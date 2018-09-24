FT Future 100 UK: the full list

In this inaugural list, the FT — in partnership with data provider Statista and supported by law firm Mishcon de Reya — has sought to find fast growing UK companies that are also making an impact on their industry, or wider society.
This built on data from the FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, a regional ranking of those businesses growing most quickly in revenue terms.
To make it into this first edition of the FT Future 100 UK, businesses had to excel in one of four categories, three of them qualitative and one based purely on data.
To read case studies and analysis from this year’s FT Future 100 UK, click here.
The qualitative categories identified companies seeking to make a positive impact via their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, or promoting diversity, or disrupting their industry.
They were selected by an expert panel led by FT journalists (see methodology below list).
Judges valued companies that went beyond corporate speak and industry minimum standards and demonstrated a thought-through approach to boosting diversity in management, for example.
When it came to the disruption category, judges took into account measures such as research and development spending as a proportion of revenue, and the company’s own pitch as a disrupter.
The fourth category recognises those companies that made it into the Europe-wide FT 1000 ranking two years in a row, thus demonstrating consistent revenue growth. Some of these are familiar names from the disruptive end of the technology sector, but others have a more traditional business model.
If a company was lauded in a qualitative category but also met the defined criterion of “consistent growth”, it received a “CG” in the extra column.
If the company impressed across all the qualitative categories, like AnalogFolk, it won the accolade of “AR” for all-rounder.
|Company
|Sector
|Impact
|All-Rounder/
Consistent Growth
|Revenue CAGR
2013-2016
|Revenue
2016 (’000 £)
|Employees
2017
|Employee
Growth 2013-16
|Proportion of
Women
|Founded
|Adzuna
|Ecommerce
|Disruption
|44.9%
|6,293
|43
|27
|33%
|2010
|AlphaSights
|Support Services
|Consistent Growth
|52.4%
|66,524
|343**
|210
|n/a
|2008
|AnalogFolk
|Advertising
|Diversity
|AR
|57%
|24,512
|216
|n/a
|48%
|2008
|Aspens Services
|Food & Beverage
|Consistent Growth
|46.3%
|25,916
|1,894
|569
|92%
|2008
|Azzure IT
|Technology
|Consistent Growth
|59%
|4,060
|47**
|23
|n/a
|2011
|Black Swan Data
|Technology
|Consistent Growth
|148.3%
|14,551
|215**
|207
|n/a
|2011
|BookingBug
|Technology
|Consistent Growth
|87.1%
|4,537
|63**
|54
|n/a
|2008
|Castlefield Partners
|Financial Services
|Diversity
|34.8%
|3,740
|57
|12
|51%
|2002
|Catapult Enterprises (Propercorn)
|Food & Beverage
|Diversity
|ARCG
|81.3%
|10,059
|37
|27
|57%
|2011
|CDL Group
|Technology
|ESG
|16%
|47,228
|672
|137
|24%
|1977
|Clifton Packaging Group
|Food & Beverage
|Diversity
|16.9%
|19,099
|105
|52
|7%
|2002
|CMSPI
|Management Consulting
|ESG
|33.9%
|4,843
|39
|n/a
|38%
|2011
|Communicate plc
|Technology
|Consistent Growth
|48.3%
|1,983
|18**
|13
|n/a
|2011
|Coppola Foods
|Food & Beverage
|Diversity
|158.7%
|1,635
|2
|0
|50%
|2012
|Croud Inc
|Sales & Marketing
|ESG
|58.8%
|7,714
|118
|56
|47%
|2011
|Diamond Logistics
|Transport
|ESG
|52.7%
|7,880
|25
|1
|52%
|1992
|Dotmatics
|Technology
|Disruption
|32.3%
|12,820
|92
|22
|37%
|2005
|Ebury
|Financial Services
|Diversity
|ARCG
|78.8%
|36,461
|581
|256
|25%
|2009
|Ecometrica
|Technology
|Consistent Growth
|48.3%
|2,624
|26**
|3
|n/a
|2008
|Efficio
|Management Consulting
|Consistent Growth
|35.9%
|44,023
|289**
|152
|n/a
|2000
|Endava
|Technology
|Consistent Growth
|35.6%
|159,368
|3,471**
|2,056
|n/a
|2006
|Ennismore
|Travel & Leisure
|Consistent Growth
|99.1%
|14,649
|73**
|63
|n/a
|2012
|Falcon Green Personnel
|Support Services
|ESG
|CG
|55%
|22,860
|28
|11
|46%
|2012
|Fevertree Drinks
|Food & Beverage
|Consistent Growth
|63.7%
|102,237
|48**
|31
|n/a
|2005
|Fonix
|Fintech
|Disruption
|CG
|106.8%
|41,477
|23
|5
|52%
|2006
|Forresters (Sales)
|Food & Beverage
|ESG
|23.8%
|51,857
|150
|99
|33%
|1970
|Frank Recruitment Group
|Support Services
|Consistent Growth
|47.5%
|126,492
|1,112
|500
|49%
|2006
|Global Graphics
|Technology
|Disruption
|26.7%
|13,095
|116
|40
|22%
|1996
|Global Support Services (GSS)
|Support Services
|Diversity
|CG
|59%
|3,500
|65
|96
|18%
|2010
|Goodfellow & Goodfellow
|Food & Beverage
|Consistent Growth
|43.3%
|5,264
|29
|12
|52%
|2011
|GPF Lewis
|Construction
|Consistent Growth
|37.2%
|21,359
|52
|5
|31%
|2006
|Grabyo*
|Technology
|Disruption
|148.5%
|1,420
|35
|22
|9%
|2013
|Gravitas Recruitment Group
|Support Services
|ESG
|29.5%
|23,593
|92
|81
|35%
|2009
|GreenTech Distribution
|Telecoms
|Consistent Growth
|105%
|160,168
|28**
|13
|n/a
|2010
|Hadrian Technology
|Cyber Security
|Consistent Growth
|63.3%
|5,035
|11**
|8
|n/a
|1999
|Harley Therapy
|Health
|Diversity
|AR
|30.1%
|1,259
|53
|n/a
|77%
|2006
|Housesimple
|Property
|Consistent Growth
|46.6%
|2,187
|87
|39
|41%
|2007
|In Touch Networks
|Ecommerce
|Diversity
|AR
|140.8%
|3,281
|94
|90
|32%
|2006
|INDE
|Technology
|Disruption
|132%
|1,249
|25
|n/a
|36%
|2009
|Inside Ideas Group
|Advertising
|Disruption
|66%
|68,600
|1,275
|353
|51%
|2003
|iStorage
|Technology
|Diversity
|28.9%
|6,504
|26
|8
|31%
|2009
|Joe & Seph's
|Food & Beverage
|Consistent Growth
|50.9%
|3,420
|65
|30
|85%
|2010
|Just Eat
|Technology
|Consistent Growth
|57.2%
|375,700
|2,373**
|1,487
|n/a
|2009
|Lily's Kitchen
|Food & Beverage
|ESG
|48.2%
|19,845
|67
|n/a
|78%
|2007
|Lineup Systems
|Technology
|Consistent Growth
|47%
|7,300
|86**
|48
|n/a
|2009
|Lioncourt Homes
|Property
|Consistent Growth
|69.2%
|56,217
|78
|47
|41%
|2006
|Lottoland*
|Games industry
|Disruption
|CG
|111.2%
|204,884
|305
|198
|41%
|2012
|LoveCrafts
|Ecommerce
|Consistent Growth
|120.8%
|17,902
|121**
|103
|n/a
|2010
|LW Solutions
|Industrial Goods
|Disruption
|104%
|1,553
|26
|11
|15%
|2011
|Manolete Partners
|Financial Services
|Disruption
|50%
|4,843
|7
|5
|29%
|2011
|Mansion House Consulting
|Management Consulting
|Diversity
|24%
|35,543
|74
|61
|30%
|2009
|McGinley Human Resources
|Support Services
|Diversity
|68.6%
|114,537
|95
|45
|60%
|2010
|Midstream Energy*
|Industrial Goods
|ESG
|56%
|1,475
|6
|1
|0%
|2009
|MOO Print
|Media
|Consistent Growth
|37.5%
|75,051
|392**
|223
|n/a
|2004
|Ndemic Creations
|Games industry
|ESG
|30.5%
|6,281
|8
|5
|50%
|2012
|Nectere
|Support Services
|Diversity
|39.4%
|29,921
|62
|20
|61%
|2010
|Neon Diagnostics
|Health
|Consistent Growth
|92.9%
|3,915
|12**
|7
|n/a
|2011
|NewVoiceMedia
|Technology
|ESG
|50.2%
|32,204
|394
|191
|26%
|2000
|Northvale Construction
|Construction
|Consistent Growth
|65.4%
|13,275
|17
|15
|12%
|2008
|O'Donovan (Waste Disposal)
|Waste management & recycling
|ESG
|23.6%
|19,020
|160
|70
|11%
|1959
|Obelisk Legal Support Solutions
|Law
|Diversity
|90.9%
|1,589
|9
|6
|100%
|2010
|Olivia von Halle
|Fashion
|Diversity
|62.4%
|2,257
|13
|n/a
|77%
|2010
|Omar Park Homes
|Construction
|Consistent Growth
|35%
|39,375
|419
|207
|14%
|1965
|Optal
|Financial Services
|Consistent Growth
|187.5%
|128,706
|27**
|19
|n/a
|2005
|Oxford Summer Courses
|Education
|ESG
|62.1%
|2,164
|21
|3
|52%
|2012
|Ozaroo
|Ecommerce
|Consistent Growth
|88.9%
|8,924
|8**
|4
|n/a
|2010
|Paymentsense
|Fintech
|Consistent Growth
|67.2%
|61,896
|203**
|69
|n/a
|2008
|Phelan Construction
|Construction
|ESG
|32.6%
|44,160
|130
|64
|14%
|1987
|Portafina
|Financial Services
|Diversity
|29.9%
|6,245
|164
|71
|64%
|2009
|Prepaid Financial Services
|Financial Services
|ESG
|CG
|59%
|41,843
|162
|-5
|43%
|2007
|Principle Holdings
|Management Consulting
|ESG
|35.6%
|149,540
|573
|168
|36%
|1987
|PrivateFly
|Travel & Leisure
|Consistent Growth
|48.4%
|22,259
|31**
|13
|n/a
|2008
|Quanta Consultancy Services
|Support Services
|ESG
|17.7%
|48,159
|62
|13
|50%
|1992
|Quill Content
|Sales & Marketing
|Disruption
|76.2%
|2,753
|39
|15
|59%
|2011
|Ratesetter
|Fintech
|ESG
|CG
|68%
|23,701
|265
|186
|36%
|2009
|Readie Construction
|Construction
|Consistent Growth
|46.2%
|104,923
|90**
|67
|n/a
|2007
|Red Badger Consulting
|Management Consulting
|ESG
|102.6%
|7,015
|84
|67
|32%
|2010
|Redington
|Financial Services
|ESG
|25.3%
|14,965
|128
|35
|31%
|2008
|Regulatory Finance Solutions
|Management Consulting
|ESG
|CG
|55%
|44,810
|75
|34
|48%
|2005
|Republic of Media
|Advertising
|ESG
|30.5%
|59,566
|27
|12
|41%
|2012
|Rivers Finance Group
|Financial Services
|Consistent Growth
|71.2%
|1,990
|11
|5
|45%
|2002
|Roc Technologies
|Support Services
|Consistent Growth
|73%
|24,535
|54**
|26
|n/a
|2011
|Scott Brownrigg Group
|Architecture
|ESG
|31.5%
|27,086
|249
|145
|n/a
|1993
|Send For Help
|Support Services
|Disruption
|52.5%
|7,900
|89
|31
|49%
|2010
|Shaylor Group
|Construction
|ESG
|32.4%
|100,841
|248
|n/a
|21%
|2002
|Shopper Media Group
|Advertising
|Diversity
|30.3%
|16,087
|99
|41
|67%
|2008
|Small World Financial Services Group
|Fintech
|Disruption
|13.9%
|79,956
|709
|n/a
|58%
|2005
|Smarkets
|Fintech
|Diversity
|CG
|280.1%
|25,417
|104
|62
|18%
|2008
|Spektrix
|Technology
|Diversity
|48%
|5,152
|85
|38
|48%
|2007
|Stratajet
|Travel & Leisure
|Disruption
|234.2%
|4,050
|16
|54
|44%
|2011
|SuperAwesome
|Technology
|Disruption
|CG
|168.9%
|6,600
|110
|78
|36%
|1999
|The Media Image
|Advertising
|Disruption
|56.8%
|18,402
|33
|16
|27%
|2009
|The Office Group
|Property
|ESG
|67.8%
|69,924
|254
|131
|74%
|2003
|the7stars UK
|Advertising
|ESG
|34.6%
|245,489
|179
|71
|48%
|2005
|TouchNote
|Ecommerce
|Consistent Growth
|75.9%
|5,072
|16**
|9
|n/a
|2007
|Trak Global Group
|Technology
|ESG
|95.9%
|19,688
|194
|191
|39%
|2009
|Victor
|Travel & Leisure
|ESG
|CG
|102.1%
|29,952
|97
|47
|34%
|2010
|Wealth Dynamix
|Fintech
|Disruption
|155.3%
|6,172
|71
|28
|18%
|2012
|Workplace Futures Group
|Construction
|ESG
|42.8%
|54,873
|140
|25
|46%
|2007
|World of Books
|Ecommerce
|ESG
|17.1%
|37,863
|473
|n/a
|n/a
|2007
|* Companies marked with an asterisk had less than 12 months of revenue in the 2013 financial year, but it still passed the FT 1000 minimum equivalent of €100,000 revenue.
|** Employee numbers marked with an asterisk are for 2016, and absolute employee growth is 2013-16.
|CAGR — compound annual growth rate.
Methodology
For the three qualitative categories (ESG, diversity, disruption), companies were selected on the basis of information they submitted to the FT Future 100 UK survey.
The judging panel — a mixture of corporate and research experts — gave a preliminary score to the candidates based on evaluation of the data and written submissions provided as part of the survey.
This was a 1 to 5 score, given first by the lead judges on that particular category. Based on the average pre-score, discussion of the entrants then took place at a judging meeting, led by FT journalists.
For the overall list, the judges decided to pick those companies making an impact on diversity first. All respondents given a final diversity score above a set average were absorbed into that category.
From the remaining companies, all entries with an ESG score above an agreed rating were placed into that category.
In the final disruption set, judges selected companies from the remaining pool that achieved above a set score for industry disruption. Where a company cleared the hurdle in all three categories, they were marked as an all-rounder.
All those companies listed above as “consistent growers” made the FT Future 100 UK purely on the basis of their revenue growth: meaning they ranked among the top 1,000 European companies in both the 2017 and 2018 FT rankings.
This means they either did not provide extra information to this survey, or did not sufficiently impress judges in any of the qualitative categories.
Entrants that did not qualify for “consistent growth” and did not stand out in any qualitative category did not make the list.
The judging panel
Kathryn Britten
AlixPartners
Emilie Colker
Ideo
Bruce Duguid
Hermes Investment Management
Luciana Lixandru
Accel Partners
Andrew Rimmington
Mishcon de Reya
Diandra Soobiah
Nest Corporation
Thomas Clark
Statista
Felix Kapel
Statista
Leyla Boulton
Special Reports Editor, FT
Elaine Moore
Lex Deputy Editor, FT
Ian Smith
Special Reports Commissioning Editor, FT, and judging chair