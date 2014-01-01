Furniture and interiors have never been so fashionable. Aimee Farrell investigates why designers are staying close to home

The Arts and Crafts pioneer William Morris believed that you should have “nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful”. This season, Morris’s approach applies just as readily to our wardrobes, as designers seek solace in the decorative beauty of homes and gardens. “The decorative arts have always spoken to one another,” says the interior decorator Fran Hickman, who has been responsible for creating fashion retail spaces for everyone from Moda Operandi and Emilia Wickstead to the Chinese designer Huishan Zhang. So why are so many designers finding their inspiration so close to home right now? “At the moment, the world stage is unstable, so it’s entirely natural that fashion designers are looking at smaller, joyful spaces, ordered to bring about lasting comfort for inspiration.” The world of interiors has long been a source of fascination for Jonathan Anderson. “Everyone who works in design tends to have a love of interiors,” says the Loewe creative director, whose recent capsule line (in stores now) took Morris’s most recognisable printed textiles and wallpapers – Strawberry Thief, Acanthus, Forest and Honeysuckle – and injected them with a punk sensibility on parkas, jeans and Puzzle bags. Anderson is a long-time fan of Morris, the Victorian polymath who championed handmade production in much the same way as the designer does today. And the collection has an appropriately crafted feel: there are embroidered knits, tapestry embellished T-shirts and biker jackets hand-painted with Morris’s Forest Fox.

Loewe pre-fall SS18 tapestry bag

The Spanish fashion house has had designs on our homes since Anderson joined some five years ago. Loewe will make its fourth outing at Salone del Mobile, Milan’s annual furniture fair, in April, with a collection of 50 tapestries and blankets that encompasses an array of global craft techniques, from African tapestry to Indian ribbon embroidery and Japanese Boro textiles. The project, which has taken more than a year to realise, began with the SS18 show at the Maison de l’Unesco in Paris, where Anderson commissioned a series of large-scale tapestries to adorn an otherwise minimalist runway; it was there, too, in the Andean tote carried by one of the models. The focus on the decorative arts is all part of Anderson’s effort to create context for the clothes he conceives by landing his woman in a world.

Mother and Child, 1961 ©2018 Girard Studio, LLC. All rights reserved. Alexander Girard

At Akris, Albert Kriemler landed his woman in an entirely different kind of domestic landscape. The Swiss creative director mined the archive of the postwar American architect and designer Alexander Girard. A lesser-known contemporary of Charles and Ray Eames, Girard made his name with his Op Art flecked fabric designs and interior schemes, which he called “atmospheres”. Kriemler became captivated by Girard’s bold yet subtle use of colour and geometric canvases while touring the Vitra Design Museum in Germany, home to Girard’s extensive fabric collection and the contents of his studio. Kriemler applied the fabrics to a series of graphic evening gowns.

Akris SS18

He also used Girard’s work to adorn the set. A huge Folk Art fan, Girard created a series of wooden figurines for his Santa Fe home in 1952, and a gang of these giant totems towered over the Akris runway. Their curvilinear forms, which radiate positivity, also decorated a procession of chiffon sheath dresses – often-times stitched in the house’s signature St Gallen embroidery. The domestic mood was more nostalgic at Anya Hindmarch. Staged in the shadow of a specially constructed suburban two-up, two-down, the designer borrowed from the home decor of her grandparents for her SS18 show.

Anya Hindmarch SS18

Hindmarch found “solace and joy” in the interiors of the 1960s and 1970s to deliver housecoats (that pinnacle of household drudgery) in brocades modelled after Anaglypta wallpapers. Anaglypta, the British brand forever associated with mid-century suburbia, and whose name is Greek for “raised cameo”, has been selling its embossed painted designs since 1887. Hindmarch’s set was clad in an iteration of their relief decorations, which are surely ripe for a revival. “Suburbia is a funny thing,” says Hindmarch, who also created a textural leather pillow clutch, complete with upholstery studs, modelled after a 1970s bolster cushion, “you want to escape from it but it is also very comforting.” For many designers, that same comfort was predicated on a metaphorical escape into the garden. Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen and Junya Watanabe both cited a retreat into nature as part of their personal pursuit for SS18. Watanabe opened his Paris show with a succession of monochromatic prints pulled from the archive of the Finnish home-furnishing brand Marimekko. It’s poignant he chose interior textiles typically used on placemats, tea towels and curtains to form high-fashion looks in voluminous silhouettes.

Puutarhurin parhaat by Maija Louekari, Marimekko ©Marimekko

The simplicity of the nine Marimekko designs was powerful: Kivet (meaning “stones”) was designed in 1956 by Maija Isola to depict the pebbles found around her studio; Kaivo (meaning “well”) emulates the circular rings that form on the surface of water; and Puutarhurin parhaat illustrates the fruits and flora harvested from a Scandinavian kitchen garden. For Watanabe, the Marimekko textiles brought “another dimension” to a collection he called “an homage to curious natural forms of nature”. Deeper observations were not forthcoming. “I just like nature,” he shrugged.

Junya Watanabe SS18

Meanwhile, Sarah Burton went on a horticultural trip to what is arguably the quintessential English house and garden, Great Dixter, for her SS18 show. The garden’s creator, the late Christopher Lloyd, known affectionately as “Christo”, pioneered meadow gardening, filling the six-acre plot in East Sussex with native flowers and grasses and exuberant painterly planting.

Burton turned the runway into a bricked garden path, with pergolas decked with gauzy canopies and embroidered with trailing flowers. “Some of the women are almost like flowers themselves,” she said of the profusion of petal-like organza ruffles. Everything pointed to the abundance of nature: there were rose tapestries to mirror the textural planting of Lloyd’s borders, and the models wore rain-saturated hair and buckled boots with Lucite heels that housed tiny flowers and pearls.

The Long Border, Great Dixter ©Great Dixter Charitable Trust

Though Burton cited “the healing power of nature” as her inspirational source, there was something else at play. What she called the “weather-beaten” quality of the clothes came from a visit to the House Style exhibition, which explored the wardrobes of five centuries of Chatsworth chatelaines.

Alexander McQueen SS18

“Fashion borrowing from interiors is not really new,” admits the interior designer Ashley Hicks. “Think about Versace’s Roman collection or Biba and Aubrey Beardsley and William Morris.” For SS18, Hicks collaborated with Tory Burch on a collection that paid tribute to the geometric schemes of his late father, David Hicks. The starting point for the joyful and celebratory clothes that followed was Hicks’s scrapbooks. Throughout his 40-year career as a decorator to everyone from Helena Rubinstein to Prince Charles, Hicks fastidiously compiled press cuttings, swatches, sketches and souvenirs into volumes that were recently published by his son with Idea Books.

David Hicks designed guest bedroom at Easton Grey House, Wiltshire, for Peter Saunders, 1966, with ‘Navajo’ design on green linen ©The Estate of David Hicks

“Hicks’s attention to detail was staggering,” says Burch. His influence on her is pervasive: growing up, her mother had all nine of his books, which are full of edicts on good taste and living with style. “They’re required reading,” she says. “When we were designing our first store over a decade ago, I kept coming back to the rooms he created – colourful, graphic, bold.”

Hicks’s most iconic 1960s and 1970s prints seamlessly fit into modern women’s wardrobes: Burch edged clothes with his graphic border designs, buttons featured his distinctive H logo (which Burch says was the original inspired for her own) and silk separates were decorated in collage prints pulled straight from his scrapbooks.

Tory Burch SS18