US election results and live updating map

Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, in one of the most divisive US presidential elections in history. What should you be watching out for? Check out the FT’s guide to election night, or try our vote calculator.

Clinton
197
Trump
216
270 electoral college votes
FT estimate

Electoral college votes by state

Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency

Key states
AkHiAlArAzCaCoDCDeGaFlIaIdIlInKsKyLaMaMdMiMnMoMsMtNCNDNeNHNJNMNvNYCtOkOrPaRISCSDTnTxUtVtWaWiWVWyOhMeVa AlaskaHawaiiAlArArizonaCaColoradoCtDCFloridaGaIowaIdahoIlIndKansasKyLaMaMdMiMinnesotaMissouriMsMontanaNCNDNebraskaNew HampshireNJNew MexicoNevadaNYOklahomaOregonPaRISCSDTnTexasUtahVermontWaWisconsinWVWyomingOhMaineVaDe 413 of 538 votes accounted for

Americans will be voting for 34 of the US Senate’s 100 seats and for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. The battle for the Senate, currently under Republican control, is too close to call. But polls suggest the presidency is most likely to go to Hillary Clinton while Republicans keep hold of the House.

What the US media are saying

House of Representatives

Democratic 126
Republican 189
218 districts

Senate

Democratic 44
Republican 47
50 seats
Independents hold 2 seats

Did the candidates win as expected?

Donald Trump is expected to win more states than his opponent, but Hillary Clinton carries more electoral college votes, according to the latest polls.

Presidential winner and electoral college votes by state. Expected winners based on latest polls

  • Clinton
  • Trump

Key states

