JM When we first learnt of the work of Sterling Ruby, we were most inspired by his palette and the mix of textures and that broken-down quality of his work. There was this beautiful drippy sculpture that he does – it’s like the cross-hatch sort of idea. It almost feels like lace in a way, in these neon bright colours…

LH We were looking at the industrial elements of Sterling Ruby’s work. How a lot of things he uses are found objects recontextualised. So we went to Canal Street in New York and we took this iridescent flooring material and had it sent to India to be cut up into sequins. That top (left) is all sequins made out of plastic – we wanted to translate that materiality into a more feminine thing.

Kiss Trap Kismet by Sterling Ruby, 2008 ©Camera Press/Tristan Gregory

SS13 / Gerhard Richter

JM For this show, we were specifically interested in a body of work that Richter did called Overpainted Photographs, where he was taking different imagery and painting on top of it, kind of distorting the images. This dress, for example, is photo printed and we then start taking all these studs and eyelets and distorting the images to become a bit more abstracted. We used totally random images we’d found on Tumblr. It was similar to Instagram culture – a modern collage mixing references and ideas and visuals and different points of views and aesthetics. LH We loved the randomness of the imagery, and how that imagery becomes obsolete because of the texture and the surface treatment on top of it. JM What was interesting to us about the Richters was that hand quality – that mix of something really digital and high tech with something very hand-made and human. That became the central theme of the collection, this mix of hand and machine.

SS13

Overpainted photograph 17. Nov. 99 by Gerhard Richter ©Gerhard Richter 2017 (1305)

SS14 / Robert Ryman

LH Ryman’s entire career has been about applying white paint, and applying white onto a surface in whatever way… It’s about the act of painting. I cannot believe a human being has dedicated 60 years of his life to applying white paint onto different materials. It’s so obsessive and bad-ass and extreme. There’s no one like Ryman. We’ve been obsessed with him forever. JM That’s how we landed on those pieces. We asked: how can we apply white paint to pieces and still have them as something you’d want to wear? And how could we apply it in different ways? We’d sew the garments up kind of half-assed, without creating the shoulder seams, so you can lay the whole piece flat, and then apply a kind of pigment print onto the screen so it would cover the coat entirely. The thing is the coat was already seamed, so you’d have the fat little lips from the seam allowance and where the hem is turned up and the pocket flaps, the lapels, and all these really beautiful nuances and little discrepancies of colour.

SS14

Philadelphia Prototype (installation detail), 2002 by Robert Ryman ©Collection of Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Philadelphia. Alexander Harrison Fund 2005.

AW14 / Ron Nagle

LH We had never heard of the American artist Ron Nagle before we went to the Venice Biennale and his work was in this vitrine in the middle of the Central Pavilion. It’s just got that pop-py quite fun sensibility, and yet what I like about it is that you have no idea what it is you’re looking at. JM The ceramics are tiny – four inches tall – and they’re like underwater creatures or really fancy desserts. But it was these insane textures and super sophisticated colour combinations that were inspiring. Most of all we were attracted to that palette. It was unlike anything we had ever seen before.

AW14

Untitled by Ron Nagle ©Ron Nagle 1981, courtesy the Matthew Marks Gallery

AW15 / Robert Morris

JM This is one of the collections where the art informed the process of how we work and how we got to the final result. It wasn’t just about Robert Morris, it was also about Helen Frankenthaler, the artist who would throw paint on a canvas and let it fall and do its thing. Similarly Morris was slashing into these felt pieces, letting them hang, nailing them up on walls and slashing into them again. It was a really interesting way of doing fittings. We started with a grey coat. We took some old military pieces and cheap little vintage pieces and started slashing them. LH Morris used gravity as a compositional element. There’s material, there’s colour and then there’s gravity. Gravity is just as important a device as colour and texture. When you slash clothes or cut things a certain way and they do a certain thing, gravity forces it to do something. JM Prior to this season we had been fixated, as I think many other designers have been, on the internet image. So many people digest fashion now online, and a lot of people don’t go to the shows, so it’s about being able to control that image as best as possible by doing heavier clothes or more constructed clothes that will stay in place. And I think it was that fall show we were kind of like: who cares? Let’s get some more freedom in these clothes and some more movement and not be so fixated on what the final image is going to look like. Let’s bring more of a sense of freedom into these pieces. The hardest point was knowing when it was done. How about one more slash? Then you do one more slash and it’s like, no, one slash too many. That was the hard part. Knowing when something was finished.

AW15

Untitled (Felt Tangle), 1967 by Robert Morris (b.1931).

Artwork: ©Robert Morris / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / DACS, London 2017. Photo: Bridgeman Images

SS16 / Cy Twombly

LH The SS16 show started off in a very fashion place. We’d never done a ruffle – it’s like the most hideous thing. We hated the idea of a ruffle, and so therefore we said, “Let’s try to make it cool and interesting.” Then we started looking at some Spanish clothes and the idea of circles and dots and roses… Roses can be so cheesy and tacky. And then we remembered the Cy Twombly roses, he had taken this twee idea and made it really cool. So we were inspired by them. The process is very much like that. One thing leads into that, that leads us into the next and that leads into something after that. Somehow, along the line, Twombly became a visual element that we played with.

SS16

Cy + Relics, Rome, 1952 by Robert Rauschenberg. Gelatin silver print ©Robert Rauschenberg Foundation / DACS, London / VAGA, New York 2017

AW16 / Donald Judd

LH This was a landscape thing: we had gone on a road trip out West and ended up in Marfa, Texas, and seen the Donald Judd sculptures. It’s so magical out there. And we were inspired how artists in the 1960s had decided to use that landscape as a gallery space and created these artificial, synthetic sculptures and, in Judd’s case, an entire city in the American West, the most natural, beautiful, mystical setting in the world. It was the mix of the natural and the completely man-made and the conversation between the two that we wanted to explore as a theme for a collection. JM So we mixed natural organic and synthetic materials: a black faux leather, super synthetic, with this really rough shearling collar. The earrings were these geodes and stones. There were steel toes on the boots – organic meets artificial.

AW16

Untitled Cubes by Donald Judd, 1980-84. These box-like minimal structures, sometimes called Judd cubes, by Minimalist artist Donald Judd are in the grounds of the Chinati Foundation, or La Fundacion Chinati. Artwork: © Judd Foundation / ARS, NY and DACS, London 2017. Photo: Getty Images / Carol M. Highsmith

SS17 / John Currin and others

JM Here we were on a whole new vibe from what we’ve been doing for the past couple of years – a new chapter for us. The John Currin came about because we were out to dinner with John and his wife Rachel Feinstein and he’s talking about what he’s up to and that piece “Heartless” was on his phone. And he gave us his blessing to use it. A heart means so many things. And that this was an empty heart is… there’s something twisted about that. LH We’ve used so many references this season. Anything we were feeling or looking at in the moment we just tried to throw into the mix and not be so precious about the theme of the collection. There’s Bernini sculptures, there’s primitive stuff, Carmen Herrera. We had never heard of this 100-year-old Cuban lady who’s doing the same kind of work as Ellsworth Kelly. She became successful at age 95. How cool is that?

