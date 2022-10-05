Special Report Investing in America
Foreign investment in US

Miami tops FT-Nikkei ranking of best US cities for foreign businesses

Orlando, New York and Boston round out leading cities in inaugural Investing in America report

Miami has been ranked the best city in the US for foreign multinationals to do business in the inaugural Investing in America ranking compiled by the Financial Times and Nikkei.

The Florida city finished first by succeeding where it counts: last year, it pulled in the most foreign direct investment per capita of any place studied. It also scored high in catering to the special needs of overseas companies, including an airport with dozens of non-stops to foreign destinations and access to two of the largest shipping ports in the country.

The FT-Nikkei ranking measured cities across more than three dozen metrics. Explore the full list below with our interactive tool — you can change the weightings to produce a customised ranking that better reflects your priorities.

CATEGORIES
FT-Nikkei ranking
WEIGHT
CATEGORIES
FT-Nikkei ranking
WEIGHT
Workforce and talent
20
20
Openness
10
10
Business environment
18
18
Foreign business needs
18
18
Quality of life
15
15
Investment trends
15
15
Aftercare
4
4
Sources

The FT-Nikkei Investing in America ranking was compiled using data from Applied Geographic Solutions, BroadbandNow, Commercial Edge, Economic Policy Institute, fDi Markets, FT-Nikkei and State International Development Organizations Survey, GIS Planning, Minimum-Wage.org, Niche, OAG, Sales Tax Clearinghouse, Tax Foundation, Unionstats.com, US Census and Wavteq

Showing FT-Nikkei ranking. Adjust the category weights to create a custom ranking.
#CITIESSTATEColumn with links to view city scores
1MiamiFlorida71
2OrlandoFlorida70
3New YorkNew York68
4BostonMassachusetts68
5HoustonTexas68
6DallasTexas67
7CharlotteNorth Carolina66
8JacksonvilleFlorida66
9RaleighNorth Carolina66
10Kansas CityMissouri65
11TampaFlorida64
12NashvilleTennessee64
13PlanoTexas64
14AustinTexas64
15PittsburghPennsylvania63
16PortlandOregon63
17DenverColorado63
18PhoenixArizona62
19St. LouisMissouri62
20GreensboroNorth Carolina61
Sources

The FT-Nikkei Investing in America ranking was compiled using data from Applied Geographic Solutions, BroadbandNow, Commercial Edge, Economic Policy Institute, fDi Markets, FT-Nikkei and State International Development Organizations Survey, GIS Planning, Minimum-Wage.org, Niche, OAG, Sales Tax Clearinghouse, Tax Foundation, Unionstats.com, US Census and Wavteq

Ranking scores

1
Miami, FL
Score out of 100
Workforce and talent
62/100
Openness
56/100
Business environment
51/100
Foreign business needs
81/100
Quality of life
67/100
Investment trends
99/100
Aftercare
100/100

Presented by

In association with

Data sourcing and analysis: Amanda Chu, and Oliver Hawkins

Design and development: Pau Rodriguez Masgrau, Josh Horsley, Emma Lewis

Survey facilitation: Ann Pardalos, Molly Gerth

Editing: Alan Smith, Peter Spiegel

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
To participate in this chat, you need to upgrade to a newer web browser. Learn more.