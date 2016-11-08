US election live updates: America heads to the polls

Voting is underway in one the most divisive US presidential elections in history that will see either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump win the White House. About a third of the electorate have already cast their votes as 37 of 50 states allowed early voting. By the end of day, more than 130m people out of an eligible population of 225m are expected to have cast ballots that will send either Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton or her Republican rival Donald Trump to the White House.