Electoral college votes by state
Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency
Americans will be voting for 34 of the US Senate’s 100 seats and for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. The battle for the Senate, currently under Republican control, is too close to call. But polls suggest the presidency is most likely to go to Hillary Clinton while Republicans keep hold of the House.
House of Representatives
Senate
Independents hold 2 seats
Did the candidates win as expected?
Donald Trump is expected to win more states than his opponent, but Hillary Clinton carries more electoral college votes, according to the latest polls.
Presidential winner and electoral college votes by state. Expected winners based on latest polls
- Clinton
- Trump
Key states
-
FLFla 29
-
PAPenn 20
-
OHOhio 18
-
GAGeor 16
-
MIMich 16
-
NCNC 15
-
VAVa 13
-
AZAriz 11
-
COColo 9
-
NVNev 6
-
IAIowa 6
-
UTUtah 6
-
NHNH 4
Expected Clinton
Leaning
-
MNMinn 10
-
WIWis 10
-
OROre 7
-
NMNM 5
-
RIRI 4
-
MEMaine 2
-
ME1Maine1 1
Solid
-
CACalif 55
-
NYNY 29
-
ILIllinois 20
-
NJNJ 14
-
WAWash 12
-
MAMass 11
-
MDMd 10
-
CTConn 7
-
HIHawaii 4
-
DEDel 3
-
DCDC 3
-
VTVt 3
Expected Trump
Leaning
-
SCSC 9
-
AKAlaska 3
-
MTMont 3
-
ME2Maine2 1
-
NE1Nebr1 1
-
NE2Nebr2 1
Solid
-
TXTex 38
-
TNTenn 11
-
INInd 11
-
MOMo 10
-
ALAla 9
-
KYKy 8
-
LALa 8
-
OKOkla 7
-
MSMiss 6
-
ARArk 6
-
KSKans 6
-
WVWV 5
-
IDIdaho 4
-
SDSD 3
-
WYWyo 3
-
NDND 3
-
NENebr 2
-
NE3Nebr3 1