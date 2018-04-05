The looming US-China trade war

Joanna S Kao, Ed Crooks and Jane Pong Thursday, 5 April 2018

The US and China are not in a trade war yet, but both sides have fired opening shots and issued warnings about an escalation of hostilities. The Trump administration began the latest round of tariff increases in January, hitting solar panels and dishwashers, and followed up with steel and aluminium in March. The stakes were raised dramatically this month, when the US set out planned tariffs on more than $45bn of imports from China, and China issued its own list for possible retaliation. For now both the US and Chinese tariff proposals are merely threats, but businesses say they could do significant damage to sales, investment and jobs if they are imposed. Businesses are hoping the two countries can reach a compromise to avert a fully-fledged trade war.

Below is a comprehensive list of the tariffs — ranked by the dollar value of trades that will be covered — imposed by the US and China already, and the measures they have threatened for the future.

Agriculture Energy Industrial products/technology Transport
Wednesday, April 4 ($41bn in Chinese imports from the US, proposed tariffs)
Tuesday, April 3 ($46bn in US imports from China, proposed tariffs)
Monday, April 2 ($3bn in Chinese imports from the US, tariffs in effect)
Friday, March 23 ($3bn in US imports from China, tariffs in effect)

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

China sets out its list of targets for possible retaliation, including key exports from the US such as soyabeans and cars.

  1. Yellow soybean
  2. Black soybean
  3. Off-road vehicle, 2.5L< cylinder capacity ≤3L
  4. 1.5L<Drifting vehicle ≤2L off-road vehicle
  5. 1.5L< Passenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats
  6. 2L<Off-road vehicle ≤2.5L
  7. 2L< Passenger car with ≤2.5L displacement, ≤9 seats
  8. 2.5L< Passenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats
  9. 3L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats
  10. 3L<Drainage ≤4L off-road vehicle
  11. Off-road vehicle with displacement >4L
  12. Liquid propane
  13. Install only other vehicles that drive the motor
  14. Uncombed cotton
  15. Other stilts
  16. Unlisted gearboxes and parts for motor vehicles
  17. Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to the backing, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
  18. Whether or not attached to a diagnostic or experimental formulation reagent on the backing, except for items of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
  19. Other chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries that are not listed in other tax items
  20. Other wheat and mixed wheat
  21. Other plastic products
  22. Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets
  23. Primary shape polycarbonate
  24. Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity < 0.94
  25. Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
  26. Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives
  27. It is equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  28. Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
  29. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power supply. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for SUVs (4 wheel drive)
  30. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 milliliters, but not exceeding 1500 milliliters of cylinder capacity (displacement) Cross Country Car (4 wheel drive)
  31. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 1000 ml, but not exceeding 1500 ml Cylinder capacity (displacement) 9 Blocks and below passenger cars
  32. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger cars
  33. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters (4 wheel drive)
  34. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters for passenger cars of 9 seats or less
  35. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters of the cross-country vehicle (4 wheel drive)
  36. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 milliliters, but not exceeding 3000 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger vehicles
  37. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) more than 4000 ml SUV (4 wheel drive)
  38. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor may be charged by plugging in an external power source, excluding other vehicles
  39. Other carrier catalysts
  40. Other polyester
  41. Other primary polysulfides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as specified in Note 3 to Chapter 39 are not listed. New Products
  42. Other primary-shaped polyethers
  43. Primary polysiloxane
  44. Part or all of the stemmed flue-cured tobacco
  45. Some or all of the other tobacco stems
  46. Other corn
  47. Other primary shape acrylic polymers
  48. Polyamide-6,6 slices
  49. Unlisted Plastic Plates, Sheets, Films, Foil, and Strips
  50. Lubricants (does not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)
  51. Other unrepresented reaction initiators, accelerators
  52. Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
  53. Primary-shaped, unplasticized cellulose acetate
  54. Other primary shape ethylene polymers
  55. Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
  56. Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
  57. Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
  58. Primary polyamides of other shapes
  59. 2.5L Diesel Exhaust Vehicle with Discharge Capacity ≤ 3L
  60. Primary shape epoxy
  61. 1,2-dichloroethane (ISO)
  62. Non-ionic organic surfactants
  63. Other vinyl polymer plates, sheets, tapes
  64. Gasoline type ≤ 5 tons of other trucks
  65. Polyethylene terephthalate sheet foil flat strip
  66. Dross and residue in brewing and distillation
  67. Lubricants (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and <70% by weight)
  68. Cranberries made or preserved by other methods
  69. Other vehicles
  70. Lubricating oil additive without oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals
  71. Frozen boneless beef
  72. Halogenated butyl rubber sheet, sheet, tape
  73. Other heterocyclic compounds
  74. Contains aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2 - Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO), or Mirex (ISO) The goods listed in Note 3 to Zhangzimu
  75. Mainly from dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methylphosphonate and double [(5-ethyl- Mixtures and products of 2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-1)
  76. Acrylonitrile
  77. Whiskey
  78. Fresh, cold boneless beef
  79. Cotton linters
  80. Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
  81. Other unstemmed tobacco
  82. Frozen boned beef
  83. Fresh, cold beef with bones
  84. The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter of the Chapter containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid and its salts, perfluorooctyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride
  85. Non-frozen, orange juice with Brix not exceeding 20
  86. Frozen orange juice
  87. The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers
  88. Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products; tobacco essence
  89. Other vehicles equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a driving motor may be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml Car (4 wheel drive)
  90. Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a drive motor other than those that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  91. Water pipe tobacco
  92. Other frozen beef chops
  93. Corn flour
  94. Tobacco cigars
  95. It is equipped with a compression ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  96. Homogenize or "reconstitute" tobacco
  97. Tobacco cigarettes
  98. Tobacco substitute cigars and cigarettes
  99. Other durum wheat
  100. Whole head and half head fresh and cold beef
  101. Frozen whole head and half beef
  102. Tobacco waste
  103. Other tobacco for smoking
  104. Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)
  105. The goods listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)
  106. Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight exceeding 15,000 kg but not exceeding 45,000 kg

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The US administration announces a new list of 1,333 Chinese product categories that could face 25 per cent tariffs.

  1. Color television reception apparatus w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player
  2. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity >1, 500cc but <=3, 000cc
  3. Parts and accessories of other printing, copying or facsimile machines; nesoi
  4. Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), not clad
  5. ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. n/ov 21 cm,not in cabinet, w/o attached external power supply, n/entered w/rest of a system
  6. Parts for air conditioning machines, nesi
  7. Parts of pumps, nesi
  8. Parts and accessories of printers, nesoi
  9. Parts of printer units of subheading 8443.32.10 specified in additional U.S. note 2 to this chapter
  10. Radio navigational aid apparatus, other than radar
  11. Parts of taps, cocks, valves and similar appliances for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like, nesi
  12. Light-emitting diodes (LED's)
  13. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8429 or 8430, nesi
  14. Transmission apparatus incorporating reception apparatus, other than transceivers
  15. Connectors: coaxial, cylindrical multicontact, rack and panel, printed circuit, ribbon or flat cable, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  16. Switches nesoi, for switching or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  17. Insulated ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships
  18. Parts of airplanes and helicopters, nesoi
  19. Refrigerating or freezing equipment nesi
  20. Molds for rubber or plastics, injection or compression types, other than for shoe machinery or for manufacture of semiconductor devices
  21. Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal n/ov 34.29 cm, not incorporate VCR or player
  22. ADP storage units other than magnetic disk, not in cabinets for placing on a table, etc., not entered with the rest of a system
  23. Automatic thermostats
  24. Centrifugal pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  25. Ozone, oxygen and aerosol therapy, artificial respiration or other therapeutic respiration apparatus, and parts and accessories thereof
  26. Medicaments nesoi, in dosage form and packed for retail
  27. Parts of seats nesoi, for seats of a kind used for motor vehicles
  28. Machinery and apparatus for filtering or purifying water
  29. Electro-diagnostic apparatus nesi, and parts and accessories thereof nesi
  30. Measuring and checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  31. Automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus, nesi
  32. Parts of turbojets or turbopropellers other than those of subheading 8411.91.10
  33. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8427
  34. Compressors of a kind used in refrigerating equipment (incl. air conditioning) exceeding 1/4 horsepower
  35. Instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, nesi, and parts and accessories thereof
  36. Filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for gases, other than intake air filters for internal combustion engines or catalytic conv.
  37. Orthopedic or fracture appliances, and parts and accessories thereof
  38. Parts for filtering or purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids or gases
  39. Liquid crystal and other optical flat panel displays other than for articles of heading 8528, nesoi
  40. Optical fiber cables made up of individually sheathed fibers
  41. Ball bearings other than ball bearings with integral shafts
  42. Other parts nesi, suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of heading 8535, 8536 or 8537
  43. Electric motors of an output of under 18.65 W, other than synchronous valued not over $4 each
  44. Catheters, cannulae and the like nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  45. Iron or steel, nuts
  46. Tool holders and self-opening dieheads for use solely or principally with machines of headings 8456 to 8465, nesoi
  47. Hearing aids, excluding parts and accessories thereof
  48. Reciprocating positive displacement pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  49. Cash registers
  50. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8525 to 8528, nesi
  51. Parts of machines and mechanical appliances having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in chapter 84, nesoi
  52. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity <= 1, 000 cc
  53. Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of 1 W or more
  54. Electrical speed drive controllers for electric motors (static converters)
  55. Parts of air or gas compressors, nesoi
  56. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8428, nesi
  57. Optical scanners and magnetic ink recognition devices not entered with the rest of a ADP system
  58. Other electrical apparatus nesi, for switching or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, nesoi
  59. Parts of gas turbines nesi, other than those of subheading 8411.99.10
  60. Molded parts nesi, suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of heading 8535, 8536 or 8537
  61. ADP storage units other than magnetic disk drive units, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system
  62. Heat exchange units, nesoi
  63. Transceivers
  64. Parts and accessories of apparatus based on the use of X-rays
  65. Parts (other than printed circuit assemblies) of electrical transformers, static converters and inductors
  66. Machinery for lifting, handling, loading or unloading, nesi
  67. Mounted piezoelectric crystals
  68. Hydraulic power engines and motors, linear acting (cylinders)
  69. Injection-molding machines of a type used for working or manufacturing products from rubber or plastics, nesoi
  70. Insulated electric conductors nesi, not of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  71. Rotary positive displacement pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  72. Parts of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  73. Pts. & access. for motorcycles (including mopeds)
  74. Parts for boring or sinking machinery of 8430.41 or 8430.49, nesi
  75. Machinery and equipment nesi, for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food, not used for domestic purposes
  76. Gears and gearing, other than toothed wheels, chain sprockets and other transmission elements entered separately
  77. Electrical terminals, electrical splicers and electrical couplings, wafer probers, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  78. Parts for the machinery of heading 8474
  79. Electrical instruments and apparatus using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared), nesi
  80. Parts of transmission equipment, nesi
  81. Computed tomography apparatus based on the use of X-rays
  82. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the pressure of liquids or gases
  83. Machinery for filling,closing,sealing, capsuling or labeling bottles,cans, boxes or other containers;machinery for aerating beverages; nesoi
  84. Pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  85. Dishwashing machines of the household type
  86. Radio remote control apparatus other than for video game consoles
  87. Other tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor, other than suitable for metal working, nesoi
  88. Relays for switching, protecting or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 60 V
  89. Other optical measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  90. Other printed circuit assemblies suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8525 to 8528, nesi
  91. Marine propulsion spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal-combustion piston engines for outboard motors
  92. Relays for switching, protecting or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage exceeding 60 but not exceeding 1,000 V
  93. Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal > 34.29 cm, not with VCR/player, not subj US note 13
  94. Electrical instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, measuring viscosity, checking heat, sound, light, etc., nesi
  95. Instruments and apparatus, other than electrical, for measuring or checking the pressure of liquids or gases
  96. Parts and accessories of electrical instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  97. Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, for machinery or equipment, nesi
  98. Self-propelled works trucks not powered by an electric motor, rider type forklift trucks
  99. AC motors, nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 74.6 W but not exceeding 735 W
  100. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  101. Other electromagnets and parts thereof, and parts of related electromagnetic articles nesi
  102. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with passenger or freight elevators other than continuous action, skip hoists or escalators
  103. Other parts and accessories of machines of heading 8472, nesoi
  104. Electrical variable resistors, other than wirewound, including rheostats and potentiometers
  105. Pulleys, including pulley blocks, nesi
  106. Filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for liquids, nesi
  107. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8425
  108. Lithium primary cells and primary batteries
  109. Syringes, with or without their needles; parts and accessories thereof
  110. AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW
  111. Parts of steam- or other vapor-generating boilers
  112. Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines with a 360 degree revolving superstructure
  113. Tapered roller bearings, including cone and tapered roller assemblies
  114. Ultrasonic scanning electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  115. Radar, radio navigational aid and radio remote control antennas and antenna reflectors, and parts suitable for use therewith
  116. Machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesi
  117. Instruments and apparatus specially designed for telecommunications
  118. Self-propelled front-end shovel loaders, wheel-type
  119. Parts of machinery, plant or laboratory equipment for the treatment of materials by a process involving a change of temperature, nesoi
  120. Valves for oleohydraulic or pneumatic transmissions
  121. Artificial joints and parts and accessories thereof
  122. Ceramic dielectric fixed capacitors, multilayer
  123. Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of less than 1 W
  124. Telescopic sights for rifles not designed for use with infrared light
  125. Self-propelled works trucks powered by an electric motor, fitted with lifting and handling equipment, nesi
  126. Instruments and apparatus used in dental sciences, nesi, and parts and accessories thereof
  127. Electromechanical appliances with self-contained electric motor, nesi
  128. Insulated electric conductors nesi, of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  129. Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of headings 8426, 8429, or 8430
  130. Pressure-reducing valves for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  131. Electro-diagnostic patient monitoring systems
  132. Electrical navigational instruments and appliances, nesi
  133. Parts for machinery of heading 8433, nesi
  134. Parts and accessories for gas, liquid or electricity supply or production meters
  135. Compressors of a kind used in refrigerating equipment (including air conditioning) not exceeding 1/4 horsepower
  136. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/50 but n/o 250 cc
  137. Parts of heat exchange units
  138. Stators and rotors for electric motors & generators of heading 8501, nesi
  139. Electric machines and apparatus for arc (including plasma arc) welding of metals, other than fully or partly automatic
  140. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  141. Parts and accessories for automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus, nesi
  142. Snowplows and snowblowers
  143. Surveying, hydrographic, oceanographic, hydrological, meteorological or geophysical instruments and appliances, nesi, nonoptical
  144. Parts of agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation; parts of lawn or sports ground rollers
  145. Continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials, nesi
  146. Electrical chromatographs and electrical electrophoresis instruments
  147. Parts and accessories of electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases
  148. Electrical apparatus nesi for switching, protecting, or making connections for electrical circuits, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, nesi
  149. Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, other than suitable for metal working
  150. Anesthetic instruments and appliances nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  151. Wind-powered electric generating sets
  152. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 750 kVA
  153. Other instruments and apparatus, nesi, for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or power, without a recording device
  154. Photosensitive semiconductor devices nesi, optical coupled isolators
  155. Aircraft turbojets of a thrust exceeding 25 kN
  156. Parts of dishwashing machines, nesi
  157. Antisera and other blood fractions including human blood and fetal bovine serum
  158. DC motors nesi, of an output of 746 W but not exceeding 750 W
  159. Dielectric fixed capacitors of paper or plastics
  160. Parts and accessories of measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  161. Hydraulic power engines and motors, nesi
  162. Self-propelled tamping machines and road rollers
  163. Electrical spectrometers, spectrophotometers and spectrographs using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared)
  164. Electro-medical instruments and appliances nesi, and parts and accessories thereof
  165. Medicaments nesoi, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  166. Check valves of iron or steel for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  167. Parts and accessories of copying machines; nesoi
  168. Aluminum electrolytic fixed capacitors
  169. Magnetic resonance imaging electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  170. Machinery parts, not containing electrical connectors, insulators, coils, contacts or other electrical features and other parts nesi
  171. Electro-surgical instruments and appliances nesi, other than extracorporeal shock wave lithotripters and parts and accessories thereof
  172. Electrical fixed resistors, other than composition or film type carbon resistors, for a power handling capacity not exceeding 20 W
  173. Chain saws for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor
  174. Immunological products, put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale
  175. Stators and rotors of goods of subheading 8414.30
  176. Parts and accessories nesi, for machines of heading 8465
  177. Parts of air or vacuum pumps and ventilating or recycling hoods
  178. Printed circuit assemblies of electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, nesoi
  179. Parts for agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery, nesi
  180. Lasers, other than laser diodes
  181. AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 150 kW
  182. Overhead traveling cranes on fixed support
  183. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays for medical, surgical or veterinary uses (other than computed tomography apparatus)
  184. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the flow or level of liquids
  185. Parts of storage batteries, including separators therefor, other than parts of lead-acid storage batteries
  186. Nickel-cadmium storage batteries, other than of a kind used as the primary source of power for electric vehicles
  187. Gaskets and similar joints of metal sheeting combined with other material or of two or more layers of metal
  188. Machines for mixing, kneading, crushing, grinding, screening, sifting, homogenizing, emulsifying or stirring, nesi
  189. Chain sprockets and parts thereof
  190. Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal > 34.29 cm, incorporating VCR or player, not subject US note 13
  191. Parts of power supplies (other than printed circuit assemblies) for automatic data processing machines or units thereof of heading 8471
  192. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity >3, 000cc
  193. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi
  194. Printed circuit assemblies of electrical transformers, static converters and inductors, nesoi
  195. Radio receivers, NESOI
  196. Parts, nesoi, of railway/tramway locomotives
  197. Parts for electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment
  198. Resistance measuring instruments
  199. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8426, nesi
  200. Safety or relief valves for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  201. Machinery for molding or retreading pneumatic tires or for molding or otherwise forming inner tubes
  202. Parts of diodes, transistors, similar semiconductor devices, photosensitive semiconductor devices, LED's and mounted piezoelectric crystals
  203. Planing, milling or molding (by cutting) machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  204. Parts and accessories for instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking semiconductor wafers or devices, nesoi
  205. Insulated electric conductors nesi, of copper, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  206. Dryers, other than of a kind for domestic purposes, nesoi
  207. Parts of electric welding machines and apparatus
  208. Semiconductor devices other than photosensitive semiconductor devices, nesi
  209. Metal oxide resistors
  210. Winches nesi, and capstans, not powered by electric motor
  211. Machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink, nesi
  212. Pneumatic power engines and motors, linear acting (cylinders)
  213. Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), clad
  214. Instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking electrical quantities, nesoi: for measuring or checking semiconductor wafers or devices
  215. Tantalum fixed capacitors
  216. Parts of converters, ladles, ingot molds and casting machines, of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  217. Agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery, nesi
  218. Machine tools operated by electro-discharge processes, for working metal
  219. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 1 kVA but not exceeding 16 kVA
  220. Chemical contraceptive preparations based on hormones or spermicides
  221. Inner or outer rings or races for ball bearings
  222. Cylindrical roller bearings nesi
  223. Other parts and accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461, nesoi
  224. Spherical roller bearings
  225. Needle roller bearings
  226. Parts and accessories of the ADP machines of heading 8471, not incorporating a CRT, parts and accessories of printed circuit assemblies
  227. Medicaments containing antibiotics, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  228. Golf carts and similar motor vehicles
  229. Packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi
  230. Thyristors, diacs and triacs, other than photosensitive devices
  231. Parts of self-propelled works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of the type used on railway station platforms
  232. Aluminum, fittings for tubes and pipes
  233. Forging or die-stamping machines (including presses) and hammers
  234. Parts of airplanes and other aircraft, undercarriages and parts thereof
  235. Parts and accessories for articles of subheadings 9030.20 to 9030.40, 9030.83 and 9030.89, nesoi
  236. Parts of physical vapor deposition apparatus of subheading 8543.70
  237. Iron or steel, aluminum, or zinc hinges and base metal parts thereof, designed for motor vehicles
  238. Parts of packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi
  239. Other parts and accessories of other electrical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027, nesoi
  240. Weighing machinery having a maximum weighing capacity exceeding 30 kg but not exceeding 5,000 kg
  241. Brazed aluminum plate-fin heat exchangers
  242. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 75 kVA but not exceeding 375 kVA
  243. Parts for machinery used in making up paper pulp, paper or paperboard, including cutting machines
  244. Parts of pneumatic tools for working in the hand
  245. Cooking stoves, ranges & ovens, other than microwave, for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food, not used for domestic purposes
  246. Work holders for machine tools other than those used in cutting gears, nesoi
  247. Self-propelled works trucks not powered by an electric motor, fitted with lifting and handling equipment, nesi
  248. Turbocharger and supercharger air compressors
  249. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  250. Aluminum, foil nesoi, w/thickness o/0.15mm but n/o 0.2 mm or 0.15mm or less & not cut to shape, not rolled, not backed, nesoi
  251. Horizontal lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, numerically controlled
  252. Other parts and accessories for machines of heading 8462 or 8463, nesoi
  253. Electrical filament lamps nesi, designed for a voltage not exceeding 100 V, excluding ultraviolet and infrared lamps
  254. Printed circuit assemblies for subheadings and apparatus of 9030.40 & 9030.82
  255. Parts (o/than brake regulators) nesoi, of railway/tramway, non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars
  256. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, wheels, whether or not fitted with axles
  257. Calendering or other rolling machines, other than for metals or glass, nesi
  258. Inner or outer rings or races for taper roller bearings
  259. Insulated (including enameled or anodized) winding wire, of copper
  260. Parts for furnace burners, mechanical stokers, mechanical grates, mechanical ash dischargers and similar appliances
  261. Other electrical machines and apparatus for electroplating, electrolysis, or electrophoresis
  262. Grinding, sanding or polishing machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  263. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical flow meters, heat meters incorporating liquid supply meters and anemometers
  264. Other parts of television cameras, nesi
  265. Electro-diagnostic apparatus for functional exploratory examination, and parts and accessories thereof
  266. Instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the level of liquids, other than flow meters, non-electrical
  267. Parts, nesoi, of railway or tramway rolling stock, nesoi
  268. Machines for making cartons, boxes, cases, tubes, drums or similar containers, other than by molding, of paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  269. Molds for metal or metal carbides, injection or compression types
  270. Iron or steel, helical springs (o/than suitable for motor-vehicle suspension)
  271. Fixed electrical capacitors, nesi
  272. Brewery machinery, nesi
  273. Parts of chain saws
  274. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output not exceeding 75 kVA
  275. Parts of fire extinguishers
  276. Parts for offshore oil & natural gas, drilling and production platforms
  277. Seats, of a kind used for aircraft (o/than leather upholstered)
  278. Printed circuit assemblies for electro-diagnostic parameter acquisition modules
  279. X-ray generators, high tension generators, desks, screens, examination or treatment tables, chairs and similar apparatus, nesi
  280. Pumps for liquids fitted or designed to be fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  281. Electromagnetic couplings, clutches and brakes
  282. Mounted optical elements, nesi; parts and accessories of mounted optical elements, nesi
  283. Pulley tackle and hoists other than skip hoists or hoists used for raising vehicles, powered by electric motor
  284. Fuses, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  285. Gas compressors, nesi
  286. Flywheels, nesi
  287. Printed circuit assemblies of the goods of subheading 8504.40 or 8504.50 for telecommunication apparatus
  288. Parts of sewing machines, nesi
  289. Balls, needles and rollers for ball or roller bearings
  290. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 10,000 kVA
  291. Instruments and apparatus, nesi, for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or power, with a recording device
  292. Rolls for metal-rolling mills
  293. Caps, lids, seals, stoppers and other closures, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber
  294. Bending, folding, straightening or flattening machines (including presses) not numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  295. Parts of boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases for the goods of heading 8537, not equipped with their apparatus
  296. Boards, panels, etc., equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000, motor control centers
  297. Electrical motor starters (which are switches), for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  298. Belt type continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials
  299. Pneumatic power engines and motors, other than linear acting
  300. Electric welding apparatus nesi,and electric machines and apparatus for hot spraying metals or sintered metal carbides
  301. Centrifuges, other than cream separators or clothes dryers
  302. Electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment for roads, inland waterways, parking facilities, port installations or airfields
  303. Electrical fixed resistors, other than composition or film type carbon resistors, for a power handling capacity exceeding 20 W
  304. Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), clad
  305. Parts of electrical filament or discharge lamps
  306. Mechanical seals
  307. AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 75 kW but under 149.2 kW
  308. Parts of instantaneous or storage water heaters
  309. Machine tools operated by laser, for working metal
  310. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi
  311. Other parts of weighing machinery, including weights
  312. Machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold working glass, nesoi
  313. Motor vehicles nesoi, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  314. Parts of industrial or laboratory electric furnaces and ovens and other industrial or laboratory induction or dielectric heating equipment
  315. Boring or sinking machinery, not self-propelled, nesi
  316. Electric machines and apparatus for resistance welding of metal, fully or partly automatic
  317. Concrete or mortar mixers
  318. Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless tubing, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  319. Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, measuring viscosity, checking heat, sound or light, nesi
  320. Transmission apparatus for radiobroadcasting
  321. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays other than for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
  322. Resistance heated industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens
  323. Grinding or polishing machines for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos- cement or like mineral materials, or glass, nesi
  324. Parts of machines for manufacturing or hot working glass or glassware
  325. Parts, including regulators, of hydraulic turbines and water wheels
  326. Crushing or grinding machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances
  327. Machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics and similar hard materials, nesoi
  328. Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, suitable for metal working
  329. Parts of machinery for making paper or paperboard
  330. Bearing housings of the flange, take-up, cartridge and hanger unit type
  331. Pistols & other guns (o/than rifles) that eject missiles by release of comp. air or gas, a spring mechanism or rubber held under tension
  332. Industrial robots, not elsewhere specified or included
  333. Ophthalmic instruments and appliances nesi, and parts and accessories thereof
  334. Fuses, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  335. Molds for mineral materials
  336. Motor vehicles to transport persons, nesoi
  337. Machinery for the preparation of meat or poultry, nesi
  338. DC generators of an output exceeding 375 kW
  339. Aromatic drugs derived from carboxylic acids with additional oxygen function,and their derivatives, nesoi
  340. Parts for metal-rolling mills, other than rolls, nesi
  341. Inner or outer rings or races for other bearings, nesi
  342. Fixed electrical capacitors designed for use in 50/60 Hz circuits and having a reactive power handling capacity of not less than 0.5 kvar
  343. Parts of electric soldering or brazing machines & apparatus, & electric apparatus for hot spraying of metals or sintered metal carbides
  344. Parts of television apparatus, nesi
  345. Parts and accessories for compound optical microscopes, including those for microphotography, microcinematography or microprojection
  346. Parts of machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink, other than sugar manufacturing, nesi
  347. Combine harvester-threshers
  348. Helicopters, with an unladen weight not over 2,000 kg
  349. Self-propelled machinery with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines
  350. Tubular metal needles and needles for sutures, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  351. Parts of central heating boilers (other than those of heading 8402)
  352. Other machine tools for deburring, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets, nesoi, other than numerically controlled
  353. Insulated electric conductors nesi, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, fitted with connectors
  354. Parts of weighing machinery using electronic means for gauging, except parts for weighing motor vehicles
  355. Molds for glass
  356. Parts of calendering or other rolling machines, other than for metals or glass, nesi
  357. Marine propulsion spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal-combustion piston engines, nesi
  358. Parts of fuel-injection pumps for compression-ignition engines
  359. Photosensitive semiconductor devices nesi, other
  360. Unrecorded optical media
  361. Parts and accessories of electrocardiographs, other than printed circuit assemblies
  362. Parts for industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens, including incinerators, nonelectric
  363. Tubes, pipes and hoses of vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, not reinforced or combined w/other materials, with fittings
  364. Optical instruments and appliances nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  365. Embroidery machines
  366. Machinery for making up paper pulp, paper or paperboard, nesi
  367. Horizontal lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  368. Mechanical appliances for projecting, dispersing or spraying liquids or powders, nesoi
  369. Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), not clad
  370. Amino-alcohols, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, their ethers and esters and salts thereof, nesoi their ethers and esters and salts thereof, nesoi
  371. Aluminum alloy, profiles (o/than hollow profiles)
  372. Parts of bearing housings and plain shaft bearings, nesi
  373. Check valves other than of copper or iron or steel, for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  374. Tubes, pipes and hoses of vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, reinforced or combined with other materials nesoi, with fittings
  375. Printed circuit assemblies, NESOI
  376. Electrical theodolites and tachymeters
  377. AC motors nesi, multi-phase of an output of 746 W but not exceeding 750 W
  378. Medicaments, containing products of heading 2937 nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  379. Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi
  380. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of truck assemblies for self- propelled vehicles or for non-self propelled nesoi
  381. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 375 kVA but not exceeding 750 kVA
  382. Bending, folding, straightening or flattening machines (including presses) numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  383. Parts and accessories of apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations
  384. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & elec motor capable of charge by plug to external source
  385. Instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiations
  386. Parts for machinery used in the milling industry or for cleaning,sorting,grading or working of cereals or dried leguminous vegetables
  387. Automatic goods-vending (other than beverage-vending but incl. money-changing machines) not incorporating heating or refrigerating devices
  388. Self-propelled works trucks powered by an electric motor, rider type forklift trucks
  389. Polypeptide hormones, protein hormones and glycoprotein hormones, their derivatives and structural analogues, nesoi
  390. Sorting, screening, separating or washing machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances in solid form
  391. Other parts of television apparatus (other than television cameras), nesi
  392. Printed circuit assemblies suitable for use with machines of two or more of the headings 8469 to 8472
  393. Torque converters
  394. Machinery, apparatus and equipment of heading 8442
  395. Printing machinery, nesoi
  396. Vertical turret lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, numerically controlled
  397. Universal AC/DC motors of an output of 746 W or more
  398. Parts of other ball or roller bearings, nesi
  399. Other parts and accessories for machines, appliances, instruments or apparatus of chapter 90, nesi
  400. Electric machines and apparatus for resistance welding of metal, other than fully or partly automatic
  401. Parts of machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic materials, nesi
  402. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 500 kVA
  403. Aromatic heterocyclic compounds with oxygen hetero-atom(s) only described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI, nesoi
  404. Parts & accessories of measuring & checking optical instruments & appliances, other than test benches or profile projectors, nesoi
  405. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, air brakes & parts thereof for non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars
  406. Electrical motor overload protectors, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, nesi
  407. Machines for balancing mechanical parts
  408. Isolating switches and make-and-break switches, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  409. Clutches and universal joints
  410. Combinations of thermometers, barometers and similar temperature and atmosphere measuring and recording instruments, nonelectrical
  411. Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), not clad
  412. Electrical signal generators
  413. Track-laying tractors, suitable for agricultural use
  414. Parts for printing machinery other than textile printing machinery
  415. Engines and motors, nesi (excluding motors of heading 8501)
  416. Aluminum alloy, wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension of 7 mm or less
  417. Printed circuit assemblies for automatic teller machines of subheading 8472.90.10
  418. Distilling or rectifying plant, not used for domestic purposes
  419. Blow-molding machines for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials
  420. Parts of centrifuges, including centrifugal dryers, nesi
  421. Molds for metal or metal carbides other than injection or compression types
  422. Other medicaments containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof, nesoi, in dosage form and packed for retail
  423. Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished
  424. Electromagnetic or permanent magnet work holders and parts thereof
  425. Color video monitors nesoi, with video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player
  426. Flight data recorders
  427. Extruders for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesi
  428. Hydraulic presses, not numerically controlled
  429. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027, nesoi
  430. Nonaromatic drugs of other heterocyclic compounds, nesoi
  431. Hygrometers and psychrometers, non-electrical, non-recording
  432. Automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system
  433. Printed circuit assemblies for instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.80
  434. X-ray tubes
  435. Parts for cinematographic cameras
  436. Accessories for cinematographic cameras
  437. Parts and accessories nesi, for machines of heading 8464
  438. Machines and mechanical appliances for treating metal, including electric wire coil- winders, nesi
  439. Parts and accessories of electrophoresis instruments not incorporating an optical or other measuring device
  440. Parts suitable for use solely or principally in radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control apparatus, nesi
  441. Medicaments, containing adrenal cortical hormones, in dosage form or packed for retail
  442. Rope- or cable-making machines nesi
  443. Flow meters, other than electrical, for measuring or checking the flow of liquids
  444. Parts of the machinery, apparatus or equipment of subheadings 8442.10, 8442.20 and 8442.3
  445. Ultraviolet or infrared ray apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  446. Automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, not designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system
  447. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  448. Parts of spinning, doubling or twisting machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery
  449. Machinery for the extraction or preparation of animal or fixed vegetable fats or oils, nesi
  450. Industrial or laboratory electric industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens nesi
  451. Casting machines, of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  452. Bakery machinery and machinery for the manufacture of macaroni, spaghetti or similar products, nesi
  453. Constant weight scales and scales for discharging a predetermined weight of material into a bag or container, including hopper scales
  454. Electric soldering irons and guns
  455. Parts of poultry-keeping machinery or poultry incubators and brooders
  456. Parts for auxiliary plant for use with boilers of heading 8402 and 8403 and condensers for steam or vapor power units
  457. Thermographs, barographs, hygrographs and other recording instruments, other than electrical
  458. Artificial teeth and parts and accessories thereof, of plastics
  459. Textile doubling or twisting machines
  460. Stereoscopic microscopes, other than those provided with a means for photographing the image
  461. Turbocharger and supercharger fans
  462. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for television apparatus other than television cameras
  463. Railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings; mechanical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment of all kinds nesoi; parts thereof
  464. Flexible permanent magnets, other than of metal
  465. Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  466. Sets or assortments of gaskets and similar joints dissimilar in composition, put up in pouches, envelopes or similar packings
  467. Commutators suitable for use solely or principally with the machines of heading 8501 or 8502
  468. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage of 72.5 kV or more
  469. Parts for milking machines and dairy machinery
  470. Instantaneous gas water heaters, nonelectric
  471. Boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  472. Recorded optical media, nesoi
  473. Hydraulic and pneumatic automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus
  474. Printed circuit assemblies which are subassemblies of radar, radio nav. aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together
  475. Machinery for preparing or making up tobacco, nesi
  476. Furnaces and ovens for the roasting, melting or other heat treatment of ores, pyrites or of metals
  477. Ceramic dielectric fixed capacitors, single layer
  478. Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared), nesi
  479. Single function units other than printer units (machines which perform only one of the functions of printing, copying or facsimile transmiss
  480. Machine tools operated by laser, nesoi
  481. Non-electrical, self-propelled, works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of type used on railway station platforms
  482. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  483. Other aromatic cyclic amides and derivatives for use as drugs
  484. Electrical fixed carbon resistors, composition or film types
  485. Insulated (including enameled or anodized) winding wire, other than of copper
  486. Catalytic converters
  487. Pneumatic elevators and conveyors
  488. Human blood; animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic, diagnostic uses; toxins, cultures of micro-organisms nesoi & like products
  489. Parts & accessories of measuring & checking optical instruments & appliances of subheading 9031.41 or 9031.49.70
  490. Discs, tapes, solid-state non-volatile storage devices, "smart cards" and other media for the recording of sound or of other phenomena, whet
  491. Parts and accessories for articles of headings 9301 to 9304, nesoi
  492. Mold bases
  493. Agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, nesi; lawn or sports ground rollers
  494. Machinery for public works, building or the like, nesi
  495. Base, bed, platen and specified parts of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for manufacture of products from these material, nesoi
  496. Stainless steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow profiles, w/wall thick. of 1.65 mm or more
  497. Special attachments (which are machines) use solely or principally for machines of heading 8456 to 8465, excluding dividing heads, nesoi
  498. Assemblies and subassemblies for flight data recorders, consisting of 2 or more parts pieces fastened together, not printed circuit assys.
  499. Parts of molten-salt-cooled acrylic acid reactors, nesi; parts of certain medical, surgical or laboratory sterilizers, nesi
  500. Parts for gas generators of subheading 8405.10
  501. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 16 kVA but not exceeding 500 kVA
  502. Machines and appliances for testing the mechanical properties of materials other than metals
  503. Blood fractions, nesoi
  504. Hand-held blow torches
  505. Machinery for packing or wrapping pipe tobacco, candy and cigarette packages; combination candy cutting and wrapping machines
  506. Parts of trash compactors, nesi
  507. Cast-iron parts of turbojets or turbopropellers machined only for removal of fins, gates, etc. or to permit location in machinery
  508. AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  509. Machinery for working earth, minerals or ores, not self-propelled, nesoi
  510. Medicaments containing penicillin G salts, in dosage form and packed for retail
  511. Other tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor, suitable for metal working, nesoi
  512. Dental fittings and parts and accessories thereof, other than of plastics
  513. Machining centers for working metal
  514. Parts of electric motors under 18.65 W, stators and rotors
  515. Stainless steel, wire (other than round or flat wire)
  516. Nonelectrical spectrometers, spectrophotometers and spectrographs using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared)
  517. Parts of lead-acid storage batteries, including separators therefor
  518. Fire extinguishers, whether or not charged
  519. Rangefinders, other than electrical
  520. Machines and appliances for testing the mechanical properties of metals
  521. Radiation generator units
  522. Aluminum alloy, hollow profiles
  523. Pile-drivers and pile-extractors
  524. Dental cements and other dental fillings; bone reconstruction cements
  525. Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, other than rotary type, suitable for metal working
  526. Storage water heaters, nonelectric
  527. Parts and accessories of navigational instruments and appliances, nesi
  528. Milling machines, other than knee type, other than numerically controlled, nesi
  529. Machine tools operated by electro-chemical or ionic-beam processes, for working metal
  530. Self-propelled bulldozers and angledozers, for track laying
  531. Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), clad
  532. Aluminum alloys nesoi, unwrought nesoi
  533. Aircraft gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power exceeding 5,000 kW
  534. Thermionic, cold cathode or photocathode tubes, nesi
  535. Printed circuit assemblies of flat panel displays other than for reception apparatus for television of heading 8528
  536. Shearing machines (incl. presses), excl. combined punch & shearing machines, nt numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  537. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage of less than 72.5 kV, but exceeding 1,000 V
  538. Floating structures nesoi (for example, rafts, other than inflatable rafts, tanks, cofferdams, landing stages, buoys and beacons)
  539. TV reception printed circuit assemblies incorporating a tuner, of a kind used with ADP machines of heading 8471, nesoi
  540. Electric brazing or soldering machines and apparatus, other than soldering irons and guns
  541. Certain specified parts and accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461, nesoi
  542. Apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
  543. Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless line pipe used for oil or gas pipelines
  544. Passenger or freight elevators other than continuous action; skip hoists
  545. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical nonoptical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.40, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  546. Machines for extruding, drawing, texturing or cutting man-made textile materials
  547. Stainless steel, bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished, nesoi
  548. Recorded optical media, for reproducing phenomena other than sound or image
  549. Optical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  550. Iron/nonalloy steel, forged bars and rods, not in coils
  551. Parts of floor polishers of subheading 8479.89.20; parts of carpet sweepers
  552. Machinery for making felt hats; blocks for making hats; parts thereof
  553. Industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens nesi, including incinerators, nonelectric
  554. Machine tools (including nonhydraulic presses) for working metal or metal carbides, nesi, not numerically controlled
  555. Parts and accessories of machines and appliances for testing the hardness, strength, compressibility, or other properties of materials
  556. Bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and similar munitions of war and pts thereof; other ammunition projectiles & pts. Thereof
  557. Metal-rolling mills, other than tube mills, cold
  558. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity > 1, 000cc but <=1, 500cc
  559. Unrecorded magnetic media
  560. Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading seed, grain or dried leguminous vegetables
  561. Aluminum alloy, tubes and pipes
  562. Adhesive dressings and other articles having an adhesive layer, coated or impregnated with pharmaceutical substances, packed for retail
  563. Gel preparation use human/veterinary medicine lubricant in surgical operation, physical exam or coupling agent tween body & med instrument
  564. Bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines
  565. Other telescopic sights for arms other than rifles; periscopes
  566. Machine tools for working metal or cermets, without removing material, nesoi
  567. Variable or adjustable (pre-set) electrical capacitors
  568. Parts of electrical capacitors, fixed, variable or adjustable (pre-set)
  569. Parts and accessories of automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, not designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system, nesi
  570. Arc lamps
  571. Injection or compression type molds for rubber or plastics for the manufacture of semiconductor devices
  572. Ships' logs and depth-sounding apparatus
  573. Parts of sand blasting machines
  574. Cast-iron parts of gas turbines nesi, not advanced beyond cleaning, and machined for removal of fins, gates, sprues and risers
  575. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 150 kW but not exceeding 375 kW
  576. Parts of aircraft (o/than airplanes and helicopters), spacecraft (o/than comm. satell.) and suborbital and launch vehicles, nesoi
  577. Machinery for finishing paper or paperboard
  578. Radar apparatus
  579. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/electric motor for propulsion
  580. Printed circuit assemblies for instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiation
  581. Machines for working wire of metal or cermets, without removing material
  582. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect.& ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, not long. welded, used for oil/gas
  583. Industrial furnaces and ovens for making printed circuits or printed circuit assemblies
  584. Television cameras, gyrostabilized
  585. Stainless steel, semifinished products of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
  586. Printed circuit assemblies, nesi, for radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control apparatus
  587. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, pts of brakes (o/th air brakes) for self-propelled vehicles or non-self-propelled nesoi
  588. Poultry incubators and brooders
  589. Machinery for producing textile yarns nesi; machines for preparing textile yarns for use on machines of heading 8446 or 8447
  590. Mobile lifting frames on tires and straddle carriers
  591. Electric machines and apparatus for arc (including plasma arc) welding of metals, fully or partly automatic
  592. Malaria diagnostic test kits
  593. Mowers nesi, including cutter bars for tractor mounting
  594. Other parts of electrical resistors, including rheostats and potentiometers, nesi
  595. Milling machines, other than knee type, numerically controlled, nesi
  596. Machinery for making paper or paperboard
  597. Parts and accessories of weaving machines (looms) or of their auxiliary machinery, other than shuttles, reeds, healds and heald-frames
  598. Isotopes not in heading 2844 and their compounds other than heavy water
  599. Mirrors, mounted, for optical uses
  600. PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof, for color TV, not with components listed in add. US note 4, chap. 85
  601. Punch/notch machines (incl. presses), incl. combined punch & shear machines, nt numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  602. Electrical machines and apparatus nesoi, designed for connection to telegraphic or telephonic apparatus, instruments or networks
  603. Electrical, self-propelled, works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of type used on railway station platforms
  604. Central heating boilers (other than those of heading 8402)
  605. ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. ov 21 cm, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system
  606. Electrocardiographs
  607. Parts of simple piston pump sprays and powder bellows
  608. Psychological aptitude testing apparatus, other than electrical, and parts and accessories thereof
  609. Coenzyme Q10 (ubidecarenone (INN)
  610. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical optical instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.40, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  611. Fixed, multiple and variable ratio speed changers, imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard
  612. Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/0.25% or more of carbon
  613. Ball or roller bearings nesi, including combined ball/roller bearings
  614. Bulldozer or angledozer blades suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8426, 8429 or 8430
  615. Furnace burners for pulverized solid fuel or for gas, including combination burners
  616. Medicaments containing antigens or hyaluronic acid or its sodium salt, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  617. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW, used as primary source of mechanical power for electric vehicles
  618. Test benches
  619. Parts of primary cells and primary batteries
  620. Machinery for agglomerating, shaping or molding solid mineral fuels, or other mineral products; machines for forming sand foundry molds
  621. Stainless steel, width 300+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products
  622. Hydraulic presses, numerically controlled
  623. Ships' or boats propellers and blades therefor
  624. Machinery used in the milling industry or for the working of cereals or dried leguminous vegetables, other than farm type machinery
  625. Tamping or compacting machinery, not self-propelled
  626. Aluminum (o/than alloy), unwrought nesoi
  627. Machine tools operated by plasma arc process, for working metal
  628. Parts of machinery and plant, for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  629. Microscopes other than optical microscopes; diffraction apparatus
  630. LEDs for backlighting of LCDs
  631. Parts of electric motors under 18.65 W, other than commutators, stators or rotors
  632. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, electrolytically plated or coated with zinc
  633. Aluminum, foil, w/thickness n/o 0.2 mm, backed, covered or decorated with a character, design, fancy effect or pattern
  634. Reception apparatus for radiobroadcasting, NESOI
  635. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow profiles, w/wall thick. less than 1.65 mm
  636. Immunological products, unmixed, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale
  637. Barrel screws of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  638. Self-propelled boring or sinking machinery
  639. Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce
  640. Alloy steel, rails for railway or tramway tracks
  641. Producer gas or water gas generators, acetylene gas generators and similar water process gas generators; with or without their purifiers
  642. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity not exceeding 650 kVA
  643. Electromagnetic lifting heads
  644. Plasma cleaner machines that remove organic contaminants from electron microscopy specimens and holders
  645. Machines for working certain hard materials which can carry out different types of machining operations w/o tool change between operations
  646. Stainless steel, semifinished products, other than of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
  647. Self-propelled graders and levelers
  648. Presses, crushers and similar machinery used in the manufacture of wine, cider, fruit juices or similar beverages
  649. Parts and accessories for microscopes other than optical microscopes, and for diffraction apparatus
  650. Extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organotherapeutic uses
  651. Stereoscopic microscopes, provided with a means for photographing the image
  652. Physical vapor deposition apparatus, nesoi
  653. Spring-operated and weight-operated motors
  654. Parts of ball bearings (including parts of ball bearings with integral shafts), nesi
  655. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output exceeding 375 kVA
  656. Television cameras, studio type, other than shoulder-carried or other portable cameras
  657. Air-zinc primary cells and primary batteries
  658. Microscopes for microphotography, microcinematography or microprojection, provided with a means for photographing the image
  659. Tower cranes
  660. Alloy (o/than stainless) steel, semifinished products
  661. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW, nesi
  662. Bending or assembling machines for working wood, cork, bone hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  663. Color video projectors nesoi, not incorporating a video recording or reproducing apparatus
  664. Machine tools operated by ultrasonic processes, for working metal
  665. Condensers for steam or other vapor power units
  666. Certain parts for water-jet cutting machines
  667. Parts and accessories of automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system, nesi
  668. Metal-rolling tube mills
  669. Alloy steel, long. welded, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, tubes and pipes, o/than used in oil/gas drill. or pipelines
  670. Bed plates, roll bars and other stock-treating parts of machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic materials
  671. Iron/nonalloy steel, H-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height 80 mm or more
  672. Machine tools operated by electro-chemical or ionic-beam processes, other than for working metal
  673. Stators and rotors for electric generators for use on aircraft
  674. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity > 1, 500cc but <= 2, 500cc
  675. Machinery and apparatus for filtering or purifying beverages other than water
  676. Dishwashing machines other than of the household type
  677. Mixing or kneading machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances, nesi
  678. Electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment for railways, streetcar lines or subways
  679. Assemblies and subassemblies of radar, radio navigational aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together, nesi
  680. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi
  681. Electric generating sets, nesoi
  682. Aromatic amino-alcohols drugs, their ethers and esters, other than those containing > one kind of oxygen function; salts thereof; nesoi
  683. Chassis, chassis bases and other outer cabinets for air conditioning machines,
  684. Machines for molding articles in paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  685. Punch/notch machines (incl. presses), incl. combined punch & shearing machines, numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  686. Vacuum-molding and other thermoforming machines for working rubber or plastics or for manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  687. Machinery for liquefying air or gas, nesoi
  688. Ball or roller screws
  689. Aluminum (o/than alloy), profiles
  690. Artificial parts of the body (other than artificial joints) and parts and accessories thereof, nesoi
  691. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, cab chassis, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. o/5 but n/o 20 metric tons
  692. Assemblies and subassemblies for flight data recorders, consisting of 2 or more parts pieces fastened together, printed circuit assemblies
  693. Iron or steel, helical springs, suitable for motor-vehicle suspension
  694. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, air brakes & parts thereof for self- propelled vehicles or non-self-propelled stock nesoi
  695. Machinery for the preparation of fruits, nuts or vegetables, nesi
  696. Automated electronic component placement machines for making printed circuit assemblies
  697. Parts of trash compactors, frame assemblies
  698. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & elec motor incapable of charge by plug to external source
  699. Hydrojet engines for marine propulsion
  700. Machinery for preparing, tanning or working hides, skins or leather
  701. Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines not with a 360 degree revolving superstructure
  702. Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (o/than those of 8604), powered from an external source of electricity
  703. Immunological products, mixed, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale
  704. Aluminum (o/than alloy), wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension of 7 mm or less
  705. Parts and accessories for instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiation, nesi
  706. Prisms, mounted, for optical uses
  707. Coal or rock cutters and tunneling machinery, not self-propelled
  708. Optical measuring/checking instruments/appliances for inspecting semiconductor wafers/devices or photomasks/reticle used to mfg such devices
  709. Carding machines for preparing textile fibers
  710. Certain specified cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8462 or 8463
  711. Subassies w/2 or more PCBs or ceramic substrates, exc. tuners or converg. ass'ies, for color TV, not w/components in add. US note 4, ch. 85
  712. Finishing machinery for felt or nonwovens and parts thereof
  713. Parts and accessories of X-ray tubes
  714. Alloy silicon electrical steel (grain-oriented), width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products
  715. Gas turbines, other than turbojets or turbopropellers of a power exceeding 5,000 kW, other than aircraft
  716. Nonelectrical navigational instruments and appliances, nesi
  717. Iron/nonalloy steel, I-sections (standard beams), not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height 80 mm or more
  718. Reception apparatus for television, not designed to incorporate a video display or screen, incorporating video recording or reproducing appa
  719. Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, to be installed in agricultural or horticultural machinery or equipment, nesi
  720. Molding patterns
  721. Self-propelled coal or rock cutters and tunneling machinery
  722. Profile projectors
  723. Lathes (including turning centers), other than horizontal or vertical turret lathes, for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  724. Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  725. Molds for rubber or plastics, injection or compression types, for shoe machinery
  726. Warp knitting machines
  727. Photosensitive transistors
  728. Electromechanical appliances with self-contained electric motor, trash compactors
  729. Parts & accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461 used to make printed circuits or PCAs, parts of heading 8517 or computers
  730. Textile printing machinery
  731. Machinery and apparatus other than hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing or welding, not gas-operated
  732. Color television reception apparatus w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal n/ov 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player
  733. Conveyor belts or belting of vulcanized rubber reinforced only with metal
  734. Work holders for machine tools used in cutting gears
  735. Other cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for metalworking machine tools for cutting, etc.
  736. AC motors, nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  737. Color television reception apparatus nesoi, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, not incorporating a VCR or player, nesoi
  738. Welded stainless steel, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil and gas pipelines
  739. Parts of textile printing machinery
  740. Other grinding machines, other than numerically controlled
  741. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity > 2, 500cc
  742. Optical coordinate-measuring machines, nesoi
  743. Parts of articles of subheading 8483.20
  744. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control app.
  745. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight not over 2,000 kg
  746. Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, w/rect. cross sect.(incl. sq.), w/width less than twice thickness
  747. Parts for electric generators suitable for use on aircraft
  748. Parts of presses, crushers and similar machinery used in the manufacture of wine, cider, fruit juices or similar beverages
  749. Water-jet cutting machines
  750. Parts of knitting machines of heading 8447 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi
  751. Aluminum alloy, bars and rods, other than with a round cross section
  752. Parts and accessories for articles of heading 9303 other than shotguns or rifles
  753. Parts for articles of 8535.90.40, 8536.30.40 or 8536.50.40, of ceramic or metallic materials, mech. or elec. reactive to changes in temp.
  754. Incomplete or unfinished color video monitors, presented w/o a display device, not incorp. VCR or player
  755. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars and rods, further worked than hot-rolled, forged, cold-formed or cold-finished
  756. Flat-surface grinding machines, not numerically controlled
  757. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat- rolled products
  758. Iron/nonalloy steel nesoi, bars and rods, not further wkd. than cold-formed or cold- finished, not in coils
  759. Parts and accessories of machines for preparing textile fibers, other than card clothing
  760. Alloy (o/than stainless) steel, ingots and other primary forms
  761. Machinery for the manufacture of confectionery, cocoa or chocolate, nesi
  762. Mounted lenses for use in closed circuit television cameras, separately imported, w/ or w/o attached elec. connectors or motors
  763. Nonelectrical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  764. Industrial or laboratory induction or dielectric heating equipment nesi
  765. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more
  766. Other cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8462 or 8463
  767. Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), clad
  768. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 650 kVA but not exceeding 10,000 kVA
  769. Cassette players (non-recording), nesoi
  770. 7-Nitronaphth[1,2]oxadiazole-5-sulfonic acid and its salts
  771. Presses for making particle board or fiber building board of wood or other ligneous materials, and mach. for treat. wood or cork, nesi
  772. Machinery for cleaning or drying bottles or other containers
  773. Poultry-keeping machinery
  774. Iron/nonalloy steel, concrete reinforcing bars and rods, not further worked than hot- rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, n/coils
  775. Draw-benches for bars, tubes, profiles, wire or the like, for working metal or cermets, without removing material
  776. Electrical direction finding compasses
  777. Isoetharine hydrochloride and other specified aromatic drugs of amino-compounds with oxygen function
  778. Electrical particle accelerators
  779. Parts of seats (o/than of 9402) nesoi, of cane, osier, bamboo or similar materials
  780. Drilling machines, numerically controlled, nesi
  781. Parts of machinery for finishing paper or paperboard
  782. Parts for internal combustion aircraft engines
  783. Mycophenolate mofetil
  784. Microwave amplifiers
  785. Plows for soil preparation or cultivation
  786. Mirrors and reflectors used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  787. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam. 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil and gas pipelines
  788. Machine-tools for working by removing metal or cermets, nesoi, other than numerically controlled
  789. Machines for making bags, sacks or envelopes of paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  790. Certain specified parts and accessories of metal working machine tools for cutting gears
  791. Other threading or tapping machines nesi
  792. Transceiver assemblies for the apparatus of subheading 8526.10, other than printed circuit assemblies
  793. Salts of triethanolamine
  794. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/spark.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. not over 5 metric tons
  795. Oscilloscopes and oscillographs, specially designed for telecommunications
  796. Silver oxide primary cells and primary batteries having an external volume not exceeding 300 cubic cm
  797. Sawing or cutting-off machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  798. Aluminum alloy, bars and rods, having a round cross section
  799. Defibrillators
  800. Printed circuit assemblies for television cameras
  801. Aluminum (o/than alloy), wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension over 7 mm
  802. Recorded optical media, for reproducing sound only
  803. Parts of tapered roller bearings, nesi
  804. Self-propelled machinery not with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines
  805. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. welded nesoi, used for oil/gas
  806. Shuttleless type power looms, for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 4.9 m, nesi
  807. Self-propelled front-end shovel loaders, other than wheel-type
  808. Furnace burners for liquid fuel
  809. Other machine tools for deburring, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets, nesoi, numerically controlled
  810. Bucket type continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials
  811. Electrical machines and apparatus for electroplating, electrolysis, or electrophoresis for making printed circuits
  812. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with tin
  813. Printed circuit assemblies for defibrillators
  814. Machines for preparing textile fibers, nesi
  815. Vapor-generating boilers, including hybrid boilers, other than watertube boilers
  816. Gas-operated machinery, apparatus and appliances, not hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing, welding or tempering, nesi
  817. Textile calendering or rolling machines
  818. Shearing machines (incl. presses), excl. combined punching & shearing machines, numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  819. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thickness o/10 mm
  820. Machinery for sugar manufacture, nesi
  821. Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  822. Shaping or slotting machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  823. Machine tools (including nonhydraulic presses) for working metal or metal carbides, nesi, numerically controlled
  824. Honing or lapping machines for working metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  825. Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, cold-formed
  826. Parts of flange, take-up, cartridge and hanger units
  827. Disc harrows for soil preparation or cultivation
  828. Accessories of machines of heading 8447 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi
  829. Battery clamps used in motor vehicles of headings 8702, 8703, 8704, or 8711
  830. Iron/nonalloy steel, flat wire, w/0.25% or more carbon, not plated or coated
  831. Iron/nonalloy steel, U,I or H-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height under 80 mm
  832. Teleferics, chair lifts, ski draglines; traction mechanisms for funiculars
  833. Aluminum alloy, wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension over 7 mm
  834. Automatic manostats
  835. Alloy silicon electrical steel (grain-oriented), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, flat- rolled products
  836. Machinery for preparing animal feeds
  837. Honing or lapping machines for working metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  838. Parts for bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines
  839. Parts and accessories of articles of subheading 9031.80.40
  840. Parts and accessories of machines for extruding or drawing man-made textile filaments
  841. Medicaments containing vitamins or other products of heading 2936, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  842. Textile spinning machines
  843. Optical surveying, hydrographic, oceanographic, hydrological, meteorological or geophysical instruments and appliances, nesi
  844. DC motors, nesi, of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  845. Ferments, excluding yeasts
  846. Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, o/than w/rect. cross section
  847. Stainless steel, angles, shapes & sections, hot-rolled, not drilled/punched or otherwise advanced
  848. Parts and accessories of machines of heading 8445 or their auxiliary machinery, nesi
  849. Motor vehicles w/electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  850. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more
  851. Knitting machines other than circular or flat knitting; machines for making gimped yarn, tulle, trimmings or net; machines for tufting
  852. Tuners for television apparatus, other than printed circuit assemblies
  853. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm
  854. Liquid elevators
  855. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/250 but n/o 500 cc
  856. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of wheels
  857. Bakery ovens, including biscuit ovens
  858. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for television cameras
  859. Machines for uses ancillary to printing
  860. Can-sealing machines
  861. Electrostatic photocopying apparatus, operating by reproducing the original image directly onto the copy (direct process)
  862. Copying machines, nesoi
  863. Nonelectrical chromatographs
  864. Motor vehicles specially designed for traveling on snow
  865. Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter exceeding 165 mm, other than for knitting hosiery
  866. Cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8465
  867. Centerless grinding machines, numerically controlled
  868. Medical, surgical or laboratory sterilizers
  869. Aluminum (o/than alloy), bar and rods, other than with a round cross section
  870. Weighing machinery with maximum capacity exceeding 5,000 kg, using electronic means for gauging
  871. Weaving machines (looms) for weaving fabrics of a width not exceeding 30 cm
  872. Dairy machinery other than milking machines
  873. Machine tools operated by plasma arc process, other than for working metal
  874. Nonelectrical barometers, not combined with other instruments
  875. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, cab chassis for dumpers designed for off-highway use
  876. Drying chambers for the clothes-dryers of subheading 8421.12 and other parts of clothes-dryers incorporating drying chambers
  877. Printed circuit assemblies for electrocardiographs
  878. Parts and accessories of profile projectors
  879. Industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens (other than microwave) functioning by induction or dielectric loss
  880. Parts of machines for packing tobacco, wrapping candy, cigarette packages and of combination candy cutting and wrapping machines
  881. Incomplete or unfinished color video monitors, presented w/o a display device, incorp. VCR or player
  882. Aluminum (o/than alloy), unwrought, in coils, w/uniform x-section throughout length & w/least cross-sectional dimension n/o 9.5 mm
  883. Electromagnets used for MRI
  884. Lathes (including turning centers), other than horizontal or vertical turret lathes, for removing metal, numerically controlled
  885. Dividing heads for use solely or principally for machine tools of headings 8456 to 8465
  886. Color video projectors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating VCR or player
  887. V-bed flat knitting machines, nesi
  888. Reel-fed offset printing machinery, other than double-width newspaper printing presses
  889. Super-heated water boilers
  890. Weighing machinery with maximum capacity exceeding 5,000 kg, not using electronic means for gauging nesi
  891. Electrical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  892. Nonalloy steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tapered pipes & tubes, w/wall thick. of 1.65 mm+, pts. of illum. arts.
  893. Parts of machinery for sugar manufacture, nesi
  894. Machinery, nesi, for making or repairing articles of hides, skins or leather
  895. Reeds for looms, healds and heald-frames of weaving machines (looms) or their auxiliary machinery
  896. Haymaking machinery other than mowers
  897. Electrical wirewound variable resistors, including rheostats and potentiometers, for a power handling capacity not exceeding 20 W
  898. Other specified parts and accessories for machines of heading 8462 or 8463, nesoi
  899. Sharpening (tool or cutter grinding) machines for working metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  900. Apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, other than for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use, nesi
  901. Stainless steel, bars and rods, hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, other than of circular cross-section
  902. Electrical motor starters and electrical motor overload protector, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  903. Parts and accessories of machines of heading 8444 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi
  904. Alloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more
  905. Machine tools operated by laser, of a kind used solely or principally for manufacture of printed circuits
  906. Parts of electromechanical tools for work in the hand, w/self-contained electric motor, for treatment of materials by change in temperature
  907. Parts of stock pumps imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard
  908. Dental drill engines, whether or not combined on a single base with other dental equipment, and parts and accessories thereof
  909. Parts of can-sealing machines
  910. Self-propelled machinery for working earth, minerals or ores, nesi
  911. Reaction engines other than turbojets
  912. Printing type, blocks, cylinders and other printing components; blocks, cylinders and lithographic stones, prepared for printing purposes
  913. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of axles
  914. Black and white or other monochrome video monitors, other
  915. Black and white or other monochrome video projectors
  916. Sterile surgical catgut, suture materials, tissue adhesives for wound closure, laminaria, laminaria tents, and absorbable hemostatics
  917. Dryers for wood
  918. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, pts of brakes (o/than air brakes) for non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight
  919. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with tin, w/thick. 0.5 mm or more
  920. Stainless steel (o/than razor blade steel), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm
  921. Electrical photogrammetrical surveying instruments and appliances
  922. Machinery for making or repairing footwear
  923. Parts of machinery for preparing, tanning or working hides, skins or leather or making or repairing articles of same, nesi
  924. Continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials, specially designed for underground use
  925. Centrifugal clothes dryers
  926. Aircraft gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power not exceeding 5,000 kW
  927. Card clothing as parts and accessories of machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery
  928. Machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic material
  929. Pacemakers for stimulating heart muscles, excluding parts and accessories thereof
  930. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi, self-propelled, on tires
  931. Parts of trash compactors, ram assemblies
  932. Nuclear magnetic resonance instruments
  933. Electric rotary converters
  934. Dryers for agricultural products, not used for domestic purposes
  935. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical navigational instruments and appliances nesi of subheading 9014.80.50
  936. Parts of airplanes and other aircraft, propellers and rotors and parts thereof
  937. Electron beam microscopes fitted with equipment specifically designed for the handling and transport of semiconductor devices or reticles
  938. Offset printing machinery, nesi
  939. Aluminum, etched capacitor foil, w/thickness n/o 0.2 mm, not rolled or rolled and further worked, not backed
  940. Injection-molding machines for manufacturing shoes of rubber or plastics
  941. Alloy steel (o/than hi-speed/silico-mang.), flat wire
  942. Gravure printing machinery
  943. Machines for the manufacture of optical media
  944. Parts of winding or reeling machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery
  945. Other cylindrical grinding machines, numerically controlled
  946. Stock pumps imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard, not fitted with a measuring device
  947. Antifreezing preparations and prepared de-icing fluids
  948. Aluminum (o/than alloy), bar and rods, with a round cross section
  949. Scales for continuous weighing of goods on conveyors using electronic means for gauging weights
  950. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, n/threaded/coupled, casing kind used drill for oil/gas
  951. Somatotropin, its derivatives and structural analogues
  952. Alloy steel (o/than tool), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness o/0.25 mm
  953. Boring-milling machines, numerically controlled, nesi
  954. Concrete pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device
  955. Medicaments containing vitamins nesoi, synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail
  956. Silver oxide primary cells and primary batteries having an external volume exceeding 300 cubic cm
  957. Single axle tractors, other than tractors of 8709
  958. Parts of hydrojet engines for marine propulsion
  959. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated nesoi
  960. Medicaments containing antibiotics, nesoi, not dosage form and not packaged for retail
  961. Converters of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  962. Parts and accessories nesoi, for revolvers or pistols of heading 9302
  963. 2-(4-Chloro-2-methyl-phenoxy)propionic acid and its salts
  964. Vessels (including lifeboats other than row boats), nesoi
  965. Naphthol AS and derivatives, nesoi
  966. Injection-molding machines for use in the manufacture of video laser discs
  967. Marine propulsion compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines
  968. Sewing machine needles
  969. Ground flying trainers and parts thereof, other than air combat simulators
  970. Cylinders for calendering and similar rolling machines, nesi
  971. Sinkers, needles and other articles used to form stitches, nesi, for machines of heading 8447
  972. Other scales for continuous weighing of goods on conveyors
  973. Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (o/than those of 8604), o/than powered from an external source of electricity
  974. Self-propelled bulldozers and angledozers other than track laying
  975. Other passenger boarding bridges
  976. Stainless steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  977. Optical navigational instruments, nesi
  978. Steel, long. welded, w/circ. cross sect & ext. diam o/406.4mm, tapered pipes and tubes principally used as pts of illuminating arts.
  979. Thread rolling machines for working metal or cermets, without removing material
  980. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, for working metal
  981. Alloy steel, width less than 600mm, flat-rolled products further worked than cold- rolled, nesoi
  982. Textile winding (including weft-winding) or reeling machines
  983. Incomplete or unfinished color tv reception apparatus, presented w/o a display device, n/incorp. VCR or player
  984. Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter exceeding 165 mm, for knitting hosiery
  985. Hydraulic assemblies of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  986. Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, not long. welded, used for oil/gas pipelines
  987. Boring machines, numerically controlled, nesoi
  988. Blood-grouping reagents
  989. Gyroscopic directing finding compasses, other than electrical
  990. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, nesoi
  991. Non-high definition color television reception apparatus, nonprojection, w/CRT, video display diag. ov 35.56 cm, not incorp. a VCR or player
  992. Metal-rolling mills, other than tube mills, hot or combination hot and cold
  993. Iron/nonalloy, concrete reinforcing bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled
  994. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays for dental uses (other than computed tomography apparatus)
  995. Other aromatic cardiovascular drugs of amino-compounds with oxygen function
  996. Dental burs
  997. Parts of machines for assembling electric or electronic lamps, tubes or flashbulbs, in glass envelopes
  998. Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  999. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity <= 1, 500cc
  1000. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, clad
  1001. Free-cutting steel, bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, n/coils, nesoi
  1002. Shaping or slotting machines for working by removing metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  1003. Heat-resisting alloy steel (o/than stainless), seamless, n/cold-drawn/cold-rolled, tubes, pipes, etc., w/circ. cross sect., nesoi
  1004. Alloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more
  1005. Cylinders for textile calendering or rolling machines
  1006. Machine-tools for working by removing metal or cermets, nesoi, numerically controlled
  1007. Seats, of a kind used for aircraft, leather upholstered
  1008. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thickness o/10 mm
  1009. Boring-milling machines, other than numerically controlled, nesi
  1010. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled, nesoi
  1011. Parts of trash compactors, cabinets or cases
  1012. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), concrete mixers
  1013. Exposure meters
  1014. Medicaments cont. penicillins or streptomycins, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1015. Dryers for paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  1016. Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter not exceeding 165 mm, other than for knitting hosiery
  1017. Prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, their derivatives and structural analogues
  1018. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, w/thick of 4.75mm or more, not clad/plated/coated
  1019. Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, n/threaded/coupled, of kind for drilling for oil/gas
  1020. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi, self-propelled, not on tires
  1021. Cartridges nesoi and empty cartridge shells
  1022. Theodolites and tachymeters, other than electrical
  1023. Shuttle type power looms for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 4.9 m
  1024. Parts and accessories of automatic pilots for aeronautical or space navigation of subheading 9014.20.40
  1025. Parts of trash compactors, container assemblies
  1026. Iron/nonalloy steel, bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, w/rectangular (o/than square) X-section
  1027. Parts of machinery for preparing or making up tobacco, nesi
  1028. Flat knitting machines, other than V-bed or warp; stitch-bonding machines
  1029. Letterpress printing machinery, excluding flexographic printing, reel-fed
  1030. Gear grinding or finishing machines for working by removing metal or cermets
  1031. High definition color television reception apparatus, nonprojection, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating a VCR or player
  1032. Shuttle type power looms for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 30 cm, but not exceeding 4.9 m
  1033. Multistation transfer machines for working metal
  1034. Combinations of PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof for color TV, w/components listed in add. U.S. note 4, chap. 85
  1035. Dental fittings and parts and accessories thereof, of plastics
  1036. Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, w/rect. cross sect. (exclud. sq.), nesoi
  1037. Broaching machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  1038. Braiding and lace-braiding machines
  1039. Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, further worked than hot-rolled, forged but not cold-formed
  1040. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes for reproducing phenomena other than sound or image
  1041. Railway or tramway maintenance or service vehicles, whether or not self-propelled
  1042. High definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player
  1043. Sheet-fed offset printing machinery, office type (sheet size not exceeding 22 X 36 cm)
  1044. Appliances identifiable for ostomy use
  1045. Pre-recorded magnetic media other than tape, nesoi
  1046. Phonograph records
  1047. DC generators of an output exceeding 75 kW but not exceeding 375 kW
  1048. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  1049. Machines for mixing mineral substances with bitumen
  1050. Telescopes as parts of machines, appliances, etc. of chapter 90 or section XVI
  1051. Color video projectors nesoi, incorporating video recording or reproducing apparatus
  1052. Color television reception apparatus nesoi, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player
  1053. Milling machines, knee type, numerically controlled, nesi
  1054. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, not clad/plated/coated
  1055. Alloy steel, seamed, circ. w/cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. submerg. arc weld., used for oil/gas pipelines
  1056. Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  1057. Machine tools operated by electro-discharge processes, other than for working metal
  1058. Boring machines, not numerically controlled, nesoi
  1059. Sound recording or reproducing apparatus operated by coins, bank notes, bank cards, tokens or other means of payment
  1060. High definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player
  1061. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and appliances for aeronautical or space navigation of subheading 9014.20.80
  1062. Methyl ethyl ketoxime
  1063. Other parts and accessories of metal working machine tools for cutting gears
  1064. Motor vehicles nesoi, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  1065. Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, nesoi
  1066. Parts of calendering or rolling machines for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  1067. Vertical turret lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  1068. Aluminum alloys, w/25% or more by weight of silicon, unwrought nesoi
  1069. Alloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm
  1070. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm
  1071. New pneumatic tires, of rubber, of a kind used on aircraft
  1072. Automatic pilots for aeronautical or space navigation
  1073. PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof, for color TV, with components listed in add. US note 4, chap. 85
  1074. Stainless steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness o/1.25 mm
  1075. Parts and accessories of stroboscopes
  1076. Needles for knitting machines other than latch needles or spring-beard needles
  1077. Retreaded pneumatic tires (nonradials), of rubber, not elsewhere specified or included
  1078. Machines for making glass optical fibers and preforms thereof
  1079. Straw or fodder balers, including pick-up balers
  1080. Sewing machines specially designed to join footwear soles to uppers, automatic
  1081. Industrial machinery, plant or equip. for the treat. of mat., involving a change in temp., for molten-salt-cooled acrylic acid reactors
  1082. Stainless steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of 4.75 mm or more
  1083. 4,4'-Diphenyl-bis-phosphonous acid, di(2',2",4',4"-di-tert-butyl)phenyl ester
  1084. Machines for assembling electric or electronic lamps, tubes or flashbulbs, in glass envelopes
  1085. Other threading or tapping machines, numerically controlled
  1086. Clinical thermometers, liquid-filled, for direct reading, not combined with other instruments
  1087. Camel-back strips of unvulcanized rubber, for retreading rubber tires
  1088. Fuel elements (cartridges), non-irradiated and parts thereof
  1089. Morpholinethyl chloride hydrochloride; 2-methyl-2,5-dioxo-1-oxa-2-phospholan; and 1 other specified nonaromatic chemical
  1090. Threshing machinery other than combine harvester-threshers
  1091. Unit construction machines (single station), for working metal
  1092. Stainless steel, width 300m+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of less than 4.75 mm
  1093. Spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal combustion piston engines for use in aircraft
  1094. V-bed flat knitting machines, power driven, over 50.8 mm in width
  1095. Free-cutting steel, bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, not in coils
  1096. Alloy steel, seamed (o/than welded stainless steel), w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil an
  1097. Milking machines
  1098. Shuttles for weaving machines (looms)
  1099. Parts and accessories nesoi, for revolvers or pistols nesoi
  1100. Gear cutting machines for working by removing metal or cermets
  1101. Transcribing machines
  1102. Alloy (o/th stainless, silicon elect., hi-speed, or tool) steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled prod., n/coils, w/thick less 4.75mm
  1103. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products
  1104. Non-high def. color television reception app., nonprojection, w/CRT, display diag. ov 34.29 cm but n/ov 35.56 cm, incorp. VCR or player
  1105. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of printed circuits
  1106. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes, of a width not exceeding 4 mm, nesoi
  1107. Half-tone screens, mounted, designed for use in engraving or photographic processes
  1108. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thickness less than 3 mm
  1109. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 300+ but less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with zinc (other than electrolytically)
  1110. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products, plated/coated with zinc (other than electrolytically), w/thick o/0.25mm
  1111. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 375 kW
  1112. Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, plated or coated with zinc (o/than electrolytically)
  1113. Motor vehicles w/electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  1114. Pre-recorded magnetic video tape recordings of a width exceeding 6.5 mm
  1115. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes of a width exceeding 6.5 mm, nesoi
  1116. Photogrammetrical surveying instruments and appliances, other than electrical
  1117. Vessels, fishing; factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products
  1118. Alloy steel (o/stainless), welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow prof., w/wall thick. less th/1.65 mm
  1119. Iron/nonalloy steel, U-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height of 80 mm or more
  1120. Aromatic dermatological agents and local anesthetics of amino-compounds with oxygen function
  1121. Flat-surface grinding machines, numerically controlled
  1122. 5-Amino-3-phenyl-1,2,4-thiadiazole(3-Phenyl-5-amino-1,2,4-thiadiazole); and 3 other specified aromatic/mod. aromatic heterocyclic compounds
  1123. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engine & elec motor capable of charge by plug to external source
  1124. Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy, seamless tubing, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  1125. Alloy silicon electrical steel (other than grain-oriented), width 600mm+, flat-rolled products
  1126. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/700 cc but n/o 800 cc
  1127. Machine tools operated by ultrasonic processes, other than for working metal
  1128. Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, not welded, tubes and pipes, o/than used in oil/gas drill. or pipelines
  1129. Stainless steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  1130. Parts of seats nesoi, for bent-wood seats
  1131. Harvesting machinery or threshing machinery, nesi
  1132. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, w/thick o/0.25mm n/o 1.25mm, not clad/plated
  1133. Diethylaminoacetoxylidide (Lidocaine)
  1134. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes of a width exceeding 4 mm but not exceeding 6.5 mm, nesoi
  1135. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick o/10mm, not pickled/clad/plated/coated
  1136. Turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN, other than aircraft
  1137. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, n/threaded/coupled, of kind for drill. for oil/gas
  1138. Vapor turbines (excluding steam turbines) other than for marine propulsion, of an output not exceeding 40 MW
  1139. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick o/10mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1140. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes, of a width not exceeding 4 mm, of news sound recording relating to current events
  1141. Vessels, light-vessels, fire-floats, floating cranes, & other vessels nesoi, the navigability of which is subsidiary to their main function
  1142. Watertube boilers with a steam production exceeding 45 tons per hour
  1143. Optical instrument & appliance: to inspect masks (not photomask) used to mfg semiconductor devices; to measure contamination on such devices
  1144. Sewing machines, other than automatic, specially designed to join footwear soles to uppers
  1145. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars & rods in irregular wound coils, hot-rolled, n/tempered, treated or partly manufactured
  1146. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with aluminum-zinc alloys
  1147. Parts and accessories nesoi, for muzzle-loading revolvers and pistols
  1148. Industrial or laboratory microwave ovens, nesoi
  1149. Spindles, spindle flyers, spinning rings and ring travellers of machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machines
  1150. Vaccines for human medicine
  1151. Vessels, designed for the transport of goods or for the transport of both persons and goods, nesoi
  1152. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/500 cc but n/o 700 cc
  1153. Non-high definition color video projectors, with a cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player
  1154. Estradiol benzoate; and Estradiol cyclopentylpropionate (estradiol cypionate)
  1155. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power not exceeding 1,000 kW
  1156. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thick. 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm
  1157. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 3mm or more & less 4.75mm, not pickld/clad/plated
  1158. Retreaded pneumatic tires, of rubber, of a kind used on aircraft
  1159. Parts of cartridges nesoi
  1160. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 3mm or mor but less 4.75mm, pickled, not clad/plated
  1161. Nuclear reactors
  1162. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 3mm, pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1163. Stainless steel, ingots and other primary forms
  1164. Alloy silico-manganese steel, bars and rods, not cold-formed, o/than hot-rolled and in irregularly wound coils
  1165. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, not welded, tubes and pipes, o/th used in oil/gas drill.etc
  1166. Parts of machinery for making or repairing footwear
  1167. Alloy silicon electrical steel (o/than grain-oriented), width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products
  1168. Machinery and apparatus for isotopic separation, and parts thereof
  1169. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods in irregularly wound coils, w/cir. x- sect. diam. <14mm, n/tempered/treated/partly mfd
  1170. Electrical filament lamps, voltage not exceeding 100 V, having glass envelopes n/o 6.35 mm in diameter, suitable in surgical instruments
  1171. Quinuclidin-3-ol
  1172. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products, painted, varnished or coated w/plastic
  1173. Broaching machines for working by removing metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  1174. Root or tuber harvesting machines
  1175. Drawing or roving machines for preparing textile fibers
  1176. Watertube boilers with a steam production not exceeding 45 tons per hour
  1177. Military weapons, nesoi
  1178. Chassis fitted w/engines, for mtr. vehicles of heading 8705
  1179. Latch needles for knitting machines
  1180. Aromatic monoamine drugs, nesoi
  1181. Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter not exceeding 165 mm, for knitting hosiery
  1182. Acriflavin; Acriflavin hydrochloride; Carbadox; Pyrazinamide
  1183. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, complete dumpers designed for off-highway use
  1184. Air combat ground flying simulators and parts thereof
  1185. Biligrafin acid; 3,5-diacetamido-2,4,6-triiodobenzoic acid; and metrizoic acid
  1186. l-Thyroxine(Levothyroxine), sodium
  1187. Medicaments containing vitamin B2 synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1188. Medicaments containing vitamin E synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1189. Opacifying preparation for X-ray examination; diagnostic reagent designed to be administered to the patient; all cont. antigens or antisera
  1190. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/patterns in relief, in coils, pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1191. Iron/nonalloy steel,width 600mm+,hot-rolled flat-rolled product,in coil,w/pattern in relief,w/thick <4.75mm,not pickld,not clad/plated/coatd
  1192. Nonalloy hi-strength steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.75mm+, pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1193. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.7mm or more, pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1194. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.75mm or more & n/o 10mm, not pickled/clad/plated
  1195. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick 4.75mm+ but n/o 10mm, not clad/plated/
  1196. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick 3mm+ but < 4.75mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1197. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with aluminum o/than aluminum-zinc alloy
  1198. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled universal mill plate, not clad/plated/coated
  1199. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thick o/1.25 mm but n/o 4.75 mm, n/clad/plated/coated
  1200. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1201. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/0.25% or more carbon, not clad/plated/coated
  1202. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled further worked than cold-rolled, not clad, plated or coated
  1203. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods, w/cir. x-sect. diam 14+mm or non- circ. x-sect., in irregularly wound coils, nesoi
  1204. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm
  1205. Stainless razor blade steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm
  1206. Alloy tool steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. of 4.75 mm or more
  1207. Alloy steel (o/th heat-resisting), width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness less than 4.75 mm
  1208. Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, electrolytically plated or coated with zinc
  1209. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed/chipper knife), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products
  1210. Alloy steel (o/than silicon elect./tool), width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of 4.75 mm or more
  1211. Alloy steel (o/than tool), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm
  1212. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, threaded/coupled, casing of kind used in drill. oil/gas
  1213. Parts of nuclear reactors
  1214. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power exceeding 1,000 kW but not exceeding 10,000 kW
  1215. Turbojets of a thrust exceeding 25 kN, other than aircraft
  1216. Aircraft turbopropellers of a power not exceeding 1,100 kW
  1217. Cylinders for paper pulp, paper or paperboard calendering or rolling machines
  1218. Self-propelled scrapers
  1219. Weaving machines for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 30 cm, shuttle type, nesi
  1220. Dobbies and Jacquards, card reducing, copying, punching or assembling machines for use with machines of heading 8444, 8445, 8446 or 8447
  1221. Pre-recorded magnetic video tape recordings of a width exceeding 4 mm but not exceeding 6.5 mm
  1222. Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, w/CRT, video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorp. VCR or player
  1223. Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, w/CRT, video display diagonal over 35.56 cm, not incorporating VCR or player
  1224. High definition color television reception apparatus, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating a VCR or player
  1225. Klystron tubes
  1226. Microwave tubes (other than magnetrons or klystrons) excluding grid-controlled tubes
  1227. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, truck assemblies for other than self-propelled vehicles
  1228. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. not over 5 metric tons
  1229. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/800 cc
  1230. Aircraft launching gear and parts thereof; deck-arrestors or similar gear and parts thereof
  1231. Vessels, designed for the transport of persons, cruise ships, excursion boats and similar vessels; ferry boats of all kinds
  1232. Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up (scrapping)
  1233. Radiation beam delivery units
  1234. Thorium compounds
  1235. Compounds of uranium depleted in U235
  1236. Uranium depleted in U235, thorium; alloys, dispersions, ceramic products and mixtures of these products and their compounds
  1237. Quinone drugs
  1238. Amfetamine (INN), benzfetamine (INN), dexamfetamine (INN), etilamfetamine (INN), and other specified INNs; salts thereof
  1239. Fast color bases of aromatic monamines and their derivatives
  1240. Aromatic monoamine antidepressants, tranquilizers and other psychotherapeutic agents, nesoi
  1241. Aromatic guaiacol derivatives of amino-compounds with oxygen function
  1242. Aromatic cyclic amides for use as fast color bases
  1243. Hydralazine hydrochloride
  1244. Droperidol; and Imipramine hydrochloride
  1245. Epinephrine
  1246. Vaccines for veterinary medicine
  1247. Medicaments containing insulin, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1248. Medicaments containing artificial mixtures of natural hormones, but not antibiotics, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1249. Medicaments containing products of heading 2937, nesoi, but not antibiotics, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1250. Medicaments containing ephedrine or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1251. Medicaments containing pseudoephedrine (INN) or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1252. Medicaments containing norephedrine or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1253. Other medicaments containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof, nesoi, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1254. Other medicaments containing antimalarial active principles described in subheading note 2 to this chapter, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1255. Medicaments containing insulin, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1256. Medicaments containing ephedrine or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail
  1257. Medicaments containing pseudoephedrine (INN) or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail
  1258. Medicaments containing norephedrine or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail
  1259. Medicaments containing vitamin B12 synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1260. Other medicaments containing antimalarial active principles described in subheading note 2 to this chapter, in dosage form and packed for retail
  1261. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 3mm, not pickled/clad/plated/coated
  1262. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/pattern in relief,not coils,w/thick 4.75 or more, n/clad/plated/coated
  1263. Nonalloy steel(blackplate), width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 0.361mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1264. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 0.361mm+ but less 5mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1265. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with lead, including terneplate
  1266. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, painted/varnished or coated w/plastic but not plated/coated or clad w/metal
  1267. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thick 1.25mm or less, not clad/plated/coated
  1268. Nonalloy hi-strength steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, w/thick o/1.25mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1269. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/0.25% or more carbon,w/thick o/0.25mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1270. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods in irregularly wound coils, w/cir. x- sect. diam. <14mm, w/0.6%+ of carbon, nesoi
  1271. Stainless steel, bars and rods, hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of circular cross- section
  1272. Alloy tool steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. of less than 4.75 mm
  1273. Alloy heat-resisting steel, width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness less than 4.75 mm
  1274. Alloy silicon electrical steel (o/than grain-oriented), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, flat-rolled products
  1275. Alloy silico-manganese steel, bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled
  1276. Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  1277. Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. welded nesoi, used for oil/gas pipelines
  1278. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, threaded/coupled, of kind for drilling for oil/gas
  1279. Alloy steel, seamed (o/than welded stainless steel), w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, n/threaded/coupled, casing of kind
  1280. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam. 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil/gas
  1281. Steam turbines for marine propulsion
  1282. Vapor turbines (other than steam) for marine propulsion
  1283. Vapor turbines (excluding steam turbines) other than for marine propulsion, of an output exceeding 40 MW
  1284. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power exceeding 10,000 kW
  1285. Aircraft turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN
  1286. Turbopropellers of a power not exceeding 1,100 kW, other than aircraft
  1287. Aircraft turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1,100 kW
  1288. Turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1,100 kW, other than aircraft
  1289. Gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power not exceeding 5,000 kW, other than aircraft
  1290. Furniture designed to receive the clothes-dryers of subheading 8421.12
  1291. Reel-fed offset printing machinery, double-width newspaper printing presses
  1292. Combing machines for preparing textile fibers
  1293. Auxiliary machinery for machines of heading 8444, 8445, 8446 or 8447, nesi
  1294. Way-type unit head machines for drilling, boring, milling, threading or tapping by removing metal, other than lathes of heading 8458
  1295. Other grinding machines, numerically controlled
  1296. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output exceeding 75 kVA but not over 375 kVA
  1297. Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection, w/CRT, video display diag. ov 34.29 cm but n/ov 35.56 cm, not incorp. VCR or player
  1298. Non-high definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player
  1299. High definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player
  1300. High definition color video projectors, with a cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player
  1301. High definition color television reception apparatus, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, incorporating a VCR or player
  1302. Subassies w/2 or more PCBs or ceramic substrates, as spec'd in add. US note 9 ch. 85, for color TV, w/components in add. US note 4, ch. 85
  1303. Rail locomotives powered from an external source of electricity
  1304. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  1305. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine & electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  1306. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine & electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  1307. Motor vehicles w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  1308. Motor vehicles w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  1309. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engine & elec motor incapable of charge by plug to external source
  1310. Mtr. vehicl. for transport of goods (o/than cab chassis), w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. o/5 but n/o 20 mtons
  1311. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. over 20 metric tons
  1312. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/spark.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. over 5 metric tons
  1313. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), fire fighting vehicles
  1314. Chassis fitted w/engines, for tractors suitable for agricultural use
  1315. Balloons, dirigibles and non-powered aircraft, gliders and hang gliders
  1316. Helicopters, with an unladen weight over 2,000 kg
  1317. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight over 2,000 kg but not over 15,000 kg
  1318. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight over 15,000 kg
  1319. Communication satellites
  1320. Spacecraft, including satellites (o/than communication satellites), and suborbital and spacecraft launch vehicles
  1321. Parts of communication satellites
  1322. Vessels, designed for the transport of goods, tankers
  1323. Vessels, tugs and pusher craft
  1324. Vessels, dredgers
  1325. Floating or submersible drilling or production platforms
  1326. Seismographs
  1327. Scintigraphic electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  1328. Instrument panel clocks for vehicles, air/spacecraft or vessels, w/clock or watch movement < 50 mm wide, nonelectric
  1329. Artillery weapons (for example, guns, howitzers, and mortars)
  1330. Rocket launchers; flame-throwers; grenade launchers; torpedo tubes and similar projectors
  1331. Rifles, military
  1332. Shotguns, military
  1333. Parts and accessories nesoi, for revolvers or pistols designed to fire only blank cartridges or blank ammunition

Monday, April 2, 2018

China retaliates with new tariffs on 128 categories of products, including pork, fruit and nuts, steel pipe for the oil industry, and ethanol. This list is not ranked by the dollar value of trades.

  1. Dried coconut
  2. Fresh coconut without shells
  3. Other fresh coconuts
  4. Fresh or dried unhulled Brazil fruit
  5. Fresh or dried shelled Brazilian fruit
  6. Fresh or dried unhulled cashew nuts
  7. Fresh or dried shelled cashew nuts
  8. Almonds, fresh or dried
  9. Almonds, dried or dried
  10. Fresh or dried unhulled hazelnuts
  11. Fresh or dried shelled hazelnuts
  12. Fresh or dried unshelled walnuts
  13. Fresh or dried shelled walnuts
  14. Unhulled chestnut
  15. Shelling other chestnuts
  16. Unhulled Pistachio Fruit
  17. Pistachios in shells
  18. Unhulled Other Macadamia Nuts
  19. Roasted Macadamia Nuts
  20. Betel nuts
  21. Pine nuts, fresh or dried
  22. Other fresh or dried nuts
  23. Fresh or dried plantain
  24. Fresh or dried other bananas
  25. Fresh or dried dates
  26. Fresh or dried figs
  27. Fresh or dried pineapple
  28. Fresh or dried avocados
  29. Fresh or dried guava
  30. Fresh or dried mango
  31. Fresh or dried mangosteen
  32. Fresh or dried orange
  33. Fresh or dried other citrus
  34. Fresh or Dried Clementine Orange
  35. Other fresh or dried Weil kumquats and hybrid citrus
  36. Fresh or dried grapefruit, including grapefruit
  37. Fresh or dried lemons and limes
  38. Other fresh or dried citrus fruits
  39. Fresh grapes
  40. Raisins
  41. Fresh watermelon
  42. Fresh cantaloupe
  43. Fresh papaya
  44. Fresh apples
  45. Fresh Yali and Sydney
  46. Other fresh pears
  47. Fresh sour cherries
  48. Other fresh cherries
  49. Peach, including fresh nectarine
  50. Fresh plum and Li
  51. Fresh strawberries
  52. Fresh raspberry, blackberry, mulberry and roganberry
  53. Fresh Cranberries and Bilberries
  54. Kiwifruit
  55. Fresh Durian
  56. Persimmon
  57. Fresh lychees
  58. Fresh Longan
  59. Bright red Maodan
  60. Fresh lychee
  61. Fresh Carambola
  62. Lotus fog
  63. Pitaya
  64. Other fresh fruit
  65. Frozen strawberries
  66. Frozen other berries
  67. Other frozen fruits and nuts
  68. Temporarily preserved cherries
  69. Other fruits and nuts temporarily stored
  70. Dried apricots
  71. Dried plums and dried plums
  72. Dried apples
  73. Dried longan and meat
  74. Persimmon
  75. Dried dates
  76. Dried Litchi
  77. Other dried fruits
  78. Assorted Nuts or Dried Fruits in this Chapter
  79. Sparkling wine
  80. Wines made from freshly packaged small grapes
  81. Wines made from fresh grapes packed in containers of liters or more but not more than litres
  82. Other packaged wines made from fresh grapes
  83. Other wine grape juice
  84. Modified ethanol and other alcohols of any concentration
  85. American ginseng fresh, cold, frozen or dried
  86. Other Fresh Ginseng
  87. Other cold, frozen or dried ginseng
  88. Stainless steel oil or gas casing with outside diameter greater than or equal to 2.mm, but not exceeding 406.mm
  89. Stainless steel oil or gas casing with outside diameter greater than 114.mm but less than 2.mm
  90. Stainless steel oil or gas casing with outer diameter not exceeding 114.mm
  91. Other stainless steel oil or gas casing
  92. Non-stainless steel oil or natural gas casing of outside diameter 2.mm but not exceeding 406.mm
  93. Non-stainless steel oil or natural gas casing of outside diameter 114.mm but less than 2.mm
  94. Non-stainless steel or natural gas casing with outside diameter not exceeding 114.mm
  95. Other non-stainless steel oil or gas casing
  96. Stainless steel drill pipe with outer diameter not exceeding 168.mm
  97. Other stainless steel drill pipes
  98. Non-stainless steel drill pipes with outer diameter not exceeding 168.mm
  99. Other non-stainless steel drill pipes
  100. Natural Gas Casings and Guide Tubes, for Other Stainless Steel Drilling Oils
  101. Casings, ducts and drill pipes for drilling oil and gas with a yield strength of less than MPa
  102. Casings, ducts and drill pipes for oil and gas drilling with a yield strength of MPa but less than MPa
  103. Casings, ducts and drill pipes for drilling oil and gas with yield strength MPa or more
  104. Cold-rolled steel seamless boiler tubes
  105. Cold rolled seamless geologic drill pipe and casing
  106. Other cold rolled iron seamless round sections
  107. Non-rolled iron seamless boiler tubes
  108. Non-cold-rolled seamless geologic drill pipe casing
  109. Non-cold rolled iron other seamless
  110. Cold-rolled stainless steel seamless boiler tubes
  111. Cold rolled stainless steel other seamless tubes
  112. Non-cold-rolled stainless steel seamless boiler tubes
  113. Non-cold rolled stainless steel seamless pipes
  114. Cold rolled other alloy steel seamless boiler tubes
  115. Cold rolled other alloy steel seamless geological casing
  116. Other cold-rolled alloy steel seamless tubes
  117. Non-cold rolled seamless steel tubes for other alloy steels
  118. Non-cold rolled seamless steel casing for other alloys
  119. Non-cold rolled seamless steel round sections of other alloys
  120. Seamless steel tubes and hollow profiles, not elsewhere specified
  121. Fresh and cold pig forelegs, hind legs and meats
  122. Other fresh and cold pork
  123. Other Frozen Whole and Half Pork
  124. Frozen pork bones, hind legs and meat pieces
  125. Other frozen pork
  126. Frozen pork liver
  127. Other frozen pork chops
  128. Waste aluminium scrap

Friday, March 23, 2018

The US imposes new tariffs on steel and aluminium. Most of the largest steel exporters to the US are exempted at least until May 1, but China is among the countries that are hit. This list is not ranked by the dollar value of trades.

  1. Steel
  2. Aluminum

Data are not available for items 99-106 on Wednesday and items 1234-1333 on Tuesday.

Sources: US International Trade Commission, Peterson Institute for International Economics, FT research

