Unless otherwise stated, national data comes from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Data for the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands and Northern Mariana Islands come from The Covid Tracking Project. Data for China from before April 17 has been adjusted to redistribute a data revision published on that day in proportion to its original data. Data for France has been adjusted to redistribute nursing home deaths that were added to the official death toll on April 2 in proportion to its original data. Data for New York state has been adjusted to redistribute nursing home deaths that were added to the official death toll on May 7 in proportion to its original data. To improve comparability with other countries on the daily death toll chart, the US data on the cross-national chart has been adjusted to begin displaying seven days after first averaging three daily deaths. During this period, there was a localised outbreak of Covid-19 in Washington state.