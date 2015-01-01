Best business books
2019
Winner
2019
Invisible Women
Caroline Criado Perez
Shortlist
2019
Kochland
Christopher Leonard
Shortlist
2019
Range
David Epstein
Shortlist
2019
The Age of Surveillance Capitalism
Shoshana Zuboff
Shortlist
2019
The Man Who Solved the Market
Gregory Zuckerman
Shortlist
2019
The Third Pillar
Raghuram Rajan
Longlist
2019
Big Business
Tyler Cowen
Longlist
2019
Boom
Michael Shnayerson
Longlist
2019
Equal
Carrie Gracie
Longlist
2019
Extreme Economies
Richard Davies
Longlist
2019
Firefighting
Ben Bernanke, Timothy Geithner, Henry Paulson Jr
Longlist
2019
Human Compatible
Stuart Russell
Longlist
2019
Loonshoots
Safi Bahcall
Longlist
2019
Make, Think, Imagine
John Browne
Longlist
2019
The Anxious Triumph
Donald Sassoon
Longlist
2019
The Big Nine
Amy Webb
2018
Winner
2018
Bad Blood
John Carreyrou
Shortlist
2018
Capitalism in America
Alan Greenspan, Adrian Wooldridge
Shortlist
2018
Give People Money
Annie Lowrey
Shortlist
2018
New Power
Jeremy Heimans, Henry Timms
Shortlist
2018
The Billlionaire Raj
James Crabtree
Shortlist
2018
The Value of Everything
Mariana Mazzucato
Longlist
2018
Billion Dollar Whale
Tom Wright, Bradley Hope
Longlist
2018
Brotopia
Emily Chang
Longlist
2018
Crashed
Adam Tooze
Longlist
2018
Damaged Goods
Oliver Shah
Longlist
2018
Factfulness
Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling, Anna Rosling Rönnlund
Longlist
2018
Fifty Million Rising
Saadia Zahidi
Longlist
2018
Gigged
Sarah Kessler
Longlist
2018
The Bank That Lived a Little
Philip Augar
Longlist
2018
Who is Michael Ovitz?
Michael Ovitz
2017
Winner
2017
Janesville
Amy Goldstein
Shortlist
2017
Adaptive Markets
Andrew Lo
Shortlist
2017
Reset
Ellen Pao
Shortlist
2017
The Great Leveler
Walter Scheidel
Shortlist
2017
The One Device
Brian Merchant
Shortlist
2017
The Spider Network
David Enrich
Longlist
2017
A Man For All Markets
Edward Thorp
Longlist
2017
Black Edge
Sheelah Kolhatkar
Longlist
2017
Doughnut Economics
Kate Raworth
Longlist
2017
Economics for the Common Good
Jean Tirole
Longlist
2017
Grave New World
Stephen King
Longlist
2017
Hit Refresh
Satya Nadella, Greg Shaw, Jill Tracie Nichols
Longlist
2017
Move Fast and Break Things
Jonathan Taplin
Longlist
2017
Thank You for Being Late
Thomas Friedman
Longlist
2017
The Driver in the Driverless Car
Vivek Wadhwa, Alex Salkever
Longlist
2017
The Wisdom of Finance
Mihir Desai
Longlist
2017
Wild Ride
Adam Lashinsky
2016
Winner
2016
The Man Who Knew
Sebastian Mallaby
Shortlist
2016
Alibaba
Duncan Clark
Shortlist
2016
Makers and Takers
Rana Foroohar
Shortlist
2016
The 100-Year Life
Lynda Gratton and Andrew Scott
Shortlist
2016
The Rise and Fall of American Growth
Robert Gordon
Shortlist
2016
What Works
Iris Bohnet
Longlist
2016
Age of Discovery
Ian Goldin and Chris Kutarna
Longlist
2016
Bourgeois Equality
Deirdre McCloskey
Longlist
2016
Brazillionaires
Alex Cuadros
Longlist
2016
Chaos Monkeys
Antonio Garcia Martinez
Longlist
2016
Success and Luck
Robert Frank
Longlist
2016
The Curse of Cash
Kenneth Rogoff
Longlist
2016
The Fix
Jonathan Tepperman
Longlist
2016
The Profiteers
Sally Denton
Longlist
2016
The Smartest Places on Earth
Antoine van Agtmael and Fred Bakker
2015
Winner
2015
The Rise of the Robots
Martin Ford
Shortlist
2015
Digital Gold
Nathaniel Popper
Shortlist
2015
How Music Got Free
Stephen Witt
Shortlist
2015
Losing the Signal
Jacquie McNish, Sean Silcoff
Shortlist
2015
Misbehaving
Richard Thaler
Shortlist
2015
Unfinished Business
Anne-Marie Slaughter
Longlist
2015
Black Horse Ride
Ivan Fallon
Longlist
2015
Climate Shock
Gernot Wagner, Martin Weitzman
Longlist
2015
Elon Musk
Ashlee Vance
Longlist
2015
Hall of Mirrors
Barry Eichengreen
Longlist
2015
Leadership BS
Jeffrey Pfeffer
Longlist
2015
Phishing for Phools
George Akerlof, Robert Shiller
Longlist
2015
Restart
Mihir Sharma
Longlist
2015
Superforecasting
Philip Tetlock, Dan Gardner
Longlist
2015
The Powerhouse
Steve LeVine
2014
Winner
2014
Capital in the Twenty-First Century
Thomas Piketty
Shortlist
2014
Creativity, Inc
Ed Catmull, Amy Wallace
Shortlist
2014
Dragnet Nation
Julia Angwin
Shortlist
2014
Hack Attack
Nick Davies
Shortlist
2014
House of Debt
Atif Mian, Amir Sufi
Shortlist
2014
The Second Machine Age
Erik Brynjolfsson, Andrew McAfee
Longlist
2014
China's Second Continent
Howard French
Longlist
2014
Flash Boys
Michael Lewis
Longlist
2014
Fragile by Design
Charles Calomiris, Stephen Haber
Longlist
2014
GDP: A Brief but Affectionate History
Diane Coyle
Longlist
2014
Shredded
Ian Fraser
Longlist
2014
Sons of Wichita
Daniel Schulman
Longlist
2014
The Boom
Russell Gold
Longlist
2014
The Glass Closet
John Browne
Longlist
2014
The Hard Thing About Hard Things
Ben Horowitz
Longlist
2014
The Innovators
Walter Isaacson
2013
Winner
2013
The Everything Store
Brad Stone
Shortlist
2013
Big Data
Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, Kenneth Cukier
Shortlist
2013
Lean In
Sheryl Sandberg
Shortlist
2013
Making It Happen
Iain Martin
Shortlist
2013
The Alchemists
Neil Irwin
Shortlist
2013
The Billionaire's Apprentice
Anita Raghavan
Longlist
2013
After the Music Stopped
Alan Blinder
Longlist
2013
Give and Take
Adam Grant
Longlist
2013
How Asia Works
Joe Studwell
Longlist
2013
Scarcity
Sendhil Mullainathan, Eldar Shafir
Longlist
2013
The End of Competitive Advantage
Rita Gunther McGrath
Longlist
2013
The End of Power
Moises Naim
Longlist
2013
The Great Escape
Angus Deaton
Longlist
2013
The Org
Ray Fisman, Tim Sullivan
2012
Winner
2012
Private Empire
Steve Coll
Shortlist
2012
Steve Jobs
Walter Isaacson
Shortlist
2012
The Hour Between Dog and Wolf
John Coates
Shortlist
2012
Volcker
William Silber
Shortlist
2012
What Money Can't Buy
Michael Sandel
Shortlist
2012
Why Nations Fail
Daron Acemoglu, James Robinson
Longlist
2012
A Capitalism for the People
Luigi Zingales
Longlist
2012
Abundance
Peter Diamandis, Steven Kotler
Longlist
2012
American Icon
Bryce Hoffman
Longlist
2012
Breakout Nations
Ruchir Sharma
Longlist
2012
Makers
Chris Anderson
Longlist
2012
Octopus
Guy Lawson
Longlist
2012
Paper Promises
Philip Coggan
Longlist
2012
Standing on the Sun
Christopher Meyer, Julie Kirby
Longlist
2012
The End of Leadership
Barbara Kellerman
Longlist
2012
The Power of Habit
Charles Duhigg
Longlist
2012
What Chinese Want
Tom Doctoroff
2011
Winner
2011
Poor Economics
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo
Shortlist
2011
Exorbitant Privilege
Barry Eichengreen
Shortlist
2011
Good Strategy, Bad Strategy
Richard Rumelt
Shortlist
2011
The Quest
Daniel Yergin
Shortlist
2011
Triumph of the City
Edward Glaeser
Shortlist
2011
Wilful Blindness
Margaret Heffernan
Longlist
2011
Car Guys vs Bean Counters
Bob Lutz
Longlist
2011
Extreme Money
Satyajit Das
Longlist
2011
Fatal Risk
Roddy Boyd
Longlist
2011
Grand Pursuit
Sylvia Nasar
Longlist
2011
No Angel
Tom Bower
Longlist
2011
That Used To Be Us
Thomas Friedman, Michael Mandelbaum
Longlist
2011
The Next Convergence
Michael Spence
Longlist
2011
Wizard of Lies
Diana Henriques
2010
Winner
2010
Fault Lines
Raghuram Rajan
Shortlist
2010
More Money Than God
Sebastian Mallaby
Shortlist
2010
The Art of Choosing
Sheena Iyengar
Shortlist
2010
The Big Short
Michael Lewis
Shortlist
2010
The Facebook Effect
David Kirkpatrick
Shortlist
2010
Too Big to Fail
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Longlist
2010
All the Devils are Here
Bethany McLean, Joe Nocera
Longlist
2010
Circle of Greed
Patrick Dillon, Carl Cannon
Longlist
2010
Fortune's Fool
Fred Goodman
Longlist
2010
How Markets Fail
John Cassidy
Longlist
2010
MacroWikinomics
Don Tapscott, Anthony Williams
Longlist
2010
The End of the Free Market
Ian Bremmer
Longlist
2010
The Lords of Strategy
Walter Kiechel
Longlist
2010
The Rational Optimist
Matt Ridley
Longlist
2010
Union Atlantic
Adam Haslett
Longlist
2010
What Works
Hamish McRae
2009
Winner
2009
Lords of Finance
Liaquat Ahamed
Shortlist
2009
Animal Spirits
George Akerlof, Robert Shiller
Shortlist
2009
Good Value
Stephen Green
Shortlist
2009
Imagining India
Nandan Nilekani
Shortlist
2009
In Fed We Trust
David Wessel
Shortlist
2009
The Match King
Frank Partnoy
Longlist
2009
Clever
Rob Goffee, Gareth Jones
Longlist
2009
Free
Chris Anderson
Longlist
2009
House of Cards
William Cohan
Longlist
2009
How the Mighty Fall
Jim Collins
Longlist
2009
Supercorp
Rosabeth Moss Kanter
Longlist
2009
The Myth of the Rational Market
Justin Fox
Longlist
2009
This Time is Different
Carmen Reinhart, Kenneth Rogoff
Longlist
2009
Waste
Tristram Stuart
Longlist
2009
Why Your World is About to Get a Whole Lot Smaller
Jeff Rubin
2008
Winner
2008
When Markets Collide
Mohamed El-Erian
Shortlist
2008
A Splendid Exchange
William Bernstein
Shortlist
2008
Cold Steel
Byron Ousey, Tim Bouquet
Shortlist
2008
McMafia
Misha Glenny
Shortlist
2008
Remix
Lawrence Lessig
Shortlist
2008
The Snowball
Alice Schroeder
Longlist
2008
Common Wealth
Jeffrey Sachs
Longlist
2008
Here Comes Everybody
Clay Shirky
Longlist
2008
Nudge
Richard Thaler, Cass Sunstein
Longlist
2008
Our Daily Meds
Melody Petersen
Longlist
2008
Rivals
Bill Emmott
Longlist
2008
The End of Food
Paul Roberts
Longlist
2008
The Powers to Lead
Joseph Nye
Longlist
2008
The Trillion Dollar Meltdown
Charles Morris
Longlist
2008
What They Teach You at Harvard Business School
Philip Delves Broughton
Longlist
2008
Winner Takes All
Christina Binkley
2007
Winner
2007
The Last Tycoons
William Cohan
Shortlist
2007
Immigrants
Philippe Legrain
Shortlist
2007
The Age of Turbulence
Alan Greenspan
Shortlist
2007
The Black Swan
Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Shortlist
2007
Wikinomics
Don Tapscott, Anthony Williams
Shortlist
2007
Zoom
Iain Carson, Vijay Vaitheeswaran
Longlist
2007
A Demon of Our Own Design
Richard Bookstaber
Longlist
2007
Asian Godfathers
Joe Studwell
Longlist
2007
Pop! Why Bubbles Are Great For The Economy
Daniel Gross
Longlist
2007
Richistan
Robert Frank
Longlist
2007
The Cult of the Amateur
Andrew Keen
Longlist
2007
The Emerging Markets Century
Antoine van Agtmael
Longlist
2007
The Future of Management
Gary Hamel
Longlist
2007
The Halo Effect
Phil Rosenzweig
Longlist
2007
Then We Came to the End
Joshua Ferris
2006
Winner
2006
China Shakes the World
James Kynge
Shortlist
2006
Small Giants
Bo Burlingham
Shortlist
2006
The Box
Marc Levinson
Shortlist
2006
The Long Tail
Chris Anderson
Shortlist
2006
The Wal-Mart Effect
Charles Fishman
Longlist
2006
FutureShop
Daniel Nissannoff
Longlist
2006
Hedgehogging
Barton Biggs
Longlist
2006
Myself and Other More Important Matters
Charles Handy
Longlist
2006
Operation Yao Ming
Brook Larmer
Longlist
2006
Pitch Invasion
Barbara Smit
Longlist
2006
The Baby Business
Debora Spar
Longlist
2006
Traders, Guns and Money
Satyajit Das
Longlist
2006
Why Should Anyone Be Led by You
Rob Goffee, Gareth Jones
2005
Winner
2005
The World is Flat
Thomas Friedman
Shortlist
2005
Disneywar
James Stewart
Shortlist
2005
Fast Second
Constantinos Markides, Paul Geroski
Shortlist
2005
Freakonomics
Steven Levitt, Stephen Dubner
Shortlist
2005
The Search
John Battelle
Shortlist
2005
The Travels of a T-Shirt in the Global Economy
Pietra Rivoli
Longlist
2005
Bonjour Laziness
Corinne Maier
Longlist
2005
China Inc
Ted Fishman
Longlist
2005
Conspiracy of Fools
Kurt Eichenwald
Longlist
2005
Pay Without Performance
Lucian Bebchuk, Jesse Fried
Longlist
2005
Sumantra Ghoshal on Management
Sumantra Ghoshal
Longlist
2005
The Battle for the Soul of Capitalism
John Bogle
Longlist
2005
The Greed Merchants
Philip Augar
Longlist
2005
The Resilient Enterprise
Yoshi Sheffi
Longlist
2005
Tough Calls
Dick Martin
Longlist
2005
Why Most Things Fail
Paul Ormerod