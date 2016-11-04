Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump need 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency. With less than one week left until the election on November 8, the race remains close. Both candidates are paying attention to toss-up states such as Florida, New Hampshire and North Carolina.
Latest prediction
Electoral college votes
The 270 calculator: which states will it take to win?
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump each need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Most states are leaning or solidly in favour of one candidate, but in some states the race is too close to call. These toss-up states are ranked below, with the closest races shown first. Which way do you think they will vote?
Latest news
Investors remain sensitive to news surrounding next Tuesday’s election. Polls have shown Hillary Clinton’s lead over Donald Trump has narrowed. Rising anxiety among global investors propelled the swiftest weekly surge into cash since 2013 as money managers drove the longest sell-off in the benchmark S&P 500 since the financial crisis.
Who is leading in national opinion polls?
National polling average based on four-way race (%)
The chart above displays the two leading presidential candidates, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Two other candidates with significant support are Libertarian Gary Johnson, who is polling at 4.1 per cent, and Jill Stein of the Green Party, who is polling at 2.1 per cent. Read about our methodology.
All national opinion polls
|Date
|Pollster
|Clinton / Trump (%)
|Clinton
|Trump
|Sample*
|Nov 1 - 3
|Rasmussen Reports
|44 / 44
|44%
|44%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 30 - Nov 3
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|44 / 44
|44%
|44%
|898 LV
|Oct 30 - Nov 2
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|47 / 44
|47%
|44%
|1,151 LV
|Oct 29 - Nov 2
|Reuters, Ipsos
|45 / 37
|45%
|37%
|1,858 LV
|Oct 31 - Nov 2
|Rasmussen Reports
|42 / 45
|42%
|45%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 29 - Nov 2
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|44 / 44
|44%
|44%
|867 LV
|Oct 28 - Nov 1
|CBS News, NY Times
|45 / 42
|45%
|42%
|1,333 LV
|Oct 29 - Nov 1
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|47 / 45
|47%
|45%
|1,167 LV
|Oct 30 - Nov 1
|Economist, YouGov
|46 / 43
|46%
|43%
|1,233 LV
|Oct 30 - Nov 1
|Rasmussen Reports
|44 / 44
|44%
|44%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 28 - Nov 1
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|44 / 44
|44%
|44%
|862 LV
|Oct 31 - 31
|Gravis
|46 / 45
|46%
|45%
|5,360 RV
|Oct 28 - 31
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|46 / 46
|46%
|46%
|1,182 LV
|Oct 27 - 31
|Rasmussen Reports
|44 / 44
|44%
|44%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 26 - 31
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|45 / 44
|45%
|44%
|1,018 LV
|Oct 27 - 30
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|45 / 46
|45%
|46%
|1,128 LV
|Oct 24 - 30
|NBC News, SM
|47 / 41
|47%
|41%
|40,816 LV
|Oct 26 - 30
|Rasmussen Reports
|45 / 42
|45%
|42%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 25 - 30
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|45 / 44
|45%
|44%
|1,039 LV
|Oct 26 - 29
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|46 / 45
|46%
|45%
|1,165 LV
|Oct 24 - 29
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|44 / 42
|44%
|42%
|1,039 LV
|Oct 25 - 28
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|46 / 45
|46%
|45%
|1,160 LV
|Oct 25 - 28
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|46 / 45
|46%
|45%
|1,160 LV
|Oct 23 - 28
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|45 / 41
|45%
|41%
|1,013 LV
|Oct 24 - 27
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|47 / 45
|47%
|45%
|1,148 LV
|Oct 24 - 27
|ABC News Tracking
|47 / 45
|47%
|45%
|1,148 LV
|Oct 25 - 27
|Rasmussen Reports
|45 / 45
|45%
|45%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 22 - 27
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|44 / 41
|44%
|41%
|973 LV
|Oct 23 - 26
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|48 / 44
|48%
|44%
|1,109 LV
|Oct 23 - 26
|ABC News Tracking
|48 / 44
|48%
|44%
|1,109 LV
|Oct 25 - 26
|Gravis
|46 / 45
|46%
|45%
|1,824 RV
|Oct 22 - 26
|Economist, YouGov
|46 / 41
|46%
|41%
|1,209 LV
|Oct 24 - 26
|Rasmussen Reports
|45 / 44
|45%
|44%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 21 - 26
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|43 / 41
|43%
|41%
|945 LV
|Oct 22 - 25
|ABC, Wash Post Tracking
|48 / 42
|48%
|42%
|1,135 LV
|Oct 20 - 25
|Pew Research
|46 / 40
|46%
|40%
|2,120 RV
|Oct 22 - 25
|ABC News Tracking
|48 / 42
|48%
|42%
|1,135 LV
|Oct 22 - 25
|FOX News
|44 / 41
|44%
|41%
|1,221 LV
|Oct 23 - 25
|Rasmussen Reports
|44 / 43
|44%
|43%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 20 - 25
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|42 / 41
|42%
|41%
|921 LV
|Oct 21 - 24
|CNBC
|43 / 34
|43%
|34%
|LV
|Oct 20 - 24
|Associated Press-GfK
|51 / 37
|51%
|37%
|1,212 LV
|Oct 20 - 24
|USA Today, Suffolk
|47 / 38
|47%
|38%
|1,000 LV
|Oct 20 - 24
|Reuters, Ipsos
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|1,170 LV
|Oct 21 - 24
|ABC News Tracking
|49 / 40
|49%
|40%
|1,119 LV
|Oct 20 - 24
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 42
|43%
|42%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 19 - 24
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|42 / 41
|42%
|41%
|815 LV
|Oct 20 - 23
|ABC News Tracking
|50 / 38
|50%
|38%
|611 LV
|Oct 17 - 23
|NBC News, SM
|46 / 41
|46%
|41%
|32,225 LV
|Oct 20 - 23
|CNN, ORC
|49 / 44
|49%
|44%
|779 LV
|Oct 19 - 23
|Rasmussen Reports
|41 / 43
|41%
|43%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 18 - 23
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|41 / 41
|41%
|41%
|815 LV
|Oct 20 - 22
|ABC News Tracking
|50 / 38
|50%
|38%
|874 LV
|Oct 20 - 22
|ABC News Tracking
|50 / 38
|50%
|38%
|874 LV
|Oct 17 - 22
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|41 / 43
|41%
|43%
|783 LV
|Oct 16 - 21
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|40 / 42
|40%
|42%
|791 LV
|Oct 18 - 20
|Rasmussen Reports
|41 / 43
|41%
|43%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 15 - 20
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|40 / 41
|40%
|41%
|789 LV
|Oct 17 - 19
|Rasmussen Reports
|40 / 43
|40%
|43%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 14 - 19
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|40 / 41
|40%
|41%
|779 LV
|Oct 13 - 18
|IBD, TIPP Tracking
|40 / 41
|40%
|41%
|782 LV
|Oct 17 - 18
|Quinnipiac
|47 / 40
|47%
|40%
|1,007 LV
|Oct 13 - 18
|IBD, TIPP
|40 / 41
|40%
|41%
|782 LV
|Oct 15 - 18
|Economist, YouGov
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|925 RV
|Oct 16 - 18
|Rasmussen Reports
|42 / 42
|42%
|42%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 13 - 17
|Reuters, Ipsos
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|1,190 LV
|Oct 14 - 17
|Bloomberg
|47 / 38
|47%
|38%
|1,006 LV
|Oct 15 - 17
|FOX News
|45 / 39
|45%
|39%
|912 LV
|Oct 13 - 17
|Rasmussen Reports
|42 / 41
|42%
|41%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 10 - 16
|NBC News, SM
|46 / 40
|46%
|40%
|24,804 LV
|Oct 12 - 16
|CBS News
|47 / 38
|47%
|38%
|1,189 LV
|Oct 14 - 16
|Monmouth
|50 / 38
|50%
|38%
|726 LV
|Oct 12 - 16
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 41
|43%
|41%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 11 - 14
|Boston Globe
|46 / 36
|46%
|36%
|845 LV
|Oct 8 - 13
|GW, Battleground
|47 / 39
|47%
|39%
|1,000 LV
|Oct 10 - 13
|NBC News, Wall St. Jrnl
|48 / 37
|48%
|37%
|905 LV
|Oct 10 - 13
|ABC News, Wash Post
|47 / 43
|47%
|43%
|740 LV
|Oct 11 - 13
|Rasmussen Reports
|41 / 43
|41%
|43%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 10 - 12
|FOX News
|45 / 38
|45%
|38%
|917 LV
|Oct 10 - 12
|Rasmussen Reports
|41 / 43
|41%
|43%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 9 - 11
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 39
|43%
|39%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 6 - 10
|Reuters, Ipsos
|44 / 37
|44%
|37%
|2,363 LV
|Oct 8 - 10
|NBC News, Wall St. Jrnl
|46 / 37
|46%
|37%
|806 LV
|Oct 6 - 10
|Rasmussen Reports
|44 / 39
|44%
|39%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 8 - 9
|NBC News, Wall St. Jrnl
|46 / 35
|46%
|35%
|447 LV
|Oct 5 - 9
|Rasmussen Reports
|45 / 38
|45%
|38%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 3 - 9
|NBC News, SM
|46 / 41
|46%
|41%
|23,329 LV
|Oct 7 - 8
|Economist, YouGov
|44 / 38
|44%
|38%
|971 RV
|Oct 3 - 6
|FOX News
|44 / 42
|44%
|42%
|896 LV
|Oct 5 - 6
|Quinnipiac
|45 / 40
|45%
|40%
|1,064 LV
|Oct 4 - 6
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 42
|43%
|42%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 3 - 5
|Rasmussen Reports
|41 / 43
|41%
|43%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 2 - 4
|Rasmussen Reports
|41 / 42
|41%
|42%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 3 - 3
|Gravis
|44 / 44
|44%
|44%
|1,690 RV
|Sep 29 - Oct 3
|Reuters, Ipsos
|42 / 36
|42%
|36%
|1,239 LV
|Sep 29 - Oct 3
|Rasmussen Reports
|42 / 41
|42%
|41%
|1,500 LV
|Oct 1 - 3
|Economist, YouGov
|43 / 40
|43%
|40%
|911 RV
|Sep 28 - Oct 2
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 40
|43%
|40%
|1,500 LV
|Sep 26 - Oct 2
|NBC News, SM
|46 / 40
|46%
|40%
|26,925 LV
|Sep 28 - Oct 2
|CBS News
|45 / 41
|45%
|41%
|1,217 LV
|Sep 28 - Oct 2
|CNN, ORC
|47 / 42
|47%
|42%
|1,213 LV
|Sep 28 - Oct 2
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 40
|43%
|40%
|1,500 LV
|Sep 27 - 29
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 42
|43%
|42%
|1,500 LV
|Sep 27 - 29
|FOX News
|43 / 40
|43%
|40%
|911 LV
|Sep 26 - 28
|Rasmussen Reports
|42 / 41
|42%
|41%
|1,500 LV
|Sep 27 - 28
|PPP (D)
|44 / 40
|44%
|40%
|933 LV
|Sep 22 - 26
|Reuters, Ipsos
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|1,041 LV
|Sep 19 - 25
|NBC News, SM
|45 / 40
|45%
|40%
|13,598 LV
|Sep 22 - 25
|Monmouth
|46 / 42
|46%
|42%
|729 LV
|Sep 22 - 25
|Quinnipiac
|44 / 43
|44%
|43%
|1,115 LV
|Sep 21 - 24
|Bloomberg
|41 / 43
|41%
|43%
|1,002 LV
|Sep 22 - 24
|Economist, YouGov
|44 / 41
|44%
|41%
|948 RV
|Sep 19 - 22
|ABC News, Wash Post
|46 / 44
|46%
|44%
|651 LV
|Sep 20 - 21
|Rasmussen Reports
|39 / 44
|39%
|44%
|1,000 LV
|Sep 20 - 20
|Gravis
|44 / 40
|44%
|40%
|1,560 LV
|Sep 15 - 20
|McClatchy, Marist
|45 / 39
|45%
|39%
|758 LV
|Sep 16 - 19
|NBC News, Wall St. Jrnl
|43 / 37
|43%
|37%
|922 LV
|Sep 15 - 19
|Reuters, Ipsos
|37 / 39
|37%
|39%
|1,111 LV
|Sep 18 - 19
|Economist, YouGov
|40 / 38
|40%
|38%
|936 RV
|Sep 12 - 18
|NBC News, SM
|45 / 40
|45%
|40%
|13,320 LV
|Sep 15 - 16
|Associated Press-GfK
|45 / 39
|45%
|39%
|1,251 LV
|Sep 11 - 14
|FOX News
|41 / 40
|41%
|40%
|867 LV
|Sep 12 - 13
|Rasmussen Reports
|40 / 42
|40%
|42%
|1,000 LV
|Sep 9 - 13
|CBS News, NY Times
|42 / 42
|42%
|42%
|1,433 LV
|Sep 10 - 13
|Economist, YouGov
|42 / 40
|42%
|40%
|926 RV
|Sep 8 - 13
|Quinnipiac
|41 / 39
|41%
|39%
|960 LV
|Sep 8 - 12
|Reuters, Ipsos
|39 / 39
|39%
|39%
|1,127 LV
|Sep 5 - 11
|NBC News, SM
|42 / 40
|42%
|40%
|16,220 RV
|Sep 7 - 8
|Gravis
|43 / 40
|43%
|40%
|2,348 LV
|Sep 5 - 8
|ABC News, Wash Post
|46 / 41
|46%
|41%
|642 LV
|Sep 6 - 7
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 39
|43%
|39%
|1,000 LV
|Sep 4 - 6
|Economist, YouGov
|40 / 38
|40%
|38%
|955 RV
|Sep 1 - 5
|Reuters, Ipsos
|40 / 38
|40%
|38%
|1,084 LV
|Aug 29 - Sep 4
|NBC News, SM
|41 / 37
|41%
|37%
|32,226 RV
|Sep 1 - 4
|CNN, ORC
|43 / 45
|43%
|45%
|786 LV
|Aug 28 - Sep 1
|GWU, Battleground
|42 / 40
|42%
|40%
|1,000 LV
|Aug 26 - Sep 1
|IBD, TIPP
|39 / 39
|39%
|39%
|861 LV
|Aug 29 - 30
|Rasmussen Reports
|39 / 40
|39%
|40%
|1,000 LV
|Aug 28 - 30
|FOX News
|41 / 39
|41%
|39%
|1,011 RV
|Aug 24 - 29
|USA Today, Suffolk
|42 / 35
|42%
|35%
|1,000 LV
|Aug 25 - 29
|Reuters, Ipsos
|40 / 38
|40%
|38%
|1,404 LV
|Aug 27 - 29
|Economist, YouGov
|42 / 37
|42%
|37%
|1,119 RV
|Aug 26 - 28
|PPP (D)
|42 / 37
|42%
|37%
|881 LV
|Aug 22 - 28
|NBC News, SM
|41 / 37
|41%
|37%
|24,104 RV
|Aug 25 - 28
|Monmouth
|46 / 39
|46%
|39%
|689 LV
|Aug 20 - 24
|Reuters, Ipsos
|39 / 36
|39%
|36%
|1,049 LV
|Aug 18 - 24
|Quinnipiac
|45 / 38
|45%
|38%
|1,498 LV
|Aug 23 - 24
|Rasmussen Reports
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|1,000 LV
|Aug 22 - 23
|Gravis
|42 / 41
|42%
|41%
|1,493 LV
|Aug 19 - 23
|Economist, YouGov
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|906 RV
|Aug 15 - 21
|NBC News, SM
|43 / 38
|43%
|38%
|17,459 RV
|Aug 13 - 17
|Reuters, Ipsos
|39 / 35
|39%
|35%
|1,049 LV
|Aug 9 - 16
|Pew Research
|41 / 37
|41%
|37%
|1,567 RV
|Aug 15 - 16
|Rasmussen Reports
|41 / 39
|41%
|39%
|1,000 LV
|Aug 14 - 16
|Economist, YouGov
|41 / 35
|41%
|35%
|911 RV
|Aug 8 - 14
|NBC News, SM
|43 / 37
|43%
|37%
|15,179 RV
|Aug 6 - 10
|Reuters, Ipsos
|40 / 35
|40%
|35%
|974 LV
|Aug 9 - 10
|Rasmussen Reports
|43 / 40
|43%
|40%
|1,000 LV
|Aug 9 - 9
|Gravis
|42 / 37
|42%
|37%
|2,832 LV
|Aug 6 - 9
|Economist, YouGov
|42 / 36
|42%
|36%
|911 RV
|Aug 5 - 8
|Bloomberg
|44 / 40
|44%
|40%
|749 LV
|Aug 1 - 7
|NBC News, SM
|44 / 38
|44%
|38%
|11,480 RV
|Aug 4 - 7
|Monmouth
|50 / 37
|50%
|37%
|683 LV
|Aug 1 - 4
|ABC News, Wash Post
|45 / 37
|45%
|37%
|815 RV
|Jul 29 - Aug 4
|IBD, TIPP
|39 / 35
|39%
|35%
|851 RV
|Jul 31 - Aug 3
|NBC News, Wall St. Jrnl
|43 / 34
|43%
|34%
|800 RV
|Aug 1 - 3
|McClatchy, Marist
|45 / 31
|45%
|31%
|983 RV
|Jul 30 - Aug 3
|Reuters, Ipsos
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|1,072 LV
|Aug 1 - 2
|Rasmussen Reports
|44 / 40
|44%
|40%
|1,000 LV
|Jul 30 - Aug 1
|Economist, YouGov
|41 / 36
|41%
|36%
|933 RV
|Jul 25 - 31
|NBC News, SM
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|12,742 RV
|Jul 29 - 31
|CNN, ORC
|45 / 37
|45%
|37%
|894 RV
|Jul 29 - 30
|PPP (D)
|46 / 41
|46%
|41%
|1,276 LV
|Jul 25 - 29
|Reuters, Ipsos
|37 / 37
|37%
|37%
|1,433 LV
|Jul 18 - 24
|NBC News, SM
|39 / 41
|39%
|41%
|12,931 RV
|Jul 23 - 24
|Economist, YouGov
|40 / 38
|40%
|38%
|1,057 RV
|Jul 22 - 24
|CNN, ORC
|39 / 44
|39%
|44%
|882 RV
|Jul 16 - 20
|Reuters, Ipsos
|39 / 35
|39%
|35%
|1,232 RV
|Jul 11 - 17
|NBC News, SM
|39 / 40
|39%
|40%
|9,436 RV
|Jul 15 - 17
|Economist, YouGov
|40 / 37
|40%
|37%
|925 RV
|Jul 14 - 16
|Monmouth
|45 / 43
|45%
|43%
|688 LV
|Jul 13 - 16
|CNN, ORC
|42 / 37
|42%
|37%
|872 RV
|Jul 11 - 14
|ABC News, Wash Post
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|816 RV
|Jul 9 - 13
|NBC News, Wall St. Jrnl
|41 / 35
|41%
|35%
|1,000 RV
|Jul 7 - 11
|Associated Press-GfK
|40 / 36
|40%
|36%
|837 RV
|Jul 9 - 11
|Economist, YouGov
|40 / 37
|40%
|37%
|932 RV
|Jul 5 - 9
|McClatchy, Marist
|40 / 35
|40%
|35%
|1,053 RV
|Jul 2 - 6
|Reuters, Ipsos
|42 / 33
|42%
|33%
|1,345 RV
|Jul 2 - 4
|Economist, YouGov
|42 / 37
|42%
|37%
|1,004 RV
|Jun 26 - 29
|USA Today, Suffolk
|39 / 35
|39%
|35%
|1,000 LV
|Jun 24 - 29
|IBD, TIPP
|37 / 36
|37%
|36%
|837 RV
|Jun 25 - 29
|Reuters, Ipsos
|42 / 31
|42%
|31%
|1,247 RV
|Jun 27 - 28
|PPP (D)
|45 / 41
|45%
|41%
|947 RV
|Jun 21 - 27
|Quinnipiac
|39 / 37
|39%
|37%
|1,610 RV
|Jun 19 - 23
|NBC News, Wall St. Jrnl
|39 / 38
|39%
|38%
|1,000 RV
|Jun 20 - 23
|ABC News, Wash Post
|47 / 37
|47%
|37%
|836 RV
|Jun 18 - 22
|Reuters, Ipsos
|43 / 34
|43%
|34%
|1,339 RV
|Jun 16 - 19
|CNN, ORC
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|891 RV
|Jun 15 - 19
|Monmouth
|44 / 37
|44%
|37%
|721 LV
|Jun 11 - 15
|Reuters, Ipsos
|39 / 29
|39%
|29%
|1,323 RV
|Jun 8 - 8
|Guardian, SurveyUSA
|39 / 36
|39%
|36%
|1,408 RV
|May 24 - 30
|Quinnipiac
|40 / 38
|40%
|38%
|1,561 RV
|May 6 - 9
|PPP (D)
|42 / 38
|42%
|38%
|1,222 RV
* RV indicates registered voters; LV indicates likely voters
Methodology: The FT poll tracker is based on Real Clear Politics (RCP) data and checks for new polls at least once an hour as polls are added by RCP staff.
The poll tracker is based on a four-way race, which includes Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Republican candidate Donald Trump, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein. In states where Stein is not on the ballot (Nevada, Oklahoma and South Dakota), a three-way polling average is used. In Utah, where independent candidate Evan McMullin is polling significantly, a five-way polling average is used.
The FT’s US election poll tracker switched from two-way polling averages to four-way polling averages on September 21 to better reflect the options available to voters.
A state is considered ‘solid’ if the difference in polling averages between two candidates is above 10 per cent; ‘leaning’ if it is between 10 and 5 per cent; and a ‘toss-up’ if it falls below 5 per cent.
Most states use a ‘winner-take-all’ method of electoral college vote allocation. Maine and Nebraska, however, use an alternative method called the congressional district method in which the state is divided into congressional districts and the winner of each district takes that district’s electoral vote. The winner of the statewide vote is awarded two electoral votes.
Sources: Real Clear Politics, The Green Papers, US Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis
Produced by: Steve Bernard, Joanna S. Kao, Luke Kavanagh, Callum Locke, Claire Manibog, Caroline Nevitt, Tom Pearson, Ændrew Rininsland, and Martin Stabe.