraft

• Parts of cartridges nesoi

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 3mm or mor but less 4.75mm, pickled, not clad/plated

• Nuclear reactors

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 3mm, pickled, not clad/plated/coated

• Stainless steel, ingots and other primary forms

• Alloy silico-manganese steel, bars and rods, not cold-formed, o/than hot-rolled and in irregularly wound coils

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, not welded, tubes and pipes, o/th used in oil/gas drill.etc

• Parts of machinery for making or repairing footwear

• Alloy silicon electrical steel (o/than grain-oriented), width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products

• Machinery and apparatus for isotopic separation, and parts thereof

• Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods in irregularly wound coils, w/cir. x- sect. diam. <14mm, n/tempered/treated/partly mfd

• Electrical filament lamps, voltage not exceeding 100 V, having glass envelopes n/o 6.35 mm in diameter, suitable in surgical instruments

• Quinuclidin-3-ol

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products, painted, varnished or coated w/plastic

• Broaching machines for working by removing metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled

• Root or tuber harvesting machines

• Drawing or roving machines for preparing textile fibers

• Watertube boilers with a steam production not exceeding 45 tons per hour

• Military weapons, nesoi

• Chassis fitted w/engines, for mtr. vehicles of heading 8705

• Latch needles for knitting machines

• Aromatic monoamine drugs, nesoi

• Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter not exceeding 165 mm, for knitting hosiery

• Acriflavin; Acriflavin hydrochloride; Carbadox; Pyrazinamide

• Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, complete dumpers designed for off-highway use

• Air combat ground flying simulators and parts thereof

• Biligrafin acid; 3,5-diacetamido-2,4,6-triiodobenzoic acid; and metrizoic acid

• l-Thyroxine(Levothyroxine), sodium

• Medicaments containing vitamin B2 synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Medicaments containing vitamin E synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Opacifying preparation for X-ray examination; diagnostic reagent designed to be administered to the patient; all cont. antigens or antisera

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/patterns in relief, in coils, pickled, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel,width 600mm+,hot-rolled flat-rolled product,in coil,w/pattern in relief,w/thick <4.75mm,not pickld,not clad/plated/coatd

• Nonalloy hi-strength steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.75mm+, pickled, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.7mm or more, pickled, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.75mm or more & n/o 10mm, not pickled/clad/plated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick 4.75mm+ but n/o 10mm, not clad/plated/

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick 3mm+ but < 4.75mm, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with aluminum o/than aluminum-zinc alloy

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled universal mill plate, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thick o/1.25 mm but n/o 4.75 mm, n/clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not pickled, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/0.25% or more carbon, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled further worked than cold-rolled, not clad, plated or coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods, w/cir. x-sect. diam 14+mm or non- circ. x-sect., in irregularly wound coils, nesoi

• Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm

• Stainless razor blade steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm

• Alloy tool steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. of 4.75 mm or more

• Alloy steel (o/th heat-resisting), width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness less than 4.75 mm

• Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, electrolytically plated or coated with zinc

• Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed/chipper knife), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products

• Alloy steel (o/than silicon elect./tool), width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of 4.75 mm or more

• Alloy steel (o/than tool), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, threaded/coupled, casing of kind used in drill. oil/gas

• Parts of nuclear reactors

• Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power exceeding 1,000 kW but not exceeding 10,000 kW

• Turbojets of a thrust exceeding 25 kN, other than aircraft

• Aircraft turbopropellers of a power not exceeding 1,100 kW

• Cylinders for paper pulp, paper or paperboard calendering or rolling machines

• Self-propelled scrapers

• Weaving machines for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 30 cm, shuttle type, nesi

• Dobbies and Jacquards, card reducing, copying, punching or assembling machines for use with machines of heading 8444, 8445, 8446 or 8447

• Pre-recorded magnetic video tape recordings of a width exceeding 4 mm but not exceeding 6.5 mm

• Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, w/CRT, video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorp. VCR or player

• Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, w/CRT, video display diagonal over 35.56 cm, not incorporating VCR or player

• High definition color television reception apparatus, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating a VCR or player

• Klystron tubes

• Microwave tubes (other than magnetrons or klystrons) excluding grid-controlled tubes

• Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, truck assemblies for other than self-propelled vehicles

• Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. not over 5 metric tons

• Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/800 cc

• Aircraft launching gear and parts thereof; deck-arrestors or similar gear and parts thereof

• Vessels, designed for the transport of persons, cruise ships, excursion boats and similar vessels; ferry boats of all kinds

• Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up (scrapping)

• Radiation beam delivery units

• Thorium compounds

• Compounds of uranium depleted in U235

• Uranium depleted in U235, thorium; alloys, dispersions, ceramic products and mixtures of these products and their compounds

• Quinone drugs

• Amfetamine (INN), benzfetamine (INN), dexamfetamine (INN), etilamfetamine (INN), and other specified INNs; salts thereof

• Fast color bases of aromatic monamines and their derivatives

• Aromatic monoamine antidepressants, tranquilizers and other psychotherapeutic agents, nesoi

• Aromatic guaiacol derivatives of amino-compounds with oxygen function

• Aromatic cyclic amides for use as fast color bases

• Hydralazine hydrochloride

• Droperidol; and Imipramine hydrochloride

• Epinephrine

• Vaccines for veterinary medicine

• Medicaments containing insulin, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Medicaments containing artificial mixtures of natural hormones, but not antibiotics, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Medicaments containing products of heading 2937, nesoi, but not antibiotics, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Medicaments containing ephedrine or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Medicaments containing pseudoephedrine (INN) or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Medicaments containing norephedrine or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Other medicaments containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof, nesoi, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Other medicaments containing antimalarial active principles described in subheading note 2 to this chapter, not dosage form and not packed for retail

• Medicaments containing insulin, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Medicaments containing ephedrine or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail

• Medicaments containing pseudoephedrine (INN) or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail

• Medicaments containing norephedrine or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail

• Medicaments containing vitamin B12 synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail

• Other medicaments containing antimalarial active principles described in subheading note 2 to this chapter, in dosage form and packed for retail

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 3mm, not pickled/clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/pattern in relief,not coils,w/thick 4.75 or more, n/clad/plated/coated

• Nonalloy steel(blackplate), width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 0.361mm, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 0.361mm+ but less 5mm, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with lead, including terneplate

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, painted/varnished or coated w/plastic but not plated/coated or clad w/metal

• Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thick 1.25mm or less, not clad/plated/coated

• Nonalloy hi-strength steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, w/thick o/1.25mm, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/0.25% or more carbon,w/thick o/0.25mm, not clad/plated/coated

• Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods in irregularly wound coils, w/cir. x- sect. diam. <14mm, w/0.6%+ of carbon, nesoi

• Stainless steel, bars and rods, hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of circular cross- section

• Alloy tool steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. of less than 4.75 mm

• Alloy heat-resisting steel, width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness less than 4.75 mm

• Alloy silicon electrical steel (o/than grain-oriented), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, flat-rolled products

• Alloy silico-manganese steel, bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled

• Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

• Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. welded nesoi, used for oil/gas pipelines

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, threaded/coupled, of kind for drilling for oil/gas

• Alloy steel, seamed (o/than welded stainless steel), w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, n/threaded/coupled, casing of kind

• Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam. 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil/gas

• Steam turbines for marine propulsion

• Vapor turbines (other than steam) for marine propulsion

• Vapor turbines (excluding steam turbines) other than for marine propulsion, of an output exceeding 40 MW

• Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power exceeding 10,000 kW

• Aircraft turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN

• Turbopropellers of a power not exceeding 1,100 kW, other than aircraft

• Aircraft turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1,100 kW

• Turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1,100 kW, other than aircraft

• Gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power not exceeding 5,000 kW, other than aircraft

• Furniture designed to receive the clothes-dryers of subheading 8421.12

• Reel-fed offset printing machinery, double-width newspaper printing presses

• Combing machines for preparing textile fibers

• Auxiliary machinery for machines of heading 8444, 8445, 8446 or 8447, nesi

• Way-type unit head machines for drilling, boring, milling, threading or tapping by removing metal, other than lathes of heading 8458

• Other grinding machines, numerically controlled

• Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output exceeding 75 kVA but not over 375 kVA

• Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection, w/CRT, video display diag. ov 34.29 cm but n/ov 35.56 cm, not incorp. VCR or player

• Non-high definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player

• High definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player

• High definition color video projectors, with a cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player

• High definition color television reception apparatus, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, incorporating a VCR or player

• Subassies w/2 or more PCBs or ceramic substrates, as spec'd in add. US note 9 ch. 85, for color TV, w/components in add. US note 4, ch. 85

• Rail locomotives powered from an external source of electricity

• Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver

• Motor vehicles w/diesel engine & electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver

• Motor vehicles w/diesel engine & electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver

• Motor vehicles w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver

• Motor vehicles w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver

• Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engine & elec motor incapable of charge by plug to external source

• Mtr. vehicl. for transport of goods (o/than cab chassis), w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. o/5 but n/o 20 mtons

• Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. over 20 metric tons

• Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/spark.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. over 5 metric tons

• Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), fire fighting vehicles

• Chassis fitted w/engines, for tractors suitable for agricultural use

• Balloons, dirigibles and non-powered aircraft, gliders and hang gliders

• Helicopters, with an unladen weight over 2,000 kg

• Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight over 2,000 kg but not over 15,000 kg

• Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight over 15,000 kg

• Communication satellites

• Spacecraft, including satellites (o/than communication satellites), and suborbital and spacecraft launch vehicles

• Parts of communication satellites

• Vessels, designed for the transport of goods, tankers

• Vessels, tugs and pusher craft

• Vessels, dredgers

• Floating or submersible drilling or production platforms

• Seismographs

• Scintigraphic electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences

• Instrument panel clocks for vehicles, air/spacecraft or vessels, w/clock or watch movement < 50 mm wide, nonelectric

• Artillery weapons (for example, guns, howitzers, and mortars)

• Rocket launchers; flame-throwers; grenade launchers; torpedo tubes and similar projectors

• Rifles, military

• Shotguns, military