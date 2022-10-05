Foreign investment in US Miami tops FT-Nikkei ranking of best US cities for foreign businesses Orlando, New York and Boston round out leading cities in inaugural Investing in America report

Miami has been ranked the best city in the US for foreign multinationals to do business in the inaugural Investing in America ranking compiled by the Financial Times and Nikkei.

The Florida city finished first by succeeding where it counts: last year, it pulled in the most foreign direct investment per capita of any place studied. It also scored high in catering to the special needs of overseas companies, including an airport with dozens of non-stops to foreign destinations and access to two of the largest shipping ports in the country.

The FT-Nikkei ranking measured cities across more than three dozen metrics. Explore the full list below with our interactive tool — you can change the weightings to produce a customised ranking that better reflects your priorities.