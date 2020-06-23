The FT poll tracker is based on data from Real Clear Politics. We calculate poll averages for Biden and Trump in each state using an exponential decay formula, which gives more weight to recent polls. We then use these averages to determine whether a state is ‘solid’, ‘leaning’, or a ‘toss-up’. States where the difference between the two candidates is over 10 percentage points are classified as ‘solid’, while those with a difference of less than 5 percentage points are classified as ‘toss-up’ states. If a state does not have any polling data or if its latest poll is more than 60 days old, we use the Cook Political Report Electoral College Ratings to categorise it. We consider Cook’s ‘likely’ and ‘lean’ states ‘leaning’ in our classification.

Most states use a ‘winner-take-all’ method to allocate electoral college votes: the winner of the state’s popular vote gets all of its electoral votes. In Maine and Nebraska, however, the winner in each congressional district recieves one electoral vote and the statewide winner is awarded two electoral votes.