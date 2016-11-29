Yemen: the forgotten war

Dr Zhihao Oon’s idea of hospital care used to be based on his work at King’s College London, where he had state-of-the-art equipment and anaesthetic creams to rub into children’s hands to numb the prick of a needle.

All that changed this spring. Instead of being at a world-leading research university, he was sitting in a truck rumbling up a dirt road towards a remote town near the front line in Yemen, a country torn apart by one of the world’s lesser known wars.

When Dr Oon spent three months volunteering with Médecins Sans Frontières, or Doctors Without Borders, a non-governmental organisation, his new hospital in the northwestern rural town of Abs was surrounded by displaced families living in dusty tents. Patients quietly withstood the pain of whatever treatment they could get.

“If we needed blood, we asked relatives to stick out their arm,” Dr Oon recalls. “People were quite used to suffering. They were just so grateful to be treated for free. They felt abandoned by the other [aid agencies].”

This is a time of huge humanitarian need across the globe. More than 125m people were affected by conflict or disaster this year. The five-year civil war in Syria has generated the biggest refugee crisis since 1945, sending hundreds of thousands of people towards Europe’s shores. Millions more are trapped in conflict zones like Yemen.

Yet fewer humanitarian organisations are helping in the places where they are needed most. Many aid groups have become risk averse, limiting the exposure of their staff to conflicts. At the same time, the international community appears less able — or less willing — to stop the violence that ravages not only the victims of war but the organisations trying to help them.

